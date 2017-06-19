Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I’m going to RAW next week, so look forward to Csonka’s immediate musings on all things RAW! I’ll miss you all. Look for me on screen while I profess my love for Sasha Banks!

What better way to start the show than with Roman Reigns with a dumb looking tank top and an even dumber looking grin.

Reigns says some of us may not like it, some of us may love it, but when it comes down to it, he cannot be beaten one on one. it’s the truth. Ask Bray Wyatt, ask Finn Balor, ask Seth Rollins, ask my excitement. Reigns gloats that he put Braun out of commission. He brings up that he main evented his third Wrestlemania in a row – where he retired The Undertaker. Roman says he respects Taker, and Taker respects him because he beat him. This is the plan; he doesn’t care if it’s Brock Lesnar, or “That guy they call Joe” because at Summerslam, he’s the Number One Contender for the Universal Title. Why? Because this is his yard, and he makes the rules around here, and that’s why….

THAT GUY NAMED JOE is here! He doesn’t seem too happy. Joe gets in the ring and grabs the mic. He couldn’t help but notice that Reigns seems to have forgotten Joe’s name. At first, he was offended, but then he realized Reigns had to come out and make a case for his announcement, and list people he’s beaten. He noticed Joe’s name wasn’t on that list, and that’s because Reigns has never beat Joe. Joe reintroduces himself. He is Samoa Joe, the TRUE Number One Contender, and the next champion. Reigns says he never, in his whole life, thought he would agree with Paul Heyman, but he will never be Samoa Joe to Reigns…he’ll always be “Just Joe.”

Samoa Joe headbutts Reigns for his stupidity. Reigns rolls to the outside. Joe grabs him and tosses him into the barricade, then does so again. Joe screams for Reigns to say his name then slams Reigns head into the apron. He tosses Reigns into the ring. Joe from behind, grabs Reigns head and screams at hi, then goes for the clutch. Reigns blocks and hits an arm drag. SUPERMAN PUNCH to Joe! Joe escapes the ring as the crowd boos. Admittedly, there are some cheers, but the boos carry over.



Match 1: The Hardy Boyz vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Anderson locks up with Matt. Matt works the left arm, slamming it on the shoulder. Tag to Jeff, and he comes off the 2nd rope with an axe handle. Jeff works the shoulder some more, backs up into the corner, then gets a tag in from Matt. Whip to Anderson into the corner, then a double suplex. Pin by Matt. 1..2…NO!!! Cesaro and Sheamus are watchingb ackstage. Gallows is now in. Short clothesline to Matt. Elbow drop from Gallows, but Matt moves. Tag to Jeff. Whip to the corner. Jeff baseball slides Anderson off the apron then hits Poetry in Motion to Gallows. Splash by Jeff and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Gallows with a right hand to Jeff, then a whip to the heel corner. Tag to Anderson. Anderson with right hands to the head, antoher, a third in the middle of the ring. HARDY chant. Anderson grabs Jeff and whips to the heel corner. JEff runs into Gallows, back elbows Anderson, then hops up, possibly looking for Whisper in the Wind, but Anderson is too quick and trips him up.

We are back, and Gallows gets a tag to Anderson. Anderon drops some knees ot Jeff’s head then covers for 1.2…NO! Jeff escapes, crawls towards Matt, but Anderson has a hold on his pants. He goes for a back suplex. Jeff lands on his feet and clocks Gallows. He shoots towards the corner, but Anderson grabs the foot. Jeff with the twist n kick. He reaches for a tag. Anderson gets tagged by Gallows. Gallows heads to the corner and hits Matt, preventing the tag. He sends Jeff to the corner. Tag to Anderson. Anderson in, but Jeff shoves Gallows. He hits in the corner. Whisper in the Wind. Tag to Matt. Clothesline to Anderson. Whip is reversed and Matt hits Gallows on the apron. Right hand to Anderson. Hangman to Gallows. Matt with the Delete Corner Headbuster. Bulldog attempt, but matt gets sent to the corner. 2nd corner elbow drop. Side Effect. Pin for 1.2….NO!! Gallows stops the pin. jkeff is in. Kick to Jeff by Gallows. Matt sends Gallows to the outside. Rollup from Anderson. Pin for 1..2…N!O!! Outside, Gallows hits a big boot to Jeff. Anderson attacks Anderson with some rights. Ref stops him. Gallows with a cheap shot. Right by Anderson. Tag to Gallows. Boot of Doom! Pin by Gallows. 1….2…..NO!!! Whoa! Jeff rushes outside, attacks Anderson. BIG BOOT TO MATT by Gallows!!! He is sent into the corner.

Jeff with the blind tag. Gallows doesn’t see it. He pulls Matt in. Matt escapes, Twist of Fate! Tag to Jeff! Swanton Bomb! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: The Hardy Boyz

Nice false finish and pretty good match.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Love when Cole says “This place has become unglued,” then they pan to the crowd that is just sort of casually celebrating the victory.

Goldust gives us another promo. He says Hollywood has the brightest stars and the biggest stage. It is a city where dreams come true, but what about the side they dont want you to see? Where dreams get shattered like a piece of broken glass. I think he’s talking about Wilmington. He says he’ll be flying into the city of angels on wings….next week, he wants to formally invite R-Truth to the debut of his latest motion picture, The Shattered Truth. You will laugh, cry, and never forget the name of Goldust. The Golden Age is back!

Elias Samson is in the ring to give us a lil jingle. He’s wondering who wants to walk with him. I am tired. He remembers being 15 and receiving his guitar. His father said he could go wherever he wants. His father didn’t realize he would drift into this God Forsaken Town of…wherever they are.

Eli takes a bunch of time saying he’s gotta tune his guitar. He then says he can sit here all night, it doesn’t bother him.

Thankfully, he’s cut off by the entrance of….

Balor?

Ok, I guess.

Finn enters and circles the ring, while Elias walks with his guitar on his shoulder. He backs up towards the ropes, then leaves the ring.



Match 2: Finn Balor vs Bo Dallas

Bo attacks before the bell, rushing Finn hard and hitting an elbow to the face. Another, knocking Finn down. Finn doesn’t even have his jacket off. Bo looks confusing with a beard.

Bell rings, and the match officially starts. He attacks Finn in the corner, then hits a hard clothesline. Bo drops Finnt o the bottom rope and chokes him up. Bo on the outside, attacks the head of Finn. Bo asks Finn if he Bo-lieves. Bo sends Finn into the barricade hard. Bo runs and just drives his knee into Finn’s face. Bo sends Finn into the ring and covers. 1..2…NO!! Bo with a cravat from the side. Finn is able to escape, but Bo hits a knee, then whips Finn into the corner. Finn with a kick out of the corner. Overhead kick to Bo. Finn with a flurry. Stomps to Bo. He won’t stop. Ref holds him back. Finn with a clothesline to the outside. Finn on the apron. He runs, hits a kick to the face of Bo. Balor then sends Bo into the barricade. Again! Again! Back in the ring, Balor hits the slingblade. Finn rushes the corner. Dropkick!

Finn on the apron. He hits the corner. Coup De Grace!! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

I’m not even sure how I feel about this…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Bo looks like a bad Bray Wyatt cosplay.

Corey Graves get up from his seat mid-broadcast yet again.

WWE 2k18 commercial.

Corey Graves is here with Angle, says it’s to obad he didn’t have a good Father’s Day. He’s here to help, he has an idea.

In comes Enzo and Cass. He tells Graves no one cares how he’s doin. haha. Angle wants to know what is wrong with Enzo tweeting Conor McGregor. ok? Enzo says he’s stepped over biggger guys than Connor McGregor. Cass is pissed, says they wanna talk bout a tweet? What about the fact that they’ve been attacked. Enzo says the common denominator here is The Revival. Cass says for a minute he thought it was Enzo, but now he knows for a fact that it’s The Big Show.

Angle says by the end of the night, we’ll know exactly who attacked the both of them.

Enzo tells Graves he has a hair out of place, kid.

Seth Rollins graces us with his presence. The 2k18 Cover Boy says that today was kind of awesome. He grew up playing video games, as he’s sure a lot of us did. Sports games were the jams, and no one was cooler than the dude on the covers – Jordan, Manning, Michaels, and today he has the honor to join that crew.

Seth wants to talk about his past. He was given an offer, accepted it, and bought in. He made a lot of money, got a bunch of material things.

Random ass YOU DESERVE IT chant.

Seth says he had all that stuff but couldn’t look in the mirror. He then says that we gave him a second chance, which allowed him to get a second chance. No material thing could be worth that. This cover is not just his cover; it’s our cover. Seth wants to make a promise to all of us.

But he can’t, cuz Wyatt wants to fuck with him some. He shows up on screen. He says Seth contradicts himself. On one side of his mouth, he says he has grown as an individual, but on the other side of his mouth, all he talks about is his vanity. He says Seth is shilling this corporate banner. He tells Seth that he an feel the struggle within the soul of Seth. Seth is still conforming, just when it happens now, he’s conforming to whatever it is we all want him to be. Seth can wear the clothes of a good, honest man, but deep down, Seth is not that man.

Seth says he is not THAT man, he is THEE Man! I thought Roman was! Seth has been around some egotistical people. He’s been around for a while. Those who know him, know that Seth was more excited than anything to stand toe to toe with an alleged God. Truth about Gods is that they only exist in our minds. Maybe in Wyatt’s world, he is a god, but in Seth’s world, Wyatt is jut a coward.

Bray says Seth bets he’s safe, but Wyatt warned him. He warned Seth not to take his name in vain, and now it’s time to make a sacrifice. Now,….He’s here.

Wyatt’s music hits, and he comes out.

Wyatt makes his way down the ramp, but Seth ain’t havin it! He dives off the corner onto Wyatt onto Wyatt!!! He then heads up the ramp, seemingly very proud.

There’s a gash on Seth’s face. Nice.

lol. Dumb ass graphic pops up with Angle in the middle sayin “Angle Cracks the Case Tonight!”

haha

Backstage, Charley wants to chat with Finny Boy. She wants to know what’s next. Finn says things didn’t go as well as he had hoped at Extreme Rules, but as a man, he only looks forward, and all he sees is the Universal Title and he doing everything to win it back.

Charley brings up tonight’s main event and wonders if there is a prediction. Finn says when Joe locks in the clutch, it’s lights out. He calls Roman The Big Dog. He’s not a bettin man, but if…

AAAAAAHHHH ELIAS SAMSON FROM BEHIND! He attacks Finn! He then grabs him and tells him not to EVER upstage him again.

D-Von Dudley, of all people, come here, suited up, to scream for help. That was random.

Before the Cruiserweights can get into it below, Titus comes down. He says they can’t have a match of THIS magnitude without the proper hype and the proper brand. More importantly, the proper man. Titus enters the ring, says we’re gonna kick this thing off the right way. Ladies and Gentlemen, The Titus Brand in conjunction with 205 Live this Cruiserweight Match. In one corner, you have TJP. In the other, you have your future Cruiserweight Champion, Mr. Akiraaaaaa Tozawaaaaaaaaaa. HAW HAW HAW HAW HAW HAW



Match 3: TJP vs Akira Tozawa

Lockup to start. Tozawa with a side headlock. TJ escapes beautifully, and gets a headlock. Akira with a punch while Cole calls something “TURNT.” TJ escapes a hold, then gets rolled up for 1. Deep arm drag takedown. TJ locks the head and flips Akira down. Leg scissors hold to Tozawa. TJ floats into a pin. Cover for 1..2..NO! TJ in the corner, presses Akira in the corner. Right hand then an uppercut from TJ. Whip to the corner. Tozawa hops over TJ then hits a headscissors flip. He rushes the ropes, but TJ hits a shoulder trush on the apron. TJ on the top rope, flies over, goes for a rollup but Akira escapes and goes for a senton. TJ has a knee up, though.

Neville’s music hits, and he comes out scowling while TJ and Tozawa look on. Cole and Co act completely shocked and surprised even though there is an empty chair next to Booker T just waiting for NEville…

Neville gets on the commentary mic and says he is not here to talk to anyone, he’s just here to watch Tozawa.

We return to RAW and TJ flips over the rope onto Tozawa. Cover for 1..2..NO! TJ works the head from behind and above. TITus tries to help with the motication. Tozawa escapes with an elbow. TJ with an elbow to the bac kof the head. Tozawa holds the ropes off a whip then kicks hard. Whip to the ropes, TJ with a springboard chest check. Kip Up and a Dab. Cover for 1..2..NO! TJ steps on the head of Tozawa, then rubs his shoe into the forehead. TJ with the forearm scrape and an arm bar. TJ locks the arm up behind with his legs and pulls back on the chin. Tozawa HAWs out of the hold then hits a few elbows to the gut. TJ with a back suplex, Tozawa lands on his feet, goes for a German, but TJ hits an elbow. Tozawa with a pump kick to the face of TJ!!! Damn. Tozawa on the top rope. He goes for the STOMP! TJ ROLLS OUT!!! Akira hits the ropes and just bolts himself through the freaking ropes!!! Best suicide dive I’ve ever seen! Tozawa sends TJ into the ring. TJ with a double chicken wing gutbuster and a pin for 1..2….NO!!! Whoa, though that was over. Tozawa escapes a detonation kick, hits a kick of his own, then hits a Saito Suplex.

Tozawa to the top rope. Falling Senton bomb to TJ! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Not bad, guyz

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Titus celebrates in the middle of the ring, asks to give it up for Tozawa. He then says that later tonight, he and Apollo Crews will be facing Sheamus and Cesaro, and it’ll be a celebration y’all. He’s gonna give away stuff. Titus says Tozawa is THIS close to signing with The Titus Brand, and once he does, he wil become the champ and the money will be flowing.

Neville shuts Titus up, sayin enough. He calls Titus a peasant. He tells Tozawa to tread carefully, because if he continues to disrespect The King of the Cruiserweights, he will not be given an opportunity to bend the knee, he will be annihilated.

Titus tells Neville that he’s not sure what he sees is a proud king. No, what he sees over there is a scared little boy. Titus says the Neville Level will be annihilated by the Powa of Tozawa!

Backstage, Kurt Angle is talking to The Revival. We can’t hear them.

Truth is here to quote Batman. He accepts the invitation. next week, it’s going down in LA. If Goldust wants his name in the lights, get ready, cuz he’s gonna smash them all. Truth is gonna reach up and bring Goldust crashing right back down. There will be no movie for Goldust, just the hand of truth smacking him in the face. Next week, You Gon Get Got!

Backstage, Bo Dallas is sulking. Curtis Axel comes in to tell him to move on, and says Positivity Brings Focus. Bo says he stole that from a poster with a cat on it.

HAHAHAHA.

The Miz comes in to berate them. He says these two were once action stars, but now Bo is comic relief. The Bo in The Marine 5 would smack this Bo and say wake up. Miz then calls out Axe Man. Axel says be careful. Miz says go ahead and hit him but what happens next week? Nothing. Miz will go on to be the IC Champ while Axel sits backstage, havin a match with catering. OR They side with Miz and become his entourage. Think about it.

Backstage, Charley introduces Samoa Joe. She wants to know how he is preparing for Reigns. Joe says this is the wrong question. Let’s take a look at the last time Roman stepped into the ring with a guy named Joe. 4 months ago, we see Joe’s debut match where A Guy Named Joe beat Roman Reigns. It’s simple, says Joe, Reigns needs to reassess his goals. Reigns’ forgotten past dictates that tonight, he will leave here a broken man. Reigns needs to remember one thing. Joe is going to lockup Brock in The Clutch, and he’s not letting go of him or the title. Tonight, he’ll teach Reigns his name, and Reigns better put some Respeck on it every time he says it. He is Samoa Joe.



Match 4: Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns

Lockup to start. Joe backs Reigns up in the corner. The ref breaks them up. Lockup again, and this time Reigns get sa side headlokc. Joe cinches the midsection and sends Reigns into the ropes. Shoulder tackle and Reigns still stands. Joe hits the ropes. Another shoulder tackle and they both stay standing. Reigns with an uppercut. Another. A third, but joe hits ak nee then a forearm. Joe hits the ropes. Reigns hits the ropes too. Shoulder tackle from Reigns, and Joe gets knocked down. Reigns looks for The Superman Punch, but Joe rolls to the outside. Reigns waits for Joe to get back in as the ref counts. Test of Strength is short lived as Joe hits an elbow then a right.He beats down Reigns with jabs in the corner. Joe with a right elbow. Right foreram from Reigns. He gets Joe in the corner then whips. Reverse. Joe with a squash in the corner and a high kick to Reigns face. Joe goes for The Clutch, but Reigns rolls out of the ring! The ref starts the count and Reigns just chills. He slides back in at 6 then they go at it. Joe with a knee and a headbutt, and Reigns is down. Joe hits the ropes. SAMOAN DROP! Reigns rolls to the outside. Joe is hanging a bit over the edge of the apron. Reigns runs, Joe escapes. Joe with a kick to Reigns then he sends Reigns into the ringpost back first. Running Senton on the outside!

We are back, and Joe has the upperhand. Joe with a cravat from the side. Reigns breaks the hold, but Joe hits a knee then a headbutt. Joe with another running senton, but Roman moves, and Joe eats mat. Reigns up in the conrer. Joe rushes, misses, eats a clothesline. Another. Reigns with a whip to the ropes, Reigns goes for a clothesline, but Joe ducks, big boot from Reigns! Cover for 1..2..NO! Joe is up first in the corner. Reigns up too. He gets clotheslines in the corner one after another, reaching 10. Reigns hits the ropes, and hits a final clothesline to send Joe down to the mat. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch. Joe is up. He sees Reigns and rolls to the outside. Reigns follows and waits. Reigns runs, DRIVE BY to Joe! Reigns grabs Joe and sends him back in the ring. Reigns calls for the punch again. He runs, but Joe catches him! Inverted Atomic Drop! Boot! Senton! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Joe looks for a Uranage, but Reigns holds on. Knees, but Reigns with a surprise Superman Punch! Cover for 1..2…NO! Joe with a kick! Uranage! Pin! 1..2……NO!!! Joe is up first again! He waits. He wants The Clutch. He nearly gets it! Reigns backs Joe up in the corner. Reigns shoves Joe off. SPEAR! Cover for 1….2…….JOE WITH A FOOT ON THE BOTTOM ROPE!!!

Joe rolls to the outside. Ref starts the count. Reigns is seated in the corner. Ref gets to 8. Joe slides in! Reigns is in the corner on his haunches. Reigns is looking to strike, but the tron shows an ambulance backing into the arena!!! The annoying siren is on, and we get the ambulance stopping.

IT’S BRAUN!!!!

Reigns is shocked! From behind, Samoa Joe with The Clutch!!!! Her’s got it in! Reigns is fading! The ref lifts the arm once. I guess that’s enough, because he calls for the finish.

IT’S BRAUN!!!!

Reigns is shocked! From behind, Samoa Joe with The Clutch!!!! Her’s got it in! Reigns is fading! The ref lifts the arm once. I guess that’s enough, because he calls for the finish.

Winner: Samoa Joe

This worked.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/4

Joe celebrates and heads to the back.

Braun is here! He heads down the ramp and directly to the ring. Braun yells that he is not finished with Reigns. Braun with a front chokeslam! Shit looked sick. I’ve missed you, Braun!

Braun tells Reigns that if he thinks Reigns is man enough, he’ll see him at Great Balls of Fire in an Ambulance Match.

Welcome to the most must see WWE talk show in history, welcome to MizTV.

In the ring, we have two bears with signs that say “I’m Sorry,” and “Please Forgive Me.” The Miz introduces his wife, and Maryse comes out to her own music. Oh Pourquoi…..

Miz hands her a glass of champagne and goes in for a kiss, but Maryse denies him. Miz brings up the clock, and last week when he knocked her off the apron, he’s sorry. He tells Maryse that sorry is not good enough, and that’s why he got her this gift.

There is a huge gift in the center of the ring wrapped.

Maryse peaks in the gift box, then rips it open. Its the Grandfather clock. Miz says he fixed it all and made it perfect, just like Maryse, and just like them. They are perfect. This is perfect. Ambrose is trying to ruin it. This title is like their baby, and no one has a stronger bond than them. She is everything to him, he loves her so much, and he’s so sorry about everything these past few weeks. He will never ever put her in harms way. This clock is timeless just like Miz, but no it is timeless just like both of them. Please forgive him.

Maryse is all smiles. She is about to kiss Miz, but is stopped by Dean’s music.

Dean tries to attack and Miz pulls Maryse in front of him, but she has champagne, and it spills all over her. Miz turns and tries to attack Dean, but Dean moves and Miz falls into the clock! This is kind of sad. Maryse shoves Miz away and leaves the ring. Miz apologizes loudly, screaming that he didn’t mean to do this. Maryse is gone. Miz turns, gets kicked, escapes Dirty Deeds, and leaves the ring! Dean is in the ring, staring down Miz. The bears are behind Dean. THEY ATTACK!!!! IT’S AXEL AND BO!!!!

Miz heads back in the ring. Kick to Dean, right in the face! The bears lift Dean, and Miz grabs the chin of Dean. Skull Crushing Finale to Dean Ambrose.

Backstage, Angle is talking to Show. We can’t hear this convo either.



Match 5: Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Cesaro and Apollo to start. Side headlock. Whip and Cesaro with a shoulder tackle. Cesaro hits the ropes, bounces over Apollo, eats a dropkick. Apollo works the arm and looks to tag in Titus, but Cesaro hits a right. Uppercut to Apollo. tag to Sheamus. Sheamus with a shoulder in the corner. Rolling senton to Apollo. Cover for 1..2..NO! Sheamus attacks the chest with a few hits from behind. Sheamus with an arm lock from behind. Tag to Cesaro, and they double up with the stomps in the corner. Cesaro talks shit to Titus, then goes back to Apollo. Short clothesline and a cover for 1..2..NO! Side headlock from Cesaro. Apollo with a right hand, but Sheamus tags in. Jawbreaker to Sheamus. Shemaus backs into the corner. Tag from Cesaro. He runs in and grabs the trunks, but Apollo hits an Enziguri. Tag to Titus! He’s in with a shouler tackle. Clothesline. He tosses Cesaro across the ring. Titus rushes the corner. Big Splash. He looks for a slam, but Cesaro drops down and gets tagged by Sheamus. Big Boot from Titus to Cesaro. Sheamus hangs Titus up, misses a clothesline of the top and rolls through. Corner splash. I think that was a tag. Apollo in with a standing moonsault, but Cesaro breaks up the pin after 2! Cesaro sends Titus off the apron. Apollo sends Cesaro out of the ring. Apollo rolls up Sheamus, 1…2..NO!!!

Apollo gets sent into the ropes. Ref distracted. Cheap shot from Cesaro! Sheamus with an assisted White Noise! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

So wer Titus and Apollo the faces here?

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Video Package for Joe vs Brock wherein Brock calls Joe a punk ass bitch.



Match 6: Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

We return to the show and the match is already goin on. Damnit. Sasha kicks out of the corner, dodges a shoulder, then dives off with knees to the face of Nia. Sasha is favoring the knee.

Alexa Bliss is at the announce table. Hot Ass Evil Emma comes out to get shoved by Alexa. Alex runs down the ramp and into the ring. Hot Ass Evil Emma follows. Alexa hides behind Nia. Nia puts Alexa in front of her. Hot Ass Evil Emma kicks, Alexa dodges and kicks Nia, causing the DQ.

Winner: Nia Jax via DQ

hm

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Nia gets sent into the corner, and Hot Ass Evil Emma and Alexa attack Sasha! In come Mickie and Dana. They save Sasha and attack Hot Ass Evil Emma. Nia squashes Hot Ass Evil Emma in the corner then goes to attack Sasha. Bayley comes down to clothesline Alexa, then sends her into Hot Ass Evil Emma. Saito Suplex to Alexa! Elbow in the corner to Hot Ass Evil Emma! Running Knee! Nia is up! Bayley goes to attack but Nia sends her in the corner. Shoulders to Nia until Mickie and Dana pull her off. Nia shoves both of them. Bayley with a kick to Nia. Sasha kicks. Bulldog from Bayley. double dropkick from Mickie and Dana, sending Nia to the outside. A damn shame that not a lot of care seems to be had here.

Kurt Angle is here to prevent RAW from devolving. He wants to get to the bottom of this and calls out Enzo and Cass.

They do their thing, then head to the ring. cass says when they find out who is doing this, they will find them, and they will prove that there’s only one word to describe you….

S-A-W-F-T!!!!

Angle says he has been talking to suspects all night long. Right now, he wants to bring out The Revival.

Wilder and Dawson are out.

Angle then brings out The Big Show.

He wants to get to the point. He wants to rule out a couple of them. Cass said when he was hit from behind, it felt like a very powerful punch to the back of the head. Angle’s gotta ask him.

Show says Angle knows him. As far as Enzo and Cass go, it’s written on their shirts. If he’s gonna come at them, he’s going to come straight to their face and punch them right in the mouth. He tells Cass not to look at him like he wants some, cuz he’ll get more than he can handle. As far as Angle, accusing him? If that’s what you think of Show now, maybe he doesn’t even need to be on RAW anymore.

Show leaves.

Cass then says there it is, there’s the answer. medical staff says he had a lump on his head the size of a baseball.

Angle calms him down, says we still have The Revival, and ever since they returned, the attacks started.

Revival is here to talk. They’re not here to win a popularity contest. This time, they’re innocent. There’s nothing left for he and Dash to prove.

Angle says after speaking to a bunch of people, he has come to the conclusion that The Revival has very solid alibis. So….Angle will find out who did this..

Corey Graves from the booth says he may be of some assistance. Cass claims he had a lump the size of a baseball. Graves said none of the medical team attended to Cass at all. Cass says it wasn’t WWE’s medical team.

Graves brings up last week when Cass showed up. Graves says he knows what happened to Cass last week. Graves has some security footage that might open our eyes.

We get footage of….

Cass walking backstage. He seems suspicious. There’s no one around. Cass grabs the beam nearby and lays it down. Cass then grabs more debris and brings it down. Cass then kicks a nearby box and lays down on the floor. He then holds his head and just lays down.

We go back to the ring, and Cass is behind Enzo. Enzo is staring at the footage. Grave brings up the hit in the back of the head and says they both know that no one ever attacked him, did they? Big Cass attacked Enzo.

Enzo turns around and wants to know what’s going on. Enzo says there’s no truth, right.

Cass says YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT HE DID. Cass says Enzo constantly runs his mouth about God knows what every single minute of the day!!! Cass has wanted to slap Enzo so many times. You know how many times he wanted to KO him? He didnh’t cuz he felt bad! Everybody backstage does not like him! Everyone in the back! They all hate him and Cass felt bad for him. He put up with Enzo’s crap for years! Every. Single. Day! Until finally, he snapped. He’s gotta admit; it felt damned good when Cass attacked Enzo from behind. Cass says he would have snapped Enzo’s neck like a twig, but he didn’t. He wanted to watch Enzo suffer. For all the years and crap he had to put up with, he wanted to watch him suffer!!! And when things got a little bit hot! And fingers pointed in his direction, he cooled them down – because he wanted to see just how smart Enzo was. He wanted to see if Enzo was smart enough to realize what was going on around him or if Enzo is just as dumb as he looks – and Cass realized that Enzo is even dumber. Enzo is dead weight holding him down when he should be on top. Enzo is the reason Cass has never been the champion. He is the star, the future, where the money is, and Enzo….Enzo’s mouth just writes checks that his ass can’t cash, because Big Cass has always been behind him.

Well not for long. Because Cass and Enzo….are through.

BIG BOOT TO ENZO!!!!

“And you can’t…teach….that.”

End Show