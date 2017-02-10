411’s Holy Foley Report: Episode 1.8 Foley Family Vacation

-Previously Noelle met with WWE officials and finally decided to focus more on training than on Frank. Also a few episodes back it was announced that Dewey had gotten a job with the WWE.

-We start at the Foley home and Mick is in his Christmas room singing Christmas songs. We find out it is Mick’s birthday and they show home video footage of previous birthdays he celebrated with the family. For his birthday the entire family is going to a theme park that the family loves and Mick loves even more so because it is relatively free.

-Collette says she isn’t an amusement park fan as her idea of a vacation is a 5 star hotel, champagne, and some shopping. This is Mick’s birthday and she wants to do something special for him with the kids. The younger boys say birthdays don’t mean much and they have regifted things in the past. One of the boys thinks his mom should give Mick fake divorce papers. He says he knows it is stupid because he is just bored. Noelle thinks they should decorate the cabin they are staying in with Christmas lights, and such. Off camera one of the boys asks if they should get Sasha Banks for dad’s birthday. Awesome!

-They family heads out on the road without Dewey due to his job and Mick says that may be the best present. He son having a job, not that he can’t go with them.

-Speaking of Dewey as we see him working in the offices at Titan Towers. He tells us that he has been working hard and has been extremely busy. He does get a call from Frank who wants to meet him at Titan. Dewey agrees, but has no clue what Frank could want.

-Back to the family as they talk about Noelle being afraid of one of the rides due to the height. Seems she doesn’t like getting dropped from hundreds of feet. Mick says she needs to conquer that fear because what if she is asked to jump off the top of a cage. She says there is a difference between hundreds of feet and 15 feet. Mick decides to pass the time on the road by singing Christmas songs.

-They arrive at Knoebels Grove (in Elysburg PA and yes, it is free admission) and get a tour of their cottage. Seems they have been put in the best cottage they have, and Mick tells them to change quickly as he wants to get to the park. They show the family having fun with the rides and games. Some fans yell at Mick that he is a god and he thanks them.

-They head into a candy store and Mick is teaching Noelle about self control. Apparently that is only for her though as Mick goes crazy ordering fudge.

-Mick wants to go hit some rides, but Collette wants to go shopping and Mickey decides to go back and take a nap. That kind of bums Mick out and obviously they are going back to decorate the cabin. Mick, Huey, and Noelle head to the Stratosphere (the ride Noelle doesn’t want to ride). Basically it is just a ride that takes you up and then drops you straight down. Noelle nearly gets on, but backs out as does Huey and that leaves Mick alone to ride. Mick is upset Noelle didn’t take it seriously as what is she going to do when she is scared in the ring: run away.

-Collette goes to the Christmas Shoppe to work on Mick’s surprise. Collette says shopping is her favorite thing even if it is for someone else. She goes crazy buying a ton of Christmas music boxes, plates, ornaments, etc. Her goal is to create the most memorable birthday party every for him.

-Back to Connecticut as Dewey meets Frank at a local diner for lunch. Dewey just wants to get through things as he doesn’t have a lot of time. Frank wants to pitch an idea as he wants to work in NXT with her. He wants to be dressed as a clown and walk her to the ring. His idea is he will cheat for her to win and she will fight him on it. Dewey turns him down as nicely as he can and gives the “I have to help myself before I can help you.” It seems Frank just wants a job due to the flack he was taking from Mick and Enzo. Dewey says Frank is a cool guy and thinks he just needs to start small. They end lunch and Frank was hoping Dewey would pull out the WWE Credit Card to pay, but Dewey rightly points out that Frank invited him to lunch.

-Back at the Park and Mick plays games with his kids. The boys think the game is rigged because they suck and then they start to lose their temper. While they are sucking at knock down the clown, Collette is decorating the cabin and laying out fudge.

-Mick won’t give up on having Noelle ride the StratosFear and she thinks that maybe he is right and she needs to face her fears. Mick says that most frightened he ever was in the ring was when he was forced to do a sunset flip. That was his big hurdle because he didn’t think it was a move he could do as silly as that sounds. Noelle wants to do it for her dad and to get over this fear. He tells her that once she does this then the rest of life is a piece of cake. She is terrified as the ride starts to lift her up as she says it is thousands of feet, but a check of their website says it is a 148 foot drop. Mick jokes that he dropped a deuce in his shorts and is proud of his daughter for conquering her fear.

-The owner of the park asks Mick if it is ok if some of the staff gets pictures with him. He obviously has no problem with that and it is just another way for him to get stalled while they work on his surprise. The kids leave to help their mom and when Mick arrives he is shocked by the room. They have snow blowing in the room and milk and cookies for everyone to eat. Mickey has a surprise for his dad as he plays his theme music on an electric guitar and it sounds pretty good. That blows Mick away as she says he has never been so happy on his birthday. That was pretty sweet! Mick says that he nearly started crying and Noelle says that he has been working on that for months. They bring out the gifts and Mick asks how much Collette spent, but he cuts Noelle off before she says a number as he doesn’t want his birthday ruined.

-Everything is going great until Noelle as to take a phone call and Mick thinks it is Frank, but Noelle announces it was the WWE as they are giving her a tryout at NXT. They family celebrates as Mick again says this is the greatest birthday ever.

-Previews for the next episode show Noelle getting hurt on a backdrop. Join me next time for that one.