Ember Moon vs. Lei’d Tapa

Tapa instantly ran Ember over. It led to Mauro making a Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma reference. She taunted and ran to the corner, but ate a boot. Ember followed with an interesting tornado suplex from the middle rope. Single leg dropkick, series of kicks and a forearm takes Tapa down. The Eclipse hits and that’s it.

Winner: Ember Moon in 1:21

Ember gets on the microphone and demands Asuka at TakeOver: Brooklyn. She knows Asuka wants competition, but Asuka needs to ask herself if she’s ready for Ember Moon.

An Aleister Black vignette is shown.

We’re supposed to get the Authors of Pains squashing some geeks. Nikki Cross appears from out of nowhere, standing in the way of the champions on the ramp. SAnitY jumps the jobbers from behind. The Authors enter the ring across from Wolfe and Dane and the fight is on. The Authors gain control and take out Wolfe. They wipe out Dane with a running boot too boos. Dane wants back in but Nikki stops him. Wolfe laughs at the champions form his seat.

A Street Profts vignette is shown. I still love how they’re shot in Snapchat form.

Cezar Bononi’s win over Andrade Almas is recapped. Footage is shown of Almas returning, with a woman named Zelina, and jumping Cezar. No Way Jose chased him away. Earlier today, No Way Jose arrived at Full Sail and was confronted by Zelina. She gave him props for intervening but he got in the wrong person’s business. She says he lit a fire under Almas that he can’t dance around.

Cezar Bononi vs. The Velveteen Dream

It’s weird to see Dream as the shorter man. He delivers some strikes and an uppercut, backing Cezar into the corner. Cezar fires back and hits a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) for two. Dream counters a spinebuster and hits a belly to belly bomb. That’s what Mauro called it at least. He hits the big elbow to win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream in 1:39

The Velveteen Dream was interviewed atop the stage about his goals in NXT. He asked her if her goal was to interview him. He called her decently dressed, saying she could get an interview, but not in front of the ugly NXT universe. Her Velveteen Dream experience would have to wait.

Another interviewer speaks with William Regal about Ember Moon’s challenge earlier. Regal believes she’s ready and makes the match official for Brooklyn.

Drew McIntyre and his shit theme song come out for a promo. He thanks the people who have been on the ride with him since the beginning. He doesn’t talk about the past and only goes forward. However, he goes on to do exactly that, and talk about the past and his time as the “chosen one.” Instead of thinking that everything was owed to him, he’s learned that you must work for it. Drew calls himself the hardest worker in the world. He feels that everyone in NXT walks around as equals, except Bobby Roode, who is entitled. He says it’s not Roode’s NXT, it belongs to these people and he brings them to their feet. “You are not NXT, WE ARE NXT!”

Another Aleister Black video is shown

Next week, Bobby Roode responds to Drew McIntyre. Johnny Gargano also gets back in the ring, against Raul Mendoza. Mendoza was interviewed earlier today and said he’s been training just as hard as Gargano. Maybe next week is about him, not Johnny’s return.

Hideo Itami vs. Kassius Ohno

Their first exchange goes to a stalemate. Itami just kicks him and hits a forearm. Ohno answers with a forearm and they trade blows on the ropes. Kicks by Itami get them back to the middle of the ring, before Ohno catches one and slams him down. Basement dropkick gets two. Ohno hps over the ropes to counter an Irish whip, but gets a kick caught. Itami hits him, delivers some kicks and a guillotine leg drop. Ohno rolls outside heading into break. Returning, Itami kicks Ohno in the ribs and drops a knee. More kicks from Itami and Ohno is down. Itami wears him down. Ohno fires back with a chop, but Itami hits the tornado neck snap. The fans boo as he comes off the top, but cheer when he leaps into a chop. More chops from Ohno, who runs through a kick and clotheslines Itami twice. SHINING WIZARD! Cyclone boot gets two. BIG BOY SENTON also gets two. Itami comes back and looks for the GTS. Ohno slips out, eats an elbow and nails another boot. He goes for the roaring elbow, but Itami kicks him low and gets DQed.

Winner via disqualification: Kassius Ohno in 7:39 [**1/2]

Itami jumps Ohno after the match and hits two Go to Sleeps. He goes to leave but returns and hits a GTS onto the steel steps.