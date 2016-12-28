Welcome to YEAR TWELVE, WEEK 36 of 411’s Wrestler of the Week. A quick overview of the rules to kick things off for us as a reminder…

Each writer chooses FIVE wrestlers (although ties and tag teams are allowed, and more on a special occasion) from any promotion and each wrestler gets a point total attached to that ranking. It looks a little like this…

1st – 5

2nd – 4

3rd – 3

4th – 2

5th – 1

Then we tally up the votes and the official 411 Wrestler of the Week is crowned. But wait, there’s more! Each week the top SIX vote getters get a points value for their ranking which looks something like this…

1st – 15

2nd – 12

3rd – 9

4th – 6

5th – 3

6th – 1

…and they go towards the 411 Wrestler of the Year award to be announced each year around WrestleMania. (The voting week runs Monday through Sunday). Let’s see who wins this week…

Week 36 – VOTING PERIOD WAS DECEMBER 12 through DEC 18

Larry Csonka

1) Charlotte:

Defeated Sasha Banks at WWE Roadblock to regain the Raw Women’s Title.

2) Cesaro & Sheamus: Defeated Champions The New Day at Roadblock to end the streak and win the titles. They also won over three other teams at Tribute to The Troops to earn that title shot.

3) The Broken Hardys: Won the TAG TEAM APOCALYPTO to retain the TNA Tag Team titles.

4) Jeremiah Crane

5) PJ Black

Mike Chin

1) Charlotte:

Charlotte and Sasha Banks had quite arguably their best encounter yet in their Iron Man Match at Roadblock. Banks was great, too, in defeat, but Charlotte got the final nod for 2016 as WWE’s chosen one in the women’s division with this largely dominating victory, spotlighted by two submissions.

2) Cesaro and Sheamus: One can only assume these guys would have gotten the nod for the Raw tag straps sooner were it not for WWE’s obsession with breaking championship longevity records (of course, Anderson and Gallows may have been in line for a reign sooner, under the same rationale). Regardless, the tag opener to Road Block was red hot, and Cesaro and Sheamus looked great beating The New Day.

3) Matt Hardy: Love him or hate him, Matt Hardy got attention and was a star via the ludicrous spectacle that was his brainchild, Total Nonstop Deletion.

4) Dolph Ziggler

5) Sasha Banks

Kevin Pantoja

1) New Day:

Yes, I understand their record-breaking reign ended, but that doesn’t take away from their accomplishments. It was on Tuesday that they officially became the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. In order to get there though, they had to win two matches and defeat four tag teams on Raw. To open Raw, they defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, as well as Cesaro and Sheamus in a triple threat match. They thought their night was over but then they were thrust into another triple threat, this time against the main event scene. They bested Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to officially earn the record. Sure they lost at Roadblock but they had, in my opinion, the best match of the night.

2) Cesaro and Sheamus: Though they lost in the opener on Raw, Sheamus and Cesaro turned things around. At Tribute to the Troops, they beat Golden Truth, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and the Shining Stars to become the number one contenders. With that distinction, they got a title shot at Roadblock and stole the show against New Day. Sheamus was able to roll up Kofi Kingston to end New Day’s reign and give them the titles. Cesaro has kind of mastered turning thrown together tag teams into something special, hasn’t he?

3) Charlotte: In a move that should have come as a surprise to no one, Charlotte regained the Raw Women’s Title. It now gives her four reigns since the title was introduced in April. She beat Sasha Banks (3-0 against her on PPV) in an Ironman match. Commentary said she was 15-0 in PPV singles matches but they are counting triple threat matches and non-PPVs like the original Roadblock if I’m right. Anyway, it adds another notch in the impressive career for Ric Flair’s daughter. She now moves into a program with Bayley, who she can beat mercilessly and continue to rack up accolade after accolade.

4) Dolph Ziggler

5) The Broken Hardys

Jack McGee

1) The Broken Hardys:

APOCALYPTO WINNERS!

2) Charlotte: Your NEW Raw Women’s Champion.

3) Cesaro and Sheamus: Your NEW Raw tag team champions

4) Jeremiah Crane

5) Dolph Ziggler

Mike Hammerlock

1) The New Day:

Had an immense Monday night on Raw where they successfully defended their titles twice in three-team matches, breaking Demolition’s record for longest tag title run in WWE history. No, these aren’t real records, but New Day absolutely deserves to be the measuring stick for WWE tag outfits moving forward. They’ve set a new standard, killing both in the ring and out. Predictably lost the titles at Roadblock, but still a great match and the close of a run that deserves ovation.

2) The Broken Hardys: They brought us Total Nonstop Deletion, which was glorious. I was tempted to give all the credit to Matt, because he’s a mad genius, but Jeff’s done a great job of finding his place amidst the insanity. Can’t wait to see what they do next.

3) Charlotte: Won a hell of a match against Sasha Banks, winning back the Raw Women’s Championship. They might just be Feud of the Year in the entire wrestling world.

4) Cesaro & Sheamus

5) Dolph Ziggler

THE WINNERS~!

* Special Mention…Dolph Ziggler – 5 Votes

* Fifth Place…New Day – 10 Votes

* Fourth Place…The Nefarious Brother Nero – 13 Votes

* Third Place…Broken Matt Hardy – 16 Votes

Still your TNA tag Team Champions.

* Second Place…Sheamus & Cesaro – 17 Votes

Defeated New Day to become new Raw tag team champions.

* And 411’s Wrestler of the Week (week 36) is…



* Charlotte – 20 Votes Still your reigning and defending Raw Women’s Champion.

The Standings

Here are the standings after week 36

1. AJ Styles – 103pts

2. Prince Puma/Ricochet – 69pts

3. Tetsuya Naito – 54pts

3. Dean Ambrose – 54pts

5. Lashley – 51pts

5. Sexy Star – 51pts

7. The Monster Matanza Cueto/Jeff Cobb – 48pts

7. Eddie Edwards – 48pts

9. Kevin Owens – 46pts

10. Johnny Mundo – 44pts



Roman Reigns

– 42pts

* Rey Mysterio Jr. – 37pts

* Broken Matt Hardy – 37pts

* Dragon Azteca Jr. – 36pts

* The Miz – 35pts

* Will Ospreay – 33pts

* Charlotte – 32pts

* Sasha Banks – 31pts

* Finn Balor – 30pts

* Johnny Gargano – 30pts

* TJ Perkins – 27pts

* Samoa Joe – 27pts

* Dolph Ziggler – 26pts

* Kazuchika Okada – 25pts

* Kenny Omega – 24pts

* Kyle O’Reilly – 24pts

* Cage – 24 pts

* Jack Evans – 24pts

* PJ Black – 24 pts

* Tommaso Ciampa – 24pts

* Brother Nero – 22pts

* Jay Lethal – 21pts

* KUSHIDA – 21pts

* Bobby Fish – 21pts

* Dash – 18pts

* Dawson – 18pts

* Goldberg – 18pts

* Kota Ibushi – 16pts

* Katsuyori Shibata – 16pts

* Togi Makabe – 15pts

* Tomoaki Honma – 15pts

* EVIL – 15pts

* Katsuhiko Nakajima – 15pts

* Nick Jackson – 15pts

* Matt Jackson – 15pts

* Seth Rollins – 15pts

* Drew Galloway – 15pts

* Cesaro – 15pts

* Aerostar – 15pts

* Sami Zayn – 13pts

* Killshot/Shane Strickland – 13pts

* Chris Hero – 13 pts

* Pete Dunne – 12pts

* Brian Kendrick – 12pts

* Shinsuke Nakamura – 12pts

* Sheamus – 12pts

* Becky Lynch – 12pts

* Son of Havoc – 12pts

* Michael Elgin -12pts

* Daniels – 12pts

* Kazarian – 12pts

* Mike Bennett – 12pts

* Tomohiro Ishii – 12pts

* Marty Scurll – 12pts

* James Ellsworth – 10pts

* Adam Cole – 9pts

* Alexa Bliss – 9pts

* Heath Slater – 9pts

* Rhyno – 9pts

* Mil Muertes – 9pts

* Drago – 9pts

* SANADA – 9pts

* Tracy Williams – 9pts

* Zack Sabre Jr – 9pts

* Ethan Carter III – 9pts

* Meiko Satomura – 9pts

* DASH Chisako – 9pts

* Cassandra Miyagi – 9pts

* BUSHI – 9pts

* ACH – 7pts

* Taiji Ishimori – 7pts

* Satoshi Kojima – 7pts

* Rusev – 7pts

* Gran Metalik – 7pts

* Pentagon Jr – 7pts

* Matt Riddle – 7pts

* Rich Swann – 7pts

* Fenix – 6pts

* Mariposa – 6pts

* Yuji Nagata – 6pts

* Takashi Sugiura – 6pts

* David Finlay – 6pts

* Bray Wyatt – 6pts

* Bayley – 4pts

* The Mack – 3pts

* Dana Brooke – 3pts

* Xavier Woods – 3pts

* Kofi Kingston – 3pts

* Randy Orton – 3pts

* Big E – 3pts

* Evie – 3pts

* Heidi Lovelace – 3pts

* Dustin (Chuck Taylor) – 3pts

* Cedric Alexander – 3pts

* YAMATO – 3pts

* James Storm – 3pts

* Mark Haskins – 3pts

* Matt Sydal – 2pts

* Chavo Guerrero – 1pt

* DJ Z – 1pt

* Abyss – 1pt

* Crazy Steve – 1pt

* Chad Gable – 1pt

* Jason Jordan – 1pt

* Asuka – 1pt

* Zack Ryder – 1pt

* Big Cass – 1pt

* Enzo Amore – 1pt

* Karl Anderson – 1pt

* Doc Gallows – 1pt

* Rocky Romero – 1pt

* Trent Barreta – 1pt

* Timothy Thatcher – 1pt

* Jay Briscoe – 1pt

* Mark Briscoe – 1pt

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan – 1pt

* Hiroshi Tanahashi – 1pt

* David Starr – 1pt

* Voting began the week of April 4th, 2016

* Year-End Rankings Key:

WWE Contracted Wrestlers are represented in BLUE.

TNA Contracted Wrestlers are represented in GREEN.

ROH Contracted Wrestlers are represented in RED.

US Independent Wrestlers are represented in MAROON.

Japanese Contracted Wrestlers are represented in BLACK.

Mexican/Lucha Underground Contracted Wrestlers are represented in MAGENTA.

Other International Wrestlers are represented in INDIGO.