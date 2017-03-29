wrestling / News

100 New Tickets Released For WrestleCon’s Weekend Supershow

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WrestleCon has announced that they have released 100 additional tickets for their previously sold-out supershow on Friday. The show has the following lineup set:

* Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM
* Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb
* 10 Man Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet
* TLC Match: Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage
* 20 Person WrestleCon Rumble

* Also announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada, Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway

