Welcome back to the latest edition of 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Len Archibald and Tony Acero!

1. Samoa Joe should defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title at Great Balls of Fire.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Put the pitchforks down. Yes, I would love for WWE to take a chance, instill some shock and take a detour by having Joe defeat Lesnar this Sunday. But I am thinking long term. If Joe beats Lesnar, then what? Joe has a run where he loses the title to Strowman, who loses to Reigns, or vice versa in short order? What does Lesnar do? No, Joe needs to have a star-making performance first (which I am confident he will have) and bide his time until AFTER Lesnar is out of the picture post WrestleMania. Let Reigns have his moment in the sun, and let Joe fulfill his destiny as the monster heel champion we all know he can be in 2018. Barring any injuries, the Raw main event scene post Lesnar will be STACKED and Joe will be a vital part of it. Patience, my young padawans.

Tony Acero : FACT – Even if only because he has taken what was supposed to be a one-off feud and turned it into a battle for the ages. I know that is said with some major hyperbole, but the expectations of the build were minimal for the match coming up, and these expectations were not only met but exceeded. If we think of a title from the perspective of a business, we have a gold mine of a chase here if Joe wins. He’s the monster heel they want without the inability to see him on a weekly basis ala Brock Lesnar. This build has been all Joe from the jump, and whoever is controlling the one-upmanship for Joe writing-wise is a genius. The only fear is that they’re doing it to build Joe with the mentality/reality that he will not win the title. If this happens, it wouldn’t be the worst thing. If Brock keeps the title, it wouldn’t be bad for Joe, and that’s because of how well he has done with what he has been given. There’s been more than one occasion where the road that a match takes turns due to the successful growth of a character involved, and I think that this particular match is one of those moments. Joe is a beast, looks like a beast, talks like a beast, and really the only thing that will prevent this from being one of the better booked matches of the year is if the match sucks donkey dick.

2. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins is the least interesting match on the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Len Archibald : FICTION – This would be an easy fact if there wasn’t another match on the card. I will admit the feud is the least inspired. Rollins made the cover of WWE 2K18, Bray is waxing poetic in the desert, and what else? I mean, seriously…I don’t remember a damn thing about why they’re battling or what they’ve done to antagonize each other since. I am barely interested in the match, but Miz vs. Ambrose is my bathroom break match. Ugh, THAT feud has been a disaster and I give absolutely no fucks.

Tony Acero : FICTION – When you consider the card as a whole, there are very few matches that haven’t had a good build to it, and although this particular build is near the top of my apathy, the question asks if this MATCH is the least interesting, and for that I have to give it to Miz vs. Ambrose. Ambrose has done something that is very difficult; he has made me lose complete interest in a character AND a wrestler. His character continues to be one of the most annoying ones I’ve had the displeasure of viewing. Every ounce of dialogue comes off cheesy and crappy, and the commentary goading it on and encouraging it simply doesn’t help. This may very well be a personal preference, but in my opinion, Dean Ambrose, the character, isn’t a “cool” guy, or a “wacky” guy. He’s just bothersome. In terms of wrestling, he is not actively bad, but he has a distinct inability to mix it up to the point where a bulk of his matches have the same high spots, with little to no alteration. I know, I know, the same can be said for a number of wrestlers in the WWE. They all have their own five moves of doom, heat garnering moment, and house of fire return. But for whatever reason, Ambrose has lost the spark he once had to make matches different. In terms of Wyatt and Seth, I have zero interest due to Wyatt and his lack of clout behind the confidence he spews with his somewhat (barely) cryptic promos, but at the very least, I predict a solid match.

3. You are excited for the return of the Punjabi Prison match at the Battleground PPV.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Nope. Nope, nope, nope, DeanAmbrose.gif. Batista vs. Great Khali was an inch past passable. Undertaker vs. Big Show was. Sigh. Look, I will give Jinder Mahal all the credit in the world, he is trying, he is REALLY trying to make the best of being WWE Champion…but apart from carrying himself as champion – there really isn’t much to him. He is not a great worker and he is in a situation where he is working with an unmotivated Randy Orton. When Orton is on, he is one of the best, but when he doesn’t care, his opponent has no chance to look good. It has been Orton’s role to make Mahal look like a million bucks and he hasn’t. The Punjabi Prison match is designed to hide the negatives of those involved, but it is so cluttered that…yeah. There is nothing more to say than “ugh”.

Tony Acero : FICTION – Said NO ONE. EVER. No, seriously. How many have there been? Two, right? And which of these was good? The match itself is a clunky mess that wants so hard to be creative, but just comes off as a ten year old’s idea of a “cool” match. Truly, the only saving grace of the match is that storyline wise, it makes sense and fits the narrative. What other match would Jinder suggest considering how he’s been going. Ok, this is the third question in a row in which I sound like a bitter fan, and considering what the next question is, I better show some semblance of positivity in this bitch. The Punjabi Prison match, at the very least, has an able body this time around in Randy Orton. And although Jinder hasn’t been lighting the world on fire with his wrestling prowess, at the very least he is not Khali. What this means is that we will most likely witness the greatest Punjabi Prison match in the history of the WWE. That’s gotta count for something…right?

SWITCH!

4. Braun Strowman will defeat Roman Reigns at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Tony Acero : FICTION – Every single sliver of proper booking says that Braun wins this match, but considering the other player involved is Roman Reigns, there is likely no way that Braun will win this match. If the hero’s quest is Reigns, then his necessity to slay the beast is at an all time high. The issue is that Reigns is no hero, even if he is shown (at the lowest of levels) to be one. The issue is that with every word he says, he comes off as an arrogant heel that we have to simply accept, yet we are to feel sorry and bad for him when a man with the brawn of Braun comes and shuts him up. We can’t. We simply can’t. This doesn’t mean I need a pandering Reigns who just loves the kiddies and fans and accepts the divide of the crowd like Cena. No, what I need is consistency with character’s actions and dialogue. This isn’t Transformers guys, we are allowed to have good characters without a convoluted plot. As for Braun winning, he kind of fits in the same boat as Samoa Joe in that he took the character that was given to him, made it his own, and has continuously stood out amongst a cast of boring consistency. Roman is Roman is Roman. Brock is Brock is Brock. Joe is badass. Braun is a beast. The difference? The seemingly natural feel that these two big guys radiate from every word, every step forward, every singly move of their eyelid or beard. Will Braun win? Not likely, but he damn sure deserves to.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Again, I wish WWE would take a detour and have Strowman beat Reigns so he has the SummerSlam main event, but Reigns is the guy and the Ambulance Match is designed so neither can take a pinfall or submission loss. I think (hope) WWE has major plans for Strowman after this, but it will be post-SummerSlam. Reigns and Lesnar are going at it at the biggest party of the summer. I wish it was Strowman vs. Lesnar or Strowman vs. Joe, but we are destined for the WrestleMania 31 rematch, which is probably leading up to Reigns vs. Cena. For that to happen, Reigns must go through the Monster Among Men.

5. You were very disappointed to hear that Tommaso Ciampa will likely be out with injury until March of 2018.

Tony Acero : FACT – Let’s be real; any injury to any wrestler – regardless of dislike or disdain – is always disappointed to hear. This is a rough, cutthroat business, and having seen Ciampa in the ring in person and on NXT, he’s one of the least deserving of such a travesty. The one saving grace is how well he and Gargano are continuing their quarrel online. Considering the superior writing on NXT, the timeline of March 18 isn’t the worst scheduled date to return, and if he’s anything like Seth Rollins, it may not be nearly as far away. The positive is that the surgery was successful, and even though we have to wait, the eventual return for revenge story will be great to witness.

Len Archibald : FACT – The factiest fact that has ever facted. Ciampa just became a main player on NXT when he obliterated his tag partner, Johnny Gargano to the dismay of the fans. Ciampa soon received “Asshole” chants, which I don’t recall anyone getting in NXT. The feud had already started hot and the blowoff would have been off the charts because Ciampa is a great psychopath heel and Gargano is up there with Sami Zayn as the best pure face in WWE. So, discovering he won’t be back until next year is a great blow. But…there is a potential silver lining. I would love…LOVE for Gargano to find himself in the middle of an NXT Title run and after a hard fought victory to retain the Championship…Ciampa shocks everyone and destroys Gargano again, building the feud back and forth until the NXT Title is up for grabs at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. Fantasy booking over.

6. What’s your level of excitement for the Great Balls of Fire PPV?

Tony Acero : 8 out of 10 – I’d say it’s pretty high for the PPV. Crappy name (no, REALLY crappy name) aside, this has been a well built and focused card with every match having a reason and a place on the card and in our hearts. Aww, that was a bit heavy with the emotion, but the point is that, in a vacuum, this card is one of the better-built ones of the year. Of course, the characters behind the card need some work with their consistency and growth, but the focus was there this past month and the ride has been pretty stellar. A possible issue that may (will) arise is that we get a well built card with a well built focus and end up with crap decisions and horrible booking, with bad storytelling and boring matches. Perhaps that’s an exaggeration, but the proof is in the pudding, and the pudding has been pretty disappointing recently.