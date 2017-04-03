We start RAW with stills from last night’s Main Event. I wish I had time to do a proper column for the love I have this man, but I don’t. Maybe after RAW, depending on how it goes, but for now, I’ll just share this excerpt from Robert Browning’s Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came, which always seemed to remind me of The Undertaker.

“For, what with my whole world-wide wandering,

What with my search drawn out thro’ years, my hope

Dwindled into a ghost not fit to cope

With that obstreperous joy success would bring,—

I hardly tried now to rebuke the spring

My heart made, finding failure in its scope.

As when a sick man very near to death

Seems dead indeed, and feels begin and end

The tears and takes the farewell of each friend,

And hears one bid the other go, draw breath

Freelier outside, (“since all is o’er,” he saith,

“And the blow fallen no grieving can amend;”)

While some discuss if near the other graves

Be room enough for this, and when a day

Suits best for carrying the corpse away,

With care about the banners, scarves and staves,

And still the man hears all, and only craves

He may not shame such tender love and stay.”

Loud chant for The Undertaker in the arena, and it goes on for a few minutes, actually, giving me plenty of time to get this column together proper. haha.

This chant eventaully turns into a “UN-DER-TAKER/RO-MAN-SUCKS” duo chant. haha.

Reigns music hits, and he’s here to a shower of boos.

Cole speculates the truth behind Taker’s retirement, and says if it is true, then it has been an honor.

DELETE chant for Reigns, who saunters around his “yard.”

I believe the chant coming out right now is, “Fuck you, Roman.”

Some boos shower Reigns the minute he lifts the mic.

A LOUD “YOU SUCK” chant.

“ASSHOLE” chant.

Reigns rubs his chest off as if this doesn’t phase him.

He lifts the mic to speak again, but the crowd boos him.

Not a word from commentary. They chant ROMAN sucks to the tune of NEW DAY ROCKS. This turns into boos.

Reigns tries to lfit the mic again. Agian, boos.

SHUT THE FUCK UP chants!

Reigns says, “This is my yard, now,” drops the mic, then leaves the ring.

That took 10 minutes of my time, dick!



Match 1: WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs The Hardy Boyz

Anderson and Jeff to start. Whip to the ropes. Anderson misses a clothesline. Jeff hits one of his own. Jeff works the left arm, drops a fist on the arm then tags in Matt. Matt with a whip, double elbow into a drop and Jeff with a senton. Matt shoaves Anderson’s head in the corner. Matt rushes the corner, eats an elbow. Anderson runs into The Side Effect! Pin for 1..2…NO! Kick to the gut. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate. Anderson escapes, but Matt sends him over the top rope. Gallows in. Matt and Jeff send him to the outside with a clothesline.

We return to Matt getting double teamed by G&A. Anderson is the legal man. He knocks Jeff down then sends Matt in the corner, where the heels double team. Tag to Gallows. Kick to the gut of Matt. Right hand to Matt. Anderson with another right. He chokes Matt up in the corner then scrapes the forehead. Matt in the corner. Gallows runs, and smashes Matt hard. Matt falls to the mat. Tag to Anderson. Pin for 1…2…NO! Front faced headlock from Anderson. Anderson turns it into a side headlock. Anderson takes it to Hardy with a hard running high knee in the corner. Tag to Gallows. Big Boot from the Big Guy. He goes for a leg drop, but Matt moves! Matt with the tag! Jeff in with right hands. Whip and it’s reversed. Hardy with a right hand. Inverted atomic drop into a leg drop onto the penis. Dropkick to the face. Splash and a pin for 1..2…NO! Gallows tries to leave the ring. Jeff follows. He puts the steps between he and Gallows. POETRY IN MOTION with the steps!! Jeff grabs the head and slams it into the apron. He uses the steps to get to the top rope. Anderson is nearby, eats a kick. Gallows clips the legs. Tag to Anderson. Anderson sends Matt off the apron. Gallows has Jeff on the shoulders. Boot of Doom from Anderson. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! They look for the Magic Killer. Matt grabs the legs, though, and Jeff hits Twist of Fate to Gallows.

Tag to Matt. Twist of Fate from Matt! Jeff with a Senton! Pin from Matt! 1….2….3!!!!

Winners: The Hardy Boyz

Good to see em back!

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Here, have a JoJo.

Neville is here on the mic. He says he did everthing he said he was going to do. Aries did a lot of talking. It appears he’s a better talker than he is a fighter. We may not like his methods, may not respect his tactics, but we cannot deny his results. Tomorrow, they’ll have a proper celebration, but tonight he couldnt’ refuse the opportunity to prove us all wrong. He is unstoppable, undefeatable, un—-interrupted!

Mustafa Ali has heard enough, it appears.



Match 2: Neville vs Mustafa Ali

Neville shoves Ali hard before the bell. It rings, and we get a tie up. Neville grabs the hair and drags Ali into the centyer of the ring. Ali hits the ropes. Shoulder tackle. Neville kips up. Ali flips out of a possible attack. Head scissors from Ali. He sends NEville onto the apron. Spin kick to the face, and Neville heads down to the mat. Ali on the 2nd turnbuckle. Moonsault onto Neville! He shoves Neville into the ring. hits the ropes. Neville with a pop up, and just lets Ali fall flat to the mat. Sorry, that wasn’t a moonsault, it was a flipping crossbody. Anyway, Neville sends Ali to the outside as we head to commercial.

Neville has a side headlock on the mat when we return. It appears we missed a huge missile dropkick to the chest. Neville gloats like the good heel that he has become. Whip to the roeps. Ali bounces off Neville with a dropkick! Neville rushes the corner, Ali misses and hits a kick to the face. Ali dives through the ropes and hits a neckbreaker! Pin for 1..2..NO!! Neville sends Ali into the corner. Neville chokes Ali up on the bottom rope. The crowd is having their own fun, seemingly upsetting Neville. He goes for a back suplex but Ali lands on his feet. He eats an elbow, misses a right, and Neville hits a side suplex, HARD! Neville stares down the crowd. HUGE clothesline!!! Pin for 1..2…..NO!!! Neville stomps Ali a bit, then heads to the top rope as the crowd chants BEACHBALLMANIA. Thank you, Cole, for explaining this to me. Neville on the top rope! Ali sitting on the top rope. Holy shit, he hits a Springboard Spanish Fly off the top freakin rope!!! Beautiful. Ali on his knees. NEville up first. Right elbows. Ali with a kick. Neville replies with one of his own. Neville yells at the crowd. He holds the head of Ali, goes to kick, but Ali misses. Kick to the chin. He hops on the shoulders and hits a head scirsssors smash INTO the mat! Neville locks up, Ali twists and turns this into a DDT! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Ali heads to the corner. He’s up top. Inverted 450 splash, but neville moves!!!

Neville is up top! He looks to hit the move, the crowd does the OOOOOOOOOO and Neville HILARIOUSLY rejects them! He hops down off the ropes and locks in the Rings of Saturn instead! Ali taps out!

Winner:

After disrespecting Neville the entire match, him denying them the Red Arrow when the match got hot was fucking masterful.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

We come to the backstage area, and Vince McMahon is here!

Of course, once we return and have Vince McMahon come down, the crowd sings along loudly to his music.

The crowd chants “ROMAN SUCKS.” McMahon wants to say something tonight. He doesn’t say this often, but he wants to say THANK YOU for being the most passionate fans in the entire world, and for making them live up to the moniker of Mania being the Ultimate Thrill Ride, but Mania was last night, and this big wheel keeps right on turning – which is why he conferred with both RAW and Smackdown, and it’s time to shake things up around here!

He then wants to talk about something that shook us up down to our foundation. Vince wants to offer footage from last night.

We see the clip of Triple H running into Steph, and Steph crashing through a table. We get it again in slow motion.

Vince says his daughter will be out of action for some time 0 which gets a huge cheer. He says the crowd is being a bit insensitive right now. DELETE chant! Vince calls the crowd cruel, bloodthirsty even! Vince then says the show must go on, so since Stephanie is out of action, and we have no general manager, it’s time to name a new general manager. It won’t surprise you that he was just inducted into the HALL OF FAME!

The music of Teddy Long hits!!! Teddy is out, gettin all jiggy with it.

McMahon looks confused, says to cut the music, and tells Teddy to stop dancing. Vince then says….”It’s Not You!”

Teddy is confused. “It’s not me? My bad….Holla Holla Holla”

Vince then introduces the NEW GM of RAW…..

Angle only has one thing to say: It’s great to be back on Monday Night RAW! It’s True, It’s damn True! Angle looks like the happiest man alive.

DONT YOU DARE BE SOWWWAAAAA!!!!

New Day is here! Woods and Kofi are wearing shoulder pads with spikes. Big E is holding a huge box on his back with Booty Os on it. It appears they are inside as well, as he blows confetti-like cereal out. Big E says “What a night,” pertaining to Mania. He calls it one for the ages. So thrilling that all the blood of his head rushed straight to his…

Kofi and Woods cut him off. They were very excited to host a record-setting event for “you people.” Woods questions the wording. Kofi clears it up. They then say that they were a bit upset cuz they couldn’t do what they do best, and that’s wrassle. That’s why, tonight, they are issuing an open challenge to any team backstage that thinks they’re good enough to catch this cream.

WHOOO?

THE REVIVAL is here!



Match 3: The New Day vs The Revival

Dawson starts with Woods. He works the arm. Tag to Wilder. Right hands to the back of Woods. Snapmare into an arm bar. Woods turns into it and hits the ropes. He ducks a clothesline and a backhand. Head scissors and a spin from Woods. Big chop to the chest. Shove to the ropes by Wilder. Tag from Dawson. He’s in to stop Woods from any more offensive. Divorce Court to the shoulder.

Back after a break, and Dawson covers Woods for 1..2..NO! Dawson grabs the hair of Woods right in the center of the ring. Tag to Dash, and he holds his knee up, allowing Dawson to shove Woods shoulder directly into it. Dash heads in and hits a right hand. Another. He tosses Woods to the corner and stomps Woods down. Woods tries to fight out by grabbing the mouth. Dash with a headbutt. He lifts Woods up on the corner. Woods tries to fight out. Headbutt to Dash. Axe handle to the left arm of Woods! Dash back up to the top. He locks the head. Wods fights out with right hands and shoves Dash away. He jumps off. Missile dropkick! Woods crawls towards the corner. Tag to Dawson. Woods is cut off by Dawson! He escapes. Tag to Big E. Belly to Belly! Another! A third and Big E is ready to shake them hips. He hits the ropes, Dash is waitying for him. Clothesline!!! Big E with a rush to the ropes, but Dawson holds the ropes! Woods got a tag! Revival both in the ting. Woods sends Dash to the apron. He fights Dawson hard, then spins and a right elbow to the face from Woods!!! Nice! Tag to Dash. Dawson runs into an attack from Woods.

Woods does the flip out of the corner, but Dawson flips him right into a Shatter Machine! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

That end was great. Truly loved how Woods tried his hardest to survive and just couldn’t do it by himself.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Dash grabs Kofi from outside and drags nhim into the ring. Right hand from Dawson. He holds the leg of Kofi and Dash is on the second rope. He dives off right on the ankle of Kofi!

Backstage, Angle is hanging out with a box of stuff. There are some medals, and looks like his hat and wig. In comes Enzo and Cass. He introduces he and Cass to Angle. Angle hilariously has a solid reply to each of Enzo’s little questions, including How Ya Doin. Enzo says they’re not doin too good. Enzo and Cass says he’s got 30 Gs around his neck. Problem is, they have no gold around their waist. Why were The Hardy Boyz in the match? Why are they the champs? Why is Goody a human, and Pluto a dog? He thinks Angle can answer all of these questions. Angle says he has no idea what he’s talking about right now.

Angle says they will face Sheamus and Cesaro tonight for the Number One Contendership. Cass will prove that there’s only word to describe them, and he’s gonna spell it out.

Angle nods in approval then questions the spelling as they leave: “That’s not how you spell ‘soft.'”

BAYLEY!!

HOT ASS EVIL Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma!!!!!!!!!

Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma is on the announce table looking all kinds of HOT ASS AND EVIL! Good lord, them cakes.

A six woman tag match is next, with a surprise member, and one that simply just doesn’t need to be there.



Match 4: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Dana Brooke vs Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma, Nia Jax, and Charlotte

Dana and Charlotte to start? No, Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma tags herself in, and she’s ready. Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma goes behind and strikes the head hard. She then sends Dan into the corner. Dana with a knee. Dana ghoes for a body slam, but Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma lands on her feet and pulls Dana’s head down hard. She yells at Dana to get out and tag in the champion. Nice. TAG to Bayley. Lockup. Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma works the arm, twists out of a hold, and yanks the arm down hard. Again. Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma flips Bayley into a pin for 1..2.NO! Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma whips Bayley into the corner then eats an elbow. Bayley hops up and off. Arm drag into a drop toe hold Bayley twirls around Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma a few times then punches Charlotte on the apron. Hot Ass Evil Hot Ass Evil Emma with a right hand once Bayley turns.

We are back after a break, and Nia Jax has the upperhand on Bayley. She tags in Charlotte who enters the ring to chop Bayley. Charlotte hangs Bayley up in the Tree of Woe. Tag to Hot Ass Evil Emma. Hot Ass Evil Emma ducks a right hand from Sasha in the corner and kiks Bayley. She then grabs the ponytail of Bayley and yanks it from the outside! She’s deliciously evil. Charlotte tags herslef in and swings Bayley then knees the hamstring. Another. Charlotte with a chop. Bayley witha chop of her own. She lifts Charlotte and launches her to the outside of the ring! Bayley reaches for a tag. She nearly gets it, but Charlotte grabs Sasha by the leg and yanks her off the apron. She drags bayley to the corner as Sasha yells from the apron. Bayley goes fo ra tag, she gets Sasha. Double knees from Sasha off the corner. She grabs the leg of Charlotte. kick to Charlotte. Head scissors takeodnw. Knees in the corner. Charlotte kicks up but Sasha swings the legs and drops the knees to the gut as Charlotte lays across the ropes. Hot Ass Evil Emma is in and stops the pin. Dana in to send Hot Ass Evil Emma to the outaside. Nia in to attack Dana, but we get a double dropkick to Nia! Nia pulls Dana to the outside. Bayley with a crossbody off the apron to Nia.

In the ring, Charlotte goes for the Natural Selection, but Sasha turns this into the Bank Statement! Charlotte taps!!!

Winners: Sasha Banks, Dana Brooks, and Bayley

The oddness of Dana Brooks on the face team aside, the match was pretty good, and Sasha looked as delicious ever. Not to mention the nod to Hot Ass Evil Emma…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

Charlotte is pissed off at this loss. She shoves Hot Ass Evil Emma. She then does the same to Nia. Nia ain’t havin it. She squashes Charlotte in the corner. Hot Ass Evil Emma ain’t down. She heads out of the ring and leaves and Nia hits a hard elbow onto Charlotte. Nia heads to the outside and leaves.

Backstage, Angle wants to know what Sami Zayn is sayin exactly. Sami says he had a great relationship with Foley. He loves Angle, always been a huge fan, but he wants to cultivate that same kind of relationship with Angle. Sami says he may be overextending hisself. Angle says that he can tell Sami possesses one of the three Is, Intelligence. He also displays Intensity. And when he stood up to Steph, he proved he has Integrity. Angle then says Sami will be just fine. Sami thanks him. Angle then looks annoyed once Sami is about to leave. Sami then makes mention that he is not one of Steph’s favorite people. Jinder comes in all angry. He wants justice. Sami says he looks upset, clearly. Jinder says Sami had his time. This is more important. Angle stops the arguing, tells them to hold on, and says with him in charge, they’re settling all problems in the ring. So these two are going to settle their problems out there tonight. Done. Over. Finished.

Brock and Heyman are here to gloat and make a statement! He wants to do a little something different tonight and be a little personal. He wants to reveal a bedtime story that Brock tells his children, that Heyman tells his. It goes like this:

Once upon a time, there was a man who fancied himself a Superhero. This Superhero represented all the things in life that we as a society should stand up and rebel against; honor, dignity, honesty, family, tradition. One day, this superhero took his spear and his jackhammer and decided to go into town. This superhero’s name was Goldberg, and he was known as the baddest dude in the village. All the villagers would run around going, “Oh no, that’s Goldberg, he’s a bad (Xs 5) man. So, this badddd Goldberg – Brock interrupts – Heyman says once Goldberg took the title, he took a left turn and took an ultimate thrill ride into the village known as South Central Suplex City – a City where honor, dignity, honesty, family, and tradition are not respected. What happened to our superhero? Well he got his ass kicked by the beast.

Heyman doesn’t want all the kids to worry, because this fairy tale does have a happily ever after, and that is….you won’t be seeing Bill Goldberg around here anymore.

The crowd is seemingly ok with this, as they chant YES for them.

Heyman says, “Yes, Thank you Taker, and yes, Thank you Brock.”

Now, that leaves us in a situation where Brock is looking for new challenges and new challengers. So let’s go down the list? Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar? Brock still owes one to Seth. What about Matt Hardy vs Brock Lesnar? Jeff Hardy vs Brock Lesnar? Heyman can imagine both Hardyz vs Brock Lesnar. Please accept this into your hearts, Brock is not going to take a bunch of selfies with the title and cherish and savor every moment he has the title, or that time is fleeting, and he won’t hold the title forever. No, Brock is the disruptor of the status quo – which is why it’s time, here and now, to talk about the 2 in 23-2.

Heavy boos from the crowd.

Heyman says that history demands that these two go one – on – one to determine whose yard this really is. If you haven’t heard the news, Brock and Heyman are talking about Roman Reigns. Reigns, the guy spending the whole night barking around orders like he’s the big dog.

The crowd chants loudly, “WE WANT BALOR.”

Heyman says that now, what becomes of this situation. He brushes off the chant, so the crowd boos.

Heyman says if Reigns is the big dog, then Brock is Animal Cruelty. Heyman says it’s time to give the RAW After Mania crowd something they will never forget. It’s time to deliver something special, time to give them that one-on-one. So right here, right now, tonight….

Oh, but wait! Braun Strowman ain’t havin it! He heads straight to the ring with a mic. Brock and Braun go face to face. Braun says that he sees Reigns has his attention, but when Braun is finished with Reigns, maybe he’ll have Brock’s. He tells Lesnar that he damned sure has Braun’s attention. Braun drops the mic and stares down Brock.

Brock lays the title down on the ground and calls out Braun.

BRAUN chant.

Braun then backs up? Dafuq?

BULLSHIT chant.

We are informed that Jericho will get his rematch at Payback by Charley backstage. She asks Jericho what his thoughts are about tonight’s tag match when he teams with Rollins against Owens and Joe. This is his crowd, his pals, his buddies. He calls the crowd his friend in different languages. Cheer him on, man! This is the perfect place for him tonight to start getting his revenge on Owens. He’ll start with the first piece of his revenge; the tip of Kevin Owen’s finger. It was the tip of the finger that allowed him to beat Jericho at Mania last night. By the tip of his finger, Owens was able to win the match. And ya know what happens…..ya know what happens, tip of Kevin Owens finger….?

YOU JUST MADE THE LIST!

Jericho claims he’s going to take said tip of the finger….and OWENS ATTACKS!!! He scuffles with Jericho a bit until Samoa Joe comes up from behind to help with the beatdown! Joe shoves Owens into Owens. Owens kicks. POWERBOMB INTO A TABLE!!!! ONE ref comes backstage to stop the behemoths.

After a break, Seth heads to the Trainers Room to check on Jericho. Angle heads out and says Jericho is in no position, but the match is still on. Angle then says he promises, he’ll find a partner for him.



Match 5: Sheamus and Cesaro vs Enzo and Cass

Enzo and Cesaro to start. Cesaro with a quick pin for 1. He sends Enzo to the ropes .Enzo comes back with a spinning head scissors. Pin for 1. Enzo with a side headlock. Cedaro with aback suplex. Tag to Sheamus. Tag to Cass. Lockup. Side headlock. Sheamus gets sent into the ropes. Cass with a tackle. Another lockup. Cass with a right in the corner. another. Right to the face. Back elbow to Sheamus. Sheamus attacks the abs and face in the corner. Whip is reversed. Vass misses a splash. Sheamus tumbles into Cass then lands on the apron. He locks up Cass and pulls back on his head. Sheamus up top, damn near stumbles, and dives off with a clothesline but misses. Cass with a body slam. Tag to Enzo. Enzo runs, Cass catches him, and tosses him into Cesaro .Again, this time into Sheamus. Sheamus and Cesaro are outside. Enzo shimmies then Cass tosses him onto Sheamus and Cesaro as we get a commercial break.

Enzo is shoved by Sheamus in the corner. He reaches for a tag but Sheamus has him on the shoulders. ROllin senton and a tag from Cesaro. Stomp and a cover for 1….2…NO! Tag to Sheamus! He hits a right. Whip to Enzo, but Enzo reverses and sends Sheamus into the corner. Cesaro is in, but Enzo sends him to the outside. Cass hops down and fights Cesaro, but Sheamus swings a dropkick through the ropes to Cass. Enzo on the shoulders. DDT to Sheamus! Tag to Cesaro. Enzo has no one to tag. Cesaro with an uppercut!!! CESARO WITH THE SWING!!!!! Cesaro with the sharpshooter!!! Enzo screams in agony. Cass in the ring! BIG BOOT to Cesaro! Big Boot to Sheamus!!! Cass is up! Enzo with a tag! Cas in. Shoulder tackle ot Cesaro! Splash in the corner. Another splash. Sidewalk slam! Empire Elbow! Cass with a Big Boot! Tag to Enzo! Boom Shakala—-NOOOOOO! Sheamus shoves Cass out of the ring! He grabs Enzo, who is on the top rope, and sends him flying!

UPPERCUT FROM CESARO!!! Pin for 1…2…..3!!!!!

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

Fucking beautiful

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Sheamus and Cesaro sing and dance along with th crowd.

Next match is Jinder and Sami, and while Sami is making his way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, and he’s homebound, JINDER ATTACKS!! He beats Sami down hard then tosses him in the ring and demands the bell be rang.



Match 6: Jinder Mahal vs Sami Zayn

Jinder drops hard knees to Sami’s face. Jinde rtosses Sami into the ropes, snapmare, dropkick into the back. Pin for 1..2…NO! Jinder with a knee to the back of Sami. Chinlock from behind. Jinder covers for 1..2..NO! Chinlock again. Sami stands and turns into it with an elbow, whip and he eats a knee from Jinder. Jinder calls for the end, runs to the corner.

Exploder Suplex! Sami in the corner. He waits. HELLUVA KICK! Pin! 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Sami Zayn

Looks like Jinder was…Hindered.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *



Match 7: Seth Rollins and FINN FREAKIN BALOR vs Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Owens and Rollins to start! Lockup. Rollins with the go behin.d Owens works the arm then reverses and goes behind. Seth works the left arm. Owens gets the side headlock. Seth backs Owens up against the ropes. owens tackles Seth down .leap frog off the ropes by Seth. He hits a kick then goes for a suplex, but owens floats over and goes for a rollup. Seth escapes and goes for a superkick, but Owens dodges, and we hit a stalemate. Owens tags in Samoa Joe as Seth awaits competition. Joe heads in and we get a back and forth of punches. Joe sends Seth into the corner with some rights. Seth comes out with a chop. Right hand. Chop. Again with a right. Joe with a kick to the gut! Joe grabs the head of Seth and tags in Owens. Owens with a right hand. Another. Over and over, all to the midsection. Owens with a chop. Whip to The Architect. Owens rushes forward, and Seth hits a buckle buster. Tag to Finn!

Finn is in!!! Owens gakes a tag and attacks, but Finn gets the upeprhand till he gets hi twith a knee. Whip and Owens floats over, rolls through does Finn, dropkick to Owens. Side headlokc and Owens sends Finn into the coner. Finn hops over the ropes, swinging high kick and he goes to the top rope. Owens rols to the outside. Finn leaves the ring. RUNNING DROPKICK INTO THE BARRICADE! Finn sends Owens into the ring. He grabs the face, locks the arm, twists, again, tag to Seth. Rollins grabs the head. Double team whip to the ropes and Owens stops and rolls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE!!!! Joe chases Seth back in the ring. He checks on Owens. Seth hits the ropes! SETH FRONT FLIPS OVER THE TOP ROPE ONTO JOE AND OWENS!!! Owens gets back in the ring. DDT to Seth! Cover for 1..2…NO! OWens covers again but gets two once more! Owens with a knee to the back. Tag to Joe. Joe in with a right to the face. Right hand from Joe. Another. A few more in the conrer. Right forearm to Seth. Seth gets some of his own. Whip and Joe reverses. Splash in the corner, followed by a high kick and a pin for 1…2..NO! Joe sends Seth into the heel corner. Tag to Owens. Owens witha boot to the gut. He leaves it there and pushes forward hard. Owens with a kick to Seth in the corner. Owens with a right hand. Owens with a stomp as the crowed cchants STUPID IDIOT. Senton and a pin for 1..2…NO!

Owens with an elbow to the back of the head, followed by a cravat. Owens works the lock from behind as Seth tries to fight out. Owens with a tag to Joe. Joe with a kick. Right hand from Joe, attacking the knee. Joe grabs the leg with the bad knee. Spinning toe hold but Seth kicks out of it. Seth is up. Right elbow to the face! He tries to tag, but Joe stops him. Seth with another right, ducks a clothelsine, dives for a tag, nearly gets it, but Joe just drops, damaging the knee even more! Tag to Owens. Owens in with a stomp to the knee as the crowd does the wave. Joe with a huge Senton. Another, but this time Seth rolls out of the way! Seth reaches fo ra tag…somewhere. Seth grabs the ropes. Joe grabs the leg, flips Seth uip, and he lands on his feet. Joe with the Clutch! Rollins uses the ropes to escape. Huge kick to Joe! Seth reaches. Tag to Balor!!! Tag to Owens! In with a right, asnother. One for Joe. Balor attacks Owens in the middle of the ring. Dropkick to the face. Balor grabs the head of Owens. Chop. Whip to the corner. Balor with another chop. Whip followed by another chop. Balor goes for another, but Owens gets an elbow. Finn grabs the ropes. High kick to Owens! Owens lands on the floor. Finn looks to fly, but Joe is nearby. Finn runs and hits a huge kick to Joe. Finn looks to finish, but Owens moves! Finn rolls through. owens catches him, spins, and slams him down. Pin for 1..2..N!O Owens goes for the Pop Up Powerbomb, but Finn holds on. Slingblade! He’s looking to attack Owens, but runs right into the clutch by Joe!

Seth flies and attacks Joe! Owens with a superkick! Finn with a dropkick!!! Coup De Grace. Pin for 1..2…..3!!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Beautiful return for Finn

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

After the match, Finn and Seth stare each other down a bit. Seth holds Finn’s hand up in the air, and we are done here…

End Show