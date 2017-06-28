A short video airs to hype tonight’s main event, where Asuka defends the NXT Women’s Title against Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing match.

Tonight marks the NXT debut of Mauro Ranallo. He replaces Tom Phillips and joins Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson.

Ho Ho Lun vs. The Velveteen Dream

Velveteen’s entrance was a bit extra this week. He crawled around on the mat during it. Lun works a wrist lock but Velveteen sends him to the corner to break it. They trade shots, with Velveteen winning out by using a boot. Stalling vertical by Velveteen and he goes up top. His elbow finisher connects to win it.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream in 1:54

Asuka was interviewed in her car earlier today about the match with Nikki Cross. Nikki jumped on the car from out of nowhere, trying to attack her. She gets held back by security, while Asuka looks on.

Footage is shown from three weeks ago, when Hideo Itami hit Oney Lorcan with several Go to Sleeps.

In William Regal’s office, the Authors of Pain and Heavy Machinery nearly come to blows. Regal announces that Heavy Machinery get a title shot in two weeks in what will be the biggest (literally) match in NXT.

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

Lorcan explodes out with a vicious running uppercut. Hideo gets busted open the hard way and has to be checked on by officials. The bell is called, getting boos from the crowd.

No Contest in 1:20

Next week, Bobby Roode defends the NXT Title against Roderick Strong. This leads to a video package hyping that match.

Hideo Itami comes back out and signals for Oney to face him.

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

Now it’s Itami who charges at the bell. He hits a dropkick and fires off more corner kicks. He drapes Oney over the top rope and hits a diving knee. Big kick to the back before Itami runs into some boots. Oney goes up top but gets knocked off to the outside hard. After a break, they’re in the ring trading strikes. Oney hits some more running uppercuts and a blockbuster for two. Oney attacks in the corner, where Itami plays possum. He kicks Oney in teh knee and hits the tornado neck snap. Diving clothesline connects for two. Hideo tries the GTS but Oney slips out, only to collapse because of his knee. Hideo wants to attack but Oney shoves him off. Hideo gets him up and hits the GTS to win.

Winner: Hideo Itami in 3:28

Post match, Hideo gets a microphone and calls out Kassius Ohno. Ohno answers but Nikki Cross distracts them from behind. That leads to SAnitY showing up and jumping Ohno and Itami. Wolfe and Dane hit a tandem powerbomb on Ohno. Wolfe takes the mic and says they must end all the lies of friendship around here. And they’ll do it with chaos. He says the first shot will be fired by Nikki, who goes nuts and kicks them out before politely waving at them.

NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing: Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Nikki has her own version of the SAnitY theme. They lock up and break away instantly twice. They duck each other’s moves and have a small standoff. Nikki backs her to the corner and hits shoulder thrusts. They trade blows until Asuka lights her up with kicks. Nikki counters a whip and takes her down with a cross body, followed by some rag dolling. Nikki misses her next cross body and eats a dropkick. Asuka tries a baseball slide but Nikki pulls the apron, trapping Asuka in it. She pounds away with Asuka trapped. Nikki pulls steel chairs from under the ring. Returning from break, they both block suplexes onto chairs. Asuka gets sent into the steel steps but then slams Nikki into it. Asuka throws a trash can in the ring. She puts it over Nikki’s head and fires off kicks. She caps it off with a missile dropkick, causing the referee to start counting but Nikki beats it. They fight over a chair and Nikki leaps off the apron into a knee. Nikki comes back with a reverse DDT on the apron. Nikki beats her down inside, but gets crotched up top. Asuka pulls her down onto a pile of chairs but then gets back suplexed into them. It looked brutal. They both get up around seven, by using the ropes. Commercial break. Asuka kicks the shit out of Nikki, who laughs at them. Asuka fires off a bunch in a row, but Nikki continues to laugh. This pisses off Asuka, who has a back fist blocks. Clothesline type move by Nikki but Asuka fires up and gets to her feet first. She misses the roundhouse kick and Nikk tries her finisher. Asuka counters but eats forearms. Nikki hits the fisherman’s neckbreaker and watches as Asuka gets counted down. Asuka’s up by five, so Nikki hits a second. A third and fourth follow. Nikki gets the title, saying its hers. Asuka’s up at nine and NIkki charges with the belt. Asuka kicks her down and Nikki’s up by five. Spin kick by Asuka and Nikki’s up by seven. She gets Asuka on the apron but eats some body shots. Asuka tries a suplex to the outside onto a pile of chairs, but it gets blocked twice. Nikki hits a neck snap and slides under Asuka, looking for a powerbomb onto the pile. She hits it and Asuka’s head seems to hit the ramp. Asuka barely gets up at nine, and uses the guardrail to stop herself from falling back down. Nikki takes her up the ramp but Asuka fights her off. She wants a German off the ramp but Nikki blocks. Nikki tries a suplex but gets shoved off the ramp. Asuka follows with a leaping hip attack and Nikki beats the count at eight. Asuka tries a kick but Nikki ducks and she breaks a light structure. Nikki drapes Asuka’s feet on a guardrail and hits another fisherman neckbreaker. Asuka again gets up at nine. She hits a spinning back fist but Nikki returns with a ladder to the ribs. She slams her head on a nearby table and sets it up by the announce table. She sets the ladder up by the table and slams Asuka’s head on the table. Nikki lays Asuka on the table and goes up but Asuka grabs her foot. She goes up with her and they trade shots. Asuka delivers an insane superplex off the ladder and through the announce table! Asuka beats the count at nine, while Nikki stays down.

Winner: Asuka in 18:46 [****]

As Asuka celebrates, Nikki Cross smiles and laughs in the rubble.