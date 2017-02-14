– A new #1 contender for the WWE Championship will be determined next week on Smackdown. Daniel Bryan announced on Tuesday night’s Talking Smack that with Randy Orton refusing his title shot against Wyatt at WrestleMania, a new #1 contenders will be determined in a battle royal.

Also set for next week is a Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya. Smackdown takes place in Ontario, California next Tuesday and airs live on USA Network.