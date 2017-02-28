– Bray Wyatt’s match at WrestleMania 33 was determined on Smackdown, only to have Randy Orton throw a kink into things. AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to earn a shot at Wyatt at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship, only to have Orton turn on Wyatt in the closing segment. Orton said that he was coming for Wyatt and the WWE Championship and then burned down the Wyatt Compound. You can see videos of both segments below: