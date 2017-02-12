411’s Holy Foley Report: Episode 1.9 – The Storm Before the Calm

-Last time we had possibly the best episode of the series with the Foley Family going on vacation to celebrate Mick’s birthday. This time things will likely get back to focusing on Noelle trying to be a WWE SuperStar.

-We start at the Foley Home as the family is watching Sting vs Cactus Jack from Beach Blast and Mankind vs Shawn Michaels at Mind Games. He is trying to teach Noelle about how to tell a story and how you take fans on an emotional roller coaster. Noelle is amazed how her father just kept going in those matches and Collette chimes in that it is more mental than physical. Mick agrees and tells his daughter that she needs to be ready for anything.

-To the gym as Noelle is at one of her last sessions before she heads to NXT. Mick is teaching all the students in the class the benefits of being able to take a great back body drop. Mick tells them that even if you do the move correctly it is still going to hurt. Noelle takes the move for the first time on a crash pad and does well. Mick tells her that she needs to come up selling her back. She starts to get the flow of taking the move and Mick says from there you can move to taking the move on barbed wire, thumbtacks, and concrete floors.

-Mick tells her that are going to Eternal Con together. He wants to teach her about doing public appearances in order to promote the company.

-Mick heads to a jewelry store as he wants to give Noelle a special gift before she heads to NXT. He brings out one of his teeth that he lost in the Hell in a Cell and he wants the jeweler to turn it into something special. He is rightly freaked out by the idea and says it is going to be a custom job. Mick makes a joke saying he should have brought a piece of his ear. Ha! The jeweler is confident it will come out as pretty as a tooth can. Mick thinks his daughter will be touched or disgusted and either reaction is ok with him.

-Back at the house and Mick calls up Dewey to ask if he can be in Orlando for Noelle’s tryout. Dewey says he has a performance review coming up and doesn’t think it would be a good idea to ask for time off right now. Mick is beaming as he talks about the pride he feels in knowing Dewey is working in the office of the WWE.

-Mick and Noelle head to NYC for the Sam Roberts show to promote Eternal Con. Mick says podcasts keep old guys like him relevant. The show hi-lights from the interview and Mick makes it clear that he isn’t training Noelle to wrestle like he did. She jokes that she won’t be Cactus Jill. They talk about Noelle being Instagram famous and then talk shifts to Frank The Clown. Sam calls Frank the nerdy guy who got the hot chick, and Noelle says it is tough to talk about him as they agreed to focus on themselves.

-Next they move to Hot 97 Studios to do an interview with Pete Rosenberg. Mick says Pete has always been good to him and has been good to Noelle as well. They plug Eternal Con which is the Long Island version of Comic Con. They again bring up Noelle’s Instagram and Mick says he wishes all the followers would be there for her personality, but he knows that isn’t the case. Just like the last interview, Frank is brought up. Mick says the Foley women just like to choose weird guys. Pete brings in his new intern and it happens to be Frank. Oh my! Noelle looks stunned as Frank says he has been working there for 2 weeks. Mick and Noelle are rather happy to see he has a job and even Mick says he can’t find anything to hate about him now. Mick is sad they took away the one arrow he had left to shoot at Frank, but he says that he is impressed.

-Noelle says she is proud of Frank and they meet in his office cubicle. Mick thinks he has been swerved, but it impresses him that Frank has stepped up to get a job. They show flash backs of everyone busting Frank’s balls about not having a job. Noelle thinks it is a great thing for their relationship and Frank is beaming with all the compliments he is receiving.

-Eternal Con next as Mick and Noelle are doing a meet and greet for the next 4 hours. Mick tells her that now she has to smile for the entire 4 hours which goes against her training. Mick points out that all the proceeds from this signing are going to Christmas Magic foundation. They show Mick and Noelle taking pictures and interacting with fans which is pretty cool. I met Mick at my college (Cal U of PA, Go Vulcans) when he was doing his speaking gigs and he was nice enough to sign his books that I own. He even personalized them because I had all of them including his novel while everyone else just had the first book.

-We head back to the gym and Mick presents Noelle with his custom present. The jeweler turned his tooth into a necklace. She loves the gift and calls it the weirdest, creepiest, and most thoughtful gift ever. Mick chokes up a bit and it is a touching moment.

-Now they get focused and work on some more in ring training. Noelle says she feels pretty well prepared and that usually foreshadows something bad happening. They talk about a finisher for Noelle and she wants to use the “Noelle-bow.” Mick wants her to drop it from the second rope and the trainer wants her to do a little “bang, bang” before hitting the move. She is a little nervous, but comes off and it looks like she is laughing, but it turns out she is in pain. She says it feels like she broke her rib.

-Mick is distraught as he can’t separate being a coach from a father and feels he put her in this position. They take Noelle to the ER to get checked and that’s where this episode ends because cliff hangers are always fun.

-Next time is the season finale as we build towards whether or not Noelle is going to make it to her NXT tryout.

-Solid episode here as this show is hitting a better groove than the first 5 episodes. That could be just due to it being more focused on Noelle and her wanting to be in the WWE, but it has made for a better overall show.