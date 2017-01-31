The Royal Rumble was last night, and although #30 left a sour taste in everyone’s head hole, Randy Orton came out on top. I enjoyed the event for what it was, and had a good time during. Let’s see what they do with the results.

Also, The Ragsys are coming soon. When? Well I don’t want to tell you, but let’s just say that it’ll be before Mania. Are you ready….?

We start the show with the Universal Champion and his best friend, and United States Champion, Chris Jericho! They gloat quite a bit, and Kevin Owens gives Jericho some proper celebration. Jericho has spent a total of almost five full hours in the Royal Rumble in his career. That’s more than any other superstar in WWE history, ya dig? And he set that record last night when he faced 29 other entrants and lasted for over an hour and one minute. He says he’s the 61 minute man! He says to go to our Twitter app and type in #61minuteman then type in #greatestofalltime DO IT! The only reason why he didn’t win is because he was suffering from a terrible case of vertigo due to hanging over the ring

BRAUN!!!!

Braun says he doesn’t want Owens’ thanks. He ddi what he did for two reasons 1) He can’t stand Roman Reigns. 2) He wants the title shot Owens promised him. Owens is confused, he doesn’t recall this. He thanks Braun for his help, but if he thinks interferring in a match gets him a title shot, it’s not like that. Braun says he was promised, and he has proof and footage.

We go to RAW last month, Owens does actually say Braun is next in line.

Before we go all crazy, FOley comes out to stop the hoopla. He is wearing a horrible suit. Owens says Foley cannot do this to him, and can’t expect Owens to face Braun the night after. This cannot be done to him. He went through hell and back last night. Foley says he appreciates last night, but it seems that this might be a round trip, because he may be going through hell one more time when he faces Braun for the title tonight.

Later tonight, Sami Zayn will face Chris Jericho.



Match 1: Sami Zayn vs Chris Jericho

Lockup to start, and Sami works the left arm. Jericho reverses and twists, dropping Sami down. Sami is able to flip up and out, then works the left arm of Jericho. Whip to the ropes, and Sami springboards over Jericho, then hits an arm drag. Another. A third, more fancy one into an arm bar. Jericho with a right arm to the face in the corner. Chop in the corner. Sami kicks out of a corner and chops Jericho into it. He sends Jericho head first into the next corner, then chops. Jericho opts to head out of the ring ala the Rumble. Sami ain’t down and hits a dropkick between ropes to Jericho on the outside. Jericho hops on the apron as Sami enters the ring. Jericho with the dropkick off the corner. Jericho goes fo ra baseball slide, but Sami dodges and hits a clothesline. Jericho with a chop to Sami. This all on the outside. Jericho whips Sami into the barricade corner, but Sami hops up and hits a moonsault off the barricade to Jericho as we go to commercial.

We’re back to the show, and Jericho has a chin lock in the middle of the ring locked on. Sami quickly turns out of it and hits some right hands to Jericho. Jericho turns, hits an enziguri, and covers for 1..2..NO! Jericho gets Sami into the corner and chops him. Whip to the corner. Sami rushes forward and hits a desperation clothesline. Right hands to Jericho. I miss something and come back to Jericho hitting a frankensteiner to Sami off the top rope. Sami is able to get a surprise pin for 1..2…NO! Jericho with a kick to the chest. Whip to the ropes. Sami waits for Jericho to get up in the corner. Jericho is slow to rise. He shoots forward but Jericho is quick to get out of the ring under the bottom rope. Sami goes out and chases Jericho out of the ring back into it. Jericho tricks him and tries for the Walls of Jericho. Sami counters and hits the fancy arm drag off the ropes. Jericho up in the corner. Sami rushes forward for a kick, but Jericho rolls him up, turns, and locks in The Walls of Jericho!

Again, my feed is the crappiest in all of the land, and I come back to the replay of Sami hitting a Helluva kick and getting the pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Sami Zayn

I wish I could rate this fairly.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, my two dudes Sheamus and Cesaro are arguing about losing last night and about the actions during the Rumble. Bayley is here to help keep the peace. She tells them that tonight is not the time for fighting, and that they are teaming tonight against The Club and Charlotte. Weird. Anyways, she says that they all need to get on the same page. Bayley makes them all hug it out.

Up come The Club and Charlotte to tease and laugh at the losers from The Rumble.

A video package of Seth and Triple H stuffs.

Steph is backstage, and Owens walks in on her during a phone call. He apologizes for barging in, but he wants to talk about what Foley did. Steph did see it. Owens has been doing what he can to live up to the expectations that he and H has, but he is hurt. Braun is twice Owen’s size. Steph cuts him off. She says she had no idea that Foley was going to make that decision. Steph says after she deals with this Rollins business, she’ll see about getting this cancelled. Steph huffs for maximum boob exposure.

Match 2: Tony Nese vs Mustafa Ali

Arm drag to start by Ali. He works the left arm of Nese from an elevated position, but Nese is seemingly taller. He grabs the head and tries to work out of the hold. He locks the fingers, and Ali hops up on the top rope and bounces out of the hold. Wow, that was nice. Ali with a head scissors so smoothly. He holds NEse against te ropes. Ref holds him back. Nese trucks Ali then poses while flexing. Nese in the corner with a right hand. He snapmares Ali down and covers for 1..2..NO! HARD forearm to the back of the head of Ali! Ouch. Nese sends Ali into the corner hard. He runs into a boot. Ali flips up and over out of the corner, Nese locks up from behind, looks for a German, but Ali turns this into a rollup and a 1..2…NO! Nese with a HUGE clothesline! Pin for 1..2..NO! Nese sends ALi outside, but Ali stays on the apron. Ali with a shoulder, hops over the rope and Nese. Clothesline. Chest slap, whip, it’s reversed and ALi is in the corne.r Nese rushes for a squash, but Ali hops up for a kick. Neckbreaker off the top rope and a pin for 1..2..NO!! Nese pushes Ali against the ropes, catches the kick, but Ali with a spin kick to the nose! Ali goes to the corner, looking for the 450, but Nese grabs the leg. Ali kicks him down. Nese is up! He clips the leg! Ali falls badly on his head. Nese sends him into the corner, seated.

Nese drops the knee pad, hits the ropes, and runs forward. Hard knee to the face and a cover! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Tony Nese

I’ve been a Nese fan since he debut, and I’m lovin him more and more each time.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***

Aries is at the top of the ramp with Nese. He asks Tony what he says to his critics who says he lacks charisma. Tony ignores this. Aries wonders what Nese says to the critics who say that Tony is about as interesting as an actual washboard. Nese says he doesn’t have to answer questions from his critics. Nese walks way and Aries says, “Tony Nese gives you nothing.” haha

After a break, Seth Rollins heads out. He says he is here tonight, Live. He knows Steph is out and all upset, wanting to come out first and scold him, but Seth says that even princesses don’t get what they want always, so suck it up and come on out.

Steph says she is out here to disappoint him on multiple levels.

Seth: “Oh, like yo do to your husband every single night?”

Steph says Seth will not rattle her cage, and H is not here tonight. Seth says if Triple H isn’t here, then he doesn’t really care about Steph. He wonders when Steph will let him off his leash?

Steph calls the insults funny. She says Triple H is afraid – afraid of what he might do to Seth. He tries so hard to keep the dark side hidden, and he is afraid that he will destroy what he one time thought was his greatest creation. Truth is, Steph asked Triple H to stay away.

Seth says Steph is delusional and crazy.

Steph wants to paint a picture. She brings up The Authority and he was ridin high, then turned his back on them. When is the last time Seth saw gold? Who was banned from The Rumble? Oh yeah, that’s Seth. So who is delusional? Seth should be begging her and HHH for forgiveness. He owes us and her an apology.

Steph then says we don’t deserve an apology, but she does.

Seth says he is sorry that over the last few months, he has exposed her husband for the gutless snake that he is. That his legacy will go up in smoke because HHH won’t face him. He went to NXT, he called out Triple H, and what happened? He had security do his dirty work. Who is that guy that stood out there in that suit? That’s not The Game. That’s a scared dude is what that is. Know why? Because Seth is the greatest threat to Triple H’s legacy that he has ever seen. H knows it, we know it, and judging by the way Steph has always looked at him, she knows it too.

Steph says she looks at Seth with nothing but disgust. She says HHH is more than a man; a creator, destroyer, king. If Seth wants to keep trying to play The Game, Seth will be The Architect of his own demise.

Seth says she doesn’t get it. He has nothing left to lose, and if you think Seth going to NXT was bad for business, what happens when Seth shows up at the next Board of Directors meeting? How’s Vince going to feel about that? Or what happens when he shows up at her front doorstep and her kids answer the door. The bottom line is this does not end until he gets his hands on Triple H, and he slays the king.

Steph walks away a bit hesitantly. She then says she lied….Triple H is on his way right now. He’s coming, and he’s coming for Seth.

Melodramatic Steph is Melodramatic.



Match 3: Cesaro, Sheamus and Bayley vs Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Charlotte

Bayley and Gallows to start. Haha. JK. Charlotte and Bayley are in there. Charlotte quickly tags in Anderson, which brings in Cesaro. Cesaro flips out of an arm bar, takes down Anderson albeit sloppily, pins for 1. Hits an uppercut. Another. Tag to Gallows. Cesaro with an uppercut. Another in the corner. A third. Again. Again. Again. Cesaro whips Gallows, reversed. Gallows runs into a boot. Cesaro on the apron. Charlotte yells, and Gallows hits a kick, dropping Cesaro down from the top rope to the outside.

We’re back from a break, and Anderson has a chinlock on Cesaro. Cesaro stands and turns and pushes Anderson away. Anderson with a right, Cesaro backs into the heel corner and hits Gallows. Spinebuster from Anderson. Pin for 1..2..NO! Tag to Gallow. Gallows with a back suplex, but Cesaro lands on his feet. He backs up against the ropes and crawls under Gallows, tries to tag Sheamus. TAG! Sheamus in. Axe handle. Again. A hard shoulder in the corner. Another in the opposite corner. No, not a shoulder, he just runs into him sideways, over the top rope, runs to the top rope and flies off with a battering ram shoulder. Pin for 1..2..NO! Gallows heads to the apron,

Winners: Cesaro, Sheamus, and Bayley



Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

*Unable to finish this match due to feed issues. Will finish in final report.*

Backstage, Steph is mad at FOley and his decision making. Foley says he understands Steph’s position, and he respect that, but he is going to ask her to respect that he was hired to do a job and last week while doing his job, he heard her husband’s music play and he was nowhere to be found. She blames the production crew. Steph says that she knows Foley isn’t stupid, and she gives him her word and Triple H will be there tonight. Foley wants to keep his word as well. He wants Owens vs Braun tonight. It should be a good match, unless someone plays Triple H’s music again, and he doesn’t show….

We are back to RAW, and here to join us in the new Cruiserweight Champion, Neville! He calls this the Coronation of the true King of the Cruiserweights. He says this title is his crown, and he will not be denied. 205 Live belongs to The King. He did more than just win a championship last night. He proved each and every one of us snivelling little peasants wrong. We never believed in him or supported him, but look at him now. He is the undisputed King of the Cruiserweights.

Rich Swann’s music hits, and he tells Neville to calm down. As much as it pains him to see Neville come down with his title, and as much as he’d like to start throwing fists right now, he wants to wait on his opportunity for the rematch that’s comin.

Neville wonders why he’s here then. Swann says he couldn’t sit back and hear this hot garbage for one more second. These people are not out here to get him. This fight is all in his head.

Neville doesn’t take kindly to this and attacks. They fight each other a bit till Swann gets the upperhand with a kick to the head. Neville heads to the outside. Swann with a suicide dive onto Neville outside! Neville heads up the ramp as Swann stands in the middle of the ring, with the title laying nearby.

Tonight, we’re getting a tag team tornado match between Enzo and Cass and Rusev and Jinder.

Back to RAW, and we get some clips of Sasha’s loss against Nia Jax. They focus on the knee as the big reason behind the loss. They claim that Sasha reinjured the knee.

Backstage, live, we got the medical team taping up Sasha Banks. In comes Bayley. Sasha congrats her on the win. Sasha says she is just getting ready for her match against Nia. Bayley says that it might be better to wait, then Sasha can go after Nia. She doesn’t have anything else to prove. Sasha says she has everything to prove. Unlike some people, she’s not ok with coming up short. BURN!!!

Apparently, the “Big story from RAW” is Brock’s elimination from Goldberg.

Backstage, Kevin Owens is taping himself up. Jericho walks in and says that Foley said he spoke to Steph, and the match was still on. Jericho says no matter what happens, they are still the US Champion, they still have that. Owens takes some time to collect that thought. He says Strowman eliminated seven guys from the Royal Rumble match. If they’re going to keep the title, they need to do this together. It’s gotta happen together. Jericho says technically this is a one-on-one match, and as a 61 minute man, he’s kind of tired, and Owens wasn’t out there when Sami cheated to beat Jericho.

Owens says he can’t do this by himself, not tonight. He needs jericho to have his back tonight. Jericho pauses a bit, then says yes. Owens says they’re going to shove this down Foley’s throat, and they’re going to beat Braun tonight.

The next match is Braun vs Owens. Owens is first to make his way out. Jericho is on commentary. Braun heads out next. He spots Jericho at the table. Instead of heading down the ramp, he heads towards Jericho and big boots Jericho straight through the chest! Braun then chokeslams Jericho atop the announce table. He points to Kevin Owens and heads down the ring for the match. Owens is freaked the fuck out.



Match 4: Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs Braun Strowman

Braun enters the ring for the super special announcing. Owens heads to the outside. Braun chases him. Owens is back in the ring. Brauno n the apron. he hits a right. Dropkick from Owens drops Braun to the floor. Owens hits the ropes, but Braun hops in the ring and hits a tackle. Hard right to the back of Owens. Whip to the corner, hard. Braun waits for owens to stand. He rushes the corner and hits a hard splash in the corner. Clothesline in the corner. Braun screams. It’s super effective. Owens is on the outside of the ring, next to a post. Braun exists the ring and trucks it until he runs into Owens, sending him into the barricade hard. Braun sends Owens back into the ring. He pulls Owens back then drops a hard right hand to the chest of Owens. Owens is outside again. Braun goes for the bulldozing squash again, but Owens moves, and Braun hits the ringpost! He tumbles into the barricade! Owens with a running cannonball! Owens heads back into the ring as the ref starts the count. Strowman is up. He heads into the ring, and Owens with a somersault leg drop to the back of the neck! WOW!!! Running senton!!! Owens to the top rope! Frog Splash! He favors the ribs. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Owens with a kick to Strowman. Owens to the top rope. Braun is up. He grabs Owens. Running Powerslam!!!

Braun stands.

The music of Roman Reigns hits! Braun stands and stares down Reigns. He’s ready for Reigns. Reigns gets to the edge of the ring. He hops on the apron and stares down Braun. Reigns enters the ring. SUPERMAN PUNCH!! DQ

Winner: Kevin Owens via DQ

So much good, so little time.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Braun eats the Superman Punch and Braun no-sells it. Reigns with a clothesline, sending Braun to the outside. Reigns heads to the outside as well. Braun is struggling by the barricade. Reigns runs, hops on the steps, SUPERMAN PUNCH to Braun! Braun nears the corner barricade as Reigns stares at him like he stole his girlfriend. Reigns rushes forward, hops on the steps. SPEAR OFF THE STEPS! Reigns stares at the ring where Owens is struggling. He heads in the ring. SPEAR TO OWENS!!

Strowman is standing, though. He stares at Reigns, who is walking away as if he did some damage.

Recap of Steph and Seth going at it. A limo pulls up backstage. Cole thinks it’s Triple H. The door opens, and it’s Brock Lesnar!!

Brock is headed to the ring, and he’s all kinds of pissed off.

SUPLEX CITY chant, and Brock is seemingly appreciative. Heyman introduces himself, as per usual. He calls Brock “The crushed, fallen, disgraced Beast.” He says there comes a time in everyone’s career where you have t—

GOLDBERG chant.

Heyman thanks us for our irrelevant opinion. He says his opinion matters, though, and they are at a point in Brock’s career where we must face the fact that there is nearly one opponent that has their number. Every argument that can be made such as this is the best ever has that one argument that says, “Yeah, but…”

Andre the Giant was undefeated for 15 years. Yeah, but then he faced Hulk Hogan.

Ronda Rousey kicked everyone’s ass in UFC. Yeah, but then she got her face smashed in by Holly Holms.

The Undertaker was undefeated at Mania. Yeah, but then he stepped into the ring with Brock Lesnar.

We saw how dominant Taker was in the Rumble match. Yeah, but his lagacy? Brock Lesnar.

Last night, Cena won the WWE title. Yeah, but his legacy? Brock Lesnar.

Kurt Angle won an olympic gold medal with a broken freakin neck and is going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Yeah, but Brock Lesnar.

Now, whenever he goes to his kids. HIS KIDS! He brings up Brock, and they say, “Yeah but, Goldberg beat him in 1:26 at The Royal Rumble.”

Goldberg chant again.

It has come to the point where now every time he says Brock Lesnar, someone says “Yeah, but Goldberg.”

He truly despises, loathes, detest, HATES “Yeah, but!” It’s the worst thing you could say to a being who lives by his accomplishments. Yeah, But is the argument AGAINST Brock Lesnar, which is why it must be eradicated.

They must kill it.

This is the moment we hit the record button.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my client, Brock Lesnar, hereby challenges Goldberg one final time….at Wrestlemania.”

One legend stands over the other. One legacy eclipses the footnote. One conqueror stands over the vanquished victim. The odds are in Goldberg’s favor. Brock has a response to that. He offers this: “Yeah, but…”

Guys, guys, guys….

SASHA IS HERE!!!!!!!!



Match 5: Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Sasha stars with a dropkick. Sasha hits the ropes. Nia catches her. She goes for the Samoan Drop, but Sasha slides out. She is sent inot the corner. Nia hits the corner hard with the shoulder as Sasha moves. Nia to the outside. She climbs the apron. Sasha kicks her off. She goes for the baseball slide, but Nia swings her like the arm of a clock. She locks in a Full Nelson and swings Sasha INTO THE RINGPOST KNEE FIRST!! DAMN! Nia sends Sasha back into the ring. Nia tries to grab Sasha from the floor, but Sasha cotinues to kick her away. Nia turns Sasha on her stomach and grabs both legs of Sasha. She steps over each leg then drops down on Sasha, tweaking the legs. Nia pulls the leg around her own and locks in a submission.

Somneone rings the bell ringside, but no one calls for it.

Winner: No Contest

Well, someone really fucked up that ending.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: 1/2*

The ref looks confused. Nia continues to lock in the hold. The ref yells at her to stop, but Nia isn;t done. She finally lets go. Stands. Then locks it in again. Finally, Bayley heads down into the ring. Nia stares her down. Bayley checks on Sasha as we switch gears.

We get a recap of last month when Jinder and Rusev jumped Enzo during the sensitivity training thing.

Back to RAW, and Bayley is walking Sasha down a hallway with a trainer. We get to the Trainer’s room, and they walk in.

Back in the ring, Lana is standing all Russian-like and shit. She calls the city they’re in a small, pathetic village. She now wants us to welcome Rusev. haha. Wow.

Enzo and Cass get some mic time. They ask what Jinder has on his skin. Are those veins? Enzo asks if he’s been eating air. Says Jinder looks like a road map – too bad he’s not goin anywhere. As for Rusev, does he have a windshield on his face? They don’t got time for romance or windshield’s. They took the certified GPS and tonight is a tornado tag team match, and their certified GPS is taking them right down the yellow brick road into the eye of the tornado, right here in Laredo.

Enzo says they ain’t in Kansas anymore, and this ain’t Oz. He does see the wicked witch present, though. And as most are well aware, he’s already seen her melt before. It doesnt matter because the road map and the mask? They’re going to beat their brains in. Take their courage. And break your heart. Cass says these two lollipop kids suck so much that after tonight, they’ll be lolly gaggin.



Match 5: Tornado Tag Team Match

Rusev and Jinder Mahal vs Enzo and Big Cass

All four men in the ring. Cass and Rusev. Jinder and Enzo. Jinder has Enzo in the corner. Cass has Rusev in the opposite corner. Cass sends Rusev to the outside and follows. Enzo gives Jinder a boot and sends him to the outside as well. Enzo follows and eats an elbow. Cass sends Rusev into the barricade face first. Enzo eats barricade, too. Right hand from Jinder. Jinder with stomps. He then rsuhes to attack Cass, saving Rusev from a boot. Rusev and Jinder beat down Cass until Enzo hops on the back of Jinder as we go to commercial.

Back after the break, and Cass is handling Rusev and Jinder. Cass sends Rusev out. Enzo flies off the top rope onto Jinder. Enzo with a suicide dive, but Rusev and Jinder catch him and drop him on the barricade. Cass heads to the outside. Jinder and Rusev take the upperhand though and beat down Cass. Rusev sends Cass into the ringpost. Rusev and Jinder lift up Cass and send him into the barricade. Rusev goes over to ENzo. He rips off his shirt. Jinder and Rusev send Vass into the barricade one more time. Rusev sends ENzo into the ring. Rusev and Jinder hop on the apron. Jinder in first. Right hand to Enzo. Rusev with the beat down. Jinder stomps then heads outside and beats down on Cass. Rusev pokes at the eyes of Enzo. He pulls back with his hands covering his entire face. Jinder’s turn now, and he pulls on the chin of Enzo from behind. Jinder heads outside to celebrate. Big Cass is up! He attacks Rusev in the ring. Jinder in the ring. Cass gets big boots to both men. He splashes Rsev in the corner. Then Jinder. Hits the ropes. Sends Jinder to the outside. Rusev hits the ropes. Cass catches him. Body slam. Empire Elbow. Cover by Rusev. 1…2…NO!!! Jinder is in to stop the pin. He stomps Cass. Rusec hits a right hand. Another. Jinder with a kick to the back of Cass. Rusev holds Cass up. Jinder with a headbutt. Jinder hits the ropes. Enzo is there to grab the boot! He pulls Jinder to the outside. He sends Jinder into the steel steps!

Enzo with a hangman! Big Boot from Cass! Enzo to the top rope! Badaboom Shakalaka! Pin for 1…2..3.!!

Winner:

Well that was as sloppy as it could have been…

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Triple H is here, and he is PISSED. He says “Seth Freakin Rollins.” Says he plucked him from obscurity, sang his praises, and he became the first NXT Champion. He would go on to be the leader of The Shield. Then H would make him an offer to be the best. He bought in. Standing by HHH’s side, Seth Rollins would become the man. Rollins would be come the face. Seth Freakin Rollins would become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Standing by HIS side, Seth would get everything he ever wanted out of this business and more, and all he had to do was keep up his end of the bargain. Instead, Seth spit in his face and walked away. He thought he’d come back a year later and act as if the world didn’t turn without him. Then Seth stood in this ring without HHH by his side and was a failure. Seth Rollins was a massive failure, and did he take any responsibility for that? No, that failure was blamed on HHH. He was the reason Seth failed, he is supposed to apologize. He doesn’t owe Rollins shit, though. If anything, he is owed an apology. He gave Seth the world, and Seth spit in his face.

Do we have any idea it is for HHH not to come to this ring when Seth stands out here and calls him out? He doesn’t come out because his wife asked him not to, and she’s right – it’s what’s best for business. He is trying. He tries to be a creator. He tries to create something more for everyone here. Then a guy like Rollins decides he wants to come to NXT. He wants to come where HHH is trying to create, where honestly he is trying to create the next Seth Freakin Rollins. So he is done trying. He is so done trying.

Triple H removes his jacket and his tie. Triple H chant. So here’s the thing, Seth Freakin Rollins, he doesn’t have to worry about coming to his house, because he is standing right here, right now. Seth already knows who his creator is. He tells Seth to get his ass to the ring and meet his destroyer.

Triple H rolls his sleeves up. He’s ready for a fight.

Seth’s music hits, and here he is.

Seth breathes heavily at the top of the ramp. He removes his shirt and heads down the ramp. From the right, SAMOA JOE attacks Seth!!!! He hits a hard elbow, then tosses Seth into the barricade hard! He sends Seth into the apron, then sends Seth into the corner barricade!!!

Triple H puts his jacket back on and heads out of the ring. He stares down at Rollins and gets in his face. Seth tries to stand. Joe helps him up and sends him into the ring. Triple H walks up the ramp. He’s done with Seth.

In the ring, Joe sends Seth into the corner and hits a hard kick.

Joe with a senton. Another. Another. Damn….

Seth crawls up Joe. Joe stares into the crowd. Seth goes for a right hand, but Joe gets in the clutch!!! He drops Seth to the mat and locks in the leg scissors. Seth is fading. Joe finally releases.

End Show