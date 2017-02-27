Goldberg Talks : In a shocking turn of events, Goldberg kicks off the show this week, instead of being saved until the end like most of his appearances. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the audience with out the tease of his appearance late in the show. Goldberg quickly mocked Owens’ promo from last week, noting that all Owes is good at is talking. But he’s in a good mood, six-days away from his title match and he has never made a promise he didn’t follow through on, Sunday at Fastlane; spear, jack hammer and he goes on to face Lesnar at Mania as the Universal Champion. He promises the fans, his son, his wife and Owens that he will deliver on Sunday. But as he goes to leave, Kevin Owens arrives. Owens is happy to hear that Goldberg is in a good mood, because he is as well. Now that Goldberg is here, he can tell him that he made a promise to show WWE what he is all about and he did just that. He beat John Cena on his first night, he beat Ambrose, beat Styles and Seth Rollins, he beat him as well. He’s beaten Roman Reigns as well and beat down Jericho even though he doesn’t matter. Sorry to tell you Bill, no matter how loud the sheep chant your name… guess what Bill, you’re next. Goldberg mockingly claps the whole time, and says that for as nice as his speech was, he’s now pissed off and wants to fight. Owens says he doesn’t speak Neanderthal, but assumes that Goldberg wants to fight, but says that Green Bay doesn’t deserve to see him fight. Owens says when he wins on Sunday, there will be silence, because the Goldberg chant dies.

– New Day makes their way out to the ring. They discuss hosting Mania, pouring cereal on the crowd and again bring up the ice cream. I keep feeling like this is a big rib on CM Punk because that dude just wanted the old superstars ice cream bars back. They face the Shining Stars because they need some reason to keep them on TV. It actually turns out that the Stars will face Big Show later tonight as WWE gets in their shot at the Oscars. New Day are actually facing Jinder & Rusev.

New Day vs. Hard Body Mahhal & Handsome Rusev : New Day ran wild on Mahal to begin, using quick tags and some double teams to score near falls. Woods sends Rusev to the floor; Big E hits the apron splash on Mahal as we take a break. Post break, Rusev works the heat on Woods. He and Mahal work quick tags, keeping the heat on Woods as they isolate him in the corner. The heat has been fine, but there was no real reaction from the crowd, which led to it feeling long and coming off as bland. Woods finally fought back, we got tags to Big E & Mahal, Big E ran wild with suplexes and then danced; the running splash connected and Big E took out Rusev. Woods up top, hits a high cross and Rusev makes the save, clearing Big E to the floor. Lana and Kofi argue, this distracts Rusrv allowing Woods to roll up Mahal for the win. New Day defeated Hard Body Mahhal & Handsome Rusev @ 9:50 via pin

– Enzo and Cass talk backstage, as Enzo talks about winning the tag team titles. Enzo keeps talking and cutting off Cass as he discusses wearing the belt as a name tag and sliding into DMs. Cass reminds Enzo that Gallows & Anderson have won gold every where, while they have never been champions. Cass will face Gallows tonight; Enzo will not shut up.

– Cesaro and Sheamus talk backstage and Samoa Joe arrives and makes fun of Cesaro a bit. Cesaro says Joe is desperate and a back stabber like always, and carrying Triple H’s jock strap. Cesaro promises to deal with this.

Stephanie McMahon has a segment with Mick Foley where she calls him a waste of space and weak as fuck compared to Triple H.

Kendrick does a little promo towards Akira as he comes out.



Match 2: Noam Dar vs Akira Tozawa

Lockup to start, and Akira gets Noam in the corner. Ref backs Akira up, so he just screams, which seems to work. Roll through by Akira and a knee to the face, followed by a senton and a cover for 1…2….NO! Akira yells again, chop to the chest. He ets an elbow. Chops again and again to Noam. Akira fakes a chop, Noam blocks, Noam stops and drops his block, so Akira hits a hard forearm to the face. Akira with a hawk cry and a whip into the corner. Noam with a hard kick to the leg while Alicia distracts. Noam grabs the left leg and drops an elbow then lifts AKira and drops his arm on his shoulder. ARm bar from behind. We get a release, Akira hurricanrana’s Naom to the apron then hits him with a hard forerarm. Akira with the hawk cry, hits the ropes. Suicide dive headbutt directly into Noam Dar’s chest! He rolls Noam back into the ring. AKira to the top. He flies, rolls through.

Kick to the gut of Noam, go behind! GERMAN! Pin for 1..2..3!!!!

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Akira is getting over nicely

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Akira was celebrating, and Kendrick comes up from behind to attack! HE sends AKira into the corner, then heads to the outside and kicks his head in while it hangs over the ropes. Kendrick in the ring with the mic; Kendrick says this is lesson Number 3 – that he must have eyes in the back of his head, and he doesn’t. Even when the match is over, it’s not over. Any questions?

Backstage, Foley is sulking. Samoa Joe walks up and asks if he’s having a nice day, and Foley says he hasn’t had one in a while. He thing brings up time being interesting. 13 years ago, Foley was his biggest fan but now he’s nothing more than Triple H’s puppet. Foley says he does and goes what and where Triple H wants him to go. What other word is there? Joe says no one tells him what to do. Foley says as long as he’s GM, he will tell Joe what to do! He has a match against Cesaro tonight!

Charlotte is out with Dana Brooke to talk about Bayley taking her title from her unfairly, and continues to call her Just Bayley. She says that Bayley is destined to be a one hit wonder. Charlotte then brings up Brett Favre as a one-hit wonder. She says Forbes didn’t name her the greatest female athelete in the WW—-

Bayley is here to interrupt while commentary bickers about her not dropping the title last week.

Charlotte calls her a cheater, but Bayley says the name she’s looking for is…..THE CHAMPION! Bayley says that this “one hit wonder” has defeated Charlotte 3 times. She kept the title, and it was the right decision. She thanks us. She says that if Charlotte thinks her journey ends here, then she is wrong. Once one dream is achieved, you keep dreaming. And her next dream? Wrestlemania. Specifically walking into it as champion.

Charlotte is tired of hearing about Bayley’s dreams. She says Mania is in 40 days, and Charlotte is going to regain the title at Fastlane. She purchased Bayley’s dad a ticket just to watch her dreams get crushed.

Sasha Banks is here! She says Bayley is everything Charlkotte wishes she was and is more a champion than Charlotte will ever be. Charlotte says she is surprised that she is not out of breath, because she is continuously taking Bayley’s spotlight. She must be exhausted. Charlotte claims she is tired of looking at Bayley’s face. Sasha wants a match right here and right now.

Charlotte says she’s down but Dana isn’t her partner, someone else is.



Match 3: Charlotte and Nia Jax and Charlotte vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

Sasha and Charlotte to start. Lockup to start and Nia sends Sasha down hard. Sasha works the left arm, but it’s short lived as she slams Sasha down to the mat by the hair. Sasha on the knees in the corner and Nia backs her up. Kick to Nia, and she rushes forward with a wheelbarrow. Nia escapes and sends Sasha into the corner face-first. Sasha backs up and tags Bayley in. Nia with a body slam. Nia with a foot to the boot of Bayley. Bayley escapes but Nia grabs her and sets up for a suplex. Bayley escapes. Nia in the corner. Bayley splashes in the corner and hits some rights in the corner. Bayley with a dropkick. Sasha in. Nia whips obth. clothesline to Bayley, elbow to Sasha. Sasha rolls to the outside. Nia sends Bayley into the corner and tags in Charlotte. Bayley with a forearm. Tag to Sasha. Sasha in with a pin after a double team. Charlotte sends Sasha into the corner. Sasha blocks, hops off. Hits the ropes. Hurricanrana. Dropkick. Cover for 1…2….NO! Sasha hops right on her back and locks a straight jacket hold from behind. She sends Charlotte into the corner back first then back into the face corner. Tag to Bayley. Chop to Charlotte. Another. Whip is reversed, and Dana tries to distract, but Bayley sends Charlotte over the top rope. Bayley heads to the outside. Bayley to Belly to Dana!

Back after a break, and Charlotte is stomping Sasha in the corner. Tag to Nia. Nia in and eats a dropkick. Another. She powers out of a headbutt, but Sasha ducks a splash. Chops to the chest. Another. She gravbs the arm, goes for an arm drg, but Nia ain’t ready. She lifts Sasha and drops her hard. Elbow drop. Nia with another elbow drop. Cover for 1..2…NO! Nia grabs Sasha then drags her to the heel corner. Tag and Charlotte is in. Whip to the corner ,splash and Charlotte hits the knees. Another. Headscissors to Sasha. Sasha bridges, goes for a pin, but Charlotte escapes and tosses Sasha with her legs. Kip up and Sasha in the corner. Tag to Nia. Stomp by Charlotte. Nia whips and hits a splash then tosses Sasha down. Charlotte gets a blind tag. Whip by Nia, but Sasha has the boots up. Nia misses a splash. Sasha crawls. Tag to Bayley! Bayley with an axe handle, another, one more. Seated clothesline to Charlotte. Shoulder in the corner. Back elbow. Whip into a Saito suplex! Bayley with a cover for 1….2..NO!!! Bayley rushes the corner, hops over and lands on the apron, eats a right hand then hits a shoulder followed by a stunner between the ropes. Charlote gets a tag but Bayley doesn’t see! Nia in! Bayley on the top rope! Bayley lies. CHINLOCK! Nia misses a clothesline, then trucks Bayley down hard. Nia sends Sasha off the apron. She goes for a cover, but Bayley kicks her in the head.

Sasha flies off the top rope. Nia catches her! She body slams Sasha ONTO Bayley then covers. 1…2….3!!

Winners: Nia Jax and Charlotte

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Foley is talking to BRAUN! Braun wants a contract. He’s been wanting Reigns week after week. He wants a contract to assure that Reigns doesn’t rank out on the match. Foley says he doesn’t foresee Reigns running. Foley says if it makes Braun feel better to sign on the dotted line, then be his guest, but don’t blame him if shit goes sour.



Match 4: Luke Gallows vs Big Cass

They do the obvious stare down to start. Gallows follows that up with a huge boot to the face. Gallows sends Cass into the corner. He tries to whip, but Cass holds on. Gallows with right hands to the mid section, followed by a tag to the chin. Shoudler and a clothesline to Cass. Cover for 1..2..NO! Chinlock from behind by Gallows. Cass turns into it and attaks the gut. Right hands to the head. Gallows with a right of his own, hits the ropes, and GOOZLE!! Cass goes for a chokeslam but Gallows lands on his feet and kicks Cass in the face!!! Gallows runs into a boot, Cass beats on him in the corner. Right hands to the face and gut, back and forth. Cass with a shoulder tackle to Gallows. Luke in the corner. Splash. Fallaway Slam to Gallows! Cass hits the corner with another splash. Sidewalk slam! Cass hits the ropes. Empire Elbow! Anderson on the apron. Cass is distrated. Enzo is there, he sends Anderson into the steps.

In the ring, Cass hits the ropes, ducks a hit, Big Boot to Gallows! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Big Cass

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Apparently, earlier today, Titus and Sheamus get into it. They must have just watched “Get Out.”

Before Sheamus can even enter the ring, Titus hits a big boot to the Irish man on the apron. Titus exits and attacks Sheamus, sending him into the barricade, then into the apron dress. Back in the ring, TItus attacks Sheamus in the corner. The ref backs Titus up, and checks on Sheamus.



Match 5: Titus O’Neil vs Sheamus

The match starts proper with a splash in the corner. A few attacks and Titus hits the corner. He rushes forward.

Brogue Kick! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Sheamus

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *

We get a video package of Triple H and Seth Rollins, backdropped by Triple H’s promo, and ending with Samoa Joe’s debut.

In the ring, Corey Graves is wearing a nice shirt, but a bad haircut. He introduces Seth Rollins.

Rollins heads out on one crutch. Graves gives him a hug before Seth takes a seat. Graves wants to ask the obvious; How’s the knee.

Seth says it’s alright. The tear was a bit more significant than originally thought. Seth says he hopes he’s coming back soon, the rehab has been pretty intense. It’s medicine, not magic, so…

Graves says it’s common knowledge that it’s taxing mentally when an injury happens, and he asks Seth where his head is at.

Seth says this is tricky. He wants to be honest – it sucks. He’s right back in the hospital, and he’s thinkin that maybe he deserves this.

He brings up two years ago at Mania when he held the title up over his head. Greatest moment of his life. He’s been asking himself what he sacrificed for that, and was it worth it. He pointed fingers and made excuses and blamed everyone else. He told the world he didn’t sellout, he bought in…but did he buy in too much? He should have known better than to trust Triple H. He let his ego get in the way. His three R’s was supposed to be about him changing.

There’s a small pocket of obnoxious crowd members that need to shut up.

Graves asks straight up about Wrestlemania, and whether Seth will be there or not. Seth is quiet for a while. Seth says that right now, it’s not looking great. It doesn’t look like the doctors are going to clear him in time for Wrestlemania.

The music of The Game hits! Triple H is all smiles. He comes out and re-introduces Seth Freakin Rollins. He knows people think he’s heartless, but it’s good to see Seth. The last time he saw Seth, he didn’t think we’d ever see Seth again. He then introduces Joe, who is standing on the opposite side of the ring. Graves is outside of the ring.

Triple H wants to clarify and tell Seth what the answer is to the question he tried to avoid: Seth will NOT be at Wrestlemania. He says not to listen to the crowd. If Seth knows what’s good for him, no matter what anyone says, he will not be at Mania. Is Seth just coming to the realization that he deserves all of this? Just now? Triple H says Seth knew this day was coming, and what he was getting into. Triple H made Seth the man, the face of the WWE. He made Seth the WWE Champion. He shoved it in everyone’s face, told the world that he was the man. Triple H did that for him. He delivered.

Joe is now on the apron.

Triple H continues to go on, saying Seth bit the hand that fed him. Did Seth think that everyone was just going to go on his merry little way? Seth isn’t dumb, not like the people – Seth knows how this works. He mocks the crowd, then says he used Seth and spit him out. Triple H demands Seth’s attention, says this is life – get over it. While Triple H was doing that to Seth, Seth was profiting. He used to tell the world that Seth was the future, but now he’s the past. He’s another washed up, beat up superstar who is worthless. Salvage what little bit is left. Triple H is going to do what he always does and tell him what the answer is. He calls this the most pivotal decision in his entire career. He tells Seth not to come to Mania, and not to call him out. He is done playing with Seth, done warning. If Seth shows up, Triple H promises – no, swears – it will be the bast thing Seth ever does in a WWE ring.

Seth finally speaks. He stops Triple H just as he’s about to leave the apron. Seth says a month ago, he told Steph he had nothing left to lose. This is more true now than ever. Seth says he will be at Wrestlemania, and if it’s the last thing he ever does, then he swears, it will be the last thing Triple H ever does.



Match 6: The Shining Stars vs The Big Show

Primo is in to start, and he hands a brochure to Big Show. They lock up and Show shoves him down hard. Tag to Epico, and they try to double team Show. Show is able to stop and shove both forward. Show grabs Epico and sends him into the corner. Chop to Epico. Another. Primo eats a clothesline now. Double chokeslam is thwarted, and they double team Show, dropping him to one knee. Show shoves Epico. Tag to Primo. Chop to the chest as Primo hops off the corner. He grabs Epico and brings him back in the hard way. Show with the knockout puinch, which causes one of the guys to DDT the other – at this point, I stopped caring.

Chokeslam to Primo. Pin for 1….2….3!!

Winner: The Big Show

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Neville walks up to Nese. He brings up the tag match tonight. Neville says he wants to make it clear what this match is. The purpose is to put Gallagher in his place before this Sunday. Gallagher made a mockery of the contract signing and that’s why he wants to prove that Jack is not worthy of his time or title.

Nese is basically ignoring him. Nese says tonight is about that for Neville. As far as he is concerned, he is there to prove he is the premier athelete.

Match 7: Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins vs Neville and Tony Nese

Neville attacks right at the sound of the bell. Perkins starts with a wheelbarrow into a bulldog. TJ bounces off the ropes and Gallagher just happens to be there. TJ knocks him off on accident and NEville ais able to take advantage. He drives a knee into Perkins. Tag to Tony, and Nese enters. Neville’s tag was a bit aggressive. Tony with the go behind, but TJ rolls him up for 1. Spinning kick to the chin. Tag to Gallagher. He comes in with a dropkick. Another. Ducks a clothesline. crossbody. Cover for 1…2.NO! Neville with a kick in the head. Spinningkick to TJ Perkins. Headbutt to NEville! Neville rolls outside. Nese misses a clothesline. TJ Perkins with the kick into a knee drop. Gallagher with the running dropkick in the corner. He locks in a hold on Nese and stares down Neville.

Neville tries to enter the ring then thinks secondly. Nese taps.

Winners: Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins

Quick.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Sasha is telling Bayley that she meant exactly what she said out in the ring. Bayley brings up Charlotte’s PPV streak. Sasha says she’ll be ringside for the match this Sunday. IN comes Stephanie who just heard what Sasha said. Steph wonders if this is Sasha trying to steal the spotlight? Steph then makes the match: Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks. Steph tells Sasha to stop worrying about her back and start worrying about her own.



Match 8: Cesaro vs Samoa Joe

Joe rushes the corner and hits a few rights. Cesaro with a fucking gutwrench to Joe!!!! Holy shit. Uppercut in the corner! Whip. Joe sends him over the top rope. Cesaro lands on his leg straight, favoring the knee. Cesaro goes up top. Cross body. Pin for 1…2..NO! Cesaro with an uppercut. Another. Cesaro with a dropkick. Joe gets Cesaro on the shoulder then just drops Cesaro hard on his knee!!!

Back from the break, and Joe hits a high kick to the side of the head of Cesaro. Or was it the knee? Fuck if I know. Cesaro with a standing suplex to Joe! Holy fuck! Right forearm from Joe. Uppercut from Cesaro. Another uppercut. Joe with a kick to the side of the knee, another, tumble into a knee bar! Cesaro goes for the sharpshooter, but Joe kicks out of it. Cesaro slaps the knee, trying to get feeling back into t. Joe in the corner. Cesaro with uppercuts in the corner! He gets to 10! Cesaro lifts Joe onto his shoulders muffler style! He drops Joe down forward hard! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Holy shit, Cesaro is freakishly strong. Cesaro grabs Joe. He tries for the swing! Joe kicks out, but Cesaro with a stomp! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Cesaro locks the head. He goes for the nuetralizer. Joe flips him out but Cesaro lands on his feet. Cesaro goes for the springboard, but Joe kicks the leg out.

He grabs Cesaro Uranage Suplex and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Samoa Joe

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/4

Charley Whatshername is at the top of the ramp to ask Joe what’s up. Joe says he came here to hurt people. In that ring tonight was Cesaro, a world-renowned grappler, but he is not Joe. Let this be a reminder to everyone that it doesn’t matter what you’ve accomplished or who you are, or how much these people love him. Cesaro, Sami, Seth, when you come against the destroyer….

SAMI ZAYN’s music his! Joe readies himself. Sami from the side! He attacks!!! They beat each other down rampside. Joe tosses Sami. Sami with a right hand. He attacks the midsection then some rights to the head. Security comes out to separate the two. Joe rushes forward and attacks Sami, then grabs the head. He sends Sami atop the ramp. Security holds him back. Security also holds Sami back. Sami runs, dives, front flip off the top of the ramp onto joe down below!!!!

-Commercial Break-

Foley is already in the middle of the ring. He thinks this is akin to Batman vs Superman, and I’m sure it will be about as boring as the movie.

Braun is out first. He says Foley brought the paperwork and the table, so Foley’s work here is done. Foley says this is a big career moment, and Braun will respect what Foley has to say. Braun says there was a time he would have done so when Foley was competition, but Stephanie is right – Foley isn’t the same he used to be. When Braun says to leave, he says it with the respect that a broken down suburban father deserves.

Foley moves the table and gets in the face of Braun. Foley yells at Braun and demands that he respects Foley as a legend. Braun laughs in Foley’s face. FOley tells Braun that he will learn to respect him, or else. Braun snatches the mic out of his hand and looks to get in the face of Foley, but Reigns is here.

Braun leaves the ring and they link up. Braun tosses Reigns over the steps. Reigns flies back with a hard right then goes for a Superman, but Braun catches him and sends Reigns into the post! Braun sends Reigns over the top rope. Braun follows Reigns into the crowd. Braun sends Reigns into some boxes then hits the gut. Braun slams Reigns into something then slams REigns head into a bannister near stairs. Reigns blocks a hit and slaps Braun in the face, then sends him into a nearby trash can. Reigns flies off steps with a hard punch. Reigns with a spear into the barricade!!! Reigns howls, conveniently underneath the Mania sign. Reigns enters the ring with some trouble, and signs the contract.

Braun is seen standing near the timekeepers area. He enters the ring. Superman Punch!! Braun is on one knee. Reigns goes for another, but Braun sends Reigns into the corner, and the turnbuckle explodes off the corner, bouncing off the corner. The crowd is booing, and I’m not sure if it’s Reigns or the segment itself.

Reigns gets up to his knees. He gets to the contract, and signs it as Braun smiles at the top of the ramp.

End Show