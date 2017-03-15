A video package opens the show hyping Roode vs. Ohno, which main events tonight.

Non-Title Match: NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering vs. The Ealy Brothers

The champions beat up the Ealy Brothers last week. The twins start surprisingly hot, backing Razar to the corner. However, he comes back with a big clothesline. Tag to Akam and they hit the Ealy Brothers with the Super Collider. The Last Chapter finishes it quickly.

Winners: The Authors of Pain in 1:23

Paul Ellering got the microphone to say the Revival are next in his book. They claim to be the best tag team in the world but Paul created the algorithm for tag team greatness. He says the AOP are gonna be a dynasty. This brings out #DIY. Tommaso mocked Ellering’s voice as they said they don’t know what algorithm means. Gargano says that if anyone can beat the Authors of Pain, it’s #DIY because the Revival saved them a few weeks ago. They want a fair championship rematch. Now comes the Revival. Dash says there are three things you don’t do in spots. Bench Tom Brady, sit out Michael Jordan or have the Revival on the sidelines of the division they put on the map. Dawson doesn’t care who Ellering managed in the past because they’re the best right now. William Regal joins the mix to book a triple threat elimination match for the titles at TakeOver.

A vignette runs for Heavy Machinery. Coming soon.

A special look at Asuka is shown.

Nikki Cross w/ SAnitY vs. Macey Estrella

Nikki attacks at the bell and wails on Macey in the corner. She throws her across the ring by the hair. Macey gets in a right hand, which fires up Nikki who hits a cross body and lays in punches. A swinging fisherman suplex is followed by laughter and a second one. Nikki picks her up and delivers the move three more times. A sixth one is when she finally covers.

Winner: Nikki Cross in 2:29

Instantly, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose hit the ring. They jump SAnitY but Nikki hops on Tye’s back. They opens the door for SAnitY to turn the tide and take out the faces. Tye is forced to watch EY hit his finisher on Jose.

An Aleister Black vignette runs.

Ember Moon’s win over Billie Kay and Billie’s injury are showcased. Earlier this week, Andrea tried getting an update on Billie’s status. Behind her, Andrade Almas shoved Ho Ho Lun into lockers and bullied him. Oney Lorcan broke it up and dared Almas to do it to him. Oney is interviewed now. He wants Almas to try and bully him. Next week, Almas goes one on one with Oney. I have their previous two matches at *** and **1/4.

Next week, SAnitY takes on Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger.

Kassius Ohno is interviewed quickly and says he puts any doubts or failures to bed tonight.

NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Kassius Ohno

Shinsuke Nakamura watches on a monitor backstage. The early portions see Ohno pick up some flash pin near falls. Ohno has the upper hand and as Roode tries a leap frog, Ohno stops and delivers a bicycle kick. Ohno sends Roode outside as we go to commercial. Returning, Roode kicks Ohno and clotheslines him in the back of the head. I apologize here because my internet went out for several minutes. I missed a good chunk. When it began working again, it was at another commercial. Returning, Roode wears Ohno down with a submission. Ohno gets out and goes all Pete Dunne with the release vertical suplex. Ohno fires up and starts in with his offense. He delivers a dropkick and nips up to a pop. He hits a running forearm in the corner and the cyclone boot for a near fall. Roode gets a near fall of his own with a backstabber. Ohno comes back with some kicks and busts out diamond dust for two. Now it’s Roode turn for a near fall with a spinebuster. Glorious DDT is blocked and Ohno delivers a massive shot, but it sends Roode outside. Ohno brings him in and nails a BIG BOY SENTON for a close near fall. They do some go around switches and Roode uses the top rope to send into Ohno’s face. He hits the Glorious DDT and retains the championship.

Winner: Bobby Roode (Due to my internet going out, I have no official time or rating for this match)