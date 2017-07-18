411’s WWE Network Special: Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan Interview

-A Bombshell dropped on RAW tonight as Kurt Angle revealed Jason Jordan is his son. So all of us who had Steph or Dixie Carter as his mistress were just a bit off.

-Quick video package that touches on the angle with Graves and leading to Kurt making his announcement. Sweet that Clarion University got a shout-out on RAW though being a proud Vulcan, I need to retort with a “Go Cal U”!

-Renee Young (I will discuss the end of weekly Talking Smack later) is hosting this interview with Kurt and Jason. Since a commissioner’s job is never done, Renee asks Kurt about the finish to Reigns/Joe and who faces Lesnar at Mania. Kurt says he hasn’t had time to think about it and will make a decision next week.

-We start with Jordan and he is grateful for the love from the fans and most importantly the love from his parents. He says he found out he was adopted while he was in college, and he didn’t think something like that could happen to him. When things settled he realized it made sense. He has always had a love for sports and often wondered where his athletic ability came from as his parents weren’t as gifted. He didn’t want to offend his mom and dad, but he realized he needed to find out the truth. He had a friend who knew a PI and they were able to track down his birth mother.

-Jordan says it was a difficult conversation, but he knows his mom made a hard decision to give him up. He had to know his birth father, and when he was told he was both shocked and excited. He does a solid job expressing his excitement here and has shown more depth of character here than he has in his entire run including NXT.

-Renee hints at preferential treatment now that he is on RAW and they both pump the breaks on that. Jordan has integrity and he is not looking for an easy pass. Kurt mentions that Jordan is also very intelligent based on his college transcripts.

-Renee mentions that they do have similar looks and Kurt jokes that he is a handsome kid. Renee brings up that Angle has won the IC, Tag, WCW, and WWE Titles, and wonders if Jordan is ready to follow in those shows. Jordan says that Renee forgot to mention that Kurt is also an Olympic Gold Medalist and while he will never be able to do that, one day he will be a champion. Kurt chimes in with “It’s True!”

-Renee asks if Kurt has spoken with the birth mother, and he says she is a private person, but they did talk and it was good enough for tonight to happen. She asks Kurt why he was afraid to come out with this and Kurt says that while loves the WWE Universe they can go the other way on you.

-Kurt’s past personal issues are brought up and Renee asks if he has any advice for Jordan. Kurt says it is the same advice he gives his other 5 children. He brings up that he has lost a lot of family over the years. He mentions losing his dad to alcoholism, his sister to heroin, and a mother to cancer. Right now he has a second chance in his career and a second chance at being a father.

-Renee goes to ask Jason another question, but Kurt interrupts to cut short the interview as he wants to leave and spend more time getting to know his son. He says that there will be time for more interviews, but nothing more right now. Renee understands and we are out!

-Basically what it needed to be and Jordan did a solid job carrying his end of the stick. This is definitely a big story for him, and they can run with it in a lot of different directions. Here’s hoping Jordan comes out of this for the better but at worst his profile is definitely a lot higher. The ball is in his court as they say and we will see what the kid can do with it.