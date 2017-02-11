411’s Holy Foley Report: Episode 1.7-Ditch The Clown

-We start in the Christmas Room of the Foley home as Mick tells us that he is being asked to be Santa Claus in a local production of Elf Jr. The issue is that Mick can’t sing and to show that he gives us a taste and it is rather bad. In case you haven’t heard Mick loves Christmas so getting to play Santa is a huge honor. The idea of singing terrifies him as he doesn’t want to besmirch the name of Santa Claus.

-Hughie and Mickey crush Mick for his singing, and offer the idea of lip synching. Mick says he is going to practice until he is good and dismisses his sons.

-Moving on to Noelle as she is riding in the car with Mick as he tells her is taking her backstage at a PPV to meet Mark Carano (basically head of the Woman’s division). Noelle reminds Mick that he promised to take Frank to this event, He reluctantly agrees and then nearly drives off when he sees Frank dressed up in his clown gear. Noelle talks him into taking Frank and he feels since the PPV is Extreme Rules it is acceptable to dress in his clown costume. I guess that kind of makes sense is some universe.

-Back at the house Collette is hanging with the younger boys, one of which is rocking a KO shirt. Nice! Collette loved the fact Mick was around to help with the kids in recent years, but now that he is on the road and training Noelle it is like she is starting from scratch again as she is older and has to raise the kids alone.

-To the PPV and Mick is still irritated that Frank is there. He gets on Noelle for not giving 100% to wrestling as if she were then Frank wouldn’t be in the picture.

-Hey, we actually catch up with Dewey who is also at the PPV. He tells us that at these events he wears a lot of different hats. Mainly he is a gopher that gets to set up the production meeting for Vince. We see him lugging around protein bars and bottles of water. He does catch up with his dad and sister and Mick is very proud of him.

-Dolph Ziggler pops up and Mick gives him grief for giving Noelle an extra long hug. He even mentions that Dolph is standing there hitting on his daughter. Pat Patterson shows up next and Mick doesn’t have to worry about him obviously though he does say Noelle is the best looking member of the family. More cameos as it is Primo as he respectfully introduces himself to Mick and his family. Anyone else remember the Carlito/Mick feud where he recycled a promo he used on Chris Candido? Becky Lynch next as she helped train Noelle for a couple days a few episodes ago. Enzo next and he goes right to burying Frank for wearing the clown makeup, but compliments him on pulling it off because even dressed like that, Noelle is still there with him.

-The big meeting with Mark Carrano is next and he questions what Frank what is wearing. Mark chases Mick and Frank away. He asks Noelle about the clown pain and she says he has done it for years. He asks Noelle what her goal is and she says to be a WWE Superstar. He tells her this isn’t modeling or ballet and that she is an attractive and smart girl who needs to know what she is getting into with this business. He tells her that her name is going to help her and hurt her at the same time. He tells her they don’t play favorites just based on name and she could be cut on day 1.

-The goal would be to get her to NXT and Noelle understands that fully. As long as she wants to take it seriously he will see if he can set something up for her and see where it goes. He then tells her to tell Frank to tone things down. What he does will reflect on her and she wonders if Frank is going to hurt her chances of getting into the WWE.

-Back we go to Mick working on playing Santa in Elf Jr. He talks to the lady in charge and she wants to know if Mick got the music. He says he is not a singer and tries all he can to get out of singing, but she is having none of it. Mick gets an idea and decides to call his friend, Dee Snyder. Mick says they have been close friends for years and we get some home video footage of Dee playing with his kids from 2006. Dee agrees to try to help Mick suck less with his singing.

-Frank pops in to see Noelle and wants to take her for frozen yogurt, but she can’t as she is heading to the gym. After the meeting with Carrano she knows she has to be all in on her wrestling dreams. Frank wants to help and she tells him that maybe he shouldn’t be here as it could be a distraction. For now she needs him gone so she can work on her career. Frank just doesn’t seem to be taking the hint and Noelle even tells Frank he needs to focus in his self and find a job. She doesn’t want to break up, but wants to go separate ways so they can spend time working on their personal goals. Poor Frank!

-More Noelle as she heads to a park to meet a personal trainer. He works her through all kinds of drills and exercises in an effort to get her to NXT. For the 100th time Noelle says she is all in, and is going to give this everything she has.

-Collette is out walking the dog and Frank joins her to talk about Noelle’s personal space. She can relate as she had to deal with Mick being away all the time to chase his wrestling dream. She tells Frank to just support her, and that if he wants to stay with her then he needs to let her chase her dreams. He is concerned that this is the first step in them breaking up and Collette doesn’t think that will happen because if that was the end game, Noelle would have already told him.

-To the ring and Noelle is working with several other students. She does look better and can do things without smiling now so baby steps.

-Mick catches up with Dee Snyder and takes Mickey with him. Dee has Mick start just to see what he is dealing with and again, Mick is horrible. Dee is left speechless and Mick says the horror in Dee’s face says it all. He tries a different song and it is even worse. It is hard to butcher a Christmas song and Dee tells Mick the same thing as these aren’t songs open to interpretation. He tells Mick that he has to believe he is good and play into the Santa character. Eventually Mick gets into the spirit of things and Dee is impressed. Mick relates it to cutting a promo as he isn’t playing Santa….he needs to be Santa. Before leaving he brings his son on stage so he can play guitar while Dee Snyder sings “We’re not going to take it.” The episode finishes with them singing and Mick having his confidence in playing the role at an all time high.

-Solid episode as everyone got a little bit of shine this week including the returning Dewey.

-Previews for the next episode show the Foleys heading on vacation. So join me next time for Episode 8.