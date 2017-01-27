Welcome back to the latest edition of 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Nick Marsico and Mitch Nickelson!

1. Pentagon Jr. is now the hottest free agent in wresting.

Nick Marsico : FICTION – This is a difficult one, but I do with fiction because he’s already so highly traveled around the independent scene. If he was bound to only AAA and Lucha Underground, then I might feel differently, but he’s been all over the US indies ever since Lucha Underground’s first season ended. He’s definitely hot as hell and is going to be a big pickup for whoever grabs him, but I’m going to balk at hottest free agent. I’ll still go with Kenny Omega, even though technically he’s not a free agent until January 31 and even then it’s reportedly possible that he’s already renegotiated and signed with New Japan. Directly regarding Penta No Miedo (I believe that’s what he’s going by now), I would not be surprised to see him jump to CMLL and by extension Ring of Honor, which opens up the door to New Japan as well. Does anybody know if he’s even on WWE’s radar? You have to assume they know about him because they are well aware of LU and some of their talents, but with his dark look and full mask/face paint, is he someone WWE would even look toward picking up? He’s not the kind of masked man that they go after, and that’s not likely to change. In short, I think there are too many variables and I think he’s had too much exposure around the US independent scene to be listed as the hottest free agent. Plus, if he showed up the Royal Rumble, for example, do you think most of the arena would know who he is? Maybe because they’re not too far from Mexico on Sunday, there’s a higher chance, than say, if they were in Connecticut, that the crowd would react, but would it be a big star response? I wouldn’t expect it.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – At first I wanted to be negative about this because I question if Penta el Cero Miedo has the ability to be anything remotely close to the character I know him as in Lucha Underground without being watered down in other companies (…well, mostly WWE). But I’ll cut out that negativity and just dream about how awesome it would be if the former Pentagon Jr. showed up in the Rumble. I want to see him come out to give Neville a Canadian Destroyer, re-break Darren Young’s arm, and then get into the face of someone on the upper-midcard level to do the cero miedo hand motions before he gets eliminated. He’s a superstar that LU never fully capitalized on and I hope plenty of other promotions realize the value of free agent.

2. Finn Balor will return to win the Royal Rumble.

Nick Marsico : FICTION – I’m still torn on whether or not he’s going to show up in the match at all, let alone win it. I don’t buy the idea of Lesnar, Goldberg or even Undertaker winning, though, so to me the whole thing is so up in the air. Chris Jericho is going to be my favorite going into this one because I feel like they’re going to be doing something bigger with the WWE Title at WrestleMania than they are with the Universal Title, so Owens vs. Jericho would not shock me. It’s incredibly hard for me to even start to predict a Rumble match winner and who he would be wrestling for the World or Universal Title. I wouldn’t be against Finn and Roman winning, and having a rematch from the episode of RAW that saw Balor pin Reigns to get the Universal Title shot at SummerSlam last year. That would be a great match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania — so maybe that’s what I want to happen. With Owens/Jericho, then being for the United States Championship, and whatever it is they plan to do with the WWE Championship. This year, at least for me, is really unpredictable and it’s all up in the air. There’s no one clear winner with an obvious story going toward WrestleMania, and there aren’t even two or three guys who make sense. It could be any of 5 or 6 guys who legitimately have a chance, if not more. For this moment, though, my gut says that Balor doesn’t even enter the Royal Rumble match.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – Usually there’s a consensus of who the winner of the Rumble will be because it’s obvious what WWE has in mind for the top matches of WrestleMania. It’s not so obvious this year. Although I do see several things coming together, this year is fun because I think there could be many unexpected twists to come out of the 30-man contest. Is Finn Balor returning to start the path of reclaiming the title he never lost one of those twists? I’ll commit to saying yes on this issue. He’s been active with appearances to many of the U.K. and Irish promotions over the past month or so, which could’ve solely been to hype the recent tournament. I think it’s more than that, I think he’s also go big plans for this coming Sunday.

3. Considering he wasn’t even rumored for the UK Tournament, Nick Aldis (Magnus in TNA) isn’t headed to WWE anytime soon.

Nick Marsico : FACT – I think he has somehow found himself betrothed to Jeff Jarrett, although that wouldn’t necessarily stop him from being part of NXT at least in some capacity. I just learned through the magic of Google that The Bollywood Boyz are the Global Force Tag Team Champions, and they have some sort of WWE deal going on right now. I’ll withhold jokes about GFW (such as how a stupid internet website has a more successful promotion than Jeff Jarrett), and say that obviously, Aldis can drop their heavyweight title at any time, but it still doesn’t mean much. I don’t know why he wouldn’t be someone WWE would look at, though. He’s big, he’s good-looking, and he’s got all of the necessary tools to become the marginalized star they would want him to become. With his wife signed and on SmackDown Live, maybe he’s got a way in at this point, but that still doesn’t make up for how odd it is that WWE has never apparently had any interest in the guy. It baffles me, really. Maybe it’s specifically because he’s Jeff Jarrett’s Heavyweight Champion. Vinny Mac still apparently hates Double J, so it’s possible that all it would take is cutting ties with GFW and the Aldis family gets back together, this time under the WWE umbrella.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – The door hasn’t closed on Magnus but I wouldn’t expect him any time in the coming weeks or even months. In his favor, having his wife on SmackDown doesn’t hurt his chances. She’s always there to put in a good word for him. He’s only 30 years old so as long as he stays ring ready I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t turn up at some point, but I wouldn’t expect it soon.

SWITCH!

4. What is your level of excitement (1-10) for NXT Takeover: San Antonio?

Mitch Nickelson : 6 out of 10 – On paper, the card looks strong for this TakeOver event. Nakamura vs. Roode should be good, the women’s 4-way has potential, and that Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Almas contest could be one of the best from the entire weekend. Having watched the last few months of programming, I can’t say that the storylines have me strongly captivated. The only character that I’m highly intrigued on is Nikki Cross – she seems so crazy and I love it. This will likely be a solid night of wrestling but I’m hoping NXT gets me more excited again about who their competitors are and why they compete over the next year.

Nick Marsico : 5 out of 10 – I’ll be completely truthful about the fact hat I haven’t been paying much attention to NXT since the Takeover special from Toronto. #DIY and The Revival tore the house down in a match that I agree with WWE, was the match of the year, but since then I’ve kind of fallen off of the NXT wagon, and I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because of my disappointment in the Joe/Nakamura matches because they were only ‘good’ and not much else. Tough to say. It could be that I just don’t have a lot of time right now (to the point where I didn’t catch up on last week’s three main WWE shows until Saturday night) so it’s being pushed off to the wayside due to time limitations. In any event, it seems like, based on what I’ve read online, a lot of people feel similarly to me. It’s an NXT Takeover special so it has a high probability of being good, but nothing on it screams “you HAVE to watch this show”. I will watch it, and I’ll watch it live if I have the chance, and I hope to see a great show, but I’m going in with low expectations. The card is okay, but nothing stands out. I am looking forward to seeing Strong vs. Cien, though. That has the potential to steal the show if they let them go out there and go for it.

5. Bobby Roode will win the NXT Title at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

Mitch Nickelson : FICTION – I feel like we’re getting 2 or 3 NXT entries into the Royal Rumble. Samoa Joe and Tye Dillinger are the two very likelies and maybe if Bobby Roode loses this match he’ll compete on Sunday. I’m not sure if I see Bobby winning the NXT Championship ever, it’s just a matter of whether he’s a one and done challenger or if he gets a 2 or 3 match program with Shinsuke. Regardless, I’m calling Bobby not only to lose this match in San Antonio but to never with the NXT Title because he gets bumped up sooner rather than later. I don’t see Nakamura in the Rumble regardless if he wins or loses here – his debut will be on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Nick Marsico : FACT – I hope this is a fact because Nakamura is headed up to RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania (or before — I wouldn’t complain). I believe this is a fact just because Roode is super hot right now and he’s the right guy to hold the title. Nakamura has a limited shelf life as the NXT Champion because I think he’s better used for ‘dream matches’ than actual title feuds. Certain guys who may not be ready for title contention can still get in the ring and have a really good match with Nakamura, and that’s my expectation for him when he comes up to the main roster as well. He’ll be the charismatic weird guy who has good matches but doesn’t spend a lot of time in title contention. I don’t know why, but it’s the feeling I’m getting. Maybe it’s just the language barrier that’s causing me to make that assertion, but we’ll see how it turns out. As far as Roode is concerned, I definitely see him walking out with the hold. The NXT Title has been a hot potato between Joe and Nakamura for the past few months, and with Nakamura likely on the way out, Roode offers stability to the belt. Plus you’ve already got built-in matches with a guy like Roderick Strong, as well as rematches with Cien Almas and Tye Dillinger. The match at Takeover is Bobby Roode’s. I don’t see them ending the show any other way, and the crowd will embrace it, even if he is a bad guy.

6. AJ Styles SHOULD retain against John Cena at the Royal Rumble.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – Yes, A.J. Styles should retain against John Cena and then go on to defend his belt in the main event of WrestleMania. He’s been WWE’s best performer of the past year and easily will be able to carry the company on his back for a couple years into the future. Styles SHOULD do all of that…but I don’t see it happening. My money is on John Cena winning because he still has more name value and WWE will want their bigger star to carry one of the two top titles into the biggest show of the year.

Nick Marsico : FICTION – Damn, you’re going with a straight up opinion with this one rather than a prediction, huh? Strong stuff, Csonka. Yes, I would like to see AJ win the match. Would it be a big detriment to him if he loses? No, I don’t think so. I get the feeling that one way or another, Cena is going to win the title, and I don’t know if WWE cares a ton about how Cena wins title number 16. If it’s in the Elimination Chamber match, so be it. If it’s at the Royal Rumble one-on-one with the champ, there’s that. If it’s at WrestleMania in a rematch with AJ (which is apparently a rumor), then that works too. In the end, I expect that Cena will, sooner rather than later, end up with his 16th title win. I don’t really have a dream scenario in regards to what they are going to do with AJ Styles or with the WWE Championship, for that matter. AJ has been the champion for essentially the entirety of the brand split, as he won it at the first SmackDown Live exclusive PPV, and he’s had a pretty good first run on top. I fully expect that once he loses the title, it’s not his last rodeo, as it were, and he’ll reach the top again in the future. That’s why a loss to Cena doesn’t worry me. I’d like to see AJ win at the Rumble, and at Elimination Chamber, and in whatever match he has at WrestleMania. I’d personally love to see him hold the title forever. But if he loses on Sunday, that’s okay. I still have no clue what they’re going to do. Maybe Cena wins and defends against The Undertaker at WrestleMania? Is that match even a possibility at this point? I don’t even know any longer, and I kind of like that. Oh, and just to add this on — if AJ doesn’t end up in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, I’d love to see him turn face and wrestle Dolph Ziggler at the Show of Shows. If their time in the triple threat with Corbin was any indication, that match, one-on-one, would be balls-out spectacular.

7. What is your level of excitement (1-10) for the Royal Rumble?

Mitch Nickelson : 9 out of 10 – I’m totally buying into the Rumble hype. I love feeling that WWE has a few surprises lined up that I’m unaware of. I love that Kurt Angle will likely be on the show, even if it’s just to come out and receive a huge ovation from the audience. There are several huge matches that I think will be great, including Styles vs. Cena and even Owens vs. Reigns. The only thing holding me back from giving this the full Tye Dillinger of excitement is that I groan over how long these big shows are. The pre-show starts at 5 and if anything, it’ll run long. Other than that, I can’t wait!