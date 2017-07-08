~THE STAFF~

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Champion Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

: With two awesome Dragon Gate alumni like this booked against each other, you’d hope the producers would have the confidence to let them go out there and kill it. But the reality is WWE rarely follows through these days on what often looks good on paper. Things never really came together for Neville and Aries even though it seemed impossible to mess that up, and now you’ve got the added layer of Titus Worldwide and whatever that means to the “storyline” here other than just the pure quality of the match. Anyways, at this point 205 Live without Neville as champion is a cancelled show, right?

WINNER: Neville

Kevin Pantoja: I’ve stated my issues with the cruiserweight division several times, but they’ve finally become arguably the most interesting thing on a show. I was excited for Neville/Aries, but there were more interesting matches at Mania. Here, Tozawa/Neville is easily the highlight if the main event goes a certain way. They’ve never met before, so it’s fresh. Neville as the “King of the Cruiserweights” has been one of the best things going in all of WWE, for quite some time. Tozawa has momentum and the Titus Brand stuff is a great addition. At first, I thought maybe Titus inadvertently costs Tozawa, but I think they do the change here. Tozawa wins and we get a pre-show rematch at SummerSlam. This should be match of the night.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa

Paul Leazar: Man, am I excited to see this one. While it’s a real shame that this is taking place on the pre-show, it does open up a lot of opportunities for them to get time, and really cut loose here. Neville has continued to be one of the reasons to tune into both RAW and 205 Live every week. He’s such a great heel, and I just can’t get enough of his promos. Tozawa has gotten caught up in the Titus Worldwide story, which I don’t mind. Titus has been fairly enjoyable in his role so far, and while I don’t love that we don’t get hear from Tozawa directly, it has helped the Titus Worldwide brand feel bigger. Either way, I don’t quite think Tozawa will win the championship here. I could see Titus’s interference going both ways here, but it’s history of interference so far hasn’t worked out all that well for Apollo Crews, so I wager it’ll go sideways here as well. Neville retains, long may he reign.

WINNER: Neville

LEN ARCHIBALD: Neville=Awesome. Tozawa=Awesome. The Titus Brand standing between the two=Not so awesome, but entertaining. I wish there is more I can say, but this match is Neville’s to lose. He is on a collision course with Cedric Alexander and nothing is going to stop that.

WINNER: And STILL WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville

@JustinWatry: Neville wins. I will say that I like Akira Tozawa. He was one of the main cruiserweights who actually got a reaction in Milwaukee during Fastlane. I know that was back in February, but it is my only live experience seeing him. The reports are true-fans dig him. Enough to beat Neville for the title? Ah! Ah! Ah! No.

WINNER: Neville

Steve Cook: One would think that I would learn my lesson and quit picking against Neville on these things. One would not know how stubborn I am once I’ve decided I’m done with a title reign and things need to change. Tozawa & Titus Worldwide is a fun act right now and bringing a title into the fold would bump them up past the Neville Level.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa

KEN HILL:

“The Powa of Tozawa” has Titus and

his worldwide brand looking credible.

But “The King” is still flying high, so O’Neil

best make those words soft, sweet and edible.

WINNER: Neville

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

: I really, really hope that the WWE has a plan here for these guys after this one is over. This match is easy to call. Big Cass beats Enzo around for a while, Enzo won’t give up until Cass finally murders him Big Cass wins. Whether they go the route of having Enzo buddy up with somebody again, i.e. Big Show, or let them keep fighting in one on one matches, what happens afterwards? Big Cass has a tall order ahead of him, singles wise, not because he doesn’t have the chops to make it, but because the singles ranks are stacked top to bottom on RAW, and everybody is caught up in something. Where do you slot him? Enzo really should stay in the tag team division. He’s a great addition to somebody, but I worry about people souring on him if they him exposed in enough one on one matches. What matters here though is Great Balls of Fire, and Big Cass certainly takes this one home.

WINNER: Big Cass

Jake Chambers: I kind of hate that I’m interested in this feud and looking forward to this match, because it proves how easily manipulated I can be by basic WWE entertainment done right. And while I’m so generally filled with lethargic rage by the marathons of weak WWE content out there these days, this also highlights how rarely they do the simple things like a tag team break-up effectively anymore. These two did in 3 weeks of promos what that lame Steen/Jericho feud couldn’t do in 3 months. Without the built-in anticipation for amazing matches like we’d all assumed two great wrestlers like Steen and Jericho would have (although they never did live up to that promise in the ring together), Enzo and Cass deserve credit for making me (narcissist, I know) care about one of their actual matches with their great promo work.

WINNER: Enzo

Kevin Pantoja: I still say this split was a bad idea. Enzo Amore hit the nail on the head on Raw when he said that Cass’ merchandise checks without him will have ZERO DIMES. Cass without Enzo is bland and Enzo without Cass is unthreatening. I could see Enzo winning with a flash rollup or something, but I don’t think they did the big heel turn for Cass to lose his first time out. Expect Cass to dominate and win, with Enzo drawing more sympathy.

WINNER: Big Cass

LEN ARCHIBALD: Oh, honey. Enzo Amore. You mean well. I love your talent on the mic. You take a good beating…but you are going to be massacred. The hope spots you will have will be few and far between and won’t last for a while. Cass is the experiment and the guy WWE is backing. You need to get to Titus’ role as a manager and create a stable of your own to butt heads with the Titus Brand. I love you dude, you’re a Certified G, but here, you’re a Certified Goner.

WINNER: Big Cass

JUSTIN WATRY: I have to give WWE credit here. When the mystery story line began, I was pretty adamant in saying that a Big Cass heel turn now would be a BAD idea. With the tag team division as it is and Brock Lesnar as the bad guy part-timer holding the top prize, it didn’t exactly line up. Well, silly me. The reveal was very well done, and Cass showed just enough fire and passion to get me on board. Of course, Enzo and his excellent ability to shed a tear and get kicked in the face helped too. Still, I was hooked. Since then, Raw has actually showcased them in a VERY prominent spot and given them breakup its just due. Kudos for that. Either we get the fluky rollup win and destruction afterwards or just the plain destruction. Either way, the Big Casshole stands tall…and you can’t teach that.

WINNER: Big Cass

Steve Cook: This match is depressing. Enzo & Cass together were greater than the sum of their parts. Separate, Enzo is a great talker that can’t beat anybody, and Cass is an average big man with no personality. There was no real reason to split them other than management hoping that they finally have another tall superstar on their hands. Enzo can stay over no matter how many times he gets beat, so my guess is that Cass gets the early advantage in the feud.

WINNER: Big Cass

KEN HILL:

A split that’s long been overdue,

by the (no longer) Realest Guys in the Room.

Expect a one-sided one-shot,

Enzo’s bits to be swept up by broom.

WINNER: Big Cass

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

: For as well thought as this PPV looks, this match sticks out as being so lazy. I’m even going to say that Miz/Ambrose is more interesting, because those are at least can talk without spinning my head into nauseating circles of nonsense. I’ve long given up on understanding Bray Wyatt as a character, but it’s extra sad to see Rollins spinning his wheels in his unnecessary babyface-Orton stage, when we just want him to go back to being a jerk again. This match will suck.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

Kevin Pantoja: Holy shit. It’s hard to fathom how little I care about this match. When it was the Shield vs. The Wyatt Family in 2014, I absolutely did. Now, in 2017, it’s the pits. Seth has been a lackluster babyface and Bray just cuts the same rambling promo each month, regardless of his opponent. Both guys are in funks and this feud isn’t helping. It feels like they’re killing time until Seth gets his shot at Brock. I’ll go with a cheap Bray win here, before Seth wins the rematch at SummerSlam and eventually, the feud. Why? Because that’s the Bray Wyatt way.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

LEN ARCHIBALD: A year ago, this would have been a dream match up and great clash of characters. This has been a clash, alright. Not a good one. Bray hasn’t shown any in-ring aggression to prove he is the better fighter – he’s just spouted some pretty words with no substance. Honestly, this should be the start of a feud that maybe lasts till SummerSlam, but I think (hopefully) this is a one and done feud as this has really done nothing for either man. Seth is on the 2K18 cover. There should be no way the literal cover boy loses.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

Paul Leazar: Man, has this feud been an incredible chore to sit though. Both guys are just so boring, and it’s been so hard to get invested in this feud because the very idea of it has just been crap from the beginning. Bray wants to make people pay from the #1 contendership match. Great! Bring on the weird stuff! Or, we can let him keep doing what he’s been doing, and watch it not work all over again. Oh! Seth Rollins will just keep on talking too. This would work if either guy had some momentum behind them, but they’re just flat characters making flat promos with very little action to make either of them really seem like a credible threat to one another, let alone challenging the people they would conceivably move on against when this mess comes to completion. I don’t really have a horse in the race here at this moment, but Bray Wyatt so rarely wins on PPV, so I’ll pick Seth to win here. But honestly, who cares at this point?

WINNER: Seth Rollins

JUSTIN WATRY: Now this is a feud that I didn’t care for on paper and has proven me right. No backtracking on this one folks. Seth Rollins is clearly a big part of WWE’s present and future, and Bray Wyatt is still just kind of hanging around. Feels like a lifetime ago he was beating AJ Styles and John Cena as the top star on Smackdown LIVE. Heading into WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion no less. Not that he had a ton of momentum with the Randy Orton feud on Tuesdays, but this move to Mondays is just more of the same for him. Unsure how to fix that. On Sunday, Rollins gets the victory. I do wonder if Triple H/Stephanie McMahon resume their WM33 story line or not come Summerslam. Seth should be doing some high profile stuff soon.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

Steve Cook: I’ll be real honest with you guys. I’ve not paid a lick of attention to this feud. I see these guys come on Raw and my natural reaction is to tune out. So I have no idea what these guys are up to, and my pick is based on the fact that Rollins usually wins matches and Wyatt usually doesn’t.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

KEN HILL:

A feud with Wyatt that makes no sense?

The hell, many of us would say.

Rollins looks better as WWE’s murdering vandal,

so chalk a rare one up for “Eater of Pinfalls” Bray.

WINNER: Bray Wyatt

Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

: Now this is more my speed. Braun is yet to be finished with Roman Reigns and this should be another barnburner like their last PPV match was. Its probably time for Roman to get his win back, as Braun seems to want to make the Ambulance Match his thing and nobody ever wins their own stipulation matches. I’ll make the request that Braun stop coming out in the ambulance, simply because every time he does I think Scott Steiner is coming out.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

Kevin Pantoja: For the first time in a while, it’s hard to predict a Roman Reigns match. I always go with the BIG DOG eating, yet I was wrong at Payback. Part of me can’t see Braun Strowman beating Roman Reigns again, but I also don’t think they do Reigns/Lesnar at Summerslam. I think they’re saving that for Mania. So I say Braun wins, without having to pin Reigns. Braun then gets served on a plate to Brock at SummerSlam, before Reigns eventually comes back and beats him in their next match.

WINNER: BRAUN

Paul Leazar: For a feud that cooled off during Braun’s absence, the WWE has done a pretty good job of making this feel important, and like it’s going to be a huge fight worth your time. With the two guys in it, maybe I shouldn’t be surprised, but here we are nonetheless. I know hating on Roman is just so easy, but he’s had good to great matches with Braun in the past, and despite getting shackled with a sort of lame stipulation here, it makes sense, and I feel like they’ll be able to make this something to see. This match also serves as the defacto #1 contender’s match, and with Roman already calling out the winner of the main event here for Summerslam, the writing is pretty much on the wall for who will walk away with the victory here. Roman wins here, but Braun is definitely going to make him earn it.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

LEN ARCHIBALD: Spaghetti Monster help me, I am looking forward to a Roman Reigns match. Here is the thing: Roman excels as the give-no-fucks underdog when battling a larger competitor (when he isn’t 103 years old.) His WM 31 match with Brock to me was a classic and a match I can watch at anytime and his feud with Braun has been something else. This Ambulance Match has been brewing since the best catchphrase of 2017 was bellowed and I am certainly looking forward to the Hoss carnage. For all intents, Strowman has become the de-facto face in all this. This match obviously has been booked because WWE wants both men to look strong. It’s a manner of which superstar is going to look stronger. The rumors are that WM plans have changed and I feel something new is afoot based on a match I will discuss below. Roman vs. Brock may just be penciled in for SummerSlam to make way for Reigns vs. Cena at WrestleMania. Just don’t forget about the awesome that Strowman has been, WWE.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

JUSTIN WATRY: Probably the payoff to them fighting each other since January. I am fine with that. As great as it has been and all the wacky catchphrases used by both, it has been six months. WWE, wisely, got a lot out of these two monsters going at it…but it is time to move on. Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship await. As does Summerslam in August. If the company wants to use Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns as their new ‘go-to’ main event for RAW and live events, fine. Do it. As for WWE Network specials and big pay-per-views, the matches are finished. Since this is an Ambulance Match, nobody will actually be pinned. That does put the outcome in doubt, kinda. However, since Reigns lost clean as can be last time and has been pretty much destroyed since their Fastlane battle, I am going with The Big Dog. Finish off the feud on a high note and the good guy celebrating. As it should.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

Jake Chambers: Let’s not forget Braun Strowman once flipped over an ambulance like he’s the fucking Hulk. Then, very unlike the Hulk, Strowman got injured. Now he’s back and they’re rewinding to whatever plan they had originally for that clearly teased “Ambulance Match” back then, and I’m just hoping that means another wildly super-powered stunt. They must have had some pretty cool idea in the first place, right? Ouch… can’t believe the WWE got me saying that like a sucker. Fingers crossed.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

KEN HILL:

Strowman’s NOT THROUGH with Roman,

a quick return that makes “Super Cena” blush.

Meltzer and Bhatti clash over the spoilers, but

their “journalistic integrity” leaves us cold to the touch.

So why rush Reigns-Lesnar II at all?

Vince set the course, the crazed captain.

And much like Pats topping the AFC East,

at Mania 34, we know it’s going to happen.

WINNER: BRAUN Strowman

Raw Tag Team Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Hardys

: Their series has been good, but not quite good enough that I want to see a thirty minute match between them. Still, it should be one of the better matches on the card. I was close to picking a babyface win here, because I have so many heels winning but I just can’t see the Hardys winning back the titles. They had their nostalgia run. I get the feeling they lose here and it either causes Matt to go Broken or it starts him on that path.

WINNER: Sheamus and Cesaro

Steve Cook: The Hardys can still be a very viable commodity in 2017, but it seems like WWE insists on doing things that work against their strengths. Working a 30-minute Iron Man match is not one of the better ways to utilize the 2017 Hardys. A 30 minute smoke & mirrors segment in the Broken Universe might have been fine, but a lengthy straight wrestling match doesn’t showcase the Hardys’ positives these days. Its disappointing from a critical perspective because the Hardys are capable of so much more than they’ve presented us with during their WWE return. That being said, their win-loss l record is strong, and even though Sheamus & Cesaro are the bar, I suspect the straps will change hands here.

WINNER: The Hardys

LEN ARCHIBALD: Ooooooh, this is a match I am going bonkers over because of the potential. We all know Cesaro is literally a cyborg and can go on forever, so 30 minutes is a cakewalk for him. Jeff will make up for any lags in time by being insane. Sheamus can be absolutely brilliant when given time and Matt Hardy just may be the glue to guide the match layout. Since the Hardys returned, we have seen a focus on the tag division we haven’t seen in a long time. I honestly can’t call this in all certainty because it can honestly go either way. I am just going with The Hardys because it would make sense for them to enter SummerSlam as the champs

WINNER: And NEW Raw Tag Team Champions, The Hardys

JUSTIN WATRY: Another gimmick bout for the Hardyz to lose without actually losing. I am cool with that. We complain when stars go 50/50, and then we complain when a strong team is made to look strong? Um, no. Can’t have it both ways. The Hardyz deserve to look good more often than not, so yeah, their defeats will come with an asterisk a lot. Sheamus and Cesaro are the heels, so expect some funky business down the stretch. For the other 29 minutes, I will enjoy these two hard-hitting teams clash one more time. Like other stuff on Raw, it is time to move on to new beginnings.

WINNER: Sheamus & Cesaro

Paul Leazar: Boy, does this have some show stealing potential or what? While I do fear for The Hardys having to work for 30 minutes in 2017, they know better than anybody where their health and stamina lay right now. While the tag team division still looks weak over on RAW, they have more heel teams than face teams, so I’d wager that The Hardys manage to squeak one out here, and move forward to face The Revival, which could be infinity interesting if the rumors are true that Matt Hardy is close to obtaining the rights for The Broken Universe.

WINNERS: The Hardy Boyz

KEN HILL:

This here’s an effective follow-up,

to the 2-of-3 falls’ inconclusive end.

“The Bar” will indeed go far, what with

Matt’s mind on the “broken” unmend.

WINNER: Sheamus & Cesaro

Jake Chambers: Any chance the Hardys just get gassed running to the ring and this gets turned into a Sheamus vs. Cesaro Iron Man Match instead? Now THAT would be something “broken” that I’d actually want to see!

WINNER: Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE IC Title Match: Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

: Is it possible that this is NOT the blow-off match to this feud? Certainly doesn’t feel like it. In the WWE’s vague definition of “storytelling”, there’s nothing to indicate that Miz retaining the title in just a basic match here, even if he does it without cheating (doubtful), means that Ambrose is out of the picture. And you know what, I kind of think it should continue, because these guys are actually pretty good together it’s just that the WWE is so bankrupt on ideas most of the time that it all feels so repetitive. I expect them to technically have one of the better matches of the night that will get ignored because most people will be looking at their phones while this one is on.

WINNER: The Miz

Kevin Pantoja: On Smackdown, this feud was a nice bit of fun. On Raw, it has fizzled out and doesn’t interest anymore, despite my love for Miz. The awful Lavar Ball segment did nothing to change my interest. At this point, it’s hard to care. I honestly think the best option would be for Miz to feud with Finn Balor over the title. I’d have Finn dethrone him and a Finn IC Title reign main eventing shows with Brock out could do wonders for the title. Of course, that won’t happen. Miz retains here, because why not?

WINNER: The Miz

LEN ARCHIBALD: A Dean Ambrose .gif explains this feud. It has been messy, unfocused, an after the Ball segment, a disaster. The only good thing to come out of this has been Miz’s entourage. Ambrose has been as uninspired as ever and needs to be careful that his lackadaisical attitude doesn’t become his undoing regards his placement on the card. The Miz has tried, holy Spaghetti Monster he has tried to bring some heat to this feud, but he is not a miracle worker. At least the consolation will be that he finally wins this feud.

WINNER: And STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz

JUSTIN WATRY: No explanation needed.

WINNER: The Miz

Paul Leazar: While I haven’t enjoyed most of this feud, they’ve done right by The Miz so far at the expense of Dean Ambrose. However, Miz deserves this spotlight, and if doing all this with Miztourage allows him to leap up to the main event down the road, I’ll consider all of this a win. There isn’t much to talk about here that hasn’t been said already. Dean needs his gimmick overhauled, The Miz has continued to be quality most of the time, and we learned that The Baller Brand should never be on TV again. No doubt, Miz retains here.

WINNER: The Miz

Steve Cook: It feels like these guys have wrestled each other 500 times at this point, but they don’t have bad chemistry so I don’t mind it. I imagine Miz keeps the title here unless they want to flip it back to him again so they can have him get closer to Chris Jericho’s record of nine. Ok, I just talked myself into it.

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

KEN HILL:

The Miz-tourage is looking good, makes

Bo and Axel look effective and able.

With Slater & Rhyno, Ambrose should align,

but punny Vince would call them the “Un-Stable.”

WINNER: The Miz

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

: I don’t know whether the reports of these two having real-life heat are true or not, but they sure wrestle like they do. They’re never on the same page, they don’t try to make each other look good, and they’ve yet to have the good match we would think they’re capable of. At least it’s interesting. I see Alexa getting the win due to help from Nia Jax, who seems on the road to the title herself. The question is if she will run over Sasha again, or her good friend Alexa.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss

Kevin Pantoja: This should be clear. After coming in with a lot of hoopla, Sasha Banks (along with Charlotte and Bayley) hasn’t done a ton. Sure she’s racked up accolades (Women’s Titles, main events, etc.) but the performances on the mic and in the ring haven’t been near the level of her NXT work. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss came in with little hype and (like Carmella) has done what the Four Horsewomen (excluding Becky) haven’t. She delivers character and promo work in spades. Remember the Superstar Shakeup? Bayley and Sasha were in the ring together, but it was Alexa who got the biggest pop. Imagine thinking that would happen in 2015. Alexa should absolutely win here. She’s the top heel, Sasha remains a shitty babyface (and I say this as a big Sasha fan) and the title switches too often. That being said, I predict Sasha taking the title here because, WWE.

WINNER: Sasha Banks

LEN ARCHIBALD: This is the matchup I have been waiting for since Bliss made her way to Raw. Her and Banks have an attitude that click with each other and I feel this just may become the next great women’s feud. So because of this, we can’t have Banks win the first battle between the two. Bliss needs to get by via nefarious means. I see Bliss realizing she can’t hang with The Boss, so The Goddess either takes a walk or cheats blatantly to fight another day, that day being SummerSlam.

WINNER: Sasha Banks via DQ

Paul Leazar: I’ve had the idea for a while (and I’m sure I’m not alone in this thinking) that the WWE has wanted to have Sasha and Bayley rematch in Brooklyn for Summerslam this year. However, with what happened to Bayley during her last reign as champion, it would seem that the WWE has gotten gun shy with her, and that may not be in the cards anymore. If that line of thinking were still in place, I’d be betting all of money on Sasha to take this home, but Alexa continues to prove that she’s a great champion, and a great lead for the fledgling division on RAW. I’m just not sure which way to lean anymore, but unless they want to rematch Alexa and Sasha at Summerslam, I’m not sure how much more you can get with Alexa as champion. I think moving the belt to Sasha freshens the division up, and while recent episodes of RAW would point to them maybe revisiting Sasha and Nia, I still fancy the idea of Bayley and Sasha at Summerslam, no matter the dynamic, and no matter how we get there.

WINNER: Sasha Banks

Justin Watry: Goodness gracious! This match may be more intense than Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar. No joke, I am not really sure what will happen here. I know I am picking Alexa Bliss to retain because we need a stable title holder for awhile. At the same time, WWE is back on the Sasha Banks hype train. All that for a loss? Doubtful. My guess is this is the cheap disqualification non-finish bout on PPV. Getting one of those per month is fine, if it goes with the story being told. With Bliss and Banks-it makes sense. A giant brawl to start and a giant brawl to end. Champ retains but not without a few battle wounds.

WINNER: Us

KEN HILL:

Boston’s bossy booty beauty has her shot,

no doubt it’ll give Alexa much-needed cred.

“Five Feet of Fury” has an endgame in Nia Jax, though,

so expect Bliss to put this one to bed.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss

Jake Chambers: Do you think Banks is annoyed that she’ll have to downshift a bit to pull this match off with the still surprisingly unproven Bliss in a high profile singles match like this? I applaud fans for waiting so patiently for main roster WWE women’s wrestling to live up to the promise of the NXT run of matches from a couple of years ago, but it’s becoming more evident every month that being called up, for men or women, just means being mediocre in general I guess. So Banks should probably be more annoyed, as she’s doing the job here, that Bliss came in using Sasha’s NXT person and is currently having the solo title reign that was perfect for her.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss

WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

: I want to love this. The buildup has been perfect. Samoa Joe looks like a legitimate threat who wants to kill Brock. His promos have been awesome and Brock looks vulnerable, yet still confident. Yet, I’m very worried. This is Brock. I’ve been excited for Brock matches that go nowhere (vs. Seth, vs. Dean, etc.) before. I’m so worried that Brock suplexes Joe into oblivion and they waste everything. Joe should get the Coquina Clutch on early, weakening Brock. Brock reaches the ropes to break it, showing he can’t escape it and giving Joe an opening. Brock withstands Joe and wins, but Joe looks great in defeat. Hopefully, that happens.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

LEN ARCHIBALD: THIS MATCH, DOE. I was shocked to see Samoa Joe win the Fatal 5-Way to become #1 contender; even more shocked to see how he has been treated since. THIS is how you build a WWE Title match: two behemoths that don’t like each other beating the piss out of each other and talking some Grade A shit to sell the confrontation. The real story is that Samoa Joe has taken his opportunity as a WWE main eventer and more than ran with the ball, he’s gone 5 miles past the goal line. Joe has become a credible star through all this and NEEDS to be rewarded for it. I don’t think he’s winning (Brock vs. Reigns is happening no matter what), but what was first deemed as a potential squash for Lesnar just may end up being a real test for The Beast and Lesnar will give Joe enough to solidify him as the real deal. I think Joe begins a rise to an eventual monster WWE Title run here and I can’t be happier for him. Even though I know Brock is walking away the winner, I am rooting for Joe to show the world that he is more than just some Samoan fat man and has lost a step because of his age.

WINNER: And STILL WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar

JUSTIN WATRY: In the past month, there has been a push to ditch long-term plans with Brock Lesnar/WM34 and just ride the momentum in Samoa Joe right now. I get the logic. I understand striking while the iron is hot. I am well aware of taking advantage of an unforeseen opportunity falling into your lap. I get it. At the same time, that same thought process has us with Jinder Mahal holding the WWE Championship and countless other “Sure. Why not?” decisions. Obviously, Joe is deserving and a million times better than Mahal, so the comparison is not quite up to snuff, but you get the point. The company had/had major plans for Brock during the final year of his contract. We know that. Joe will surely get other chances and be a success win or lose on Sunday against The Beast. Save the whining and complaining come 10pm on Sunday. It will be alright. I know he is an internet darling and has to crush the dreaded part-timer, but relax. This reminds me of Royal Rumble 2009 where ALL the logic and momentum in the world told us Jeff Hardy would dethrone Randy Orton for the WWE Title. It just HAD to happen, everybody said. Well, no. It didn’t. Hardy lost clean, everybody lost their minds, we saw what happened next, it was very fitting, and later in the year when the time was right, Hardy got his moment…and many more moments afterwards. I do not feel like this is a MUST win for Samoa Joe. On the flip side, for Brock and WWE’s master plans into 2018, he MUST remain Universal Champion.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Paul Leazar: If I could do anything in the world right now, it would be to find a way to put the Universal Championship on Samoa Joe this Sunday. Joe has been doing some of his best promo work of his entire career, and he feels downright dangerous, nigh unstoppable, as he’s gotten to both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at will. If you still want the aura Brock Lesnar carries on somebody who works full time, Samoa Joe is the guy to do it right now. I know the WWE wants it be Roman Reigns, but it didn’t work, and I don’t know if it ever will work. Samoa Joe/Roman Reigns at Summerslam just isn’t as sexy on the marquee, and that’s what the WWE is after here. I just hope Brock doesn’t run Joe over. If we get 10 minutes here, I’ll consider us all very lucky. My brain says Brock Lesnar, but every other part of me aches to have Samoa Joe come out of this with the championship.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Steve Cook: The reports that they’re considering taking the belt off of Lesnar because they want a full-time champion amuse me. Are they surprised? They did the part-time Brock champ deal before with the same result. What did they think would change? My guess is that Brock loses at SummerSlam and wins here. At least the match will be fun. Joe needs a big performance here and I think he will have one.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

KEN HILL:

Joe has lived up to his moniker well,

looking every bit “The Destroyer”.

He’s nearly choked out The Beast,

and submitted Lesnar’s Jewish non-lawyer.

One might expect a shocker here, the first

defense being the last for Brock.

A F-5 or three should suffice, but for The Beast,

the road to WM 34 will be a far tougher walk.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Jake Chambers: It’s kind of crazy to think that the Joe vs. Kobashi ROH event was more than 10 years ago. That was peak Samoa Joe, and it was a spectacular time to be a wrestling fan. There was such promise and sense of awe at what that match was doing, where ROH was going, how this unorthodox dude Samoa Joe was going to change the wrestling world. In 2017, none of that really happened. Joe had some great moments in ROH afterwards, but nothing that surpassed that Kobashi match. His run in TNA started out great with his initial X Division reign and the Kurt Angle feud, but again, was moving slowly downwards not upwards. From there, well, there’s not much to be said. Some good stuff intermittently, including a few things in NXT, but Joe, ROH and mainstream wrestling never really changed into a creative, new age King’s Road-era of stereotype-free wrestling. Instead we got a fine, kids-powered, Cena and Bryan-fuelled mainstream wrestling world that was still more about character-work, fan-trolling, and all this faux-Strong Style we’re sold these days. And possibly all that happened because Joe lost that match to Kobashi. Had he won… hmmm… well, we’ll never know.

And yet, here we are, Samoa Joe is challenging WWE’s “top star” for the “top belt” in a match that would have meant so much in 2006, but feels a bit too little, too late, doesn’t it? Joe is not the head-shaking future of pro-wrestling anymore, and Brock is on the downside of a storied career that is now characterized by the repetitive, short, weak (realistic?) matches of an absentee champion. It’s clear whoever wins here is NOT going to change the wrestling world anymore, and is NOT going to be a focus of the WWE for very long… but is that really why we watch? To imagine, perpetually, what will happen next? Sometimes it feels that way when you read social media and the deluge of pro-wrestling punditry today – everyone constantly prognosticating what every decision and match means for “the business” and the future. Here’s hoping Joe vs. Brock will be more like Joe vs. Kobashi, a match so transcendent at the time the commentary just organically faded out and the chorus of the crowd musically led you through the joyous match, no one thinking about “the business” or how many stars this match deserves, just a pure, moment of pro-wrestling pleasure.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar