411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03/21/17

-We are 12 days to WrestleMania and Smackdown added a couple matches to the card tonight and both were matches we have expected for quite some time.

-Renee welcomes us and introduces her co-host, Daniel Bryan. Daniel is pumped about the actions of Shane McMahon tonight. Shane and AJ are going to do everything possible to try to steal the show and they are going to throw themselves all over the building. They show the Leap of Faith elbow through the table and they joke Daniel can’t jump that far.

-Dean Ambrose shows up and he is pissed. Some great fire from Dean here as he calls Corbin a big miserable bastard and then brings it down as he calls Talking Smack his favorite TV show and that Daniel and Renee do a great job. Tremendous!

-Daniel loves seeing this Dean Ambrose, the crazy guy that bloodied him up 6 years ago. They wonder if Baron can get gritty like Ambrose at Mania.

-Next they talk about Orton/Wyatt and the craziness with him tonight. Daniel hypes Bray vs Harper next week, and how Harper mentioned this Bray Wyatt is more dangerous as he has nothing to lose.

-The Usos, who are always great on this show, are out next and they are happy as you would expect. They want to know what Bryan has planned for them at Mania since they are the Tag Champions now. They rightly point out that the RAW Tag Titles are part of Mania and Bryan tells them they are working on something. They compare the titles to having a hall pass to Mania and Renee takes a photo of them with the titles. Daniel feels they should be on Mania and puts over the greatness of the match with American Alpha. He thanks them for the performance and asks who they want to fight. They want the “Bullet Club” to bring the RAW Titles over and combine the red and blue which Renee jokes would make purple which is the Cruiserweight Title. The Usos then petition to have 305 Live. Ha! These guys are tremendous on this show though nothing like their characters on SmackDown which is kind of weird.

-Renee brings up that Roman sent out a tweet congratulating them and they joke that’s why the number of followers they have increased. They want to hit up the casino and invite Daniel Bryan to go. He thinks hanging out with them will make him cool and they say he is cool because he grows his own vegetables. Fantastic! They give one of their hats to Bryan and we get some singing and dancing which gets Renee to bounce in her seat. Daniel ruins it though as he wants their group to be called the “Sweet Beets.” They walk off with his show sheet and his mic. Amazing! Daniel says the fans need to get on twitter and start a hashtag to get the Usos on Mania.

-Talk turns to the SD Woman’s Division, and the chaos that happened tonight. They show the battle between the women and then Daniel loses it as The Big Hog makes an appearance. He yells “The Big Hog took it to the face,” and Renee absolutely loses it as she mentions that she laughed ugly at that one. These two are insanely great together!

-John Cena and Nikki Bella are next to hype their match at Mania. They touch on Tyler Breeze dressing like Nikki tonight and Cena jokes that Nikki speared Tyler’s boobies off. Apparently she was cut on the face by one of the boobies and Cena is confused as he may have gotten to second base with Tyler Breeze.

-They touch on The Miz and Maryse doing their own version of Total Bellas tonight and Nikki thought they were funny. She knew what she was signing up for when she agreed to do reality TV. Now as far as last week things go real and she isn’t sure if she should be sad or angry. She brings up that Maryse is jealous, and that she wants all women to get the glory and feel empowered. She hates seeing women tear each other down and says she doesn’t need a ring to know that John loves her. She understands she is a target and calls Cena the most beautiful man in the world (no offense to Bryan).

-Daniel wants Cena’s take and he thought what they did tonight was entertaining. It confirms what he said weeks ago and that is Mike (he’s shooting) does his best work when he is being someone else. Ouch! “Congratulations Maryse, you finally did work.” Double Ouch! Cena says Mike is “softer than a shoe full of baby crap.” Cena says he is an easy target but the words “rise above hate” aren’t just a catchphrase to him. He calls Mike and Maryse the shit couple (in a PG way) and steals a line from Tex Ferguson with “you’re going to be counting the lights cowboy,” as he drops the mic and walks off. Damn!

-Daniel is just beaming after hearing Cena rip into The Miz. He says again it will be a face punching extravaganza. He thinks they should have just ended the show with John and says he and Renee are crap compared to them. Daniel then brings up the hold harmless agreement from RAW last night and that sounds interesting. Renee just smile and says it does seem interesting. One final shout to Sweet Beets and Get Usos On Mania and we are out.

-Another home run show from this group and this may have been the one I had the most fun watching. Genuine laugh out loud moments throughout while also being serious when needed. I can’t praise how great this show is enough and I look forward to it more than any wrestling show going today.

-Thanks for reading and join me next week for what will be the final Talking Smack before WrestleMania.