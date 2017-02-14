411’s Talking Smack Report: Feb 14, 2017

-It’s a Valentine’s Day edition of Talking Smack after a tremendous Main Event capped off SmackDown. Orton refusing to face Wyatt at Mania is an intriguing and much needed plot point as they have some time to build this thing before they get to Orlando.

-Renee Young welcomes us to the show and at this time she is all alone. Poor girl shouldn’t be alone on Valentine’s Day. She mentions that Daniel will be here shortly as he is off doing GM duties after the way SD went off the air. She also gives an update on Dean Ambrose as she says he has been treated at a local medical facility.

-Daniel Bryan joins us and they discuss Mania being derailed with Randy refusing to face Bray. Bryan says that he talked things over with Shane and next week they will have a battle royal with the winner heading to Mania to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title. Renee is shocked and asks where that leaves Randy and Daniel says he can’t force him to take the match if he doesn’t want it. Man, I smell triple threat….perhaps Harper wins the Battle Royal and that will draw Randy into the match.

-Daniel places the blame for this on Renee Young as she jinxed things by saying it was set in stone that we would get Randy vs Bray at WM. She is dumbfounded by his logic as these two continue to have amazing chemistry.

-Our first guest is Alexa Bliss as she is becoming quite the regular on this show. She doesn’t understand why Naomi was out there celebrating today. It took Naomi 8 years to win the title while it only took her 5 months. She was celebrating all her losses and Alexa isn’t buying into Naomi being injured. She thinks it is her way of keeping the title until WrestleMania. Alexa is great here as she promises to take the title back and she will buy Naomi a ticket to Mania so she can sit with her family and watch.

-Daniel and Renee mention that some people come in on fire and burnout quickly. Alexa is having none of that as she is the future of the WWE. She isn’t worried about catching the injury bug because she is not Naomi. Daniel brings up her making excuses for losing and she flubs as she says she was bummed because the Patriots lost. She quickly remembers that they won and Daniel has fun teasing her about that mistake. She gets back on track and Daniel makes sure to get in another crack about her saying the Patriots lost the Super Bowl.

-Daniel is going crazy over this Patriots flub and says that if he had thought the Seahawks had lost the SB for 2 weeks to only find out they won, he would do flips off the table even while not being cleared. This man just doesn’t care and it is amazing what he says and does on this show.

-They hype Brie vs Natalya next week as this should hopefully blow this feud off before moving both of them on to something else. Daniel isn’t concerned about booking the match and just wants to see these women settle their issues.

-Moving on to Dean and Baron as Renee repeats the update she gave on Dean. Daniel doesn’t understand why Baron went down this path. He is upset that instead of learning from his loss, Baron is looking to play the blame game and he is upset we didn’t get to see The Big Hog wrestle tonight. Renee does a much better job of not losing it this week. Renee thinks Ambrose vs. Ellsworth was a mismatch and Daniel says that he is still being paid and those two have issues they still need to settle.

-Our next guest is Apollo Crews and he immediately cracks jokes about The Patriots as poor Alexa is getting owned here. Renee throws to Ziggler’s interview from SmackDown where he promises to take out an entire generation of SuperStars that is trying to take his spot. Apollo is confused as Dolph was one of the guys to take him in when he came to SmackDown and then he hits him with a steel chair. Apollo is angry because Dolph tried to injure him and end his career. All he could think at EC was that it could be the end when Dolph tried to break his ankle. He promises that Elimination Chamber isn’t the end of this feud.

-Daniel wants Apollo to speak about his parents and how they came to this country. His parents came over from Nigeria and his dad worked for the United Nations. He was raised in a private military school and that taught him to take friendships seriously. It also taught him to work hard for everything and that is his issue with Dolph. He is trying to hurt his friends and he tried to take away everything he is working towards. Good stuff there as we finally get to hear Apollo speak and hear more about what makes him tick. Daniel even says he has been hoping to get Apollo on this show for a long time so people can get to know him better.

-Apollo exits as Daniel picks apart what is wrong with Ziggler. He thinks it has something to do with Dolph seemingly getting to a new point and then it quickly disappearing.

-Renee mentions that battle royal next week and then brings out AJ Styles. He is rather pissed as he wants to know why he hasn’t had his 1 on 1 rematch. Bryan makes sure to point out he didn’t promise a 1 on 1 rematch and AJ admits it was Shane. Yep, we are getting that match at Mania. AJ keeps harping on not getting his one on one rematch and wants to know why he didn’t get his rematch before Cena. Daniel says it was an executive decision above his pay grade which again puts this on Shane McMahon. AJ has legit beef as he had to face 5 other guys at EC and then 2 other guys tonight. AJ didn’t know what happened with Randy and Bray and gets informed that he is in next week’s battle royal. He still wants his 1 on 1 rematch, but if all he is being given is the spot in the Battle Royal then he is going to take it. Daniel tells AJ to be patient and he says that he can’t because he has yet to get his rematch and he doesn’t know if he ever will. Renee tries to talk him down and AJ shoots her down. She says she just wanted to keep things from being awkward so AJ helps by leaving.

-Daniel agrees that AJ has legit beef but says they will get answers next week as the show closes. No burial of Tout this week.

-As always a fun show that even when not great it is still entertaining to watch. The huge news is the Battle Royal and it is nice to see we are getting some twists and turns from SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania.

