The show opens with a short video hyping the triple threat match tonight.

Number One Contender’s Match: Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce w/ Billie Kay

The logic is flawed here. Last week, Billie got the pin in a tag match also involving the three ladies in this match, yet she’s not included here? They all circle the ring and Peyton kicks Ember. Liv fires off punches and they all get mixed up. Liv throws Peyton into Ember and rolls up Peyton for one. Liv Matrix avoids a Peyton kick into another rollup. Peyton counters a slam and sends Liv outside. Ember’s back in with a single leg dropkick. With both opponents outside, Ember tries a plancha, but only catches Liv. Peyton throws Ember into the steel steps before a commercial. Returning, Peyton works over Liv inside. Corner stomps and a foot choke wear down Liv. Snapmare gets two Peyton kicks Ember back outside and gets rolled up for two. She hits a clothesline for two. Peyton puts Liv on the apron, hits a knee and works a submission where she wraps her leg around Liv’s head. She kicks Ember out again and continues to beat on Liv. Again, Peyton dropkicks Ember when she tries to get in. It’s a great strategy. Liv finally gets an opening and hits a headscissors for two. Peyton kicks away at Liv and again knocks Ember back outside. Liv fires up but eats a knee to the midsection. Peyton hits a corner spin kick but runs into a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle. Liv delivers a double stomp to the back and a bulldog. Ember breaks up a pin, finally returning. She hits a spin kick but Liv snaps off a flying head scissors that again sends Ember outside. Liv goes up but Peyton hits her with a right hand. Peyton goes up for a superplex but Liv blocks. Ember also climbs up and hits Peyton with a sunset flip that brings Liv over on the superplex. Ember goes up for the Eclipse but Billie interferes. She ends up taking the Eclipse and Liv dumps Ember outside. Peyton big boots Liv and hits a gorgeous fisherman suplex to win.

Winner: Peyton Royce in 8:17 (**3/4)

A vignette airs of Mark Andrews, followed by one of Pete Dunne. They go one on one tonight. For the record, I have their UK Title Tournament match at ****

A Kassius Ohno vignette airs.

Mark Andrews vs. Pete Dunne

Right to the mat and Dunne manipulates Mark’s fingers. Mark tries flipping to get free but ends up having his fingers twisted even more. Andrews tries some arm drags but Pete blocks one and wrenches on his nose. Dunne tries a sunset flip but Andrews flips out and hits a dropkick. Dunne goes outside so Andrews greets him with a moonsault into an arm drag. Inside, Dunne goes back to work on the mat, wrenches on Andrews’ arm. He stomps on it for good measure too. Andrews uses his athleticism to get free and sends Dunne outside. He tries the same moonsault but Dunne is ready, avoids it and hits a running forearm. He places Andrews’ hand on the steps and stomps it. Dunne hits a release suplex onto the apron. After a break, Dunne is still in control, working a modified surfboard. Andrews comes back by flipping into a pin and then a double stomp. He springboards in with a rana and nails a standing shooting star press for two. Dunne gets up so Andrews leaps over him. He tries a springboard move but leaps into a forearm. Release suplex by Dunne gets two. Dunne has the Bitter End countered and Andrews tries another move but again eats a shot. He counters Dunne again and nails a reverse rana. Both men are down. They get up and Dunne hits a rebound snap German. Andrews comes back with a sweet bridging rana for a very close near fall. Back to the hand goes Dunne to stop Mark’s offense. He hits another big forearm but has the Bitter End countered into a small package for two. Andrews survives a palm strike and tries a tornado DDT. Dunne blocks and has a release suplex countered into Stundog Millionaire. He goes for the SSP but Dunne gets the knees up and finally hits Bitter End to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne in 10:07 (***3/4)

Backstage, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce celebrate Peyton’s win. Peyton gets interviewed about facing Asuka next week. They cut her off and fact check her. Fact #1: Peyton would already be champion if it wasn’t for crazy Nikki. Things were loud here so I missed her final two facts. Sorry. They jumped and skipped off happily together though.

Patrick Clarke will be in action next week. Plus, Asuka vs. Peyton Royce and #DIY take on the Authors of Pain for the Tag Team Titles.

Earlier this week, Tye Dillinger was interviewed at the Performance Center about SAnitY. They mention his help from No Way Jose and Roderick Strong. He hypes up Strong and Jose standing up, showing SAnitY that they won’t just be bullied. He promises to have Jose and Roderick’s backs.

Non-Title Match: NXT Champion Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose

Roode takes forever to remove his robe and title, yelling not to rush him. Roode works a headlock, takes Jose to the mat and slaps him up. GLORIOUS taunt. They lock up again and Roode goes to a wristlock. Jose dances out and into one of his own. Jose outsmarts him and embarrasses him back on the mat, even mocking the taunt a bit. Roode has a kick blocked and Jose throws some strikes. Spinebuster by Roode heading into commercial. Returning, Roode taunts again while Jose is down. Jose continues to wear Jose down and hits a suplex for two. He works a chinlock. Jose fights out and hits a back elbow after countering a TKO. He fires up with shots before laying in the southpaw blows. Jose counters the implant DDT into a cobra clutch slam for a near fall. Jose goes for the big fastball punch but Roode avoids it. They go to the corner where Roode gets a boot up but he jumps right into a big forearm. He rolls outside to avoid the pin. Jose struggles to bring Roode back in but once he does, Roode strikes with the implant DDT to win.

Winner: Bobby Roode in 7:00 (**)

Roode returns to the ring to beat up Jose and applies a half crab. The referee can’t get him to stop until “OH NO! OHNO!” Kassius Ohno runs out and Roode clears the ring. The crowd chants “welcome back” while Ohno’s theme plays. Roode has a microphone and asks who Ohno thinks he is. Ohno responds, “Who am I? I think they know who I am.” Ohno says he knows that Roode knows who he is. He’s Kassius Ohno and he ain’t nothing to mess with. He mentions being here before and has unfinished business. Roode has what he wants and needs, which is the NXT Title. Roode mocks crying and calls Ohno’s story sad. He calls himself a fighting champion and says they don’t have to wait. Roode gets on the apron and says he can put the title on the line right now. Roode tells Ohno to remove his jacket and once he turns his back, Roode attacks the leg. Ohno fights back and lays out Roode with three elbows. He hits a back body drop, throws his shoe at Roode and sends him packing.