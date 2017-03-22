A short video package opens to hype the main event of Strong, Dillinger and Jose vs. SAnitY.

Andrade Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

These two have had a few matches over the past few months. Almas avoids a grapple and taunts. He does it again, so Oney gives chase and lights Almas up with chops. Lorcan avoids a dropkick and gets more chops. Almas hits a forearm but runs into an uppercut. Clothesline to the back of the head by Oney sends Almas outside. Almas makes Oney chase him again and misses an elbow. He avoids the half and half suplex before hitting a modified reverse DDT and elbow. Oney comes back by sending Almas outside with a back drop. He follows with what looks like an attempt at a blockbuster or something but Almas counters and drops him. After a break, Almas is in control inside. Almas wears him down, utilizing a chinlock. Lorcan fights back with some clotheslines. He snaps off a blockbuster inside for a near fall. Almas blocks the half and half suplex again, so Lorcan lays in the uppercuts. The final one sends Almas to the outside again. Lorcan comes off the top with a somersault, taking Almas out. Lorcan unloads with running strikes in the corner, five in total, before hitting the half and half suplex. He covers but Almas manages to kick out. Almas fights him off and sets him up on the top. Lorcan blocks a superplex and sends Almas off. He tries a blockbuster but Almas ducks and nails a handspring back kick. Lorcan cuts off the running knees with a boot but is turned inside out on a clothesline. Oney kicks out, so an angry Almas puts him in the corner and lights him up with forearms. He hits the double knees and the hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner: Andrade Almas in 10:33 (***1/4)

#DIY gets a promo backstage. They’ve traveled the world together and did it because they love it. CIampa says they got a chance to do the Dusty Tag Team Classic even though they weren’t signed. Gargano says the first team they saw was the Revival and neither team like each other. They talk about the struggle to finally reach the top of the mountain in Toronto, only for the Authors of Pain to end the dream in San Antonio. They say AOP do this for money, not because they have heart. Ciampa says people joke that #DIY is an odd name because it’s two of them but #DIY is a state of mind. It’s them two and everyone who supports them. They will have theirm oment in Orlando.

An Aleister Black vignette runs.

Billie Kay getting hurt from the Eclipse two weeks ago is shown.

Non-Title Match: NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Priscilla Something

I didn’t understand the jobber’s name when commentary said it. Asuka grabs a microphone after the bell rings. She tells Ember Moon this is her fate and kicks the shit out of Priscilla. Asuka eggs her on but Priscilla can only manage a few forearms. She gets in a slap, which Asuka likes. Priscilla realizes she messed up and runs but is destroyed by a jumping hip attack. Asuka nails a deadlift German and could finish after a strike but lifts Priscilla up at two. Knee strikes galore. Asuka Lock finishes things.

Winner: Asuka in 2:58

Asuka yells at Ember in Japanese before saying “no eclipse.”

We now hear from the Revival. They won’t flip or slap the Authors of Pain. They’re gonna punch them. They did what nobody could and that was put them down. They move onto DIY, saying nobody, including DIY, have worked harder than the Revival to become the greatest tag team of all time. Top guys. Out.

NEXT WEEK ~ Akam vs. Johny Gargano vs. Dash Wilder.

We are taken to a special look at Roode vs. Nakamura II. It’s a well produced video, discussing their success outside of NXT and how they first crossed paths in Dallas last year. It showed both men rise to the NXT Title and how Nakamura hurt himself in San Antonio.

No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger are interviewed before the main event. They say SAnitY uses the numbers game to their advantage but it’s even tonight.

A Heavy Machinery vignette airs.

Kassius Ohno was interviewed after the loss last week. He is interrupted by Elias Samson on the guitar, singing about Ohno crashing and burning. Ohno says he needed an ass kicking, while Samson thinks he doens’t belong here. Ohno says he might not belong here so he puts it all on the line against Samson. Loser leaves NXT.

Aleister Black debuts at TakeOver against Andrade Almas. Almas says he will make Black believe in him.

No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs. SAnitY w/ Nikki Cross

The teams brawl around the ring before the bell even rings. Dane and Strong enter to officially start things. Dane backs him to the corner, drives him shoulder thrusts and tag Wolfe. Now Strong takes Wolfe to his corner and tags Tye. He stares down Young before tagging Jose, who gets a quick near fall. Strong is back in with a sweet backbreaker. Another quick tag to Tye and Wolfe is in trouble. Strong send shim outside with a dropkick before knocking Young and Dane off the apron with one each. He then dives outside to take out Wolfe and Young. After a break, the match evens out. Tye wants Young, but EY refuses to get in. Tye takes out his frustrations on Wolfe and tags to Jose. Nikki Cross grabs Jose’s ankle to stop his momentum and it puts SAnitY in control. Dane wears Jose down with corner stomps. Jose takes the heat and RY gets tagged, knocking Tye off the apron. Jose tags Strong, who lights EY up. He knees Dane off the apron, sends Young into him and then hits backbreakers on Young and Wolfe. Strong hits a big knee but has a pin broke up by Dane. Tye fights Dane off and everyone gets involved, leading to a cheap DQ.

No Contest in 7:21 (**1/4)

It breaks down and everyone is out except Tye and Young. Tye stomps away on Young. He removes the knee pad but here’s Nikki Cross, jumping on his back. Suddenly, a woman we’ve never seen runs in and beats up Cross. She hits a flapjack. IT’S HEIDI LOVELACE! She sends Nikki packing and Tye dumps EY outside. Wolfe takes the popup punch and Dane is left alone with the three babyfaces. They all get in shots to send him out. The crowd loves it. Lovelace is going by Ruby Riot by the way, though it’s not mentioned here.