411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03/28/17

-It is the final episode of Talking Smack before WrestleMania on Sunday. SmackDown was solid and did a good job of building the matches on the Blue side, but I will say Cena bullying Maryse was a weird choice. Just didn’t seem to fit that he kept verbally attacking a woman who was just standing there and never got a chance to utter a word. At least have Nikki do that and let Cena keep his insults for The Miz. That minor quibble aside it was an amazing segment and some of the best work Miz has ever done which is saying something as he has had a tremendous year since being paired with Maryse.

-Renee Young (back to rocking the long hair) welcomes us to Talking Smack and is joined by SD GM, Daniel Bryan. Daniel starts out by sending his condolences to Jim Ross and his family after the passing of his wife, Jan. Renee echoes those sentiments. Classy touch!

-Renee asks Daniel what it feels like being the GM of a brand heading into Mania instead of just being a wrestler. He wants to do all he can to make sure SD puts on their best at The Ultimate Thrill Ride (which Daniel says in a mocking way).

-AJ Styles is the first guest and Daniel wants to know why they didn’t shake hands like the old Ring of Honor days. AJ points out that the crowd booed Daniel asking them to shake and even Renee says that it was a bad decision. AJ says he has the advantage because this is just a straight wrestling match and it is not like the street fights and Hell in a Cell matches that Shane has had in the past. AJ says he is a winner and he will find a way to win on Sunday.

-Daniel talks about Shane training in boxing and other disciplines. Bryan knows that is different than wrestling every night and being the best in the world and AJ mentions that he is better than The Best in the World. Shots fired? AJ isn’t afraid of Shane and at the end of the day he is going to embarrass him. Renee asks about the wild card factor of Shane and what tricks he may have. AJ says Shane has no tricks as he can’t use weapons or he will get disqualified. He feels Shane shouldn’t be in the ring with him as he should be in the Main Event. He is going to roll through Shane to prove a point.

-AJ again mentions that he still has yet to get his one on one rematch for the WWE Championship. Bryan makes sure it is noted and also makes sure to write it down at AJ’s request. Nice!

-AJ takes his leave and Bryan thinks that if you are AJ then you can be as cocky as he is and think he is going to run through Shane. AJ has wrestled 200 nights a year and is facing a guy who had 2 matches last year. Daniel can see where AJ is coming from, but Shane has a history of hanging with people and pushing them to another level.

-Daniel brings up that Renee’s hair has grown 6 inches in the last week and wants to know why she had to put in extensions. Renee says she feels good and likes being able to toss her hair back.

-She changes the subject and we discuss Cena/Miz. Daniel says it is hard for him to stay neutral because they even parodied him tonight. What is interesting is that John gave The Miz a free shot tonight and The Miz didn’t take it. Daniel brings up that Cena went after Maryse hard and for that reason The Miz should have punched him in the face. That was the same thing I was thinking. Daniel says he wouldn’t care if it was Brock Lesnar saying something about his woman he would do something even if it meant getting destroyed.

-Our next guest is Naomi, who made her return to SmackDown tonight. She feels great and amazing, but Renee apparently wants to bring her down as they show the video of her relinquishing the Woman’s Title. Total buzz kill there from Renee!

-Naomi says that video just made her mad all over again and Bryan takes a shot at Renee for throwing to the video. Naomi talks about what she went through to get back to this moment. It is just a part of her journey and it felt great to be back. She knows she wasn’t gone that long, but it seemed like it with all the rehab and having to watch Alexa talk trash each week.

-Renee mentions that everyone is packing up and leaving for Orlando tomorrow morning which is Naomi’s hometown. Naomi says she has so much to prove as she wants to win back what she lost and has to do it with her family and friends watching. They then get into a discussion about the cool kids giving air high fives and apparently it looks stank when Daniel does it, and his reaction to hearing “stank” is tremendous!

-Naomi leaves and Bryan puts over how great she looked tonight. He thinks it is going to be tough for people to beat her. Speaking of the woman’s match it gives Daniel his weekly chance to bring up The Big Hog.

-Moving on to the IC Title feud and Renee mentions that Ambrose and Corbin can’t even be in the same room at this point. They show the splint screen interview with the two from earlier in the day. Ambrose is the cool and calm dude as always while Corbin wants to make Dean suffer. He enjoys looking in a man’s eyes and seeing the moment when he breaks. Dean says there is only two things he is scared about: tarantula hawks and lyme disease. He does a great job of balancing being serious and making jokes. Baron stays on point while Dean continues to crack jokes about Baron being boring. Dean gets pissed and goes to get a remote and turns Baron off the screen. Cute!

-Renee wishes there was a real life mute button and that brings Corbin. He is pisses as you would expect and says he will beat Ambrose in the head with the remote if he has to. When he is done with Ambrose he will go back to stapling dollar bills to his forehead in front of a dozen people. Baron says he is part of the 1% as he was playing in the NFL while Dean was wrestling in bingo halls in death matches. Baron is the future and drops the mic as he leaves. Good promo there!

-Dean says that Baron could be the future, but he feels Dean is the present. We wrap things up and Bryan gets in one last subtle shot at the Ultimate Thrill Ride tag line.

-Baron brought some good life to the show which upgraded this to a good episode instead of just an average show. Even an average Talking Smack is still the best show in the WWE though.

