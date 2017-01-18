I’m back for some NXT coverage after a week off to enjoy my birthday. Special thanks to Larry for covering.

The opening video focuses on Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, since they sign the contract for TakeOver tonight.

Nikki Cross w/ SAnitY vs. Kennedy Lewis

Cross instantly attacks and beats Lewis up in the corner. Despite being the smaller competitor, Cross is clearly the aggressor .Lewis comes back with slaps but is taken down with a Thez press. Cross hops on her back and chokes her down before pulling on the nose. Cross hits a spinning fisherman suplex to win.

Winner: Nikki Cross in 1:28

No Way Jose gets interviewed about keeping his momentum from his breakout 2016. He says he’s going to keep having fun. Opponents? Fiesta! Friends? Fiesta! He gets interrupted by Kona Reeves. He thought they were friends but Jose didn’t help him when SAnitY attacked him in Toronto, Jose only helped Rich Swann. He isn’t happy with Jose, who says they can meet in the ring if he’s in that kind of mood.

The Revival are interviewed next and say their 2016 was the greatest year a tag team ever had. They think the NXT Tag Title match at TakeOver should be a triple threat match. TM61 interrupt to say their great 2016 didn’t involve whining, so why start now. They think the Revival should work to another shot. Scott Dawson says TM61 are a good looking team, but they’re the bottom of the barrel. The Revival plan on not just beating them, but crippling them.

Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler

They exchange wristlocks in the opening few moments. Strong connects on a dropkick for the first big move. He continues with stomps and a chop. Cutler comes back with the stun gun. Strong busts out an Olympic slam variation and both men are down. Strong fires off some big strikes an da kick before a gordbuster. Roddy connects on a corner running knee and modified back suplex. Sick kick seals the deal.

Winner: Roderick Strong in 4:01

Roderick Strong is interviewed at ringside about Andrade Almas saying he was coming for him. Strong doesn’t care and says he’s coming for the NXT “World” Championship.

Backstage interview with Ember Moon time. They ask about not being in the Women’s Title match at TakeOver. She said that Royce, Kay and Cross snaked their way in but once that’s done, she wants a shot. Liv Morgan interrupts to say that she’s come a long way since losing to Asuka in 28 seconds. She wants to scrap with Moon to prove that there’s competition in the division. They shake hands and Moon plans on eclipsing her en route to the title.

Tye Dillinger is out to discuss what’s next for him. Before he even speaks, he is greeting with “TEN” chants. He says he ended 2016 with a question mark and gets “ROYAL RUMBLE/NUMBER TEN” chants. He isn’t sure what’s next and says he was so close to winning that four way. There’s only so many times he can let down the same people that have his back. He doesn’t know if he has it anymore. He doesn’t know if he belongs in NXT or if he’s still a perfect ten. He says that Regal, the fans and viewers all believed in him. SAnitY’s theme hits as they come to the stage. Eric Young says Tye never had “it” but he could if he joins SAnitY because he needs guidance. Alexander Wolfe brings the vest that used to belong to Sawyer Fulton to the ring. Tye tentatively takes it but then dumps it outside. EY says the right decision can feel wrong at the start. He did nothing in NXT when following the fans but now they’re doing things his way in 2017. He gives Tye the jacket again and then yells that he isn’t asking. Tye drops it again and gives him the ten finger taunt before attacking. he takes Young and Wolfe down and calls for the Tyebreaker. Big Damo runs in and spears him to save Young. He then nails Tye with an electric chair driver. Damo accepts the jacket from Young and joins the unit.

At TakeOver, Tye goes one on one with Eric Young.

The Revival vs. TM61

The Revival attack at the bell and go CLUBBERIN! Miller and Wilder go outside where Miller gets thrown into the steps. Thorne knocks Wilder off the apron and gets chop blocked. Dawson delivers rapid fire right hands and hits a body slam. Tag to Dash, who gets slammed into a leg drop by Dawson for two. They cut the ring in half and beat up Thorne for a while. There’s a sense of the Revival feeling disrespected since they aren’t champions anymore. Dawson yells about them being the best team and top guys, while working over Thorne. Thorne pulls out a backslide for two. They hit him with the Shatter Machine but Miller blind tagged in. he comes in hot, hitting both Revival members. He misses a charge in the corner and takes a spinebuster from Dash. Dawson looks for the figure four variation but Thorne pulls him into a small package for the upset.

Winners: TM61 in 4:18 (**1/4)

The Revival are pissed and take it out on TM61. They attack and say TM61 made a mistake before hitting Miller with the Shatter Machine.Thorne gets hit with an elbow/backbreaker combo before Dawson applies the modified figure four. Dash comes off the middle rope with the stomp and Thorne sells it like death. Good stuff.

Andrade Almas vs. Roderick Strong has been announced for TakeOver.

Next week, Liv Morgan takes on Ember Moon.

Time for the NXT Title match contract signing. After both men come out, Roode interrupts Regal. He says there won’t be any fighting during this contract signing because this is the biggest money match in NXT history. Roode says he’s never spoken to Shinsuke but followed him in Japan. He doens’t think Nakamura is worth his time. Roode brings up TakeOver: Dallas, where Nakamura debuted and he was in the front row. Roode puts over Shinsuke’s accomplishments but says he can’t be the King of Strong Style if he has no style. Roode disses his dancing, outfits, haircuts and says he looks like e belongs in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” He even mocks Nakamura’s gestures. Nakamura speaks, saying he likes Roode because he looks like a Japanese doll. As long as he’s champion, Roode won’t change NXT. Roode calls Japan the “land of zero talent” and proclaims he’s the “It Factor” and a box office draw. He says the guys in the back and some of the fans are changing their lifestyles to be more like Roode, which is what he wanted when he arrived. The final step is at TakeOver when he takes the title. Roode signs the contract. He says when he wins the NXT Title, it will finally be glorious. At least he goes to say that but Nakamura makes him talk to the hand. He says Bobby looks great and is one of the best, but at TakeOver, he’s not taking the NXT Title. Shinsuke signs and says “In San Antonio, I’m gonna kick your head off.” He ends it with “It will be glorious,” and they are face to face to end the show.