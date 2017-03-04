~THE STAFF~

KICKOFF SHOW: Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar & Brian Kendrick

: I like 205 Live a lot. I think this could be an exciting match to get the crowd hyped up for the main card, so I’ll make sure I catch the pre-show. The good guys will win to give people happy feelings early. Tozawa is actually sort of connecting with the crowd with the yelling he does, so he should be the one to score the pinfall.

WINNER: Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa

Mike Hammerlock: This match is all about how much Akira Tozawa can you give the people. I’m bummed he’s not wrestling for the Universal title – Goldberg fears him! – but the can treat us to the greatest pre-show match in history. Why the greatest? Because it’s got 100% more Akira Tozawa than any previous pre-show match.

WINNER: The team with Akira Tozawa on it

Ken Hill: Not sure what to make of this one; I like the overall program they have to introduce Tozawa into the CW division versus a veteran in Kendrick, and I understand about tag matches being a good go-between for feuds, but could they have really picked two more random partners for either man? I see Kendrick teaching a lesson to Tozawa about “living to fight another day” and leaving Noam high and dry for this one.

WINNER: Swann & Tozawa

Nick Bazar: It seems the Cruiserweight division is starting to catch at least a little bit of momentum, and it’s nice to finally see. I’ve really been enjoying the Brian Kendrick/Akira Tozawa program, Noam Dar is a great sleaze-ball heel, and Rich Swann…I guess he just likes to have fun (don’t shoot me, the guy just really doesn’t do much for me). This should be a fun match, and a perfect opener to get the crowd in the mood for the rest of the night. Kendrick has outsmarted and bested Tozawa for weeks, so expect some comeuppance here.

WINNER: Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa

JUSTIN WATRY: This is the match I will be racing to my seat to see. After getting a few drinks and filling my belly, it will be a long wait in line to enter the building. Hopefully, the Kickoff Show waits for me to get settled in. I have yet to see the cruiserweight division live in person. Maybe there is more to it than we see on television? Who knows? My guess is the faces win because neither heel is doing much of note. Always good to see Alicia Foooooooooooooooooooooooox though.

WINNER: Rich & Akira

Kevin Pantoja: I’m still finding it hard to care about the cruiserweights. Kendrick and Tozawa have been rather entertaining, but Noam Dar continues to be an entertainment vacuum. Outside of the way he says Alicia Fox’s name, I find no enjoyment in anything he does. The match should be similar to most cruiserweight stuff so far. Fun, fast paced and with little heat or emotion. The faces win to get Tozawa somewhat of a PPV win.

WINNER: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

: I don’t have a ton of excitement for this feud but I guess it could still be a decent contest. I don’t hate this or anything, it just hasn’t grabbed my attention too much. Nia’s the perpetual monster in waiting for the title so I’ll assume that this will be another W for her.

WINNER: Nia Jax

Mike Hammerlock: I find Nia Jax the most unwatchable pro wrestler in the business. Like, I’d gladly watch a James Ellison vs. Grado best of seven if it meant never having to see Jax again. Unless she’s around eventually to have BRAUN’s giant-that-mounts-the-world baby, I don’t get what they see in her. The last time she and Sasha clashed at a PPV (Royal Rumble), Jax won in short order. It sucked real bad. You’d think Sasha would get the win back here to build the feud, but I’m thinking they just have Jax win as a way getting some heat. I mean, it’s going to piss off more than a few people to have Banks jobbing out to the ponderous Jax.

WINNER: Nia Jax

Ken Hill: So Bayley beats Charlotte for the title, Sasha taps out Charlotte the following week, and then Bayley gets pinned by Nia on the go-home show before Fastlane. Dontcha just love the “totally sensible” booking they’ve got going here? Anyway, the whole set up here is that Sasha somehow gets past Nia so that she can be Bayley’s “protector” to counter Dana Brooke, only for Sasha to turn on Bayley and set up the Fatal 4 Way for WM 33. For all that to go down, Sasha needs to squeak out a win here.

WINNER: Sasha Banks

Nick Bazar: I was digging this feud when it first kicked off back in December, and thought the whole angle with Sasha Banks’ knee injury was really well done. However, following a lackluster match at the Rumble, things really fizzled out. This match really seems like filler at this point because they kind of moved away from this program for a bit. It just comes across as them realizing they only had six matches booked for the main show of a PPV and needed something to kill some time. I’d imagine they want to keep both women looking strong heading into WrestleMania, so I don’t see a conclusive finish.

WINNER: No Contest

JUSTIN WATRY: My original thought was Sasha Banks will win to even the score and get back to her BOSS ways. Then I thought about how the rest of the evening may go. If rumors are to be trusted (and what I’ve been writing about since last year), it seems Sasha Banks is finally going to turn heel on her best friend Bayley. Thus, would it make more sense for her to win here…or lose? I don’t know. Maybe another loss would send her to such frustration that she takes it out on the Women’s Champion? Perhaps costing her the title? Total coin flip. Gut instinct is Sasha wins. Going with Nia however to keep her strong during the Road to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

WINNER: Nia

Kevin Pantoja: I saw this at the Royal Rumble and didn’t like any of it. This one has potential to be a bit better since Sasha will have use of both legs but I’m not expecting much. I see it going one of two ways. One, Sasha scores an upset win to gain momentum before Mania. Two, the more likely, Nia wins and it further fuels a Sasha heel turn before Mania. I go with option B.

WINNER: Nia Jax

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

: I’m torn with this match because I like both of these wrestlers a ton. Neville has been doing fantastic heel work and I don’t want to see this title run ended any time soon. Then again, Jack Gallagher is a genuinely endearing character, even if some of his antics are a bit silly. Even so, Austin Aries is imminently returning and a match against Neville for the title is the best way to go. The King of the Cruiserweights will be retaining here.

WINNER: Neville

Mike Hammerlock: This gets my pick to steal the show. Neville’s going to know how to let Gallagher do his crazy chain wrestling thing and Gallagher’s great about dropping the gentlemanly veneer when his opponent gets physical/nasty. We might finally get a WWE cruiserweight match that’s up to the standard the Cruiserweight Classic set last summer.

WINNER: Neville

Ken Hill: This feud has surprised me with how effectively it has been built up; Gallagher fights for tradition and country against the delusions of a self-proclaimed “King”, whereas Neville sees Gallagher as a mere caricature of an Englishman with his oh-so-gentlemanly mannerisms and is attempting to put him in his place. While this should be a very entertaining, and oh-so-proper duel of Englishmen, Neville’s still fresh into his run as “King of the Cruiserweights” and I don’t see that ending right here.

WINNER: “King” Neville

Nick Bazar: Neville and Jack Gallagher have played very well off of each other since this feud began, and I’d say it’s safe to say that chemistry will translate in the ring. I personally love the fact that we have a strong heel that the crowd hates against a strong babyface that the crowd loves. This is the kind of feud the Cruiserweight division needs to avoid the crickets that have unfortunately plagued most championship matches since its return. Neville should win here because they’ve been hot potato-ing the belt way too much, and Gallagher is over enough that he won’t be damaged by a loss in a competitive match.

WINNER: And still WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville

JUSTIN WATRY: Jack Gallagher just kinda has that feeling like he doesn’t really NEED a championship. Some guys have that distinction about them. He is one of them. While most fans will be clamoring for him to defeat Neville, I say he loses. His personality is more than enough to make up for any lack of titles. Maybe down the road. Then again, isn’t Austin Aries almost cleared to come back?

WINNER: Neville

Kevin Pantoja: It’s a rarity but the Cruiserweight Title match here actually focuses on two rather over wrestlers. Jack Gallagher gets good pops on most nights, while Neville is arguably the most known cruiserweight thanks to his time before the division came around. It has potential to steal the show if the crowd give a damn about it. I can’t see Neville dropping the title this soon, despite the hot potato of the title so far.

WINNER: Neville

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

: I feel like WWE has actively tried to make me dislike both of these teams. Why are we at a point of disdain with Enzo? Was the whole sleazeball angle against lovable and handsome Rusev career sabotage against him? I still would like to see Enzo & Cass actually win tag gold at some point but this really isn’t the time. Gallows & Anderson need a few more solid months on top…or at least until Mania. Losing now to a tag team that is in a popularity decision seems like an unwise decision.

WINNER: Gallows & Anderson

Mike Hammerlock: I furiously don’t care. I’m not even sure why I’m supposed to care.

WINNER: Enzo & Cass

Ken Hill: It really feels like they’re angling for a Cass-Enzo turn, just from what I’ve seen with Enzo being WAY more antagonizing than usual, or it could be leading up to a split after Cass’s comments that despite all their time in NXT and WWE, they’ve never won tag team gold. Either way, I don’t see The Club forking over the titles on Sunday, as RAW’s tag division needs some solidarity in its tag champs.

WINNER: Gallows & Anderson

Nick Bazar: After the Rumble, I was pretty optimistic about the direction of the Raw Tag Team Division. Unfortunately, they’ve proven me wrong. The booking remains so damn boring that it’s hard to get invested. It feels like we get the same tired pattern every month, just with two different teams. You the number one contender’s match, the singles matches between the members of each team, the guest commentary. It’s just so boring. Give us some variety! It’s not too hard to ask. This is probably the match I care about the least on this card.

WINNER: And still WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

JUSTIN WATRY: Like the cruiserweights, I want to see the Enzo and Big Cass live in person. There has to be that extra spark for the live crowd. Has to be. Similarly to how Bayley’s championship moment should have been saved for Mania in NXT Country, the same applies for these two. Cass and Enzo being on a tag team title chase for the majority of early 2017 was such an easy story. Instead, it was thrown together and crammed onto the Fastlane card. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson should survive here but lose in Orlando. Maybe not even to Cass and Enzo. Keep in mind I was one of the few who repeatedly said they should not have won the gold in NXT and always picked them to lose (correct call by the way). We’ll see if WWE gives them the title belts. Fits with The Revival call up…

WINNER: Luke and Karl

Kevin Pantoja: The Raw tag team division is kind of a mess. Though Gallows and Anderson have the titles, they’re still kind of a joke. Enzo and Cass did a whole lot of nothing for the past few months before getting this title shot. It’s the PPV before Mania so I expect a lot of BS around the card. The champs will either lose via DQ or win by cheating before a multi-team clusterfuck at Mania.

WINNER: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

: I suppose Sami Zayn could win if the plan is to make this a rivalry that goes for a while, but I’ll go with the super safe bet of Joe winning. My only fear is that they don’t give this match enough time because if goes a solid 12 minutes or longer, it could be a show stealer. I think it’s just as likely that this match will only go 7 minutes or even less. I’ll still bank on Joe being victorious.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

Mike Hammerlock: I love Sami Zayn matches. I just wish he sometimes won. I also love Samoa Joe matches. I suspect I’m going to love this match. It’s going to be a blast see these two go at it on a big stage. A Sami win actually makes some sense here. It keeps Joe focused on him rather than on HHH-Seth Rollins business. it also gives these two something to do as we build to WrestleMania.

WINNER: Sami Zayn

Ken Hill: I mentioned in a comment on my recent article that having this match be for the erstwhile Jericho’s US Title would be effective in both getting the title off of Jericho without fuss and effectively move him on to his eventual feud with Owens. Regardless of that, Zayn should make a great first PPV opponent; their 2 out of 3 falls match was excellent, and I don’t see any reason that this won’t be a show-stealer either. It’s Joe’s PPV debut, so no doubt he takes the duke here.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

Nick Bazar: While the original plan was clearly Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, we really can’t complain about this consolation prize. Joe has looked phenomenal since joining the main roster. He just carries himself like a star, like someone who matters. Yes, he’s technically Triple H’s “lackey,” but he’s the best damn lackey I’ve ever seen. Sami Zayn is also brilliant in his role, and he is the perfect underdog character to match against an upcoming heel (see Braun Strowman). There’s no shame in that. While he may not be main-eventing anytime soon, he is clearly an integral part of the roster. This has MOTN written all over it.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

JUSTIN WATRY: Easy prediction here. Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn will deliver a very entertaining 20 minute bout, but the outcome is as clear as they come. Joe wins in dominating fashion, while Zayn looks great in defeat. My only question is where this all leads. Joe has to be doing SOMETHING at Mania, right? Could just be backup for Triple H in his fight/match with Seth Rollins. That might work, but HHH is not exactly the kind of guy who would want to share the spotlight (unless you are a DX buddy). The Game vs. The Architect sells itself. Then there is Zayn. Another ladder match cluster for him? Another shot at Braun Strowman maybe? Time will tell.

WINNER: Joe

Kevin Pantoja: This is my pick for match of the night. Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn had two great matches in NXT last year. The Two out of Three Falls one was the best match Joe had since signing with WWE. Joe is a brute and Sami is the best underdog and best at taking a beating in the company. It’s like they were made for each other. Sami has shown that he can take losses and rebound well. Joe has to win in his first big match.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. BRAUN Strowman

: Roman is a crowd heat machine and Braun Strowman is a highly intriguing big man. It’s hard to imagine either one of these guys getting booked to lose so the only logical excuse is that the ending will be very sketchy. They could always do a double DQ but I lean toward Undertaker making an appearance and somehow costing Roman the match.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Mike Hammerlock: I have officially joined Team BRAUN. He is the best thing they’ve done on Raw since the brand split (well, there was that Charlotte-Sasha feud). I am completely buying him as a world-champion-level monster. Turns out he’s not the next Mason Ryan. Yet Roman Reigns is Mr. Fastlane. He owns this event. It’s the scene of some of his finest work – beating Daniel Bryan in 2015 and Brock Lesnar & Dean Ambrose in 2016. How dare they break his Fastlane winning streak (two years!) in a match that’s not even the main event. Yet I have a sneaking suspicion we’ll see an Undertaker distraction here, tipping the balance of power in favor of BRAUN.

WINNER: BRAUN

Ken Hill: I think we can all agree that one of RAW’s rare highlights has been the slow-burning, but effective monster build of Braun Strowman. He kills jobbers dead, he eats up the midcard for lunch, he steamrolls through former monsters in Mark Henry and The Big Show, and has effectively derailed “The Big Dog” at every turn…with Roman struggling but refusing to budge from Strowman’s path of destruction and, from what I can tell, has actually won a few fans over simply for refusing to stay down; for once, Roman can be considered something of an underdog going into a match, and if that’s the mission statement Vince was looking to fulfill, then it’s “Mission: Accomplished” in his mind. That being said, however, a clean win by Roman would take a lot away from the near-invincible build-up Strowman has been given over the last few months, but Roman also has his rumored high-profile match with Taker and MUST remain strong, so what to do? What to do?

WINNER: Roman Reigns (via DQ)

Nick Bazar: Let’s keep this simple. No rest holds, no technical wrestling, no BS. Just turn these two guys lose and let them brawl. It’s a little unfortunate that this is just a placeholder feud for Roman Reigns before we kickstart the real build to WrestleMania, but it’s been very fun while it’s lasted. I hope we get a proper program between the two somewhere down the line. As for now, I see Undertaker returning to cost Reigns the match as payback for his elimination at the Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman gets the win and we continue down the road to Reigns/Taker; two birds with one stone.

WINNER: BRAUN Strowman

JUSTIN WATRY: This is my non-finish of the event. I could make a case for either outcome, so I am pulling a cop out and picking nobody. In a way, it is a “Winner faces The Undertaker” scenario. Whether Braun is the man or Roman, each man must be protected here. I wrote more about this earlier in the week (if the column is up yet), so I don’t want to repeat myself too much. Let’s just wish for a fun brawl and a worth while ending that does not damage anybody too much. It can be done…if creative is up for it.

WINNER: No finish

Kevin Pantoja: On a brand with talent like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, Cesaro and many others, the best part of Raw in recent months has been Braun Strowman. Roman Reigns has been one of the lesser parts. He’s hot and cold in terms of entertainment and he’s been on a cold streak for me lately. I think the best bet would be to have Braun win here. However, I’ve said it before but there are three people I never bet against. Roman Reigns is one of them. Especially if he has to look strong before a match with the Undertaker.

WINNER: Big Dog Gotta Eat

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

: Like death and taxes, Charlotte winning on PPV is a guarantee in life. One day she will lose on one of those stages but until she’s booked against Brock at WrestleMania, I wouldn’t worry just yet. Fastlane is definitely a B PPV so her streak will stay alive against Bayley on Sunday. As far as match quality goes, I have high expectations here. They could tear the house down. Expect Charlotte to moonsault off something unconventional.

WINNER: Charlotte

Mike Hammerlock: On one hand, Charlotte has this PPV winning streak they’ve turned into a thing. It’s the kind of thing you expect to see preserved so that there’s a big story to tell at WrestleMania. By the same token, ending it at Fastlane would qualify as a surprise and break the Raw women’s division out of what’s become a rather predictable pattern. I don’t know that there’s a wrong choice between the two. I’d prefer Bayley win so that we’re into some new territory, but if they put on a quality match (and they will) then they’ll be able to continue Charlotte’s big-game-player story without the crowd getting too sour about it.

WINNER: Charlotte

Ken Hill: A no-doubter here; there would be no point in breaking “Queen” Charlotte’s PPV streak here when it could mean so much more at WM 33. Either she wins it through her own nefarious means, or gets an unlikely helping hand from a certain “Boss”…and no I don’t mean Nipple H.

WINNER: Charlotte

Nick Bazar: Man have they bumbled Bayley’s main roster run so far. Not only did they rush her first WWE Raw Women’s Championship win, but they made her look weak in doing so by never providing a legitimate rebuttal to her needing help from Sasha Banks to overcome Charlotte. She hasn’t done herself any favors either, as she has failed to deliver on the mic. I hate to say this, but I cringe every time she speaks. All her promos just come across as so manufactured and rehearsed, which is shocking because there is obviously real and relatable emotion driving her. It doesn’t help that she’s standing opposite Charlotte, who has developed into such a natural heel who really outshines everyone who shares a ring with her. As for the match, I foresee Charlotte continuing her undefeated PPV win-streak here to setup Bayley’s official coronation at WrestleMania. Fair and square this time.

WINNER: And new WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair

JUSTIN WATRY: Ugh. We’re really doing this AGAIN? Really WWE? I was fine with the Charlotte/Sasha Banks back and forth because it was a part of the story and how evenly matched they were. I was cool with it. Doing it AGAIN, this close to WM, and right after Bayley’s moment on Raw? I can’t defend it. I can’t. Even if it is due to Sasha Banks turning on her, it isn’t worth it. All negativity aside, I will praise WWE for making Charlotte’s pay-per-view record important. We all whine and complain about stuff being meaningless, but here is something with some actual hype behind it. Kudos to the company and Charlotte for getting behind an idea and building it up. No complaints there. That is something with equity and has to be paid off at WM…you know what though? Screw it. I’m picking Bayley even if we all know this ends. I’ll be there live and will cheer on the champion, even in defeat.

WINNER: Bayley

Kevin Pantoja: I cannot stress enough how awful the Women’s division is on Raw. A fair amount of talent sure, but horrible booking. Bayley is a great underdog who should’ve gotten close a few times before getting a big win. Instead, she beat Charlotte in several non-title matches before losing just once at the Royal Rumble and then getting the win. That wouldn’t have been that bad but they’re running this horrid angle where Bayley won via help from Sasha so she looks like a paper champion who is undeserving. Also, most of us see where this is going. Everything in this division is a vehicle for Charlotte. Charlotte keeps her streak alive here (another person I don’t bet against), Bayley looks like a lameduck champ and the division continues to be incredibly boring.

WINNER: Charlotte

WWE Universal Title Match: Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg

: I’m totally going to go against the grain here simply because I’ve recently heard a scenario that I absolutely adore (…and I’ll give credit, I heard this from the We Watch Wrestling podcast). What if Chris Jericho interfered to help Kevin Owens retain? His rationale would be consistent because he’s said that Owens only held the title for so long because Jericho has interfered on his behalf in the past. Y2J interfering here will be the only way he sneaks past Goldberg. This will make their WrestleMania match now for the Universal Title because of course Jericho would want that. If he’s going to fight KO why not make it for the biggest prize on Raw? Goldberg vs. Lesnar will still be a huge matchup with or without a belt on the line. Rationally, I’d put real money on Goldberg winning but since I don’t have to ante up to contribute to this predictions article, I’m going with Kevin Owens.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Mike Hammerlock: Goldberg’s winning this match. He shouldn’t. It’s probably going to be a terrible contest if it’s not a squash. Maybe Jericho can hijack or distract Owens, allowing Goldberg to pounce. That way Owens at least retains a shred of dignity. Yet Goldberg’s winning and don’t expect it to veer all that far from the classic Goldberg formula. He’ll be the WWE’s second-oldest champ ever at the end of the night.

WINNER: Goldberg

Ken Hill: A few weeks ago, I would’ve told everyone that this was a no-doubter, that Goldberg would tear through Owens and move on to Lesnar at WM 33 for the Universal strap. Then you had the “Festival of Friendship”…then you had two back-to-back weeks of effective, solid promos from Owens to Goldberg reminding everyone of the impact he’s made since his debut and the men that he has beaten, as well as mentioned little of Jericho as possible, all the more building up Y2J’s return. And then you had Heyman talking about how he and Brock “hope Owens loses” and Goldberg talking about always keeping his promises, all of which REEKS of a swerve, i.e. Lesnar-ference, to cost Goldberg the title, not unlike how Goldberg cost Lesnar the WWE Title at No Way Out ’04, the ironic twist “cherry” on top of a 13-year blood feud sundae. So now we’ve got a seemingly reinvigorated Kevin Owens versus Goldberg, with the likelihood of both Jericho AND Lesnar getting involved. It’s an overbooked mess of a main event to be sure, but could also prove to be an entertaining, action-packed one if planned out the right way. What it also comes down to is Vince’s seeming new notion of “long-term booking”; does he truly see a long-term plan with Owens holding the RAW gold, or are we in for another rendition of “Vince’s Part-Timers Revue” starring Goldberg and Brock Lesnar?

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Nick Bazar: I, like most wrestling fans, have loved everything about Goldberg’s return. It’s been setup to perfection. I also really love the new direction Kevin Owen’s character has taken since turning on Chris Jericho. There is a lot of intrigue heading into this match. While the outcome isn’t in question, how we get there is a different story. Are we treated to Spear, Jackhammer, 1-2-3? Or do we get a competitive match? I’m leaning towards the later. I say we get a legitimate match that goes about 10 minutes until Jericho makes his triumphant return to screw Owens out of the WWE Universal Championship. Yes, it stinks that Owens will lose this coveted prize just as he was getting rolling as a true villain, but if he continues at the pace he is moving at now, his time will definitely come again.

WINNER: And new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg

JUSTIN WATRY: No explanation needed.

WINNER: BILL GOLDBERG!!!!!!!!!!!!

Kevin Pantoja: There’s a 95% chance I don’t watch this match. Goldberg is gonna win so they can do the shitty Goldberg/Brock III match for the title at Mania. That leaves Kevin Owens, who has worked his ass off for the entire year to not be champion at the biggest show of the year. I understand the use of part-timers and I get their value but they should not hog up the title picture. Goldberg will probably win quickly judging by Owens’ promo on Monday. It was awesome but he spoke about making Goldberg work a long match so I doubt it. Whatever.

WINNER: Goldberg