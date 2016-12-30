wrestling / News

UPDATED: Video of Mr. 450 Appearing Hurt in Match Before 205 Live Appearance

December 30, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UPDATE: Video of Jon “Mr. 450” Yurnet appearing to work a match injured before his 205 Live appearance have surfaced online. You can see the video below of Yurnet in a WWC match against Black Tauro, Willie Mack and Mr. Aguila where he is clearly limping at times and favoring the same leg that appeared injured during his match on the WWE Network show:

Yurnet has also been commenting on Twitter about his GoFundMe campaign, which has now raised $4,000 of his requested $10,000 in less than a day:

ORIGINAL: One of the talents who appeared on this week’s 205 Live has set up a GoFundMe campaign for help with his medical issues. John Yurnet, a former WWC Universal champion who works as Mr. 450 on the indy circuit, is seeking $10,000 for help getting an MRI and surgery on his knee. He’s raised $3,800 so far in the first day.

Yurnet appeared to be working hurt during his match with Mustafa Ali on 205 Live, and the match ended earlier than planned. PWInsider reports that Yurnet may have injured himself working indy shows several weeks before his 205 Live appearance. It is very possible, and perhaps even probable, that WWE was not informed of his injury as they would not have been likely to allow him to work a match for them with such an injury.

