A press release has been issued revealing this year’s inductees into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum has finalized the Class of 2017 for the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend, which takes place on July 20-22.

Paul Orndorff and Dusty Rhodes will be inducted along with Magnum T.A. (Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award), Stan Hansen (Frank Gotch Award), Mike Van Arsdale (George Tragos Award), and Scott Williams (Jim Melby Award).

Distinguished guests confirmed to appear include Gerry Brisco, Jim Ross, JJ Dillon, Brian Blair, Jim Brunzell, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, Dan Gable, Wade Keller, William Murdock, Jason Sanderson, Rob Schamberger, Matt Riddle, Chuck Taylor, ACH, and Charlie Thesz.

“I’m very excited about this year’s induction class,” said Gerry Brisco, 2005 inductee and president of the selection committee. “All of this year’s recipients represent the highest standard in our profession. This will be another great weekend for fans and fellow wrestlers to enjoy.”

A new event for 2017 will be the Hall of Fame Classic presented by Impact Pro Wrestling. This one-day tournament takes place on Friday, July 21 at 1 p.m. The finals will take place during the evening professional wrestling show.

There will also be a talent evaluation with current WWE scout Gerry Brisco. For more information on how to attend, e-mail Troy Peterson, owner of Impact Pro Wrestling, at [email protected]

All-Access Passes are available for a $115 through May 31, 2017. After May 31, 2017, All-Access Passes will be $130.

They can be pre-ordered by contacting the Dan Gable Museum at [email protected] or by calling (319) 233-0745.

All-Access Passes allow attendees an opportunity to attend all weekend events, including a ticket to the Hall of Fame Banquet, a front row seat to the Impact Pro Wrestling show (while available), and preferred access at the autograph signing.

There are also events that are limited to All-Access Pass Holders and distinguished guests.

George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Schedule

Thursday, July 20

5:30 p.m. – Social at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for HOF Inductees and All-Access Pass Holders. Includes food and beverage. (All-access pass holders and distinguished guests only).

9:30 p.m.: Open mic and pro wrestling trivia.

Friday, July 21

9 a.m. – National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum opens.

10 a.m. – Documentary plays in the theater at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

11:30 a.m. – Pro Wrestling Evaluation with Gerry Brisco at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. Open to All-Access Pass Holders. Ringside tickets for the evaluation, Hall of Fame Classic, and IPW show can be purchased for $35 or general admission for $25.

1 p.m. – Hall of Fame Classic. Eight-person Tournament with the first round held at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center with finals held at IPW show in the evening. Tickets for the evaluation, Hall of Fame Classic, and IPW show can be purchased for $35 or general admission for $25.

6 p.m. – Doors open to the Impact Pro Wrestling show at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

7 p.m. – Impact Pro Wrestling show starts at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. Front row ticket included for All-Access Pass Holders (Tickets are $25 for Ringside and $15 for General Admission for non-Pass Holders)

9:30 p.m. – After Party for All-Access Pass Holders and distinguished guests.

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m. – Doors open at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for All-Access Pass Holders.

10:30 a.m. – Open forum on independent professional wrestling.

Noon – Doors open at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum to general public ($10 Admission for non-Pass Holders).

12:30 p.m. – Salute to the Legacy of the Hennig Family at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

2 p.m. – Autograph signing with professional wrestling legends at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. All-Access Pass Holders enter first. $20 Admission for non-Pass Holders required (individual signers will charge).

5 p.m. – Hall of Fame Reception at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

6 p.m. – Induction Banquet at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

7 p.m. – Induction Ceremony at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. All-Access Pass includes banquet ticket. Banquet Tickets are $60 per ticket for non-Pass Holders.