We start the show with a recap of last night’s main event and the reality that Goldberg is our new Universal Champion.

After some clips from last night’s AnythingbutFAST-Lane, we get to the real show. Chris Jericho is out with a scowl.

Jericho calls this the birthplace of Y2J (They are in Chicago), and tonight it is the site of the resurrection of Chris Jericho. Last night at Fastlane, he screwed Kevin Owens out of the Universal Title. Congrats to Goldberg for that. He says Owens had it coming, and brings up the Festival of Friendship where Owens betrayed Jericho. Jericho wants to know why. He wants Owens out here now, man to man, to answer the question.

Owens comes out after a small amount of time, and he is not happy at all. How’s that for detailed reporting? Owens tries to let off some steam, but Jericho tells him to be quiet numerous times then nearly calls him a son of a bitch. Jericho doesn’t want any BS, why would a guy who Jericho trusted betray him? Why stab his best friend in the back?

Owens says Jericho was never his best friend. Know who was? Sami Zayn, and he stabbed HIM in the back, and he’d do it again and again, but Jericho? No….Jericho was just a tool, and Owens used him because the night Owens became champion, Triple H told him now that he is the champ, everyone is coming for him and he had to do whatever it took – so Kevin got someone to watch his back, someone who knew what they were doing and had experience. He needed a person to be gullible. He calls Jericho a perfect tool until he outlived his usefulness, and Jericho turned into a burden. That’s why he did it.

Owens says last night he would have beaten Goldberg if it wasn’t for Jericho. Last night, it was Jericho who outsmarted Owens. Jericho did this because of the Festival, but Owens spared him that night. He let Jericho walk away. He let him walk away for his family, because he is a good person. Letting Jericho walk away was the biggest mistake he has ever made in his career. Jericho’s biggest mistake? Costing Owens his title.

Jericho says the biggest mistake he’s ever made was trusting Owens. He says 10 years ago, he would have done the same to Owens – quicker and better, but he was complacent. He liked the idea of having a best friend. Jericho has a lot of friends, though. He’s got a lot of friends tonight. Jericho’s got……THE FRIENDS OF JERICHO, cheer him on, man. Jericho says costing Owens the title last night was just the beginning. This is the start of a road that will take many twists and turns but ultimately lead to Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho….at Wrestlemania!

Owens doesn’t give a damn what people want or like, but Owens is glad that this was brought up. He says he’ll get the title back when the time is right, he is promised a rematch. Ever since last night, though, all he’s wanted is taking Jericho’s title away from him. So if Jericho wants Owens at Mania….no problem, just put the title on the line.

Jericho says Mania is about a month away, how about tonight, they go one on one.

Owens says nothing is stopping him, then heads down the ramp. He and Jericho lock up. They exchange blows left and right, Jericho gets Owens in the corner. From behind, Samoa Joe attacks Jericho!!! They double team Jericho for a bit, but Sami Zayn comes down the ramp with a chair! Zayn atacks. Jericho rolls to the corner. Owens and Joe double team Sami in the corner. Jericho is up with the chair. He smacks Joe a good one, then Owens. Both chubsters roll out of the ring, licking their wounds.



Match 1: Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

We come back to the show with the match already started. Owens has Sami in the corner. It apears that Jericho and Joe are both barred from ringside and will face each other tonight. Zayn with a whip, eats a kick to the shoulder. Sami hits a clothesline. In the corner, Sami with the elevated right hands. The crowd counts along, but Sami gets in a flurry. Owens kicks out of the corner then sends Sami to the outside. Owens exits the ring then eats a clothesline. Sami sends Owens into the barricade then back into the ring. Sami gollows. Owens hits a clothesline. Sami is seated, and Owens hits the corner. Cannonball to Sami! Owens grabs the head and sends him into the ropes. Pop Up attempt, but Sami hits a dropkick and Owens rolls to the outside. TRhe ref yells to Owens. Sami hits the ropes. Dive OVER the ref onto Owens! Sami in the ring along with Owens. Pop Up Powerbomb! Owens doesn’t cover. He walks away, then mounts and hits some right hands. Owens hits the ropes. He front flips right onto the back of sami! Owens lifts Sami, gets a pumphandle INTO a neckbreaker onto the knee! Ouch.

Owens with a short whip into another Pop Up Powerbomb!

Winner: Kevin Owens

The match was a bit short, and some may say along the levels of a squash, but considering Kevin’s “mood,” and recent events, it was a good win.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

A CM Punk chant is shortlived before the next match.



Match 2: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville vs Rich Swann

Some nice ropework results in a dropkick from Sawnn. Neville heads to the outside. Swann follows. Neville looks to drive him into the barricade, but Swann reverses last minute, and Neville hits the barricade backfirst. He sends Neville into the apron. Swann hits the ramp, runs forward, but neville tosses him into the apron – and SWANN LANDS ON HIS seat!!! Wow. Neville grabs the head and sends Swann back into the apron, but this time Swann isn’t so lucky! Swann hits the apron screen head first!

Back after a break, and Neville has a chinlock on Swann in the middle of the ring. Neville drops Swann on his head out of the hold, hard. Neville stomps Swann away. AUSTIN ARIES chant. Neville on the apron. He grabs Swann onto the apron as well. Swann fights out with right hands, hops back in the ring. Neville goes for a springboard, but Swann with a high kick! Neville bounces down to the mat outside. Swann on the top rope. He waits for Neville. Neville up. SWANNTON onto Neville!!! Damn. Swann gets Neville back in the ring. He lifst him up. Neville with a surprise strike, but Neville hits the ropes. Hurricanrana. Hard hit. Michinoku Driver! Pin for 1..2…NO! Swann gets to the top rope. Neville up! He rushes the corner. Swann is crotched. Neville is up. He locks the head. SUPERPLEX to Swann! Both men outside. Neville grabs Swann by the head. He drives Swann into the barricade headfirst.

Another break, and we’re back with Swann hitting some right hands in the middle of the ring. Neville hits a spin kick then go behind into a German, but Swann lands on his feet. GERMAN TO NEVILLE!!! KICK TO THE FACE!!! Pin for 1…2…..NO!!! Swann back to the top rope. He flies off and Neville rushes forward. Swann lands on his feet. KICK TO THE SIDE OF THE FACE OF NEVILLE!!! He goes back up top!

PHOENIX SPLASH!! SWANN MISSES!!! Neville pins. 1….2..NO!!! Neville locks in a submission immediately. Swann taps!

Winner: Neville

Two commercial breaks do NOT help a match like this.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

Aries in the ring with Neville. Aries asks how it feels to be on top. Neville stares down the crowd as they chant for Austin Aries. Austin asks again, but Neville says that he has done exactly what he said he would do. To everyone who has doubted and overlooked him….look at him now. Neville says it’s undeniable that there is no one on 205 Live that holds a candle to the King of the Cruiserweights. The crowd gives Neville the WHAT chant. Aries points out that the crowd may not hear him well, and wonders if Neville is sure there is no one else. They chant for Aries. Aries says sounds like some disagreement in the crowd. Neville stares down Aries. Neville says Aries can’t be serious, and must be delusional if he thinks that he’s even close to being on Neville’s level. In fact, Neville is waiting out of patience, so head back to the announcer’s desk to make cheap little jokes. This territory is Neville’s. He suggests Aries gets out before neville rebreaks his orbital socket.

Aries says he’s just trying to do his job. Neville continues to spit in his face and ask what Aries is going to do about it. Aries says he’s just trying to do his job. All he wants to do is ask one more question – actually it’s not so much of a question, more of a statement. Aries hits Neville in the face with the mic!! Aries hits the ropes! Discus Punch!!! Neville rolls to the outside. Aries removes his shirt and hops to the top rope.

Backstage, Enzo is telling Cass that they were bamboozled last night. Cass says they have a rematch tonight, so don’t worry. They run into Cesaro and Sheamus. Sheamus calls them chokers. Cesaro says or what. Enzo and Cass tells them to watch tonight because they win. Cesaro says they’ll be back here if they win or choke.

Enzo says Cesaro is a little sassy, calls him SASSARO. Enzo makes fun of Cesaro’s nipples. Enzo says they have nothing to celebrate so they can’t join them later when he and Cass jump on couches.

The NEW Universal Champion is here, and he makes his lengthy entrance.

Goldberg gets some boos from the crowd, moreso than cheers to be honest with you. Goldberg says that this title belongs to us just as much as it belongs to us because he couldn’t have done it without us. He stands in front of us a humbled man as champion. This gives him an opportunity he thought he’d never tell anyone. LOUD CM PUNK chant this time. Goldberg doesn’t ignore it….

BUT PAUL HEYMAN IS HERE!!!!

He introduces himself to us. He doesn’t want us to confuse him as someone who thinks they are man enough to even attempt to offer Goldberg a handshake to the new champion. Honestly, his hand is not the hand that should be shaking Mr. Goldberg’s in congratulations. Oh no, no, no, he did not come here alone. Tonight, he appears before us as the advocate as the challenger, and to introduce Goldberg’s opponent….BROCK LESNAR!!!

Mr. Minnesota is here! He heads out and circles the ring, all the while never letting his eyes off Goldberg. Brock enters the ring finally and gets in the face of Goldberg. Heyman introduces the two men as if they’ve never met. He gives much more oomph to Brock’s name. Heyman says Brock came here tonight to shake Goldberg’s hand and congratulate you. He understands how happy Goldberg must be. Heyman says he will reveal a spoiler for Mania. With all due respect, at the end of the match, there will be a NEW Reigning, Defending, Undisputed Universal Champion, and his name is Brock Lesnar.

Brock extends the hand out.

Heyman continues; when the match is over, they can all look at Goldberg and say, “There he is…Brock’s Bitch!”

Brock with an F5 to Goldberg!!!!

Goldberg slinks over to his title and grabs it as he struggles to stand. Brock leaves the ring and heads up the ramp.

Enzo and Cass head out and say that they should have won last night, but the night isn’t over, and tonight they’re gonna be like Jordan in pretty much every year he was a Chicago Bull. They then call Gallows and Anderson SAWFT.



Match 3: RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Enzo and Cass vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Gallows starts off with a huge right hand to Enzo. Enzo hits a few dropkicks, but Gallows doesn’t fall. Tag to Cass. He hits a shoulder tackle to Gallows, knocking him down. Right hands to Gallows as Cass mounts. Gallows is up and hits an uppercut. He sends Cass into the corner. Tag to Anderson. Anderson with a kic kto the gut then grabs the head and sends Anderson to the corner. Upeprcut to the stomach. Again. Kick from ANderson, another. A third. Right hand to the face. Anderson hits the ropes, and Cass hit a knee to the gut. Anderson rolls to the outside. Cass sends Gallows of the apron with a shoulder. Tag to Enzo who is about to dive, but Gallows and Anderson move.

Cesaro and Sheamus head out to watch the match it appears, as we go to break.

We are back, and Anderson hits a back suplex to Enzo. Cover for 1..2…NO! Tag to Gallows. He beats down Enzo in the heel corner. Gallows gets Enzo on the shoulders and looks to flatten him, but Enzo hits a DDT! Tag to Cass! Tag to Anderson! Cass in with a tackle, again. Fallaway Slam to Anderson! Splash in the corner! Another fallaway slam to Anderson! Another splash!!! Body slam! He hits the ropes. Empire Elbow! Cover for 1..2…NO! Gallows is there to break it up. Enzo in the ring. Gallows rushes him, but ENzo holds the ropes! Gallows tumbles outside! Enzo with a suicide dive! He gets hyped up and accidentally knocks Cesaro’s coffee out of his hand!! Cesaro enters the ring and clotheslines Anderson for the official DQ

Winners: Gallows and Anderson

Better match than last night, but probably only because of the speed that came off of the loss last night. If that makes any sense at all…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Cass with a Big Boot to Anderson. Gallows kicks Sheamus. Cesaro sends Gallows to the outside. Enzo on the shoulders of Cesaro! Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Enzo!

Backstage, Cesaro, Sheamus, Enzo, and Cass are arguing hardcore. Foley is there to tell them to stop and says that these two teams will face each other next week, and the wining team will meet Gallows and Anderson at Mania.

Stephanie McMahon comes up and tells Foley to follow her to her office right…..now.



Match 4: Ariya Daivari vs Akira Tozawa

Lockup to start, and Ariya gets Akira in the corner. Right hands then a whip, but Akira hits ak ick to the face. Kick to the mid section from Daivari followed by a short clothesline and a pin for 1..2..NO! Daivari with a knee to the abck of the head. Akira hits a few elbows but Daivari lifts him up and eats a chop. He hits one of his own. They trade chops. Akira with the HAWS! He fakes a right hand. Daivari blocks. Akira waits. Right hand to the afce. Snapmare into a kick to the chest. Senton and a pin for 1..2…NO! Daivari leaves the ring. Akira hits the ropes. Suicide dive between the ropes! Akira to the top rope. Daivari ni the ring. Akira rolls through.

Kick to the gut by Daivari. He goes for a suplex, Akira lands on his feet. SNAP GERMAN SUPLEX and a pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Welp…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Akira grabs the mic. He calls out Kendrick, says to fight him face to face, right here and right now. He continues his chant until Kendrick’s music hits.

Kendrick is out with his white jacket and a mic. He says after all of this, Akira still wants to fight Kendrick? He can’t make any promises, but he’ll have an answer for him tomorrow night. He says Lesson #5 is the same lesson the dog learned when he caught his tail and bit down – be careful what you wish for.

NEW!

DAY!

POPS!

Woods wants to introduce us to the New Day Pops-cycle. Big E says they can now host any number of events. Tonight, they will host their foot up the asses of The Shining Stars.



Match 5: New Day vs The Shining Stars

Kofi and Epico to start. He hits an underhook DDT like move and tags in Primo. Primo runs and hits Kofi who is hanging over the second rope. Epico cheap shots Big E then both guys look to attack Woods. Big E comes out of nowhere to clothesline one of the Stars then Kofi flies off to attack the other.

Big E in the ring and he hits Epico hard. Midnight Hour and a pin for 1..2….3!!

Winners: New Day

…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Recap of Bayley’s win last night.

Foley introduces her, and we are live with Foley and Bayley in the middle of the ring. Bayley said that last night she asked Charlotte to leave Dana Brooke in the locker room, and Sasha….we all saw what happened. Bayley is trying to wrap her mind around everything that happened but she knows she needs to move forward and look forward to Mania. Growing up, her year wasn’t like everyone else’s. She didn’t start in January and end in December, her years always started and ended with Mania. She brings up Charlotte, Sasha, and Becky. This Mania, she will be in that ring, ON the show. Bayley says this doesn’t feel right. Foley says he knows how she feels, but it shouldn’t matter how she got there, only where she is going – and she is going to Mania. The question is who will be going to face her.

Sasha is out! She says we all know that Dana wasn’t going to stay in the locker room, but we don’t need to talk about them – let’s talk about Mania. Ever since they became friends, they’ve always wanted to tear up the main event at Mania. Instead of talking about it, how about Sasha vs Bayley at Mania for the title?

Foley says this sounds like a match, but he wants to get a second opinion from Chicago. The crowd is obviously for it.

Charlotte isn’t going to just let this happen, obviously, and she is out with her buddy Dana.

And just like that, says Charlotte, the plan is crystal clear. Sasha knew she wasn’t going to get another title opportunity to face her, because that was the deal – whoever lost at Roadblock wasn’t going to get a second chance. Sasha didn’t think Bayley was good enough to beat Charlotte. Sasha used her and pretended to be her friend. And it worked. Charlotte is the victim in this conspiracy. Last night, she was robbed of her title and streak. Guess what, Mick, he doesn’t even care as long as his two favorites are going to Mania. Foley says that since she lost, she is obligated a rematch. Charlotte says she was robbed.

Foley says there was controversy involved but..

Here comes Stephanie McMahon. Yay. She says that she wants to be clear, FOley is not in charge. LOUD CM PUNK chant. Steph calls them predictable, says they’re just like CM Punk, all losers, and they always cheer for the wrong person – just like Sasha Banks. Sasha is the most manipulative person in the locker room. She expects all of the crowd to be hypocrites, but not him. The CM Punk chants won’t stop. Steph says Bayley would not be the champ if it weren’t for Sasha’s interference. The person who deserves the shot at the title is Charlotte Flair.

Foley says that he thinks she would agree – but Steph cuts him off and says Bayley will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair at Mania.

Foley says they can’t leave The Boss out in the cold. Steph says who is The BOss? Foley says she deserves a shot, and you can’t leave either one out in the cold. Foley wants Charlotte vs Sasha with the winner facing Bayley at Mania.

Steph says that she appreciates his passion and this is a gem of a good idea. Sasha will have the opportunity to earn her way to the title shot at Mania. But if Sasha wins, the match at Mania will be a Triple Threat. We’ll find out just who Sasha is because she will go one on one with….Bayley, and that won’t happen next week…it’ll happen right now.



Match 6: Sasha Banks vs Bayley

Charlotte on commentary. They shake hands. Lockup to start. Bayley with a side headlock. Sasha escapes, works the arm, but Bayley gets it right back in. Sasha escapes again, working the left arm. Bayley rolls through, turns, side headlock takedown. Sasha escapes. Both women up. Sasha takes a quick glance at the Mania sign. Lockup and a go behind by Sasha. Bayley escapes by hooking the leg, but Ssaha locks the head. Sasha works the left arm again, yanks hard. She twists, Bayley escapes using her head. Arm drag takedown and a pin for 1..2..NO! Bayley points to Mania sign then to Sasha. Bayley with a go behind into a side headlock. Sasha pushes her to th ropes. Bayley with a shoulder tackle. Rope work is stopped, Bayley blocks a hip toss and hits another. Pin for 1…NO! Lockup and Sasha gets a side headlock. A push, and Ssaha hits a tackle. ROpe and a hip toss by Sasha. Arm Drag and Bayley cowers away into the corner. Bayley looks noticeably frustrated. Both women up. Bayley hits a splash in the corner then a cover for 1..2..NO! Bayley grabs the arm and bars it up behind Sasha. Sasha trips Bayley and covers for 1..2..NO! Roll up for 1..2..NO! Chop to chest. Arm drag off the top rope form Sasha. Sasha with a hurricanrana, and Bayley heads to the outside. Sasha on the apron, goes for a dive, but Bayley moves. Bayley goes for a slide, but Sasha heads in the ring fast. She hits the ropes. Clothesline from Sasha!

Sasha rolls up for 1…2..No! Reversed and Bayley gets a pin. Sasha turns this into a pin for 2. Sasha works the arm. Whip to the rope, Sasha fights out. Backslide pin attempt but Bayley uses the corner to break the hold, grabs the belly to finish it off, but Sasha bakcs up! She shoves Bayely then hits a few right hands. Bayley with a Saito Suplex!

Charlotte leaves commentary to get a closer look for some reason.

Double knees in the corner by Sasha. Bayley pushes. Sasha rolls. Knees to the chest and a pin for 1..2..NO! Charlotte talks shit from ringside. Sasha grabs bayley by the head, whips Bayley to the corner. Reversed. Sasha hops up and locks the head with the feet. She shoves Bayley into the 2nd turnbuckle face first. Sasha lines Bayley up, goes for the knees. bayley moves! Top rop! Cross body but Sasha moves and Bayley eats mat!! Sasha goes for Bank Statement! Bayley gets to the ropes. Sasha grabs Bayley. Locks it in again!! Bayley tries ot get to the ropes!

Dana gets on the apron to distract, Charlotte tries to hit Sasha, but Sasha kicks Charlotte and rolls the submission back to the middle of the ring! Bayley taps!!

Winner: Sasha Banks

I could have done without the Charlotte interference.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *****

Total Rating: *****

Charlotte enters the ring immeidately after and big boots Sasha to the face! Big boot to Bayley!!! Sher calls for the title. She holds it up in the air over the fallen foes.

Backstage, Roman Reigns is enjoying his man bun. Charley comes up and Reigns says at the end of the night, Reigns will be in the middle of the ring – if Braun really wants to find him.

We get a video package of Rollins and his physical therapy. Dude is going three times a day. Funny moment where Seth is working out and rehabbing all while a picture of Triple H looms in the background.

Cole welcomes Triple H live via sattelite. Triple H says that we gotta take their hat off to the WWE, look at how well the WWE is taking care of their employees. We just have to hope that Seth listens to what these doctors are telling Seth and heeds that advice. Last week, Seth said he’d be at Mania, he took this as ignorance. When the best doctors are telling him over and over not to go, then it’s nothing but stupidity. Seth lies to himself all the time. He’s been telling the world that he’s the man. That’s a lie. He wants the world to believe this, but it’s a lie. triple H has been called many things throughout his career, but other people called him that. He never had to call himself The Man, everyone else did. Seth has to call himself The Man, because no one else will call him that. It’s a lie. He thinks he can turn said lie into the truth because come Mania, it’s where dreams come true. Seth’s dream has always been to be The Man. All that’s waiting for Seth at Mania is a nightmare.

Take the world class medical care aside, because if he shows up at Mania to call him out, it will be the last thing he ever does in a WWE ring.

Emma lina promo. Coming soon.



Match 7: Samoa Joe vs Chris Jericho

Joe bullies Jericho into the corner, then whips him into another. Jericho with an elbow. Chop. Another. Whip reversed by Joe and a splash into an enziguri by Joe to Jericho! Joe tries to attack from the knee position, then gets up and whips. Reversed. Joe bends over and Jericho kicks. Joe sends Jericho over the ropes. Jericho runs the apron. Crossbody and a pin for 1..2..NO! Jericho with a slap then gets trucked by Joe. Joe hits a senton then works the arm. He pulls back on the left hand of Jericho, locks it between the legs, then works the right hand, but Jericho turns this into a pin! 1..2..O! Jericho goes for the Walls but Joe punches out of it. Jericho tries again, but Joe twists out. Enziguri by Jericho! Right hand to Joe and a dropkick! This sends Joe to the outside. Jericho hits the roopes. He slides under the ropes, right into the CLutch!!! Joe locks the midsection on the outside as the ref counts. Ref is at the count of 7.

Joe stands up and rolls back in at 9. Jericho is out! Joe wins via countout as ref screams 10!

Winner: Samoa Joe

Short and sweet.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Joe rolls Jericho back in the ring. He goes to attack. Codebreaker by Jericho!

After a break, Braun Strowman heads out all business. He says one word; ROMAN!

Roman’s music hits, but it’s cut off immediately by the sound of The Undertaker’s music!!!

Holy shit!

The Undertaker heads down to the ring while I make a pot roast, finish up my taxes, watch my neice grow up, go through a twelve-step program, and consider my existence in the world.

Holy Shit chant for some reason.

Braun takes a step back, then another, then he leaves the ring. Crowd does not like that.

The Undertaker’s music hits, and it looks like the show might end, but wait…there’s more! Roman’s music hits, and he makes his way out! Reigns is at the top of the ramp, staring down The Undertaker. Reigns makes his way down to the steps, then heads in the ring. They circle each other, slowly.

Wands at Ready.

Roman says that Braun wasn’t calling Taker out, he was calling out Roman. This is his yard now.

The Undertaker stares a hole through him then looks towards the Wrestlemania sign with not a word.

He grabs Roman. Chokeslam.

Roman vs Taker at Mania.

End Show.