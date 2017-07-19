Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot

The crowd is rather split. They open with several flash pin attempts for near falls. Ruby uses a wheelbarrow type move to hit an arm drag, then uses the ropes to set up a monkey flip, but Ember lands on her feet. The fans cheer for it and the women seem evenly matched. They go to a test of strength, which leads to Ruby arm drags and a big flying head scissors for one. Ruby moves to a chinlock, but Ember gets out and works a bow and arrow. Ruby counters to a pin for two. Ember runs into a back elbow, catches a kick, but gets pulled face first into the turnbuckle. Clothesline and elbow from Ruby, followed by a saito suplex for two. More split chants. Ember reels off a series of kicks, before a backbreaker/flatliner combo that gets a near fall. After a break, Ruby hits a shoulder to the ribs from the apron. She comes off the top with a senton for two. Ember picks up a near fall, before going up top. Ruby cuts her off and nails a top rope Frankentsteiner for two. Ember eats a kick to the leg, misses a clothesline and takes more strikes and kicks. Ember catches a kick and MURDERS Ruby with a discus forearm. Big single leg dropkick form Ember is loud, before hitting a slam. With Ruby in the corner, Ember charges in with her hand spring forearm. Up top goes Ember, hitting the Eclipse to win.

Winner: Ember Moon in 8:14 [***1/4]

Hideo Itami vs. Kassius Ohno is announced for next week. Earlier today, Ohno was interviewed about the difference between his original NXT run and the current one. Itami interrupted to ask if Ohno requested the match. Ohno said he warned him he would take action. Hideo said something in Japanese, kicked a trash can and stormed out.

A Street Prophets vignette is shown.

Danny Burch vs. Oney Lorcan

We get a clean break in the corner right off the bat. Headlock from Oney and Danny gets free, leading to a staredown. Another exchange leads to a clean break, until Burch delivers a huge right hand. Stomps from Burch in the corner. Oney walks into a boot and then takes a middle rope dropkick. Oney goes up but eats a kick. Burch connects on a Tower of London (shout to Nigel) for two. Neckbreaker from Oney and a huge running European gets two. Both guys struggle to their feet and have another staredown, this one more intense. They trade blows until Oney grabs his face and delivers vicious slaps. Burhch turns him inside out with a clothesline and nails a stiff powerbomb for a near fall. Back to the top they go, with Burch wanting a big Exploder. Oney shoves him off and leaps over him. He slides under into a half crab like his name is Lance Storm. Danny taps.

Winner: Oney Lorcan in 4:37 [***]

They shake hands after the match. Danny wants one more match someday and Oney accepts.

Cezar Bononi vs. No Way Jose

Two months ago, Bononi upset Andrade Almas. Jose dances a bit and hits some arm drags. He ducks a shot on the apron, but gets hit with an elbow. Cezar delivers some stomps in the corner and an impressive dropkick. Some knee strikes from Cezar, but Jose ducks a right hand and gets in some strikes of his own. Back to back double chops are followed by a hip toss suplex. Jose hits a corner forearm and launches Cezar across the ring. Clothesline connects and Jose hits the popup punch to end it.

Winner: No Way Jose in 2:08

Post match, Andrade Almas came out and beat up Cezar Bononi. Thea Trinidad was there, egging Almas on. Jose watched from the ramp and Almas signaled for him to come down. Jose did, but Almas slid outside and hid behind his woman.

Number One Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dane

Both men enter undefeated. Early lock ups are either broken off or lead nowhere. Dane shoves him, so Drew answers back. The hit some big strikes, with Drew nailing a corner forearm. He hits a running one and comes off the top with a forearm. Dane wipes him out with a low cross body heading into break. Returning, Dane stomps away on Drew in the corner. Dane remains in control with vicious shots. He hits some elbow drops. Cross face shots from Dane as he wears Drew down. Drew tries fighting back, but takes a big right hand for two. Dane literally tries to squash Drew’s head in. Drew has some momentum stalled with a clothesline. He gets set up top, but slips free and nails a Liger Bomb. Big boot by Drew before a flying clothesline. Drew nips up and delivers the Air Raid Crash for two. Dane comes back with the Belfast Blitz and a Vader Bomb for two. Dane gets Drew in the electric chair drop position. Drew gets free. Dane counters the Future Shock with a suplex for two. Another big elbow from Dane gets two. Dane gets another near fall on an avalanche fisherman suplex. Drew hits Future Shock from out of nowhere, but Dane kicks out at one! Claymore Kick from Drew, but Dane is again getting up, even before a cover. A second Claymore connects and gets the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre in 10:34 [**3/4]