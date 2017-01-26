Blue vs Red. Dye vs Mist. Jade will step into the six sides of steel for a chance at beating The Deathdealer, Rosemary, of Decay, decay, DECAY.

Eddie Edwards defends his title against Lashley. Iron. Man. Match. Drew Galloway defends our Grand Championship. And more. This is Genesis.

Let's start the show.

Let Hell rain down

Broken Matt and Brother Jeffrey Nero make their way out. They declare Jeff has taken the green case and he will be going on his way to take the World Heavyweight Championship. The Seven Deities have ordered the Hardys to capture all the gold in Impact Wrestling. They will stand above all the tag teams in Space and Time-

The DCC make their way out and talk about how they are the ionly ones who know about true revolution. They have payback on their minds for Decay and anyone who gets in their way. James Storm declares their case entitles them to a World Tag Team Title Shot-

DECAY make their way from the back. Crazzy Steve says above it all, he sees opportunity. He says we have three teams, let’s have a fight. Winner take all. Both of their rival teams agree, and of course we have an instant match right away as we go quickly to commercial.

Back from break, we have the official start.

The Broken Hardys vs Decay vs The DCC World Tag Team Titles Match

When we come back Kingston is fighting Matt, he punishes him in the corner. Eddie takes the man around the ring but the wily veteran tags out to Crazzy Steve. Kingston keeps control and as they battle ’round ringside eventually brings the wicked clown to his DCC master in James “The Cowboy” Storm.

Storm deals his damage and brings back Kingston who succumbs to a Steve Side Russian. Abyss is in, he has the goozle no Storm is in and Abyss runs through them both.

Jeff Hardy tags himself in off Kingston, he takes control, dropkick, legdrop, dropkick the lateral and no.

“Let’s Go Hardy!”

The fans are chanting in Orlando as Steve provides the distraction and Abyss levels Jeff. Matt tries in but he’s stopped by our official. Bram tags in via Abyss and comes to ram a shoulder in the corner of Jeff. STORM fires the shot from the floor as Matt comes around the ring to tie up the Ref and Kingston takes chance to attack Jeff following a fake tag.

Kingston and Bram do their damage but as Bram is alone Jeff crashes into him with a clothesline and Twist! Kingston and Matt tag in, Hardy with the Side Effect! Matt has Steve and bulldog as he clotheslines Kingston down!

Bram in, Matt taken out, Abyss in, spinning leg lariat from Bram! Hardy tosses Bram, KINGSTON WITH THE STO!

Kingston to the second and STEVE spits the mist!

Jeff off the side into James Storm!

MATT hits the Twist of Fate on Kingston!

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Broken Hardys at 7:02, Twist of Fate

Backstage, Drew Galloway announces phase two- no wait he doesn’t. He says he’ll give a teaser though, he Is going to defend the Grand Championship, tonight.

Drew Galloway is a Martyr

Whatever he does is for the greater good of Impact. Drew says he wears the hoodie to drown out the nonsense. He has beaten Edwards. He could be World Champion. But he has come back because he is the personification of professional wrestling. He came back and beat Moose. Next week is Open Fight, but tonight is his.

WHO WANTS A SHOT AT THE CHAMP!?

“Moose Nation” kicks up! Moose will answer the call!

“Drew, I’m gonna tell ya exactly what I’m goona do. I’m gonna walk down that ramp, walk up those steel steps, pump ny fist, get all these fans chanting”

MOOSE, MOOSE, MOOSE!”

“Get into that ring, and beat the ever lovin hell out of you, and get my Impact Grand Championship, Back!”

Drew Galloway vs Moose Grand Championship Title Match

Brawling to start, our judges have taken ringside. Moose gains control, boot and POWERBOMB! Senton! Moose for the Mooseault! He kinda hits it! Cover.

No, a kickout.

Galloway takes the headbutt, they go to the floor and Galloway kicks Moose. Moose with the answer back, pickup and fireman’s carry to drop on the barricade by Galloway.

Drew suplex, no MOOSE counters.

Moose socks the jaw with the uppercut, Drew fires back. Drew no headbutt ow. Moose up and POWERBOMBS DREW on the apron. Oh my geez.

Moose is all confidence, round over.

Judges: 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Moose.

Round 2:

Well no Galloway considers walking away, nm he’s back. Referee Stifler waiting… and calls here we go. MOOSE runs Galloway back into the corner ropes. Moose runs into the forearm, Drew up GO TO HELL ON DREW BY MOOSE! ONE! TWO! NO.

Moose in control, the fans chant for Galloway, Moose GAMECHANGER!!

Drew kicked Moose in the groin!

Referee says Drew loses a point as Drew kicked Moose low as he fell from the Game Changer.

The time has begun back on the clock. Moose for the no he gets hit with the Claymore!

MOOSE kicks out, unlike when he lost the title and Drew jumps on and pounds the man, exhaustion and confusion wearing in, Drew accidentally into the Ref! HE KICKS Moose low! Future Shock and this is over! That lowblow was intended.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew Galloway at 2:34, Lowblow & Future Shock

Backstage Laurel Van Ness is blathering on about how her Daddy buys her things and talks about Allie. She forgives Braxton for helping Allie. Sutter drinks wine directly from the bottle.

Rosemary vs Jade Knockouts Title Match Monster’s Ball

Jade attacks Rosemary immediately before the bell, but Rosemary turns it around. She goes to the weapons and takes advantage of the situation. Rosemary eventually grabs the black bag, and she spreads out the tacks.

Red has Blue, up no, Jade no, Jade DROPKICK to Rosemary, Jade cannonball! Jade with her own belt, and she whips down across the back of the Knockouts Champ!

JADE with the kendo stick! ROSEMARY slams the can in Jade’s face! She sets it up between her legs, climbing up top, JADE throws the can in her face!

JADE GERMAN SUPLEXES ROSEMARY INTO THE TACKS!

KICKOUT!!

Jade is beside herself! Jade is at her end, she has the can lid, countering the mist attack! She tosses it to Rosemary and kicks it in her face! One, two, NO!

Rosemary is down, Jade for the table, Rosemary crashes her, and she now peels up her challenger, snap suplex with the float and no.

Rosemary goes outside, she has the barbed wire board. Rosemary climbs inside, she hooks Jade in the carry, no JADE STO ON ROSEMARY INTO THE BARBED WIRE!!

Oh the pain, cover, NO!!

Rosemary pulling barbs from her skin, Jade has the board, placing the barbed wire on Rosemary and MOONSAULTS DOWN ACROSS THE BOARD!!!

“THIS IS AWESOME!!!” “THIS IS AWESOME!!!!”

Jade has the table, setting it up to finish Rosemary off.

Jade with the head, and she puts Rosemary across the table. She climbs the top rope, signaling for the 450, Rosemary off the table and attacks!

Rosemary eats the forearm shot from the top, Jade powers back with shots, Rosemary attacks and hits the head over and over, SUPERPLEX THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rosemary at 8:37, Superplex through a table

Gail Kim makes her way out to check on Jade, Gail and Earl are making sure Jade is okay, all the while Rosemary is recuperating, holding her back, and she MISTS GAIL IN THE EYES!

Rosemary is laughing, bent over backwards on the floor as the fans thank her, crawling away with her title belt.

BACK to Laurel’s date with a hostage.

Braxton is rubbing his glass across his face. Laurel says it’s the best date ever, except for her last one, lawyer, doctor, accountant, whatever. Braxton says he has to pay the bill and rushes off.

Laurel calls Maria and they mock Allie. She says she wants Braxton Sutter.

Caleb Konley talks!

Caleb talks about how his father was a roadie for David Alan Co at a Great American Bash, he’s been in wrestling his whole life. This is his shot, to be the best. He will make his debut tonight. He is the X-Divison.

DJ X vs Marshe Rockett vs Andrew Everett vs Trevor Lee vs Caleb Konley X-Division Title Match

Marshe clears the ring of the Helms Dynasty, Caleb counters a rollup into a sitout pin, catching DJZ off the ropes to slam him down. Konley has a DDT on Lee through the ropes no Andrew has his head for the neckbreaker, no Marshe has Andrew’s head for the neckbreaker, no DJZ lands the flying neckbreaker landing them all!!

KONLEY dives into one side, then Marshe on the other! Twisting Plancha off the side and now DJZ TOPE OVER THE SIDE INTO THEM ALL!

MARSHE ROCKETTE OFF THE SIDE AND LANDS ON ALL OF THEM!!

“Jive Turkey!”

Scramble in the ring and Lee lands Konley and Marshe for the cover no, Lee lays out Rockette and ANDREW breaks it up! Everett fights with his partner and Lee sends the man from the ring!

CALEB bridging head and leg Tazplex! He has the cover-

ANDREW THE SKYWALKER OFF THE ROPES SHOOTING STAR INTO KONLEY!!

Z D T ON EVERETT!!

OFFICIAL RESULT: DJZ at 4:21, ZDT

LEE slams the attack on DJZ with the steel chair, pillmanizing the leg! He will cash in the case next week!

Backstage, Davey Richards is telling him that they have this. Eddie says no he needs to prove to Richards, no disrespect, he wants to do this himself. Davey says he gets this. Go out and do your thing, Eddie appreciates it.

As Eddie leaves to get ready… it’s pretty clear Davey does not appreciate this.

Open Fight Night, Next Week

Jeff Hardy has won the case, and he wants to know challenge. Vanguard 1 puts up possible contenders in his hologram. He calls up DJZ, Rosemary, and Ricky Morton??

Then Eddie Edwards. …Matt has a premoneetion! He knows who Nero will pick!

Eddie Edwards vs Lashley World Heavyweight Title Match Ironman Match

Josh Matthews brings up there have only been seven Ironman matches since TNA’s inception, AJ Styles vs Christopher Daniels in 2005.

Edwards and Lashley fight, ducking and chopping as Lashley takes down Edwards with a clothesline. Standing, Delayed, Vertical SUPLEX.

Lashley to the top, booted off to the floor and EDDIE SUICIDE DIVE!!

Eddie slashes the chops on the floor, Lashley fires back with brawling, For the stairs no Eddie reverses, boot up and he smashes the head of Lashley off the stairs!

Eddie fistbumps the fans.

Edwards sends Lashley in, and he climbs to the apron. Pope points out he doesn’t have to beat Lashley; it’s the other way around.

Lashley catches the standing side slam, and a cover, no.

We head to commercial.

Welcome back, Lashley pummeling on Edwards like the midcarder he is, and Eddie no he runs over the contender! Short arm pickup over to a Dominator no Eddie off the shoulder, leg caught and elbow, Eddie caught-

SPEEEAR!!

1! 2! 3!

LASHLEY PINFALL AT 8:32

Eddie Edwards crawls up, and Lashley races he crashes into the man, fighting to the corner by pushing the face. Eddie takes the raised boot choke.

Twist over headlock as we have 20 mins on the clock yet.

BACK elbow from Lashley as Eddie looks like a dog chasing a parked car.

Headband adjust, that’s where he gets his strength.

Lashley conferring with Referee Brian Hebner. He crushes young Edwards on his way to insult with the fans.

MISSES the shot and BLUE THUNDER FROM EDDIE EDWARDS!

Yay Maggle.

Lashley runs into an elbow, CHINCHECKER from the second, 1! 2! NOOO!! Edwards floats over from the pin, Single Leg Boston Crab!

Lashley has the ropes, the hold must be broken.

EDDIE charging and up no YES TOSSED OVER THE SIDE TO THE FLOOR!!

Overhead Belly to Belly!

Eddie is on the floor, he’s clutching his knee, Lashley to the floor he peels up the Champ, and he takes the man up the steel walkway as the Anthem Owl looms above, Lashley spinning back kick and picks the man up SHIT HE POWERBOMBED HIM ON THE RAMP!

Eddie is laid out, Lashley is in the ring and he’s already going for a turnbuckle pad as Eddie is officially counted out.

LASHLEY BY C.O. AT 14:42

Lashley attacks Eddie Edwards and crashes him off the apron. To the fans, for some reason, wasting valuable time but say it with me Larry, Lashley Gives No Fucks.

We go to commercial.

Back and Lashley hammers down upon young Edward with an expertly placed elbow to the back of the head. Glockenspiels aside, Eddie manages a crash landing as his proverbial bell has been rung. LASHLEY CHARGES AND EDDIE MOVES LASHLEY CRASHES INTO EXPOSED TURNBUCKLE!!

EDDIE PINFALL AT 21:20

Lashley recovers to produce a tumultuous pummeling the likes Eddie has never seen. Lashley wraps the head as he takes the man to to the ramp, GERMAN SUPLEX ON THE RAMP NOOOO! EDDIE LANDS ON HIS FEET HE HITS

THE BOSTON KNEE PARTY!

Referee Brian Hebner is counting and Lashley JUST makes it back in as Eddie was already inside, hoping on a count out to tie things up, and Lashley has him, Standing Delayed Vertical NOO! EDDIE able to escape he hits the

BOSTON KNEE PARTY!

HE GOT HIM!

EDDIE PINFALL AT 24:42

They come back with five minutes to go, Lashley to the outside, EDDIE EDWARDS SUICIDE DIVE!!!

Edwards to the top as Lashley cuts him off! Climbing to the top they jockey for position on the ripes, Eddie sends him down, he misses the Double Stomp, carried to the corner and slammed in hard,

LASHLEY HITS THE SPEEAAR!!

COVER! TWOOOOO!!!!

Wow. Lashley took too long, Lashley throws Eddie off the back he lands on his feet, kick from Lashley and Eddie

BOSTON KNEE PARTY!

KICKOUT BY LASHLEY!

EDDIE OFF THE TOP AND HE TRIES FOR A DIVING RANA CAUGHT!

POWERBOMB! AND TRANSITIONED INTO A HEAD AND ARM TRAP SUBMISSION!!

HE TAPS!

LASHLEY SUBMISSION AT 26:32

Lashley has three falls to two, he points to the clock and will wait his time out! Lashley takes a verbal lashing from Pope who yells at him to do this the right way! Lashley says there is no time and EDWARDS DIVES THROUGH THE ROPES SUICIDE INTO LASHLEY ACROSS THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!

Inside the ring Lashley catches Edwards and Slams him!

HE sets up for the Spear-

SPEAR NO CAUGHT IN THE GUILLOTINE!!

CAN LASHLEY HANG ON!?!

30 seconds and if Lashley taps this becomes even!

Lashley is fading- he’s caught in the hold, the legs are wrapped around his body! The Referee gives the arm and the final stays up!

THE MATCH IS OVER!! LASHLEY HAS SURVIVED!

Lashley is our winner and NEEWWWW World Heavweight Champion!

OFFICIAL RESULT: LASHLEY at 30:00, 3 falls to 2

Thank you everyone, congrats to the New Champ! Leave your comments in our Official Report, look for Larry and thank you once again, we had a great time. Salud!