Hello everyone! Slimmer is out giving five star ratings to bum fights in the alleys of some dark city in Massachusetts. I’m currently in a car, but due to the gift of wi-fi, I’ll have coverage of the pre-show just shortly after it happens, and will be sitting down nice and cozy in time for the main show!

Don’t forget who loves you, baby!!!

Tony….OUT!

PRESHOW



Match 1: Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins

Mojo pursues Hawkins as soon as the bell rings and Hawkins evades at every opportunity. He finally gets a cheap shot that just hypes Mojo up (which is an oxymoron seeing as he’s permahyped). Nothing Hawkins does has any real consequence until a kick to Mojo as he’s stepping through the ropes. Then Hawkins seems to want to throw Mojo into the barricade outside, but some awkwardness leads to him throwing him into the apron instead. And despite this being a PPV, we’re taking our obligatory kick-off show mid-match commercial break because if the Superstars didn’t have proof before that they were unimportant in the eyes of management, they do now.

Back from commercial, Mojo is punching out of a side headlock. He finally creates space, but Hawkins cuts him off before he gets any momentum. Someone on commentary called him Ryder. Tom Phillips, maybe? Mojo fights off another side headlock and Hawkins hits him with a clothesline, scoring a 2-count. Now some punches have Mojo Hulking up, and starts wiping Curt out with shoulder blocks and clotheslines. Avalanche in the corner, followed by a Fireman’s Carry Flapjack gets 2 for Rawley. Ryder then gets a Flatliner for a 2 count of his own. I meant Hawkins (Dammit Phillips, now I’m doing it!). Hawkins gets another 2 off an enzuigiri. Hawkins backs into the corner to stalk his prey, reminiscent of Edge. Rawley then shoves Hawkins off into the corner and socks him in the face with a sprinting right hand, then

catches Hawkins with a tilt-a-whirl powerslam to put Hawkins away at 7:56.

Winner: Curt Hawkins

Ornelas covered this. He’s a bitch.

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Elimination Chamber PPV Starts Now!

The actual show kicks off and we get a nice view of the new chamber. It’s boxy, but looks pretty sleek if I do say so myself. Our first match of the actual show is Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James.



Match 1: Mickie James vs Becky Lynch

The ladies lock up and fight for dominance in the hold. It spills to the outside and they’re almost counted out, so they break and head back inside to lock up again. They lock up again, with Mickie and Becky Lynch jockeying for position with chain wrestling and Mickie starts to pick apart the arm. Becky reverses and manages to send Mickie to the floor. Mickie fights back up but Lynch kicks her back and comes off the apron with a flying forearm. She gets back in the ring and Mickie with a kick, then a modified Divorce Court to the arm. Mickie is vicious with the arm work, and plays to the audience once the advantage is clearly hers. Any advantage that Becky gets is cut off by Mickie.

Consider this the official Tony return.

We return to the match and Becky loses a cover after two. Mickie’s got some blood on her elbow. Becky tries for a pumphandle. James escapes. Mick Kick to the side of the head! Mickie stares at the blood on her elbow and smiles maniacally. Cover for Mickie, but Becky is near the ropes. Mickie pulls her towards the center of the ring and covers. Pin for 1..2..NO! Mickie mounts and hits some rights, then waits for Becky to stand. Mickie with a kick ot the gut. She locks up for a DDt but Necky hits a back body drop then grabs the arm, looking for the disarmer.

Mickie rolls Becky up, but Becky reverses with a cover of her own. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Becky Lynch

How fun.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Hey guys, thank Michael Ornelas for being a kind and generous soul and covering for me while I looked for my pants.

Backstage, that chick has a question for Carmella. She asks the thoughts of Ellsworth, who seconds the sentiments of Carmella. Those sentiments are unknown because I blocked her out for a second.

Apollo is first to come out, followed by Kalisto. Kalisto is doing his finger thing when Ziggler comes out from the back full speed ahead and sends Kalisto upside down into the large screen that shows the name. Dolph is in the ring laughing. Apollo is pissed.



Match 2: Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs Dolph Ziggler

Apollo hits a snap suplex on Dolph. Dolph rolls to the apron. Apollo grabs Ziggler by the hair, and Ziggler hnags up Apollo. Ziggler locks the head and pulls Apollo through the ropes. Neckbreaker to Apollo through the ropes. Ziggler enters the ring and hits some stomps. Ziggler smushes Apollo in the corner then hits another neckbreaker. Zigler with a cover. 1…2…NO! Ziggler with a kick to the head. Cover for 1..2..NO! Ziggler with a cravat from behind. He turns the hold and sends Apollo’s head into the mat while cinching the hold. Apollo exits and tries to roll Dolph into a pin for 1..2..NO! Ziggler up with a back elbow. Ziggler with a right hand to the face. ziggler pushes Apollo in the face with his foot. I think they call that a kick. Takedown by Ziggler and a pin for 1. Ziggler mounts the back and gets a rear chin lock. Apollo forces a pin for 1..2..NO! Ziggler regains control. Apollo is standing, turns into the hold. Ziggler with a kick, then goes for another neckbreaker. Apollo shoves forward, and Ziggler comes back with a kick. He is able to hit the neckbreaker.

At the top of the stage, The Little Lucha that Could is struggling his way down the ramp. In the ring, Ziggler eats an Enziguri hard by Apollo. Kalisto makes it to the corner and reaches for a tag. Kalisto gets it! Kick to Dolph! Springboard seat onto the back of Ziggler’s head. Kalisto with kicks to Ziggler’s thighs. Springboard kick to the head. Kalisto sells the back then screams. He looks for the Del Sol. Ziggler sohves forward. Tag from Apollo. Ziggler with a shove to Kalisto.

Apollo with a twisting sitout powerbomb to Dolph. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto



Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

While the guys are celebrating, Dolph grabs the leg of Kalisto, who is on the apron. He trips him up and Kalisto lands hard on his back. Apollo chases Dolph around the ring. There’s a chair in the center. Ziggler is able to attack Apollo. He locks the chair around Apollo’s leg. Ziggler stares hard like good heels do. He stomps the chair, thereby snapping the ankle of Crews.

Once isn’t enough, though. Ziggler locks the chair up around the foot one more time. Dolph stomps it again. Evil Dolph.



Match 3: Tag Team Turmoil

Heath Slater and Rhyno vs FaBreeze vs The Vaudevillains vs The Usos vs American Alpha

Slater and Fandango lockup. Fandango gets Heath in the corner and does a little jig. Slater is confused. Fandango hits the ropes and locks on a side headlock. Heath sends Fanny to the ropes. Shoyulder tackle. Slater hops over and hits a hard hip toss. Atomic Drop to Heath. Tag to Breeze. Heath with a right hand. Heath looks to tag Rhyno, who now looks like a Clash of Clans character. Tag to Rhyno. He grabs the left arm and drives a shoulder into Breeze. Breeze celebrates, then gets hit hard by the truck that is Rhyno. Rhyno with a shoulder in the corner. Whi pto the ropes. A short clothesline. Fandango is in. Drop Toe Hold to Slater, who is in now. Tag to Breeze, and theres a double kick to Slater. Cover from Breeze. 1..2..NO! Stomps in the corner by Breeze. Tag to Fandango. Heath rolls forward and tries for a sunset flip, but Fandano tries to ive him a ticket. Leg lariat from Heath and a pin. 1..2..NO! Breeze is there to stop it. Rhyno enters to send Breeze to the otside. Heath rolls up for 1..2..NO! Tag to Rhyno. Fandango tries to pin but he’s not the legal man. Fandango argues with the ref. He turns. SPEAR!

Next team to enter:

The Vaudevillains

On the outside, English sends Rhyno into the barricade. Heath Slater dives off the top rope onto both Vaudevillains. Heath tries to grab Gotch into the ring, but English takes over. English gets Heath in the corner and sends a boot into his face. Tag to Gotch. He’s in with some knees. Kick to the chest of Heath. Gotch flexes. It’s super effective. Gotch gets Heath on the sholders. tag to English. Gotch rolls through with a rolling senton. English flies off the top rope with a flip, but misses. Heath is able to turn this into a pin for 1..2…3!!!

Next team to enter:

The Usos

Jimmy with a kick to Heath. Chop to the chest. Whip to the red head, but Slater flies off with an elbow. Tag from Rhyno. Rhynow with an ax handle to the back of Jimmy. Whip to Rhyno in the corner. Reversal. Tag to Jey. Jey with an elbow to the corner. Jey covers. 1.2….NO! Jey gets hit with a clothesline from Rhyno. Tag to Heath. Heath sends Jimmy off the apron. He attacks Jey. Whip, and Heath misses a kick. Samoan Drop from Jey! He sends Rhyno to the outside. Heath goes for a roll up. Tag from JImmy. Heath doesn’t see it. Superkick. Cover to Heath. Pin for 1..2….3!!!

American Alpha

The Usos meet American Alpha on the ramp and they go at it. We are finally in the middle of the ring and American Alpha hit stereo Germans. A glitch and we come back to Gable hitting a diving crossbody onto Jimmy. Pin for 1..2…NO! Jimmy sends Gable into the ropes, and Jey is there to kick him in the back, hard. Jimmy shoves Gable in the corner. Jey flies off as Jimmy hits a backbreaker. Jey with a pin for 1..2…NO! Whip to Gable hard in the corner. Jimmy with a cover. I think I confused the twins somewhere along the lines. Anyways, The ref is distracted, so Jey clips the legs of Gable on the outside. Jimmy grabs the head, hits a chop to the chest. Tag to jey. Jey in with a superkick to the chest of Gable. Jey stops the back, tags in Jimmy. Jimmy with a leg drop. Cover for 1..2..NO! Cravat from behind. Jimmy sends Gable to the outside. Gable on the apron, hits an elbow, and slides under his legs to go for a tag. He can’t quite make it. Jimmy sends Gable in the corner. Gable hits Jey, then knocks Jimmy down with a clothesline. Looks like it’s a double, and both men are down. Gable gets the tag! Jey gets the tag! Right hands! Another. DRopkick! Suplex. Belly to belly! Jordan is on fiyah! Jodran gets Jey on the top of his shoulders, looking for electric chair. Jey rolls through. Gable gets the tag. He runsin. rollup onto Jey! pin for 1..2…3!!!!

The Usos don’t take kindly to the loss. Superkick to Gable! Double team to Jordan, andthey send him into the corner shoulder first. Jimmy and Jey drag Gable to the outside and kick him in the gut. Jimmy grabs Jordan. He slams Jordan into the edge of the apron face first. They toss Gable into the steps. They then send Jordan into the ring. Jimmy with a Superfly Splash.

The Usos finally leave and out come The Ascension.

They grab Jordan. Fall of Man to Jordan! Conor pins for 1….2…NO!!!

Gable stops the pin! Conor lifts him and drops Gable on the top rope, gut first. Conor grabs Jordan and drags him into the corner .Tag to Viktor, and he stomps JOrdan in the corner, then screams to the crowd for no good reason. Jordan gets tossed into the corner. Tag and a chop. Another chop. Conor backs up and gets whipped right into Jordan, who is sent directly into a knee. Cover for 1..2…NO! A boot to the face of Jordan, and Conor takes a step forward onto the head. Tag to Viktor, and he grabs the head then hits another chop. Vik waits for Jordan to stand, goes for a splash, but Jordan moves!! BELLY TO BELLY!!!

We lose signal for just a second, and come back with Gable in a Northern Lights Pin on Viktor and Jordan blocking Conor! Pin count for 1…2…3!!

Winners: American Alpha

I had fun. They had fun. We had fun.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2



Match 4: Nikki Bella vs Natalya

Side headlock takeover from Nattie. Nikki tries to escape, Nattie hits it again. Nikki reverses with a leg scissors, and this time Nattie kips out. Waist lock and Natalya works the left arm. Nattie grabs the hair. Nikki goes for an armbreaker. Nattie breaks it with her legs, and both girls are on their knees. Nikki up first and hits a smack to the face. Nattie with the takedown. Right hands to the head from Nattie! She grabs the hair and locks up from behind. Waist lock takedown. Nattie with a kick to Nikki. Sh grabs the hair, locks up from behind. Another waist lock takedown. Nattie goes for a third, but Nattie rolls forward and looks for the knee bar. Nattie scurries to the bottom rope to break the hold. She reaches it and escapes the ring. Nikki with a kick to the back. Nikki off the apron! She dives forward and nearly dies! Nikki sends Nattie in the ring. Nattie leaves the ring, asks for a time out. Nikki steps up to her face. Nattie sends her into the ringpost, hard. Nattie sends Nikki into the ring. She follows. Suplex in the middle of the ring. Nattie gloats in the middle of the ring and does a little skip. Sleeper hold from behind in a seated position. Nikki escapes. Nattie with a clothesline. She tells Nikki that she cannot be seen. Nattie tries to mock NIkki’s mom in the crowd. Nikki rolls her up and gets a surprise pin for 1..2..NO! Nattie grabs the hair and sends Nikki into the mat face first. Nattie works the left leg. Nattie locks in a submission hold. Nikkie reverses and damn near locks in a submission. Nikki hits the ropes. Tackle to Nattie. Dropkick. She sends the head into the knee. Pin for 1..2…NO! Nattie with a kick. Michi Driver! Pin for 1..2..NO!! Nikki with another cover after a huge flying right hand. 1…2.. NO!! Nikki has Nattie on her shoulders. Rack Attack attempt, but no! Nattie escapes. Ropes. SPINEBUSTER! Pin for 1…2..NO! Springboard Enziguri from Nikki! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!Nikki with a kick on the apron. She goes to the top rope. Nattie locks up. SUPERPLEX to Nikki Bella! Both women down! Ref counts. Nattie is up first! Sharpshooter! She’s got the hold in! Nikki counters! Nikki with her own version of the STF! Nikki is fading. She’s near the ropes. Nattie breaks the hold. Nattie drags Nikki to the outside. Nattie sends Nikki into the barricade hard! Kicks from Nattie. Ref is at 5. Nikki sends nattie into the barricade. Ref is at 8. Both girls fighting on the outside.

Nikki tries to head into the ring, but Nattie stops Nikki from getting in the ring. Double Countout for the ladies.

Winner:

One of the better Nikki matches I’ve ever seen in my life. Still not as good as anything AJ did.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

Nattie sends Nikki in the ring and argues with the ref. Hard right to the face of Nikki! She attacks from behind then leaves the ring. She heads up the ramp. Nikki with a surprise spear to Nattie! Nattie jets it!

Carmella’s reaction is that these girls are outta control. Ellsworth doubles the sentiment.

Wyatt and Orton are in a dark room left empty by Mankind. They tell us to run.



Match 5: Randy Orton vs Luke Harper

Lockup to start. They roll around on the ropes a bit. Harper hits Orton and goes for a quick pin. Orton is stunned. He leaves the ring. Harper heads to the outside and hits an uppercut then sends Orton into the barricade. He slides into the ring to break the count. Back outside, Harper sends Orton atop the announce table then sends him back in the ring. Harper hits the ropes, knocks Orton on his ass. He heads to the top rope. Orton with a right hand, sending Harper down. Harper eats apron on his way. Orton celebrates. Harper back in the ring. Orton hits a right. Sends Harper into the corner then drops him to the outside. Orton slams Harper’s head into the table then a back suplex onto the table! It doesn’t break, and Harper goes glass eyed as he tumbles into the nearby announcers. Orton sends Harper into the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO! Cravat from behind. Orton releases and drops Harper over the top rope. Orton taunts yet again at the top of the corner. Orton with a stomp in the corner. He stomps the leg then the gut then the leg again. Orton drags Harper in the center and stomps the mid section. Orton pulls back on the chin. Harper turns into the hold, grabs Orton’s leg. Harper looks to escape. He hits a right hand. Orton releases the hold. Orton with an uppercut. Whip to the corner. Harper with a right elbow. Aghain. Whip to the corner. Reversed. Orton sends Harper. Harper hops over the top rope. Forearm to Orton. He uses the rope to fly over the top rope and land on Orton! Big Boot to Orton!!! Pin for 1..2…NO! Orton gets Harper on the apron. Orton looks for the DDt, but Harper escapes and hangs up Orton. He grabs the legs and sets Orton up between the bottom and middle rope. Catapult to Orton! Orton rolls to the outside. He’s standing. Harper goes for a suicide dive, but Orton hits a forearm! Orton in the ring. Harper hits him with a clothesline, sending him to the outside. SUICIDE DIVE! Harper grabs Orton by the arm. He holds him from the side. Back suplex atop the announcers table! Harper turns. Orton’s up! SCOOP POWERSLAM ON THE OUTSIDE!!! Ref is at the count of 6.

Orton heads back in at 7. Harper hops on the apron. Orton grabs his head through the ropes. Harper with a right hand. He grabs the head and hops to the top rope. Orton escapes, clips the legs, and heads to the top rope. SUPERPLEX TO HARPER! Cover from Orton for 1..2…..NO! Both men are up. They trade rights. Orton with a kick. Harper with a right, but Orton ducks. RKO attempt, but Harper blocks. Orton locks the arm, the other. Full Nelson Slam and a pin for 1..2….NO! Orton grabs the arm and locks the head of Harper. He drags him through the ropes. Rope-assisted DDT to Harper! Orton hears the voices! HARPER WITH A HUGE ASS BOOT TO THE FACE!!! Harper calls for the end. SUPERKICK! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!!! Orton misses an RKO and gets kicked in the gut. POWERBOMB from Harper! Pin for 1…2…..NO!!!! Harper and Orton are both on their knees. They trade right hands. Forearms even. They’re standing. Uppercuts from Harper and Orton! Harper gets the upperhand!

He goes for the discus! Orton blocks! RKO!!!!!!!! PIN for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Randy Orton

Wow. Good shit.

Match Quality: ***3/4

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ****

Renee Young is backstage with Nikki. Nikki says things are far from over, and here’s Nattie to attack her from behind. Maryse is nearby. Nattie sends Nikki into Maryse by accident and her super expensive powder foundation is spread all over Maryse. Nikki and Nattie fight nearby until the refs stop them and hold each woman back.



Match 6: WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi vs Alexa Bliss

Alexa hairflips and Naomi rolls her up for 1..2…NO! Naomi grabs the head and sends Alexa into the corner hard. She sends her into the next one then the third one with running bulldog. Naomi up top, but Alexa drops her off and misses a right hand. High kick from Naomi. Naomi with a springboard, but Alexa grabs the hair and sends her flying into the ring. Right hands and a pin from Alexa. Pin for 1..2..NO! Alexa sends Naomi into the corner. Stomps in the corner and Alexa with a boot choke. Alexa drives the shin into the back of Naomi’s head, then drops knees. Cover for 1..2..NO! Alexa grabvs the hair and sends Naomi into the corner. She bounces off the corner and Alexa sends her in the corner hard! Alexa locks the weave up on the ropes and pulls back on Naomi hard. Alexa covers for 1..2..NO! Alexa stands on the hair of Naomi and pulls her up. Alexa covers for 1..NO! Cravat from behind. Naomi escapes, Alexa hits a back elbow. Kick off the ropes. Alexa on the top, and Naomi flips her. Alexa lands on her feet, pins for 1..2..NO! Naomi reverses for a crucifix pin. 1..2…NO! Naomi with a high kick to Alexa and both girls are down! Naomi with a clothesline, another. Whip to the corner. Naomi uses the feet, it’s blocked, hits the ropes, kicks Alexa. Again, flipping clothesline. Naomi rushes the corner, lands on the apron. Shouylder. Top rope. Dive and a blockbuster off the top! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Alea up in the corner. She runs! Naomi hops up! Ass to face!!! Naomi with a pin! 1…2….NO!!! Alexa with a right over the ref! Right to the face. Again. She drops knees to the abs. Flip. More knees. Cover. 1….2….NO!!! Right hands from Alexa. Alexa to the top rope! Naomi is up! ENZIGURI to the head! Naomi in the ring! She runs! Alexa on the apron! Right hand to stop the momentum! DDT in the middle of the ring! Pin! 1…2….NO!! Alexa grabs Naomi. Naomi grabs the arms and drives her boots into the chin of Alexa!! Springboard moonsault, but Alexa totally no-sells it and goes for the Oklahoma Roll! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Ref sees the boots on the ropes! Alexa on the top rope!!!

She goes for Twisted Bliss! Naomi with the knees! Naomi up! Split-Legged Moonsault! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winner and New Women’s Champion

Great match, man.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Renee Young in the ring with Naomi. She asks how Naomi feels. Crowd chants that she deserves it. Naomi is about to cry. She says that she envisioned this for many years, and it feels really good to be in it. She says Alexa has been a hell of a champ, and nearly snatched her bald but she is taking this home to Orlando.

We go back to Carmella, who is sick of being bothered. Ellsworth echoes the sentiment then tells the chick to leave, and drops the mic like a G.



Match 7: Elimination Chamber Match

Bray Corbin vs Corbin Corbin vs John Corbin vs Dean Corbin vs The Corbin vs Baron Styles

Cena and AJ Styles to start. Lockup to start. Cena with a side headlock. Shoulder tackle off the ropes. Cena is pumped. So is the crowd. Side headlock from AJ. Into the ropes. AJ ducks under a leap frog and kicks the back of the leg. AJ with a right hand. Cena hits the abs. Right hand to the face. Gut. Whip to the corner. Splash miss and Aj hits the back then sets up for a torture rack up top! He spins this into a powerbomb and a pin for 1..2….NO! AJ waits for Cena to stand. Kick to Cena. AJ locks the head, calls for the Clash, but Cena lifts him up and drops him hard. Cena with a sunset flip powerbomb into a pin for 1..2…NO!! Cena with a right hand. AJ hits a right of his own. Cena fires back with another. Aj now. Right by Cena. Drop toe hold and AJ turns. Kick By AJ. AJ with the firemans. Styles flips Cena onto his knee hard!!! Styles up first. Cena hits the ropes, shoulder tackle. Again. Protobomb. The timer hits.

Dean Ambrose is in!

He attacks Cena right away! He hits a few uppercuts then sends Cena to the outside. Ambrose sends Cena into the cage. Hard. Again. Ambrose with kicks to Cena. Ambrose drops a boot onto Cena. Styles from behind, tries to sends Ambrose into the links, but Ambrose gets sent into the chains. Glitch again, and Ambrose knocks Cena off the ropes. Ambrose goes to the top of his pod and suats like a gargoyle. He flies off with an elbow to the top of Cena’s head! Ambrose drags Cena into the ring from below the ropes. While doing so, Aj locks up behind. Ambrose reverses, then Styles reverses. Cena locks up Ambrose, who has Styles locked up from behind. GERMAN SUPLEX TO BOTH MEN!! Cena has Ambrose up. Ambrose dorps. Styles up, Cena uses AJ to swing into Dean. Dean hits the ropes. Styles drops Cena. Ambrose rebounds back, knocking Styles down! All three men down! Cool little spot.

Bray Wyatt is next!!

Wyatt comes in and goes cray on all dey asses. Suplex to Ambrose. He rushes AJ, but Aj holds the ropes. Styles springboards, but Wyatt just tosses Styles into the chains! Wyatt eats corner as Styles sends him into it. Styles with a leg drop to the back of the head of Wyatt while he was hanging over the second rope. Cena is nearby. He lifts Styles on his shoulders. Styles drops off. He hits Cena with an elbow. Styles climbs the chamber walls. Cena is following him! They’re going up! They fight next to each other. Right hands to one another. Cena struggles and nearly falls. Styles is getting the upperhand. Cena falls off the wall! Styles side walks over to the pod, but Ambrose is here too! They’re both atop the pod! Ambrose sends Styles into the plexiglass. Styles does the same. Wyatt from below grabs Ambrose’s leg. Ambrose drops off, and Wyatt with a right hand!!! Wyatt sends Ambrose into the corner. Wyatt throat checks Ambrose. Ambrose is seated in the corner. Headbutt from Wyatt. Ambrose hits right elbows. Wyatt beats Ambrose down. AJ Styles finally drops down off the pod He sits on Wyatt’s shoulder! Ambrose has Wyatt on his shoulders. AJ is being held by the neck by Wyatt. We get a triple man move where all three hit the mat!

Baron Corbin is next!

He trucks Ambrose down. Corbin sends Ambrose into the chains. He does so again. Back in the ring, and Corbin misses a corner move. Ambrose sends forward, but Corbin with a deep six. Wyatt with clubbing blows to the back of Corbin. He looks for Sister Abigail, but Corbin sends him into the pod then kicks his ass down. Corbin with a hard STO to Wyatt outsideof the ring. Corbin is about to enter the ring, but Styles with right hands! He hits the ropes. End of DAYS to AJ Styles!!!! Cena is here! He tries for the STF! He sends Cena into the ropes! END OF DAYS TO JOHN CENA!!! Corbin celebrates. Ambrose flies into the screen with a dropkick to Corbin! He clotheslines Corbin to the outside. Ambrose sends Corbin into the chain wall over and over. Corbin gets a toss on Ambrose, then lawn darts him into the chains. Corbin grabs Ambrose one-handed then sends him head first into the corner of a pod. Ambrose drops off the shoulders of Corbin, kicks for a Dirty Deeds, but Corbin escapes. Ambrose climbs the ropes and Corbin just sends him off with a shove, and Ambrose hits the chains! Corbin stares Miz down as the countdown begins. The gate opens for The Miz, and he stands there a bit worried.

The Miz sares down Corbin.

Ambrose is behind Corbin! ROLLUP PIN!! 1….2….3!!!

BARON CORBIN HAS BEEN ELIMINATED!

Baron is pissed. He clotheslines Ambrose from behind then grabs Ambrose near the opened door. He sends Ambrose into one of the glass walls of the pod!!! Baron kicks the wall away and watches as Ambrose crawls away in pain. Baron pushes Ambrose against the chains and hits hard hard forearms into Ambrose, squishing his face into the chains! He sends Ambrose into the ring. End of Days to Ambrose! Miz sees this. The refs get rid of Corbin! Miz runs over to Ambrose. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

DEAN AMBROSE HAS BEEN ELIMINATED!

Miz points to the Mania sign. He then starts a Yes Chant! Cena and Wyatt are both on knees nearby. Miz with the Bryan Kicks to Wyatt and Cena!! He hits the ropes. DRopkick to Cena and Wyatt! They crawl out. Styles is in. Miz sends him into the corner. Bryan kicks in the corner. Cena and Wyatt and Styles are all in the corner. Miz rushes the corner and dropkicks Wyatt. Dropkick Cena. Wyatt up. Miz sends Wyatt to the outside. Dropkick to Styles. Miz points to Cena, who is still standing in the corner. Clothesline to The Miz! Miz on the top rope! Wyatt is up behind him!!! He grabs the trunks! Brings him down. SKULL CRUSHING FINALE FROM MIZ!!!!! Miz back at the top rope. Crossbody. Roll through. Cena lifts Miz on the shoulders. AA to MIz. Pin for 1…2….3!!!

THE MIZ HAS BEEN ELIMINATED!

Wyatt and AJ attack John Cena! Stomps to Cena against the middle of the bottom rope! Wyatt with a knee onto Cena’s face. Wyatt and AJ stare at each other, and now they decide to team up. Wyatt drops Cena and AJ smiles. Wyat with a right uppercut to Styles! Wyatt misses with a running senton! Styles ducks a hit, but Cena with a shoulder tackle. Another. Protobomb to Styles. Wyatt runs. Protobomb to Wyatt! Wyatt and AJ both down. Cena raises both hands and does the stupid you cant see me. He hits a double five knuckle shuffle. AA to Wyatt. He lifts Styles. Styles reverses. STYLES CLASH!!!!! PIN!!! CENA KICKS OUT!!! Styles on apron. He waits. Springboard, Cena ducks under, Cena with a AA out of nowhere! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!!! Cena is thinkin crazy. He walks towards the chains and climbs up the wall. Cena on the top of a pod. He points to the Mania sign then flies off with a crossbody to Wyatt and AJ Styles. Cena goes for another AA. Wyatt reverses! SISTER ABIGAIL!!!! PIN! 1…..2…….3!!!!

JOHN CENA HAS BEEN ELIMINATED!

Wyatt and AJ stare each other down. AJ is worred. Wyatt is all smiles. Forerarm to Wyatt. Wyatt drops AJ by attacking the midsection. Beat down to the back of the head with right hands. Wyatt sends Styles into the corner. Wyatt hits the corner, flies, but Aj clips the legs!!! AJ with a forearm! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! WYATT spider walks. AJ runs, Sister Abi–NO!!! Styles with a rollup for 1..2..NO! Styles with a flurry of offense, but Wyatt stops him short with a clothesline! Pin for 1..2……NO!!! Wyatt lifts Styles. Styles with a pele kick!Shining Wizard!!! AJ on the apron again. He waits for Wyatt to stand. AJ! SPRINGBOARD!!! 450!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!

AJ on the apron again. He removes the elbow pad. Springboard. Wyatt catches him!!! SISTER ABIGAIL! PIN FOR 1….2……3!!!!

Winner and NEW WWE World Champion: Bray Wyatt

Great match, great winner. Wasn’t surprised but still love the results.

Match Quality: ****

Personal Enjoyment: ****1/2

Total Rating: ****1/4

Randy Orton comes out to stare down his leader and winner of the title.

End Show