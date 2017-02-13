Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Bray Wyatt is champion!

Kevin Owens is champion!

The chubby ones reign supreme, and I couldn’t be happier!

Wait, I guess I can.

Welcome to RAw, fellas! Tonight’s show is dedicated to Chavo Guerrero Sr.

After some video packages of what’s going down tonight, we get a very happy and dancing Stephanie McMahon coming to the ring. She welcomes us to Monday Night RAW. She says Foley was a little tired and overworked, which is why he embarrassed himself during the contract signing. She gave him the week off, and she is sure that when he returns, his priorities will be in order. As for tonight, Stephanie is running RAW in Vegas.

Straight from Caesar’s Palace, Roman is here.

That was a bad joke…even for me.

I would bet money on it.

…

Reigns says he’ll keep it short and sweet; he wants Braun now, and he’s not waiting till Fastlane.

Steph says it’s not about her tonight, it’s about the Universe. Do we want to wait until Fastlane, or do we want to see that match tonight? Steph says the crowd doesn’t care about Roman and that he’s not 100% tonight, but Steph does. Which is why she won’t make the match.

Roman doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him – especially her.

As usual, he fails to see the bigger picture. He is getting Braun at Fastlane. Besides, he has a match tonight against Mark Henry. Reigns says maybe he’ll come out and watch it live, but Stephanie takes offense to this and says that if he even sneezes on Braun, then she’ll take away the match at fastlane, and any opportunity come Mania.

Reigns says he doesn’t give two shits. He is cut off from possible physical violence against Stephanie by….

Gallows and Anderson?

The tag team champs are here, and they say they couldn’t sit in the back and listen to Reigns disrespect her any longer. Steph thanks her. Gallows quote the Stones and tell Reigns he can’t always get what he wants. Anderson knows he’s a guy that isn’t used to being told no, but Steph clearly said he couldn’t have Braun. So how about tonight, Anderson and Gallows go two on one against Reigns.

Wow…..we’re doin this, aren’t we?

Stephanie then brings up Teddy Long and makes a handicap match, playa….holla….

Oh wow.

Anderson and Gallows head down the ramp and Reigns cuts them off by hopping out and sending Anderson into the barricade headfirst. Gallows tries to stop him but refs come down to stop everyone.

Now would be a good time to remind you that Emma is supposed to debut tonight.



Match 1: Roman Reigns vs Anderson and Gallows

Match is underway, and Gallows hits an uppercut before tagging in Anderson. They double team then Anderson covers for 1…2.NO! Cravat from behind by Anderson, and he brings Reigns down to the mat. Reigns eventually fights out, and no one cares but this group of ten year olds in the crowd and their single mothers. Anderson hits a kick to the gut, and Reigns is in the heel corner. Reigns fights out with right hands, one to Galows. Anderson misses a shoulder. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron then clotheslines Anderson down. Whip to Reigns is reversed but he fires back with a clothesline. Clotheslines in the corner from Reigns. Reigns drops Anderson with a big boot. He cocks up for the punch. Reigns waits. Camera man zooms in to an uncomfortable point of view. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron. Superman Punch to Anderson. Gallows attacks from behind on the apron. Stomps from Gallows. Andesron joins in. The ref tries to stop them. They don’t listen. Anderson holds Reigns.

Gallows beats down on the back of Reigns head, and finally the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns via DQ

YOUR Tag Team Champions!

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: 1/2*

Anderson and Gallows stop after the bell rings to give the ol evil eyes to the crowd. Gallows lifts Reigns. Magic Kill—no! Reigns kicks Anderson away. Suplex to Gallows. He sends Ghallows to the outside. Superman Punch to Gallows on the apron. Boot to the chair-weilding Anderson! Reigns gets the upperhand and stands in the middle of the ring with a chair.

*eyeroll*

The list gets its own video package.

For the ladies…

New Day is here.

Bo Dallas is already in the ring. Kofi points out that he looks real lonely, then calls him a Social Outcast. Big E says he’s here to put a smile on his face; The New Day. Woods says they’ve been working in order to bring something special, which is why they are holding the blueprints to the very first New Day Ice Cream machine. So after Kofi makes quick work of Bo, they’ll share with the world how they plan to bring us ice cream.



Match 2: Bo Dallas vs Kofi Kingston

Kofi sends Bo out of the ring quickly while the crowd chants for ice cream. Bo gets frustrated on the outside of the ring. Bo then starts his own little dance outside of the ring. He jigs closer and closer to Big E then grabs the ice cream blue prints. Bo tears the folder up with high intensity. Kofi flies over the top rope with a flip onto Bo then cries with New Day. Kof iback in the ring and eats a knee. Bo drops Kofi on the ropes then twists and drops, hitting a neckbreaker off the ropes. Pin for 1..2…NO! Another pin for 1…2..NO! Bo introduces himself to the crowd, then beats Kofi down in the corner of the ring. Bo with an elbow to the head.

Bo hits the ropes, goes for a clothesline, but Kofi hits the SOS and a pin for 1..2….3!!

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Not interested, Breh

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: 1/2*

Total Rating: 3/4*

Backstage, interview girl interviews man named Neville. She brings up Gallagher. Neville stops her, and says that’s enough. Neville brings up Perkins, and says he stands more threat than Gallagher.

Speakin of the ol chap, he’s here to quote Shakespeare. Neville doesn’t want him to, and tells him to take a look in the mirror; Jack’s just a boy, and he is out of his depth. He is not on Neville’s level. Jack says we’ll have to find out about that. He confirms that people don’t like him because he’s a bloody pelic.

Here is a wrestler who, after struggling for a while, had a career resurgence by calling himself The King and was on a roll ever since…

Also pictured; Neville.



Match 3: Noam Dar vs Jack Gallagher

Handshake to start the match. Lockup and Gallgher backs Noam into the corner. Ref breaks it up, and we get a test of strength. No we don’t, Gallagher twists the hold until Noam spins. Side headlock and Naom turns it into a leg lock. Gallagher spins out of it and shoots the legs. He grabs the left and twists the ankle. Noam then spins out of it and Gallagher cartwheels onto his feet. Naom with a shin Kick. Dar with a right hand to the head. He backs Jack into the corner then drives some shoulders. Dar calms the ref down then stomps the left leg. He locks a leg wrap and works the ankle, then drops an elbow on the knee. Jack tries to fight out. Dar with a right then a pin. 1….2…NO. He works the left arm of Jack. Right forearm from Jack but Dar hits a right then a whip, which Jack stands out of. Twist and toss from Gallagher, then a dropkick. Another dropkick. Dar in the corner. Whip and Dar hops off, slides under Dar’s legs, and turns right into a headbutt from Jack!!!! Dar struggles in the corner.

Jack waits. Rushes the corner. Running dropkick and a cover for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Jack Gallagher

Ah, so tonight is gonna be one of those “less than 3 minute matches” type of night, ey?

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Jack’s celebration is short lived. Neville has a new entrance with pyros and some rock before his original music hits. Nice. Neville holds his title up.

We go outside to a limo pulling up. It’s Samoa Joe….AND Triple H!

We are back to the show, and Emma is FINALLY here! She is wearing the same dress that Gina Valentina wore to the AVNs.

She says we’ve waited for 17 weeks, and here she is. Now, we will see the makeover from Emmalina….to EMMA.

“Thank you.”

And…..she’s gone.

Interview chick is backstage with Bayley. Bayley says she is nervous, but it’s a good nervous. She’s in the same position that lita won the title against Steph. She is in the main event. Speaking of Steph, she doesn’t even think Bayley should be here, nor does Charlotte, but she keeps smiling. At The Rumble, she came THIS close. This is her second chance, and she’s achieving her dream tonight. Don’t beleee me, just watch.

Backstage, Owens and Jericho are chatting it up. Jericho wonders if Owens is ready. Jericho has tons of surprises.

Speaking of surprises, Triple H is here. He wants to talk to….JUST Owens. He takes Owens away to chat up a bit.

Backstage, Triple H and Owens are doin the ol WWE Video Game “Speak but we can’t hear” type of conversation. Cole confirms that he does, in fact, want to be a bug.



Match 4: Mark Henry vs Braun Strowman

Sexual Chocolate chant makes me remember better RAWs than this one. Tie up, and it’s a stalemate. Another lockup, and another Stalemate. Henry talks some shit, Braun hits a knee. Uppercut, another, and a third. Right hand to the face, another in the corner, but it’s blocked. Henry fights back with sme rights of his own, backing Braun in the corner. Shoulder in the corner. Right hand, but the ref breaks it up. Braun hits a cheap right while the ref pushes Henry back. Hard clothesline to the ground from Strowman. Braun clubs the back, then headbutts Henry. Kick to the ribs from Strowman. Chin lock from behind. Henry turns into the hold but Braun hits a knee. He pulls Henry back then strikes the chest hard. Braun goes for the same move a second time, but Henry grabs the arm and drops it on his shoulder a few times. Right hands and Henry hits a splash against the ropes while Cole sells it like a Wrestlemania moment. Splash in the corner. Henry hits another one. Henry lifts Braun! Looks for the World’s Strongest Slam, but Braun uses momentum to squash Henry on the mat. Strowman with a dropkick to Henry!

Braun lifts Henry and lifts him, then hits a powerslam to Henry. Pin for 1…2…3!!

Winner: Braun Strowman

What a great match to sell a PPV with the name “FASTlane…”

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Mark Henry and Braun Strowman have had the best night of the match thus far…what does that say?

Anyway, Reigns comes down the ramp after the match. He hops on the apron and Braun knocks him off with a right, then begs for Reigns to come get him. Reigns stands and stares down Braun. Reigns breathes heavily then hops on the apron. He hangs up Braun. Enters the ring. Hits a Superman Punch. Braun still stands and shakes off the hit. Reigns with another one, knocking Braun to one knee. Reigns in the corner. He eyes Braun. HE SWIPES RIGHT!! Just kidding.

Braun lifts Reigns. POWERSLAM to Reigns!!!

Backstage, Cesaro and Sheamus are helping Bayley train.

Nearby is Enzo and Cass. Enzo calls them haters, and I’m conflicted. Sheamus flubs a line, recovers, and tells Enzo he nearly squished Enzo’s head. Cass defends him, saying he always has his partner’s back, and Enzo says this is something they don’t know about. Cesaro says they don’t agree a lot, but they agree on kickin ass. Enzo tells them to do something about it. Sheamus gets in Enzo’s face, then backs up and Cesaro gets in the face of Enzo. Enzo asks Cass to step up, then talks shit from behind Cass. haha. Oh joy.

An interview with Samoa Joe is next.

Cole calls what he did dishonorable. Joe agrees and doesn’t care. He thinks his results speak for themselves. Cole says we cannot deny that, but many believe he is here because Triple h is afraid of Seth Rollins.

Joe says he doesn’t think H needs to justify anything. He has given opportunities to a lot of people, and NXT has produced great atheletes, but none have been on his level. He says the only reason why he wasn’t in the WWE was because they were afraid of hiring him. He is a dangerous man. Cole uses Seth as an example, and Joe says he couldn’t even last two minutes with Joe. Doesn’t matter what the cause or case, he will destroy them, and because of him, Seth will miss Mania for the second year in a row.

Cole says Seth claims he is going to slay the king, Triple H.

Joe has a question for Cole; is this interview about Joe or is it about HHH? He keeps hearing his name, and it’s a little annoying. IF Seth does come back, he has no issues with putting him right back on the shelf.

Cole wants to talk about the debut match.

Joe says on his debut match, he beat Reigns. For two weeks, Joe beat the man and the guy and for the 18 years prior, he has beaten up everyone in front of him. He cannot stress it enough: he is here to change everything. He is not some Sami Zayn just happy to be on RAW; he’s here to make a statement – a simple one: NO ONE cant stand toe to toe with him.

Cole says there have been others in the same position. Shawn Michaels, Batista, Orton, Rollins – all guys that Triple H had a relationship, but a relationship that went incredibly sour.

Joe says there is a huge difference between he and them. They all needed to be propped up and their hand held. They needed the help of The Game. He is not those men. He doesn’t need his help. He doesn’t need to be propped up or his heavy. He comes in, gets the job done, and for once he has someone he can rely on – because Joe knows what’s best for business. To anyone that gets in his way, they will learn why The Creator unleased The Destroyer.

Cole looks like he just now realized he forgot to turn the stove off at home…

Interview over.



Match 5: Rusev vs Sami Zayn

Rusev starts by backing up Sami into the corner. He holds onto him till the ref hits four then sends Sami back into the center of the ring. Rusev misses a head kick. Go behind, and Rusev cinches the waist. Belly to back to the mat into a front face headlock. Rusev with a pin for a 1 count then he works the arm. He scrapes an elbow as Sami tries to escape. Rusev grabs the hair then locks in a cravat. Sami stands and turns into the hold. Rusev with a side headlock takedown to the mat. Rusev with a kick, then some right hands. Sami springboards over Rusev then hits a richochet dropkick, sending Rusev to the outside. Sami hits the ropes. He flies over the top rope with a flip! Sami sends Rusev back into the ring. Sami no the apron. Dodges a right, but eats a HUGE superkick! Sami goes down. Damn….

Back from a break, and Rusev attacks the back with a hard blow to the kidney. Rusev lifts Sami and whips him into the ropes. Sami bounces back. Bear hug to Sami in the center of the ring. Sami escapes, hits the ropes, goes for a crossbody, but Rusev catches him and traps him against the ropes. He hits some knees then a fallaway slam, and his mask falls off. Sami in the corner. Rusev stops Sami as he crawls up to the top. Sami with a bunch of rights to the back. Headbutt and Rusev tumbles down. Sami on the top rope. He flies, lands on his feet, rolsl through, tusn and Rusev hits a huge kick to the side of the head! Pin for 1…2..NO! Cover again, and Sami kicks out at 2. Another cover for 1..2…NO! Rusev with a hard chop to the back, another, a third, and a right to the face. Whip to the corner and Rusev squashes Sami against the turnbuckle. Sami crawls to the opposite corner as Rusev mocks the crowd. He runs, Sami ducks, and Rusev hits the post face first. Sami on the apron. Rusev stands, grabs the boot. He pulls Sami down to the floor, and Rusev hits a clothesline.

Rusev sends Sami back into the ring then climbs in slowly. HELLUVA KICK OUTTA NOWHERE! Pin for 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Sami Zayn

Well color me surprised…

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Interview chick is up at the top of the ramp to question Sami about confidence. Sami says that he feels like he’s had a lot of momentum, and losing last week sucked. Owens costing him the match didn’t make it easier. Tonight was a huge win, though, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about coming back after a tough loss and getting beaten down but not staying down. He heard Joe’s comment, and he’s right, Joe is no Sami Zayn. Sami doesn’t clean up other peoples’ messes. He doesn’t take short cuts, and he sure doesn’t sell out. The point is though, this time of year, there is only one thing on anyone’s mind – Wrestlemania.

Here comes Joe…….

Sami turns towards the entrance, waiting for Joe to appear. Of course, Joe comes from the side and attacks Sami with huge rights to the head. Joe rolls the sleeves up. Hard jabs to Sami! He sends Sami into the entrance hard, right into the screens. Joe tells Sami to say his name, then locks a Coquina Clutch Leg scissors locked in!

He finally releases it, then quotes the honorable and intelligent Birdman…



Match 6: Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

Handshake. Akira starts a chant of sorts. Ariya with a side headlock. Shoulder tackle off the lock and Akira hawks. Ariya’s right hand is blocked, and Akira hits a chop. Ariya fires back. They trade chops. Akira continues to chanting, fakes a right hand, Ariya blocks. Akira waits. Daivari looks, and Tozawa strikes. Senton into a pin for 1..2..NO! Ref holds Tozawa back, giving Ariya a chance to trip him up. Daivari works the arm then hits a short clothesline. Pin for 1..2..NO! Daivari mounts. Right hands and a knee drop. Pin for 1..2…NO! Daivari misses a clothesline, another, locks a sleeper hold off the rebound. Elbow to Daivari. He hits a right hand to the back of the head, though. Ariya hops up and hits a hurricanrana, sending Daivari to the apron. Hard forearm to Daivari, and Akira continues to crow. Suicide dive to Ariya! Ariya whips Daivari into the ring and hits the top rope. He flies off, rolls through, kick to Daivari, misses, but climbs under Daivari.

German Suplex. Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Quick little fucker, ain’t he?

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Jericho gets a pre-recorded welcome message for the crowd.

Festival of Friendship

Tons of pyros and some Vegas showgirls come out with the big head dresses. Approximately one is attractive. Jericho stands center stage with a glorious hat and his list. He is hamming this up and loving every minute of it. He calls to the crowd and presents the festival, claiming it wouldn’t be complete without his best friend and WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens!!

Owens is here, not nearly as excited as jericho, seemingly bothered by perhaps what Triple H said??? HMMMMMMMM

Owens refuses to lock arms and walk down the ramp with the ladies. He allows them to walk down with Jericho and follows at the tail end. The ladies have served their purpose and go back to the catering section backstage to make sandwiches.

The ring is decorated in red, with a table holding something underneath a curtain and a large poster of sorts, also covered with a curtain. Jericho says the first thing he wants to do is point out that he connected with some premiere Norwegian minimalist/maximist artist, and he commissioned him to make a piece of art that embodies he and Owens.

He unveils the statue, and it looks like two people wrapped in one anothers’ arms, kissing. Owens wonders what it is, and Jericho calls it the epitome of their friendship. It cost Jericho $7,000 for this statue. Owens says that’s….that’s a steal. A great deal.

Jericho says it takes a little getting used to, he understands – which is why he got this next piece of art. He unveils The Creation of Kevin!

It’s a remade depiction of “The Creation of Adam,” with Jericho playing Adam, it appears.

Jericho wants him to hang it in Owens home.

Jericho drops a gem: “It’s art; you don’t need pants!”

Jericho goes to the third present, and says when them two are together, you think magic. This is why Jericho hired the king of Las Vegas magic….Friendship The Magician!

A magician is in the ring, and he is pulling out a bunch of shit. The magician does some mini tricks, turning flame into a flower, and a good segment into crap.

Owens holds the flower, says he got his kid a magic trick kit and could do the same shit. Jericho asks what kind of a magician this guy is, in fact, it wasn’t even that impressive.

Jericho grabs the nearby list. FRIENDSHIP THE MAGICIAN JUST MADE THE LIST!!!

Owens asks where the magician was found, and Jericho says Craigslist. He says that there is still a main event present. He should have made sure that Goldberg doesn’t even make it to Fastlane, and since he didn’t do that last week – he’s going to do it tonight in Las Vegas! Jericho is calling Goldberg out.

We return after a break, and Jericho has HELD the pose he had before the commercial!!! hahaha. We hear “It!” and Jericho demands Goldberg’s presence.

Holy shit, it’s Gillberg!!! Holy fuck….

He makes his entrance.

Owens leaves the ring and beats the crap out of Gillberg! He sends him into the apron screen!

Owens gets back in the ring. He tells Jericho that he thought the whole point was for the real Goldberg to come out so they could beat his ass together, and instead he gets Gillberg? He doesn’t get it.

GILLBERG chant!

Owens doesn’t understand. Jericho thought it was funny. He did all this for Owens, and apologizes it wasn’t what Owens expected it. He wanted to show everyone what Jericho thinks of Owens. He’s had a great time working with him and being his partner, it’s been one of his most favorite years of his career, and a lot of it is due to Kevin. he hasn’t had the chemistry with any of his other partners like he does with Owens. He wanted to thank him for that. Forget about the art and magic, the biggest present is a guarantee that he will beat Goldberg, because Jericho will make sure of it. He has Owens’ back every time, and he will at Fastlane. He will beat Goldberg, because Owens is his best friend. Even moreso, Owens is his brother. He loves him, and he’ll have his back always. It will never change.

Owens hugs Jericho. Loves him too. Owens then thanks Jericho and says he knows Jericho has his back, and he will walk out champion, but he feels bad now. After seeing all of this, he got Jericho something to, even though it’s nothing compared to what Jericho got him.

He grabs a box from a stagehand and hands it over to Jericho. Jericho opens it. It’s…..a new list!

Jericho grabs it. He holds up the list. It’s the list of KO. Jericho asks, “How come my name is on this?”

KEVIN OWENS ATTACKS!!!

Owens sends Jericho to the outside. He sends Jericho into a chair then smacks jericho with his jacket. Owens grabs Jericho. Powerbomb on the apron to Jericho! Owens sends Jericho back in the ring then tosses jericho into the tv that’s in the ring! Owens grabs his title and holds it up in the air.

Even if we saw it coming, this was well done and probably made Harry Broadhurst cry.

hahahaha Enzo dropped the damn mic coming out to the ring!!

Enzo wants to give us his Cesaro analysis. You come out claming to be Swiss Superman then he’s coming out like James Bond. Then the next minute after that, he rips off the velcro breakaways, and look like a Baywatch Lifeguard. So here’s what he’s gonna do; he’s gonna save you the Hassle-Hoff, you can let your Bae watch, but it don’t make a difference – he can take his best shot, and he’s going to Swiss Miss. Know why? Because he choke-a-lot.

Cass says the swiss miss ain’t workin with a lot on top, so how bout they top him off with some Marshmallows.

Enzo does the salt dude thing with mini marshmallows.

Not a hit, Enzo….not a hit.



Match 7: Cesaro vs Enzo Amore

Enzo ducks a right hand and is super happy about it. Cesaro gets tagged with a right hand but levels Enzo with a huge uppercut. Gutwrench like nothing, and tosses Enzo aside. Cesaro tosses Enzo to the outside and he hilariously tumbles to the outside. Cesaro backs up as Enzo enters. Enzo with a shoulder then a sunset flip. Cesaro won’t go down though. He ends up grabbing Enzo and lifting him by the head. Backbreaker! Beautiful. Cesaro hits the ropes. STOMPS to the gut. Enzo tossed in the corner. Uppercut. Chop to the chest of Enzo! Whip and Enzo gets his feet up. He flies off the 2nd rope with a DDT.

Enzo is thinking suicide dive, but Cesaro gets in the ring, hits the press, uppercut to Enzo! Pin and we get a 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Cesaro

Haha

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Charlotte is backstage and runs into Sasha. After that, things get fuzzy because Sasha looks hot as fuck and I can’t breathe now….



Match 8: RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley vs Charlotte

Lockup to start. Charlotte bullies Bayley against the ropes. Ref breaks it up. Lockup again. Charlotte works the left arm. She twerks it, and not how you’d like. She takes Bayley down to the mat, then locks the arm behind Bayley. Bayley rolls out but Charlotte drops her on her head hard. Bayley rolls up Charlotte from behind and pins for 1..NO! Deep arm drag from Bayley. She works the left arm this time. Charlotte tries to flip out, buy Bayley rolls along with her. Bayley goes to the back, rolls up for 1. Charlote locks herself up on the ropes and the ref bcks Bayley up. Bayley with a side headlock. In the corner now. Charltote shoves Bayley in the chest, so Bayley gives her a right slap to the face.

We are back, and Charlotte sends Bayley right into the turnbuckle, hard! She sees the pain and gives her a chop in the corner. Charlotte with a chin lock from behind, treating Bayley like a rag doll. Bayley with a jawbreaker, getting out of the hold. Charlotte runs into an elbow. Charlotte ducks an elbow, hits backbreaker into a neckbreaker, but holds on with a submission move! Bayley is able to escape with elbows to the back of the head. Short lived as Charlotte hits a neckbreaker! Cover for 1..2..NO! Charlotte drops a knee. Again, right in the throat. Charlotte waits for Bayley to stand, hits a Flair Strut, then drops a knee on Bayley. Chop from Charlotte. After some time, Bayley is able to reverse the hold and drive a knee into Charlotte’s back! Charlotte pushes Bayley away. Whip to the corner reversed and Charlotte rushes the corner. Ouch, she hits the turnbuckle tits first. Bayley on the apron. Big Boot from Charlotte! Charlotte leaves the ring and drops down. Boot to the face! Charlotte hops on the barricade! MOONSAULT FROM CHARLOTTE ONTO BAYLEY! Charlotte rolls her in the ring. Cover. 1..2….NO!!! Charlotte with another cover. 1…2..NO! Another cover. Charlotte gloats, chops Bayley. Bayley fires back! She blocks the boot, hits a bunch of forearms. Charlotte chops. Kick to the back. Charlotte misses a clothesline. Both hit the ropes. DOUBLE CROSSBODY!!! Bayley with a clothesline. Another. A third. Punches. Shoylder in the corner. She rolls back, spins. Suplex from Bayley! Bayley uip top! She fixes the ponytail! Elbow! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Bayley hits omething big and I miss it. Charlotte with a boot from the corner, but Bayley hits a side suplex! She heads to the top rope! Another elbow! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Bayley with a whip to the corner. Charlotte flips out and kicks Bayley back. Charlotte up top. Bayley with a right. She seats Charlotte down. Charlotte tries to push. Bayley up top. She’s high! HURRICANRANA OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! Pin for 1..2…..NO!!!! Bayley is up!

DANA BROOKE IS HERE!!!

Bayley knocks Dana off the apron! Charlotte rols her up! Bayley reverses! FIGURE FOUR to Charlotte!!!!!! Dana Brooke is up. Rake of the eyes to Bayley!!! Charlotte grabs the leg. Figure Four onto Bayley! Figure Eight locked in!!! SASHA BANKS is here!!! She has a crutch! She attacks Dana! Charlotte has the hold on still!! Sasha goes to the side of the ring! CRUTCH SHOT TO CHARLOTTE!!!

Bayley with the Bayley to Belly! Pin for 1…2……3!!!!!!!

Winner: Bayley

Wow….awesome match. Awesome main event. Slow to start but that second half more than made up for it.

Match Quality: ****

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ****

End Show