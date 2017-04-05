The show opens with a highlight reel of TakeOver: Orlando.

Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce w/ Billie Kay

Peyton and Bilile look 12/10 tonight. Peyton taunts her early but gets rolled up for two. Aliyah kicks her in the back and hits a neckbreaker type move for two. Peyton grabs Billie for help so Aliyah stomps on Billie’s hand. Peyton’s all over her now with kicks in the corner. She works a strange looking submission the ropes and taunts. Peyton kicks at Aliyah and misses a spinning one. Japanese arm drags from Aliyah before she seems to want a rana but lands on top of Peyton. it doesn’t look good. Peyton comes back with a runnign knee and a fisherman suplex to end it.

Winner: Peyton Royce in 2:48

A video package airs focusing on Asuka/Ember Moon from TakeOver. After her win, Asuka was interviewed. She’s asked who’s next. Asuka laughs and just says she’s still champion.

A video package is shown of Andrade Almas vs. Aleister Black. Hours after losing, Almas partied with ladies, which he shared on Instagram.

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Heavy Machinery

Harv avoids a grapple and dances. Knight just runs him over for his troubles. Harv gets a boot up in the corner but leaps into a jumping bearhug. Knight tosses him into Otis for more bearhug before a suplex. Gurv comes in and wants to dance with Otis, who punches him. Heavy Machinery sandwich his head and then chest bump. The Bollywood Boyz try a double suplex but Otis takes them both over instead. Knight gets tagged and kicks ass. He splashes both opponents in the corner and leaps on Otis’ back to send him down while he has Harv in a powerslam position for the three count.

Winners: Heavy Machinery in 3:21

After highlights are shown from the incredible NXT Tag Team Title match at TakeOver, Paul Ellering was interviewed. He called the match vindication. He says the WWE is trying to slow down the Authors of Pain but not even two teams could stop destiny because they will be a dynasty.

A longer video package runs to showcase Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match highlights, it transitioned into highlights of Nakamura’s year in NXT. Bobby Roode was interviewed after the win. He says he told everyone what he was going to do and then he went out and did it. Bobby Roode’s NXT will continue.

Drew McIntyre’s appearance at TakeOver and new contract with NXT are highlighted. McIntyre was interviewed and says that he’s traveled the world and won every title possible. The next logical step is the NXT Title because that’s the belt the best in the world compete for. He returns next week.

Oney Lorcan vs. ???

Lorcan has a mystery opponent. It’s El Vagabundo, which is just Elias Samson in a luchador mask. He sings to the fans about wanting them to shut their mouths. Oney puts his hand on the guitar to stop the song and says we all know he’s the “Drifter.” He wants him to drift away, so Vagabundo attacks to start the match. He dumps ONey outside and gets “Vagabundo” chants. After a break, Vagabundo knees Oney in the side of the face. Nigel is TOTALLY playing into the Vagabundo stuff and it’s fun. Vagabundo chops Oney and wears him down. Oney starts to rally with flying hip attacks in the corner. He hits EIGHT in a row. He removes the mask to reveal Elias Samson and wins with a blockbuster.

Winner: Oney Lorcan in 3:40

Samson is physically ejected by security.