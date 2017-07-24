411’s Talking Smack Report: 07/23/17

-Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Smack, which sadly, now only happens after SD PPVs. I am kind of curious if Renee will bring up the show being removed from its’ weekly slot.

-Speaking of Renee, she welcomes us to the Post Battleground edition of Talking Smack, and she is joined by WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler. Renee immediately jokes that the theme song is music to her ears. Hearing the music again is good, but seeing Renee again is great! They talk about the return of The Great Khali and Renee is excited to see him back, while Lawler is irritated he cost Orton the WWE Title.

-Kevin Owens interrupts and this should be amazing. He takes credit for Talking Smack being canceled as a weekly show which is just awesome. Renee asks if he checked on the ref after the match, and Owens asks why he would care about a ref. Owens brings up that he is now a 3 time US Champ to go along with being NXT Champ, IC Champ, and longest reigning Universal Champ in WWE History. Lawler mentions that he picked Owens before the show, and was a little worried when the calf crusher was applied, but Owens didn’t tap. Owens puts himself over again and calls himself elite. Renee goes to ask a question and Owens shoots her down by saying it is a stupid question. He tells Renee that she is wrong and that she is wrong a lot. Lawler brings up the loss in MSG and tries to cover for Renee and Owens takes shots at her again. KO says that the WWE can’t do a MSG show without him as when SD had a MSG show he was on the card even though he was on RAW and then when RAW had a MSG show they had to put him on the card even though he is on SD. He is proud that his family was able to see him win the US title again. KO says that Renee and AJ both have being wrong as something in common besides their stupid haircuts. I love KO!

-Lawler asks Owens how he thinks AJ will respond, and KO is dismissive. He wants to know how many times he has to beat AJ. He says he is a champ the kids can look up to and then calls Renee out for rolling her eyes. He then says Talking Smack was brought back for him after Renee ruined the show. Renee mentions that they also have Jinder as a guest, and Owens says that show was brought back for him and they needed another guest so it should be Jinder as he is the WWE Champ and deserves it, but he is the first guest for a reason. Renee starts to fight back and says that KO just walked on the show. Owens brings up that he was advertised for the show and Lawler confirms that. That gets Owens to start a “Jerry” chant, as Renee is just over this interview. She wants to know why Owens keeps picking fights with her and he says they are having a conversation. She asks about AJ having a rematch and wants to see if it will be at SummerSlam, and KO hopes she is wrong again. KO says he is done with this and has better things to do. He gets in a few more shots at Renee before leaving.

-Renee goes off on a rant to the King about Owens and why he always has to pick a fight with her. Lawler says it was kind of uncomfortable for him. They change topics and discuss The Flag Match. They talk about the pressure on each guy and how Cena was able to prevail.

-Natalya is our next guest as she won the #1 Contender’s Match for the SmackDown Woman’s Title. King brings up that Carmella picked Natalya to win on the pre-show, and Nattie says she doesn’t trust Carmella. She knows she is fake and just looking for a place to stick the knife in her back. Nattie has been telling everyone that she is the best, and goes over the credentials of all the women she beat tonight. She calls herself real royalty while taking a shot at Jerry Lawler. Nice! Would be great if she said that was payback for all the shots he took at Stu and Helen over 20 years ago. She then brings up the amazing moment the Harts have had at SummerSlam and brings up Bret/Bulldog at SummerSlam 92. None of that will top this moment as she will win the Title at SummerSlam. Renee asks if 2 Paws will be coming and Nattie says it costs thousands of dollars just to get 2 Paws out of the house. You just knew 2 Paws was getting a mention at some point.

-Nattie takes her leave as Renee and King discuss New Day winning the Tag Titles. Lawler wasn’t a fan of the rap battle as that isn’t his cup of tea.

-They go back to discussing the Punjabi Prison match, and put over the brutality of the match. I agree…it was brutal for everyone watching.

-The WWE Champ, Jinder Mahal, is out as the final guest and King asks him how he is feeling physically. Jinder says that was his match, and he proved he is not only the hardest working WWE Superstar, but is now the smartest as well. He mentions he has beaten Orton in 3 straight Championship matches. He is the 50th WWE Champion and he is now the Greatest WWE Champion. Renee brings up The Singh Brothers and The Great Khali interfering, and Jinder says he did nothing wrong. He picked the match because it was no DQ and that with over 1.3 billion people in India he was going to have someone have his back. He mentions those in India stick together, unlike those of us in the US. Yeah, he is getting mowed down by Cena at some point. He says he is the fighting pride of the great nation of India. The entire country is celebrating as he has heard they are setting off fireworks. He followed the rules no matter what anyone else says, and he buried the legacy of Randy Orton.

-The King mentions that he thinks Orton will have something to say about this loss. Mahal says he is looking past Orton as he has beaten him 3 times. He calls Orton past his prime while he is getting better week by week. He will go down as the greatest of all time. Renee asks if Jinder has an update on the health of the poor Singh brother that took a crazy bump off the cage through a table. Jinder says that he is ok and is getting medical attention. Lawler brings up that eventually he will have to win a match where the Singh brothers are not around, and Mahal says that he always has a plan. Renee asks about his plans heading to SummerSlam, and Jinder answers the question in his native langue.

-Lawler thinks he may have cursed, and that causes Renee to laugh. She ends the show by saying it was great to have Talking Smack back again…for the most part.

-KO was the star here once again, and since the show is no longer weekly, they need to have him on each time it follows a PPV. He is amazing with his constant blasting of Renee and she obviously is great at rolling with it. Now the rest was just kind of there as Nattie and Jinder did an decent job of hyping themselves up, but nothing overly entertaining. Thanks for reading!