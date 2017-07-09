411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07/09/17

-Renee Young welcomes us to RAW Talk and she is joined by Peter Rosenberg. I actually had Rosenberg tweet me about the last review I did of Bring It To The Table.

-They hype the PPV and Rosenberg is all about The Universal Title match. They both give props to Samoa Joe in defeat and then talk about the ambulance match. They say they don’t have a medical update on either Reigns or Strowman. Rosenberg talks about Reigns being unhinged and that is one way to describe someone trying vehicular homicide. Renee talks about Strowman being indestructible and Rosenberg compares him to Michael Myers from Halloween V.

-Big Cass is out as our first guest and Rosenberg says that Cass was someone who listened to him on his radio show in New York. Cass says he shut up Enzo’s big mouth and Renee wants to know what his goal is. He wants The Universal Title and he wants to be in the Main Event at WrestleMania. Rosenberg says Cass needs to enjoy the moment, and Cass says it isn’t a moment as he knew he would run over Enzo. Cass says he isn’t looking backwards and Enzo is in the rear view. Rosenberg brings up having a relationship with Enzo’s family. Cass says he will be cordial with them as he doesn’t have a problem with them. He doesn’t care about the WWE Universe because they only ever cheered for Enzo. He doesn’t want fans jumping on his bandwagon and says he doesn’t want smart fans from the internet cheering him either. Shots fired! Renee asks Cass his thoughts on Lesnar and he thinks he can handle the beast. He thinks he is the next Universal Champ, and it is because he is 7 feet tall.

-Rosenberg brings up that everyone saw Enzo as the star. Cass says someone told him in NXT that he was nothing without Enzo and that he would be destined to wrestle in opening matches on shows. He doesn’t want that guy to congratulate him now and he gets in a shot at Rosenberg before leaving.

-Rosenberg and Renee discuss the new attitude from Cass. Renee says you can’t blame someone for wanting to grow and get out of a pattern they are stuck in.

-Sasha Banks up next and she is angry as she feels she had Bliss beat before the count-out. She calls Bliss a coward who tries to politic herself out of every match. Rosenberg brings up the history between the two and wants to know what they deal is. Sasha calls Bliss fake and that she is only around to get herself to Hollywood. That is why she is on Total Divas and brings up that Alexa talks about how she grew up loving The Hardys, yet she can’t tell them apart. Ouch! Sasha says she worked her butt off to get to the WWE and she calls herself the greatest female wrestler this company has ever seen. Renee tries to get in some credit for Bliss, but Banks is having none of it as she crushes Alexa again for being fake. Damn, that was a pissed off Sasha who just crushed Alexa at every turn.

-Even Renee seems uncomfortable with that interview. Rosenberg and Alexa both give credit to Alexa and call her a talented performer who has put in work.

-They show highlights of Joe/Lesnar and how Joe was able to go toe to toe with The Beast. Rosenberg says Joe may be the only guy that goes into a match with Brock and doesn’t look like an underdog.

-The Miz, his wife, and flunkies interrupt and this should be fantastic. Miz immediately starts getting in digs at Renee as I had hoped. He has her say that Dean Ambrose lost the match though Renee just wants to get through this interview. Rosenberg brings up that Miz got a little help, but Miz talks him down. Renee picks up and says Miz has been hiding behind Maryse’s skirt and now has to other guys to help him. I love feisty Renee! Miz says he should be applauded by everyone and mentions that he has taken on Bo and Axel because they were being wasted. Bo says it has been 2 years since he was last on a PPV and it is thanks to the Miz that he has found a path. Axel wants everyone to soak in the beautiful family. He says when you look and act like a star then you are a star. It’s not what you know, but who you now. The Miz has their backs and now they have his. The Miz puts them over for being great, 3rd generation stars, and now they will be bigger stars with him every week. He showcases talent and gives them direction to become a star.

-Rosenberg asks whats next and Miz says that he will take on all comers. He will face anyone that wants to try and pry the IC Title from his hands, but they will all end up like Slater and Ambrose. The Miz wraps up the show as he keeps yelling at Renee to look at his title, and she just ignores him to give the show an official close.

-This show is definitely no Talking Smack, but at least The Miz was fun. Everything else was kind of meh.

-See you Tuesday for Talking Smack.