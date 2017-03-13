wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match Set For 205 Live This Week
March 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that a Fatal-Five Way match on this week’s 205 Live will determine Neville’s opponent at WrestleMania. TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa, Austin Aries, Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese will face off to determine the #1 contender.
205 Live airs tomorrow on the WWE Network.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live: A Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match will determine who will face @WWENeville at #WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/hBuA2kwnQe
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017