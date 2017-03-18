WWE has released a proxy statement that they gave to the SEC, revealing how much Triple H, the McMahons and other WWE staff mebers earned in 2016. These numbers do not include bonuses and dividends.

– Vince McMahon earned $3.071 million in 2016, down from $3.3 million in 2015. This includes $1,313,462 in base salary, $1,739,063 in non-equity incentives and $19,075 in other compensation.

– Triple H earned $3.993 million (up from $3.112 million in 2015), which includes $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for “all other compensation”, including his pay as an on-screen talent.

– WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Office Michelle D. Wilson earned $4.317 million (down from $4.5 million in 2015).

– WWE Chief Strategy and Financial Officer George A. Barrios earned $4.3 million, down from last year’s $4.494 million.

– WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn earned $4.637 million (down from $4.758 million in 2015).

– Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million for performance fees and royalties.

– Stephanie McMahon earned $2 million from her work as a performer and employee.