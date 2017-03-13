wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Match Set For 205 Live This Week

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has announced that a Fatal-Five Way match on this week’s 205 Live will determine Neville’s opponent at WrestleMania. TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa, Austin Aries, Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese will face off to determine the #1 contender.

205 Live airs tomorrow on the WWE Network.

article topics :

205 Live, WrestleMania 33, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading