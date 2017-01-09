Smell that? It’s Wrestlemania Season looming…and what better way to celebrate than to play some BINGO!!!

We start RAW in the back, and Foley has gained shirt, but lost hair. Seth Rollins is with him, and announces his officially entrance into the Royal Rumble. Braun comes up, seething, as he has apparently held onto an anger for an entire week. He yells over Seth towards Mick that he wants Reigns and Goldberg, and he wants them 7 days from the day he was speared.

Seth takes offense to being spoken over, literally and figuratively. Braun attacks, and they brawl. The Banshee that is Stephanie McMahon starts yelling at randoms to get the situation under control, or everyone will be fired, while at the same time, asking Foley to confirm the rumors that The Undertaker will be here.

Foley says he will be here, and ends the mess of a segment.

Lordy, that was bad.

For some unknown reason, Owens and Jericho will face Roman Reigns in a handicap match for the US Title. Why do I feel like I missed an entire first hour of RAW?

Before this match could start, Braun Strowman’s music hits. Reigns heads out of the ring and rushes towards Braun. He goes for the attack, but Braun takes over and sends Reigns back into the ring. Jericho and Owens double team until Braun comes in. He clubs Reigns down hard. All three men stomp down on Reigns. Jericho holds Reigns up, and Braun hits a right hand. Owens attacks. Braun with a few kicks. After some ample punishment, Seth Rollins heads down the ramp with a chair. He attacks Braun, then Owens and Jericho with the chair. He smacks the back of all men. Reigns grabs a chair, too! He knocks Braun down to his knees. Both men hit him on the back and stand tall in the ring. Braun heads to the outside of the ring.

Stephanie McMahon is here to fix things up. She promised a handicap match for the US Title, and we’re going to get it. She’s going to give Roman some time to recuperate. As for Rollins, he gets to fight Braun right now.



Match 1: Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman

Rollins is uick to attack in the corner, but Braun gets him on his shoulders and shoves him forward, Seth attacks the left leg from behind, clips it, then gets goozled. Kick to the side, but Braun drops him and keeps hold of the leg. Seth uses the ropes to rtry and kick away, but Braun grabs both legs. He pulls, and Seth tries to land on his feet. Too bad, Seth as Braun clocks him in the back hard before he can fully stand. Boot to the next of Seth, and the ref stops him. Splash in the corner, and Seth falls down. He crawls to the center of the ring. Kick from Braun. Braun with a short clothesline Braun from behind with a cross faced forearm. Right hands from Seth, but Braun hits a forearm. Whip to Seth hard, and he falls down. Braun grabs the leg, turns Seth, and drops an elbow. Braun with a kick to the fallen Seth. Seth with a jawbreaker, using the beard. He hits a right, another, a third, then eats a knee. Braun tosses Seth over the ropes, but he lands on his feet on the apron. Hangman, and Seth is back in the ring. Clothesline, but Braun is still standing. ANother. Roundhouse kick from Seth, a kick to the chest, he hits the ropes. Braun lifts the dude off the ropes, and just drops him down hard in a modified spinebuster. Sick ass. Braun hits the ropes as Seth stands on the apron. Hard shoulder tackle sends Seth down to the mat outside.

We’re back in time for Cole to say “Rally” like an idiot. Seth hits some sort of enziguri on the outside. He heads back in the ring. Suicide Dive! He ghops in and hits another! Knee to the head in the middle of the ring. Superkick to Braun. Pin for 1…NO!!! Rollins on the apron. Springboard knee to Braun. Braun still standing. Seth on the top rope in the corner. He flies. Braun catches him and slams him into the corner. Braun sits Seth up top. Braun backs up, runs into a boot, then catches Seth by the head mid-Blockbuster. Braun sits him back up and hits an uppercut. Braun inquires if Seth learned his lesson yet. Braun climbs up, but Seth trips him up. Right hands. Kick to the face of Braun, and he is down on the mat. Seth stands on the top. FROG SPLASH to Braun! Pin for 1..2….NO!! Braun LIVES!! He rolls to the outside. Seth hops on the apron. He runs with a knee to the standing Braun, outside! Seth hops to the top rope. He looks twards Braun as he stands atop the ringpost. Seth with a dive off the ringpost, but BRAUN MOVES!!!! Seth falls chest-first into the barricade. Braun sends Seth back into the barricade, and he tumbles over.

Braun grabs Seth and drags him back towards the ring, but the ref hits 10 at the same time! Game over, breh.

Winner: Double Countout

This was fun.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Braun is pissed. He grabs Seth and sends him back into the ring. Braun grabs a chair from the timekeeper’s area. He smacks the ringpost, so you know it’s real. Braun heads into the ring, but Seth dropkicks the chair into Braun! He steals the chair and protects the ring with it as Braun tries to enter. Braun gets to the ramp side, is about to get in, dodges a chair shot, then considers his options. Seth’s music plays, so Braun takes the nod and heads to the back.

We are back, after a break, and we get a recap of Bayley’s win from last week when Bayley beat Nia with the help of Sasha Banks.

Backstage, Sasha and Bayley are talking about last week. Sasha says her knee is ok. Sasha calls Bayley’s win “crazy.” Bayley shows massive excitement for the Rumble. She has beaten Charlotte before and she can do so again. Sasha then says after the Rumble…a little Bayley-Boss action, ya know? Sasha says she knows Charlotte better than anyone, and she has Bayley’s back if necessary.

In comes Charlotte for clapping. She then horribly acts while calling Sasha Banks a horrible actress. She claims that people really believe Sasha cares about Bayley? Charlotte brings up her PPV record. Charlotte and Sasha bicker for a moment until….

Nia Jax comes from the right, doesn’t say a damned word, and just clips Sasha from behind the leg. Fuck, I love Sasha, but that was sick.

Charlotte attacks Bayley, and both faces are laid out. Charlotte claps the back of Nia, proud of the heeldom. Nia isn’t feelin it, and grabs the non-existent lapels of Charlotte, and shoves her into some boxes.

We head back to two weeks ago, where Gallagher embarrassed Daivari, followed by last Tuesday, when Daivari attacked Jack during 205.



Match 2: Drew Gulak vs Jack Gallagher

Nice little lockup turns into an ankle lock of sorts from Gulak. Gallagher turns it into a scissors lock on the leg, and Gulak sells it well. Gallagher drops him, but Gulak grabs the ropes. Gulak sends GHallagher to the outside, but Jack comes back in, gets catched, and body slammed into the bottom rope. Aries is, again, on commentary. Gulak on the second rope. He flies off and hits aclothesline to the throat. Cover for 1..2…NO! Gulak pulls back on both arms from behind, locking in a straight jacket of sorts. Gulak Jack tries to escape, but it’s a no go as Gulak drives a knee to the back. Gallagher finally gets out, only to eat a knee to the gut. Gulak wishes Gallagher to the corner, and he swings up. He is fully upside down, tricks Gulak into stopping a running hit. He rolls out, lands on his feet, sends Gallagher away, boots, then a headbutt!

Gallagher with a running dropkick! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Jack Gallagher

Gallagher is just a joy to watch, and my recap did not give his trickery justice.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

In the middle of the ring, Rebecca NoName asks Jack about Daivari. Jack says he deserves a thrashing, but he is an extraordinary gentleman and wants to offer the olive branch. He invites Daivari to 205 Live to parlay. Jack says this is an opportunity for two gentlemen to come to terms of agreements, and if Daivari doesn’t agree, he’ll be forced to give Daivari some fisticuffs.

Backstage, TJ Perkins is having a chat with Michaels. Oh lord….TJ is teaching Shawn Michaels how to dab….

Foley is backstage looking for The Undertaker. He asks some stagehands if they’ve seen him. Steph walks up. Foley says he’ll know when Taker is here, he’s got a feeling. Steph says she needs to rely on facts, and Foley’s performance review depends on Taker’s appearance. Foley has one hour.

This makes no sense to me.

HBK IS HERE! He tells the crowd to keep chanting, because that was a long run. He says he has missed us all, and to be perfectly honest, he misses coming out here on a regular basis, especially this time of year. In January, things just start to pick up a little bit. HBK brings up the Rumble. He says that this year, it’s in his hometown. He would be remiss if he didn’t “Remember the Rumble” of 20 years ago. For those that may not have been alive – and yes, he is that old – and old enough for them to chant anything, and he’ll knock it out the park. hahaha. Solid!

He says The Rumble will be something to remember. Goldberg, Brock, Braun, Seth – HBK is much more comfortable sittin on the outside looking in when you’re going agains that lot.

Crowd with the ONE MORE MATCH chant. He tells the crowd not to pressure him. He says that HBK is going to teach us how to stand up to peer pressure. As happy as he is about The Rumble, he is here to pimp his new movie. He wants us to write down the release date. 1/20/17, in case you were wondering. Something that really works for him is…

Well, we don’t know, because Rusev is here to interrupt. Lana is wrapped in seaweed, and it looks great. Oh yeah, Jinder is here, too.

Rusev tells HBK that if he wants the movie to be successful, then Lana needs to be in it. HBK says he isn’t the biggest movie guy, but the movie is already done, edited, and coming out January 20th. They can’t really just put someone in. Rusev says he doesn’t care. You can just CGI her in like that stupid Star Wars movie did. Eeeek. HBK says CGI doesn’t work that way. CGI mostly just controls ugly monsters or big hairy wookie—actually, that might work out.

The crowd chants, and Rusev hilariously looks around and says “What?”

It’s Sweet Chin Music. Rusev says “He doesn’t even do it anymore!”

Rusev calls himself the Bulgarian George Clooney, and Lana is more beautiful than Emma Stone.

Jinder just stands.

HBK makes a Golden Globes joke, and Rusev calls this an American joke, because he doesn’t get it. Haha.

Rusec says the movie will fail without Lana just like HBK’s career.

Enzo and Cass are here to join in on the fun! Enzo is still tippin on fo fos. They both head into the ring, and Enzo is on one leg. He says he never does this, but the Realest Guy in the room is right there, and his name is Shawn Michaels. With that being said, Enzo has a question….what do we got ova here???

Shawn says “Haters!”

Enzo: “A cuppa hatas?”

Enzo is going to admit something; Rusev is right. Lana is a phenomenal actress – one of the best. Every morning she’s gotta wake up next to Rusev and act like she’s not repulsed. How ya doin?

With that being said, don’t sell themselves short. They’re great actors. If they were in a movie, what movie would you put them in?

Cass: The 40 Year Old Virgin, Puss in Boots, Beauty and The Beast, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, and The Pianist.

Enzo says ya can’t be sayin that on this show.

Cass clears it up.

HBK has a movie. He says “Dumb and Dumber.”

Rusev calls them American Pigs. They put Enzo in a wheel chair, and they’ll put HBK and Cass right next to him. Cass steps up, tells Rusev if they’ve got a problem, then he and Rusev can finish this one on one right now. Rusev offers Cass a match…..against Jinder Mahal.

Cass says he thinks that them three are going to prove that there’s only one word for Rusev, Jinder, and Lana.

HBK says since he’s got nowhere to be until January 20th, he’s gonna go ahead and stay out here during this little match, and if you’re not down with that, we’ve got two words for ya….

SUCK IT!!!

Like this segment did.

Match 3: Big Cass vs Jinder Mahal

We come back to the match just in its infancy. Cass with a shoyulder tackle, knocks Jinder down hard. Jinder locks ihmself up in the ropes. Jinder attack the back, then hits a kick and a cover for 1…NO! JInder chokes Cass up on the 2nd rope and gets the four count. Jinder backs up, then goes back to the hold until 4. Jinder covers for 1. Jinder with a cravat from behind. Hard kick from behind by Mahal. Cass is in the corner, Mahal stomps, backs up, then runs right into a big ass boot. Cass ewith a splash, then he tosses Jinder across the ring. Another splash, Jinder hits the ropes, Rusev distracts, and Mahal hits Cass from behind.

Outside of the ring, HBK with SWEET CHIN MUSIC RO RUSEV!!!

Cass with a sloppy side slam and the Empire Elbow. Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Big Cass

Boring and sloppy near the end

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *



Match 5: Lince Dorado vs Neville

Dropkick from Lince to Neville. Another. Lockup. Neville whips Dorado, and he comes back with a springboard stunner. Leg scissors sends Neville to the outside. High jump over the top rope to the outside, atop Neville. Hard right to Neville, and he is sent back into the ring. Dorado. Cross body off the top. Pin for 1..2..NO! Neville gets Lince up against the ropes. Hard right as the ref pulls him back. Stomps to the gut. Neville with an arm drag/drop. He works the left arm. Neville with a stomp. Another. He lifts Lince on his shoyulders, then drops him down and works the left arm again. .

Neville drops Lince down hard then locks in the Rings of Saturn, and Lince taps

Winner: Neville

Nice little Neville Squash

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

After the bell, Neville keeps the hold in for a bit longer to make a statement. The ref breaks the hold and holds Neville’s hand up. Neville with a kick to the back of the leg. He stomps the left arm then locks in the hold once again.

Rich Swann rushes down the ring, slides in, and Neville with a stomp. Swann is up, though, and hits some rights! He gets the upperhand with a clothesline. Again. High kick in the corner. Neville is on one knee as Swann yells for him to stand. Swann goes for a kick, but Neville leaves the ring.

My buddy Michael reviews a Ghost Pepper. Live. On Stage. Like an idiot.

Backstage, Steph tells someone to remove flowers. Sasha and Bayley come through to ask for a match against Charlotte and Nia. Steph then tells Sasha that her shirt doesn’t make her a boss. Sasha gets in the face of Steph, but Bayley holds her back. Bayley tries to talk to her, and Steph shuts her down. She says the match won’t be next week; it’ll be tonight.

Steph gets in the face of Sasha to say, “Get the HELL out of my office.”

Right…..



Match 6: Sheamus vs Luke Gallows

Lockup to start, and Gallows gets a side headlock. Sheamus fights out of it, reverses into a side headlock of his own. Sheamus with a tackle. Knee from gallows then an uppercut. Another in the corner. He gets a few more, then tags Sheamus n the chin. Whip to the corner, but Sheamus hits a nice spin kick in the corner, followed by a battering ram. Cover for 1..2.NO! Sheamus works the arm, gets hit with a right. Whip to the ropes, Gallows with a kick. Firemans by Sheamus. Rolling Senton to Gallows. Running knee, and Gallows rolls to the outside. Sheamus follows him and hgets a clothesline for his troubles. Gallows with an uppercut on the outside. Sheamus hits a right ,but Gallows hits his own. Sheamus sends Gallows to the inside, climbs to the top rope, and Gallows hits a big boot to Sheamus.

Back, after a break, and Sheamus is breaking a chinlock. He headbutts Gallows behind him, then turns into a right hand. Another. Sheamus gets one of his own. Another. Whip to the ropes, reversed, and Sheamus hits a hit to the face. Clothesline from Sheamus. Sheamus with a knee to Gallows! Gallows on the apron. Sheamus tries for the beatdown, but Gallows hits a back elbow. Sheamus finally gets a hold on him and gets the 10 beat. Top rope. Clothesline. Cover for 1..2…NO!! Sheamus locks the head. Looking for the Irish Curse, but Gallows dorps him, sends him into the corner. High kick to the back. Pin for 1..2..NO! Gallows lifts Sheamus in a firemans, Shemaus drops and lands on his feet. Sheamus ducks a clothesline. Slam to Gallows. Pin for 1..2…NO! Sheamus is up first. Sheamus wants a Brogue! He’s in the corner.

At Commentary, Anderson tosses a bottle at Cesaro and attacks him. Sheamus is distracted. Gallows hits what looks like a Flapjack. Pin on Sheamus. 1..2…NO! Sheamus kicks out! At the top of the ramp, Cesaro shoots the legs. He gets the swing on Anderson!

This time, Gallows is distracted! BROGUE KICK! Pin for 1…2….3!

Winner: Sheamus

This match was all Sheamus, and it was still pretty bland.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Roman Reigns is staring at his US Title. Whitney What’s Her Name wonders how Reigns feels. Reigns says any time he’s in the ring with Owens and Jericho, he spears their guts out and he holds the title over his head. Tonight won’t be any different.

Mick Foley is in the ring. He says he and Taker have travelled to the depths of hell. He carries scars with him, and carries them with great pride. He is calling on The Undertaker now for one more encounter, right here on Monday Night RAW.

Of course, The Undertaker is on his way, but it takes roughly two weeks.

Foley says he needs The Undertaker to be here….right here, in New Orleans, LA.

Awkward placement of a cheap pop.

Foley says he has done this for 32 years, and during this time, he has had no greater honor than to be in this ring while that entrance happens. He remembers Paul Bearer showing him his arms as the entrance played.

The lights go out, interrupting Foley.

And…..it’s Stephanie McMahon.

Wow….

Steph apologizes for Foley’s inability to produce The Undertaker. Mick has given Steph no choice but to give his performance review publicly. This crowd’s reaction is all because of Mick. How does this make them feel? Foley has had a number of successes. Sheamus and Cesaro, the first ever Women’s HITC match, Jericho in the shark cage, all of these are successes. But for every step forward, she feels like he takes two steps back. Zayn, the Cruiserweight division on the line, Braun, and allowing Smackdown to beat RAW in the ratings….that’s all due to Foley. Of course, tonight, the empty buzz that fills the arena due to Taker’s absence. She trusted him. What does he have to say?

Foley wants Steph to know how sorry h—

DONG!!!!!

The Undertaker: “I’m Back.”

He finds it important that the world should know that he will be entering the Royal Rumble.

Backstage, Braun Strowman is watching.

No, seriously, they show this.

He answers to no one. He goes where he wants, when he wants. Nobody controls The Undertaker. The Undertaker walks directly up to Steph, and repeats himself.

He has returned to the city where he has suffered his most devestating loss, and where The Streak came to its demise. His journey continues to the Royal Rumble. He’s dugged 29 holes for 29 souls, and he will be bringing The Dark Side to the Royal Rumble match. After he wins, he will return to the main event at Wrestlemania, and if anyone – he means anyone – stands in his way, they will….REST….IN….PEACE!

Jericho and Owens are backstage with Natalie Neverhere and she brings up the excitement for Taker.

Owens questions the love for someone who shows up whenever they want. He brings up Roman and says he will suffer whenthey take his US title away. Jericho says that tonight, they will be the US champion. For 100 days, US has been embarrassed by their champion. It’s time for them to fix America. Two Canadians as the face of America.



Match 7: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Nia Jax and Charlotte

Sasha and Charlotte to start. Charlotte goes fo rthe knee. Sasha kicks her away. Rolup and Sasha rolls through. She beats down a bit, then tosses Charlotte into the corner. Blind tag from Nia, and Sasha hits a hard right in the face! Nice start.

Back after a break, and it’s Sasha and Charlotte again. Sasha lays Charlotte on the ropes, goes for the knees, but Charlotte moves and Sasha hurts herself. She’s favoring the knee. Tag to Bayley, who looks pretty good in black and white. Nice nod to Dusty, too. Bayley hits the ropes, attacks Charlotte. Charlotte on the apron. Bayley with a ddt using th ropes. She rolls out of the corner, goes wooooooooaaah, misses a back elbow, then eats a big boot from Charlotte! Charlotte with a cover for 1..2..NO! Charlotte grabs the face and drps Bayley down to the mat. Charlotte drags Bayley into the corner by the head. Blind tag. Nia gets Bayley on hjer shoulders then hits Snake Eyes in the corner. Nia tosses Bayley across the ring then tags Charlotte back in. Nia holds Bayley. Charlotte with a chop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Charlotte has Bayley in a cravat. She drops Bayley down. Pin for 1..2.NO! Charlotte locks the head and backs into a tag. Whip into Nia, and Nia catches Bayley then drops her with a body slam. Nia drops Sasha off the apron then drags Bayley into the heel corner. Tag to Charlotte. Charlote goes for another chop. Gets it. Charlotte with a suplex to Bayley.

Bayley rolls into a pin, but Nia made the tag. Bayley releases the pin and turns into the truck known as Nia. Leg drop by Nia. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Charlotte and Nia Jax

Nice little end there.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Backstage, Noam is checkin himself out in a mirror. Fox comes up from behind. He is all smiles. He extends his cheek out for a kiss. He says Cedric isn’t man enough to handle him. ZHe asks for a good one. Alicia turns him, dips him, then lays it in on him! Huge kiss to the dude, and he is shook. Alicia says that Cedric was right – he can’t handle a real woman.

After a commercial break, we come back to New Day in the ring with Titus O’Neil.

Apparently, he has apologized for last week. He really wants to join The New Day. Woods knows; they got his texts and tweets. When he said his DMs were open, he was not talking to Titus.

Titus blows the whistle on that. He says it is universally known that it goes down in the DMs.

Titus asks for a chance. Kofi says they get it; he wants tot ake the bull by the horns, but kofi says that they found a time where Titus looked more like a bull in a china shop.

We go back to NXT, 2010 and bring back the worst memories of my 411mania career ever. Constant replay of his Keg run tumble bring me back to my humble beginnings, and I can honestly say that I’ve advanced more in my 411mania career than Titus has in his wrestling career.

Kofi is by the ramp outside, and say that this is TItus’ chance at redemption. He unveils a keg. Oh fuck…

We get 12.7 seconds on the clock, and Titus is willing to redeem himself. GO! Titus lifts the keg and rushes around the ring. He hits one corner, the second, the third, nearly beats his record by….about .6 seconds. The ref argues with Titus about something, so Kofi asks for a replay.

Looks like he dropped the keg before crossing the line, thus not winning anything.

Titus gets a little angry and the short of it is a match with Kofi is next.



Match 8: Titus O’Neil vs Kofi Kingston

Kofi starts with kicks to the leg. Dropkick to Titus. Kofi goes for the SOS, but Titus just lifts his ass up and swings him down to the mat. Pretty cool. Titus lifts Kofi in the corner and hits a right, then a hard chop to Kofi. Another chop in the adjacent corner. Kofi tries to fight back, but Titus hits a body slam. Cover for 1…2..NO! Kofi to the ropes. Big Boot from Titus. Cover for 1..2..NO! Titus goes for another slam, but Kofi goes for a rollup. Titus lifts Kofi up instead and headbutts him. Chop attempt on the top rope. Kofi with a kick, another. Kofi flies, and Titus hits a backbreaker, again, then tosses Kofi aside. Titus goes for a third slam, but Woods plays Francesca. Titus tosses Kofi over the top rope and New Day catches him.

Titus leaves the ring, chases Kofi into the ring. Kofi spins him. Trouble in Paradise. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Wow…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Before the match can even start, Reigns attacks both men! He chases Jericho up to the top of the ramp and beats his ass INTO the shark tank. He is about to lock it, but Owens attacks from behind and releases Jericho! They double team Reigns at the top of the ramp and send him into the cage. The cage drops off the top of the ramp down below. Owens and Jericho grab Reigns and, before they send him into the ring, opt to send him into the steps. Jericho grabs Reigns by the hair. He sends him into the ring. Owens slides in. The ref backs him up. Jericho is in the ring next. He goads the crowd on. Reigns stands, says he’s in.



Match 9:

Owens stomps Reigns in the corner. Owens with a right hand. He chokes Reigns up with a knee, yelling “You’re not ‘The Guy!'” Tag to Jericho. He hits te ropes. Dropkick to the back of Reigns. Elbow drop. Cravat from behind to Reigns. Reigns is fading. So am I.

I miss some shit and come back to Reigns dodging a codebreaker with a powerbomb. He pins for 1..2..NO! Reigns is outside, misses the drive by. Owens goes for a powerbomb on the apron, but Reigns hits a backdrop. Driveby by Reigns. Jericho goes for the springboard dropkick, but Reigns hits a Superman Punch!!! Reigns tries to get back in the ring. Owens holds onto Reigns. CODEBREAKER by Jericho!!! Owens has Reigns set up for a powerbomb onto the apron! Owens sends Reigns back in the ring. Jericho slaps Reigns around a bit. Then Owens.

Owens lifts Reigns and yells at his face, then tosses Reigns into Jericho for another Codebreaker. Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Chris Jericho

And they couldn’t do this last week? Now we have to deal with a co-holder storyline.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

End Show