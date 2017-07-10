Awwwwww, I’ve missed you guys! The swelling has gone down, and my package is fine – thanks for asking. My hot Asian girlfriend says hi.

RAW starts with a man who is seven feet tall, and you can’t teach that – no matter how generic your entrance music is.

Cass comes to the ring. He is one shade of light orange all over – quite impressive. Cass asks how we’re doin. He is doing spectacular. After what he did to Enzo last night, he couldn’t feel any better. We get some still shots from last night of Cass beatin some Enzo. He threw Enzo out of the ring and his life, forever. We see the big boot.

We get some exclusive footage of Enzo being dragged backstage by two refs, on their way to the traines’ room. He wants to let this video right there serve notice to everyone in the locker room. From the bottom to the top, the very top, that’s what happens when you mess with Big Cass. To all the people that never supported him and chanted for Enzo, not Big Cass, don’t think for a second that we can support him now. Don’t dare hop on the bandwagon, because they know now what he’s capable of. He is the future of the WWE. To all the doubters, one day he will be the Universal Champion. He will main event Mania, he will represent the WWE to the fullest evry day, he will be on the talk shows, and do we wanna know why? Because no one is on his level. No one can touch him. He is 7 foot tall, and he is on the top of the mountain.

Of course, with all this talk, The Big Show comes out. Cass heads up to him, face to face, and talks some shit. Big Show with a headbutt! Big Show attacks with rights, but Cass tries to escape, hits some rights. Show takes him off his feet, front face head lock, and Show spins, then sends Cass into the corner. Big knees to the face of Cass. Show stands him up. He grabs the hair, but Cass escapes and leaves the ring while Show stands.

Match 1: Finn Balor vs Elias Samson

Lockup and Eli grabs Finn for a body slam, then just launches Finn. Another lockup and Finn attacks the kidney then a kick to the back of the thigh. Side headlock into the ropes, but Finn holds on with a slide. Eli with a whip, goes for a rollup but Finn escapes and hits a dropkick. Eli sends Finn in the corner, and Eli hits some shoulders. Whip to the corner by Eli, Finn side steps. Kick to the head! Damn. Finn to the top rope. Looks to finish it, but Eli rolls to the outside.

Back to the match and Eli hits a suplex. During the break, we missed a knee to the back of the head. We get a full nelson stretch to Finn, in an elevated position. Balor rolls this up and gets a 1..2…NO! Balor with some elbows, but Samson hits a knee then sends Balor into the corner. Finn with a kick out of the corner. Clothelsine. Another. Dropkick to Eli, barely gets him. Chop then a whip and another chop. Whip and Finn runs, butr Eli hits a boot. Eli hops to the top rope and Balor hits him with a high kick. Samson falls to the outsid.e Finn on the apron. He goes for the swinging kick, but Samson grabs the leg and shoves Finn back hard, causing Finn to fall on his face. Eli runs into the ring and works the fuji bar. Finn escapes. Double stomp to the chest. Eli works the arm after some wrasslin. Eli squashes Finn down with a pin and gets a 1..2..NO! Eli drops finn again. Pin for 1..2…NO! Eli works the left arm, seemingly his focus for the match. They trade right hands, but Finn hits an ovehead kick.

Slingblade by Balor. Running dropkick, sending Samson into the corner hard. Balor to the top rope. Coup De Grace. Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

Not a bad match by any means.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/4

Finn heads to the top of the ramp to celebrate, and The Hardy Boyz come out to help him celebrate. Dafuq? Well, I guess they’re up next. Jeff remembers to sell his right arm before heading the rest of the way down the ramp.

Jeff brings up last night, saying we probably think that they should just go home and become obsolete. Matt says they are here to make a proclamation. They have only begun to make magic within the WWE Universe.

They are interrupted by Gallows and Anderson. Gallows says it was them specifically saying The Hardy Boyz were done. They seem proud, but the only thing the Hardyz proved was that they aren’t the Hardy Boyz of old, they’re just the old Hardy Boyz. Gallows suggests these “nerds” get out of the ring, because it belongs to them.

Matt says neither of them are 100%, they’re a little stitched, a little bruised, and somewhat…BROKEN, but if they think the ring belongs to them, how about they have a fight right now and determine this.

Gallows and Anderson head down the ramp, while Jeff gets ready.



Match 2: The Hardy Boyz vs Gallows and Anderson

Matt and Anderson to start. Anderson gets Matt in the corner. Right hand by Matt and a side headlock. Hits the ropes, shoulder tackle by Matt. Gallows is tagged in. Whip to Gallows. Tag to Jeff. Poetry in Motion, and we get a commercial break.

We return to Jeff Hardy eating a huge boot. Anderson grabs Jeff by the head but Jeff hits a jawbreaker. jeff flies for a tag, and Matt comes in. Elbow to the face of Anderson. Delete Headslams in the corner. Cole explains what Matt is doing, thereby eliminating the cool factor of the move. Matt with a clothesline in the corner. Bulldog attempt, but Anderson escapes, only to eat a Side Effect. Matt knocks Gallows down off the apron. Leg drop off the 2nd rope. No, sorry, elbow drop. Matt waits, kicks. Twist of Fate attempt is thwarted. Matt holds the ropes. Anderson eats an elbow. Gallows with a hard kick to the back of Matt.

Running Knee from Anderson. Tag to Gallows. Magic Killer. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Gallows and Anderson just aren’t that fun to watch for me.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

Before Gallows and Anderson can fully celebrate, the music of The Revival hits, and they rush down the ramp to attack The Hardy Boyz!!! They beat down the Boyz in the corner. Wilder off the second rope with a knee to theface of Matt Hardy! They head to Jeff. SHATTER MACHINE!!! Revival celebrates their statement.

Up Next, The Miz presents the second best awards show of the year, The Mizzies. The first, of course, being The Ragsys.

Miz and his crew come out to celebrate. Miz awards Bo and Axel an award, and it’s a tie.

Bo wants to thank someone very special; The Miz. Without him, none of this would be possible. He changed his life. Bo says, “Let’s change the world.”

Axel says Miz has done so much for them already, and now he looks and feels like a million bucks, and because of Miz, he’s going to make a million bucks.

Miz calls them award winning superstars.

The next award is for a woman, and of course, it’s Maryse for the most Beautiful, Gorgeous, Sexy Woman is….Maryse! Maryse is in tears. She can’t believe it.

She thanks The Miz for this because she would not be able to achieve this without him. Miz has one final award. It’s for The Most Outstanding Performance, more specifically, “Greatest Man in the WWE.”

And the winner is…..Dean Ambrose….JUST KIDDING, It’s THE MIZ!

He is, was, and always will be the greatest man in WWE. Critics will say he just talks a lot and runs his mouth, but he speaks the truth. He made this title prestigious. He said he’d defeat Dean, and he did. People talk good game. The Hardyz said they’d win the tag team titles, Tozawa said he’d get his belt, Seth Rollins said he’d expose Wyatt for what he was, but the only frauds Miz saw last night was Hardyz, Tozawa, and Seth Freakin Rollins.

Miz speaks the truth. He said Dean would lose, and he did. Miz calls Dean the toughest competitor he’s ever been in the ring with. He even calls Dean the toughest man in the WWE. But if Miz beat him, what does this make him?

Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and he just rushes the ring! He attacks Miz!!! Eventually, the three on one thing takes over, but SETH ROLLINS IS here!! Seth grabs a tab;e amd attacks Bo. Miz to the outside. Dean sends Axel to the outside! 2/3s of The Shield stand tall in the ring.

After a commercial break, Seth is walking backstage. Dean walks up and asks what the hell was up with that. Dean says he doesn’t trust Seth, and this little thing ain’t gonna happen. There ain’t gonna be no Shield reunion. He tells Seth to fight his battles, while Dean fights his own.

Seth is like damn bro, that hurt.



Match 3: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

Sasha and Alexa to start. She heads to the ropes to break the hold. Ref stops Sasha. Alexa with a sloppy right and a tag to Nia. Nia looks Sasha up and down then shoves her. Sasha ain’t havin it. She gets shoved again. Bayley with the blind tag. Sasha knocks Alexa off the apron. Nia knocks Bayley down. Sasha with a Thesz Press to Alexa. Bayley clips the knee. Sasha with a hit of her own. Bayley with an elbow off the top rope.

We’re back after a break and Sasha gets the knees in the corner to Alexa’s face. Cover for 1..2..NO! Sasha grabs the hair and tags in Bayley. Bayley with a bulldog to Alexa and a cover for 1..2.NO! Bayley tries to prevent a tag, but Alexa gets it, and in comes Nia. Bayley with an elbow, another. She goes for a third, but Nia lifts her. Bayley floats off and dropkicks the knee. Bayley with a back elbow in the corner. Another. The third doesn’t land as Nia flips her over. Bayley lands on her feet. Attack to the knee. Bayley comes off the top rope with a fist to Alexa, but Nia sends her into the turnbuckle hard. Nia sends Bayley into the corner face first again. Nia sends Bayley into the corner. Splash. She tosses Bayley across the ring. Nia with a cobra clutch like move. Nia shoves Bayley into the corner hard. Tag to Alexa. Nia whips Alexa to the corner. Alexa stops. Stares. SLAP to Bayley. Alexa chokes Bayley up on the ropes. Cover for 1..2..NO! Alexa pulls the hair of bayley then hits a right. She sends Bayley into the corner. Tag to Nia. Nia grabs the ponytail then talks shit to bayley. Bayley with some rights, but Nia hits a headbutt. She’s got Bayley up again in the hold. BNayley sends some elbows behind, escapes the hold, flies for a tag, but Nia catches her and shoves her into the heel corner. Tag to Alexa. Alexa goes to swipe Sasha, but Sasha ducks. Nia squashes Bayley in the corner then shoves her down for a pin from Alexa. Alexa keeps jaw jacking with Sasha though. She finally shoves Sasha off the apron. Alexa with the flip off the corner and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! SASHA STOPS THE PIN!!! Nia in and sends Sasha to the outside.

Nia goes to attack with the knee, but Sasha moves!!!! Nia hits knee to barricade. In the ring, Bayley rolls up Alexa! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!!

Winner: Sasha Banks

Nicely done, ladies.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

24 Karat Pictures Presents

Goldust tells Truth that he wasn’t made for the spotlight. The Shattered Truth is a box office smash. It’s the biggest hit of the summer. It’s only natural that he gives his audience what is wanted – an encore performance. Normally the sequel isn’t as good as the original, but nothing about him is…normal. So grab popcorn, snuggle up tight, and enjoy The Shattered Truth: Part 2

The Golden Age is back.

R-Truth heads to the ring to ask us what’s up. Goldust is out next, ready for his sequel.



Match 4: Goldust vs R-Truth

The ref tries to keep the two separate, but Goldust gives Truth a hard right to the face. Truth fights out. Whip to the corner. Splash in the corner. Truth with a belly to belly. GOldust kicks, drops, goes for the uppercut, but Truth drops to his knees too and blocks it! Truth sends GOldust to the corner. Truth with a beatdown on the corner, but Goldust escapes and kicks Truth down. Goldust stomps Truth to his back. Goldust grabs the dreads. Goldust with a right to the forehead. Right to Truth. More. Goldust sends Truth in the corner. Chop to the chest. Another chop. Truth with a right hand. Kick to Goldust. Goldust drops and hits a right hand to the gut. Goldust with an elbow to the face and a cover for 1…NO! The crowd is dead as shit, but I like what’s going on here. Cravat from behind. Truth with a spinebuster! Goldust sneaks acover but Truth is under the ropes. Goldust in the corner with right hands. Truth escapes. Both men down! Spinning elbow from Truth. He goes for the scissors kick, but Goldust clips the knee! Right hand from Truth. Truth drops a knee to the thigh. Goldust goes for another leg drop, but Truth kicks him to the outside. Goldust comes back in and gets hit with a heel kick. Scissors kick to Goldust. Truth covers. 1..2..NO! Truth shows tire.

Goldust shoves Truth in the corner shoulder first then hits his Golden finale and pins for 1..2….3!!

Winner:

Dead crowd kinda killed the match.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Kurt Angle is here to talk about his great balls. Angle says he can’t wait for next year, but at things sometimes do, things got out of hand. Angle says the show must go on. Right now, he wants to introduce to all of us, The Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar.

Here he is!

We get a recap of last night, including the low blow and F5.

Angle tells Brock that 14 years ago, he defeated Angle for the WWE Championship. What amazes him is that Brock is seemingly better and better every year. he though Joe was going to beat him, but he was wrong. Brock is still the champ. Heyman introduces Angle to Brock, then asks if there is anything else. Angle says he has ideas for his next challenger, and thought Heyman may be curious.

Heyman says, to be blunt, he did not expect to have a creative meeting here on RAW. They don’t volunteer services of brainstorming in public. Heyman says they’ll leave him to all of his corporate shit and bid him a pleasant good evening.

Roman Reigns’ music cuts them off before they could fully leave the ring.

Angle stands between Brock and Reigns and says they’re not done talking to Paul Heyman. Angle then turns to Reigns and says he’s got a lot of nerve coming out here after last night.

Reigns says that these guys were all a part fo the Attitude Era, y’all blew everything up. That was then, this is now. Reigns tells Angle that he could thank Reigns, because Angle didn’t know how to handle Braun, and Brock is never around to.

Shots fired.

If anything, Reigns did Angle a favor, so maybe Angle owes him one, and maybe that one is Brock at Summerslam.

Heyman says he likes the sound of that, but Brock takes the mic and says Heyman must be kiddin him. He looks to Reign, and says Reigns doesn’t deserve shit. Right now is as close as Reigns is going to get to the title. Reigns doesn’t deserve it.

Samoa Joe’s music hits. He is here wondering why everyone is living in a wonderful fantasy land. How about hedrags everyone back down to reality.

Brock says the reality is Brock kicked Joe’s ass last night. Joe says sooner than later, Joe is putting Brock to sleep. Joe says that Brock knows in his heart that Brock didn’t beat him, he escaped him. Joe then looks to REigns and says that he has never beaten him.

Heyman wants to get one thing straight. From his opinion, and that does matter, The Big Dog that put The Undertaker away – that’s a claim for the title shot. The ex-communicated Samoan, Joe will never see Brock in a title match again. Joe is finished.

Joe points to Brock, tells him Heyman is protecting Brock from Joe, because he knows that Joe is the man. Brock looks aside, and Joe says to look at him when he;s talking to him. Joe says Heyman is the one who knows Joe has his number.

Reigns then jokes that he showed the whole world that last night, right?

Joe says Reigns is real mouthy for a man who got his ass beat by Braun last night.

Angle says they all had grueling matches last night, so next week it’ll be Joe vs Reigns and whoever wins will be facing Brock. If they go to blows right now, Angle will cancel that match tonight. He says to save it, and rest, and look forward to Summerslam. Angle tells Joe and Reigns to go. The crowd chants to fight.

Reigns is so totally out of his league around Brock and Joe…

Before we cut to a commercial, Corey Graves leaves the commentary booth.

We come back, and Angle is staring at his phone. Graves walks up to him. Angle says he can’t let this get out, then says he’s going to lose his family over this. His career could be destroyed. Next week, he’s going public. Graves says he doesn’t think Angle will have to say goodbye. Graves has all the confidence in the world that everthing will be just fine.

I wonder what was sent to him…



Match 5: Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa vs Noam Dar and Neville

Cedric and Dar to start. Dar tries to quiet his girl while Titus tries to get them to start the match. Dar runs right into the loudest elbow I’ve ever heard. Cedric with an uppercut, sending Dar to the outside to hug Alicia. Alicia tells the crowd to stop laughing. Cedric goes to the outside, the nfollows Noam and hits an elbow. Tag to Akira, who is in to whip Noam to the ropes. Step Toe Hold from Cedric and Tozawa drops an elbow. Cover for 1..2…NO! Akira stomps Dar in the corner over and over. Akira with an axe handle. Akira works the arm. Noam with a kick nd a tag to Neville. Akira with a leg take down. Kick to Neville. Senton to Neville!!!! HAW HAW HAW! Neville shoves Akira to the corner face first. Again to the heel corner. Neville distracts while Dar attacks in the corner.

Came back from a bathroom break and Cedric is kicking Dar off the apron. Neville clips the legs and Cedric crotches himself. Neville grabs Cedric by the head and hits a right hand. Neville locks the head. He locks up. Cedrick fights out. Neville crotches himself!!! Oh shieeeeeut. Cedric smiles. He goes to tag in Tozawa. He’s in. Cedric knocks Dar off the apron then hits a suicde dive to Dar outside.

Neville is still on the ropes. Tozawa sees, kicks the ropes, and rushes up to the top. Senton and a cover for 1..2….3!!

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa.

Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

Charley talks to Seth about earlier tonight, and he says he went out there solely to shut up The Miz. He then says Wyatt is still a fraud, a coward, and tonight he’s going to expose that.

Wyatt cuts a promo at an Arco bathroom.

He says all that’s left is sin and regret, because we cant change who we are. How dare Seth take his eyes off Wyatt. He is everywhere. He promises that Seth will never deny him again. Seth will burn for his sins. Wyatt is here.



Match 6: Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins

Lockup to strat. Wyatt backs Seth into the corner. Seth backs him in the corner. Ref breaks it. Wyatt goes for a cheap shot, but Seth grabs the fist and beats down in the conrer. Wyatt kicks out. Shoves Seth in th ecorner. Wyatt with a collision in the middle of the ring. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Wyatt up first. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Seth fights out. He sends Wyatt to the outside. Suicide Dive, but Wyatt pushes Seth away. Wyatt goes for a right hand, but Seth moves and Wyatt clocks the barricade! Seth with a right hand to Wyatt. He sends Wyat in the corner and goes for the hand. He stomps the fingers! Seth takes Wyatt to the outside and slams his hand on the steel steps. Seth on the top rope. He flies off, but Bray catches him! Uranage!

We’re back to the match, and the crowd is doing the wave, it appears. Wyatt has a cravat on Seth. Seth elbows out of it. Wyatt hits a knee, sends Seth to the ropes, but Seth hits a dropkick! Wyatt sends Seth into the corner. Splash by Wyatt! Cover for 1..2..NO! Wyatt with a DDT after Seth tries to fight out. Wyatt covers. 1..2..NO! Wyatt locks on another cravat. Wyatt sends Seth to the corner. Seth is on the top rope. He kicks Wyatt away. Wyatt with a headbutt. Wyatt heads to the top. Wyatt drops an elbow. Seth with a right. Another. Seth fights Wyatt off, sending him to the mat after hitting the right hand hard. Seth on the top rope. He dives Roll through. Kick to the head by Wyatt, but Seth rebounds off the ropes with a kick! Wyatt hits back, but Seth with a rebound Superkick! Seth is up first. Wyatt staggers, goes for a right. Seth blocks. Another. Kick to the gut. Stomp to the hand. Seth hits the ropes. Slingblade! Wyatt rolls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Dive to Wyatt! This time he hits it..barely. Seth sends Wyatt back into the ring. He waits for Wyatt to stand. Seth with a springboard clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO! Wyatt up in the corner. Seth with an elbow in the orner. Another running forearm. Wyatt follows, but eats a boot. blockbuster off the top rope. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Far more energetic than last night thus far. Seth heads to the top rope. Wyatt trips Seth up then grabs Seth, going or a move, but Seth turns this into a Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Wyhatt grabs up for Sister Abigail, but Seth rolls up for 1..2..NO!! Superkick!

Wyatt turns and headbutts Seth right in the eye! SISTER ABIGAIL! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Bray Wyatt

That second half was everything last night’s match wishes it was.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Wyatt celebrates on his knees. Then the lights go out, and we get the Wyatt stuff.

Lights are back on, and no Wyatt.

Seth is laid out in the middle of the ring. From the crowd, The Miz and his entourage head to the ring. They circle (triangle?? the ring then hop on the apron like they’re The Shield (they’re not). They pause. Seth strikes first, attacking Bo. Miz and Axel attack. Now all three of them. All of them stomp Seth down over and over until Dean Ambrose comes in with a chair! He beats down The Miz over and over and over. Axel pulls Miz out of the ring as Dean swings the chair in the ring. Seth in the corner, staring on.

Backstage, Angle is on the phone. He tells whoever it is to stop thinking that way, then tells he/she to come next week and they’ll both do it together. neither of them have anything to be ashamed of. He is proud of him/her and hope he/she feels the same about him. Come next week, and we’ll figure it out. Angle ends it with an “I love you.”

Who is your guess?

End Show

