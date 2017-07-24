Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hi Everybody!

So RAW starts with a video package that leads you to believe that Roman Reigns is a hero amongst heroes and on a quest to be the very best, like no one ever was. Then Braun comes down to fuck him up.

The End.

MMMM, Sasha…

Current time sees Kurt Angle come to the ring and remind us that he has a son, and that son is Jason Jordan. Angle shares with us that he was nervous, but when he saw Jason come down the ramp, he knows he did the right thing. Tonight, his son will have his very first match tonight on RAW. Angle gave him an opportunity, and the rest is up to him.

Speaking of opportunities, he gave Joe and Reigns a chance to prove something, but Braun had other plans. Angle gave it a lot of thought, and at Summerslam, Brock will be facing…

BRAUNN!!!!!!

Well, Angle didn’t announce that, but Braun sure as hell thinks so. He comes down to the ring to stare that beady-eyed Angle down. Braun says he won his match at Great Balls of Fire, unlike Reigns and Joe, and the fact is that he does not fear Brock Lesnar – Brock Lesnar fears him. At Summerslam, he’s going to break Brock Lesnar.

Samoa Joe ain’t down with the Braun.

Joe tells Braun that it’s fortunate they have yet to cross paths, really, but he now wants to explain who he is. The name is Samoa Joe, and he is the man that came within seconds of putting Brock to sleep. He is the man that doesn’t fear Brock Lesnar, and definitely doesn’t fear Braun. The only reason Joe isn’t kicking Braun’s teeth down his throat right now is simple. All he accomplished was preventing Reigns from losing to Joe for the third time straight.

Joe tells Angle that Braun and Roman have a lot they need to settle, but at Summerslam, Angle needs to give the beast to Joe.

Reigns gets his cue. He’s out from the back to stare at the crowd as if he’s never seen them before in his life.

It’s funny to REigns, it appears, that Joe comes out to talk about what he ALMOST did. Reigns says that neither of these men have done anything yet. In 5 years, he’s been a tag team champion, a US Champ, a 3 time World Heavyweight Champion, a Rumble winner…he mentions Philly, but I’m not sure why. The crowd still boo his ass. He’s been a part of 5 Manias, 3 of which he main evented, and the last one is where he retired The Undertaker. So please, tell Reigns what they’ve all done here.

Reigns waits for 3 seconds then says that’s right, they haven’t done anything yet. Reigns tries to square up.

Angle has changed his mind again. At Summerslam, Brock Lesnar will be facing…Samoa Joe

And Reigns

And Braun Strowman

And Diverticulitis.

Joe is pissed. He asks Angle what the hell is this. Angle says they are done. Joe continues to yell at Angle as he walks away. Braun takes the mic and says he doesn’t care how many people he’s facing, all he cares about is piling bodies.

Reigns says, “Man, shut up” then gives Reigns a right hand. braun goozles Reigns and Joe, but they both double team Braun with knees and right hands, sending him to the outside. They follow and beat down Braun, sending him over the barricade into the crowd. As they calm down, Joe turns to Reigns and just gives him a right jab. They go toe to toe in the middle of the ring. Joe with a headbutt. Braun is back in the ring with a holder tackle to Joe! Braun sends Reigns into the ringpost shoulder first. Braun sees Joe in the corner as Angle calls for help. Security is her eto rush the ring but Braun tosses them all out of the ring like nothing. Joe takes advantage, locking on The Clutch.

Angle calls for The Locker Room, which is the dumbes thing ever. All the jobbers come out to break up Joe and Braun. Braun backs them up in the corner. Reigns is in the ring and hits Braun with a clothesline. Bo and Axel hold Reigns back, but he sends them all to the outside of the ring where Truth, Sheamus, and a few others are, because they don’t matter compared to the three in the ring and suddenly have a like mindset to collectively stop this feud, but not any other that will happen throughout the show…

Braun smashes Reigns against the ropes. Braun with a powerslam to Reigns. Braun leaves the ring smiling while Goldust an The Revival hold back Joe.

Elias Samson is in the ring and talks about walking with lions or some sort of animal friend. He speaks of hurting one of his babies last week.

WE WANT BALOR chant.



Match 1: Finn Balor vs Elias Samson

Finn throws his jacket at ELi then hits a bunch of strikes. Knee to Eli and he sends him to the outside. Finn hits the ropes then a dropkick through the ropes. Finn is all taped up in case you were wonderin. Finn with a right hand to the face, another. Finn sends Eli to the ring then hops on the apron. Eli rolls out of the ring, so Finn follows by dropping down and running with a right hand to the back of the head. Ah, this is a NO DQ match. Sweet.

Back from a break, and Finn is beatin that ass. Whip to the ropes, Eli misses a clothesline, but hits a second one. Samson with a few rights to the shoulder then some stomps on the floor. Eli grabs the arm hanging over the apron and just drops it down hard. Eli with another pull of the arm. Eli heads into the ring and pulls the arm back gard while pushing down on th eshoulder. Whip to the rope as Cole talks about Eli being a gambler. Samson drops a knee onto Finn then sends him into the corner. Eli grabs the left arm and swings it against the ringpost. ELi grabs a chair on the outside, but Finn stops him then hits another dropkick to the face back in the middle of the ring. Finn grabs Eli and gets shoves in the corner. Eli with a shoulder. Snapmare into a leg drop onto the shoulder. Eli with a knee to the back of Finn. Finn runs into the corner with a kick. Clothesline. Finn with a right hand in the corner then some hits to the head. He trips the leg and hits some stomps to the chest and gut. Finn leaves the ring and grabs a chair. He heads back in, scowling. He looks to clock Eli but gets kicked. Eli grabs the chair. Shot straight to the shoulder! Finn writhes in pain to the outside of the ring.

Back from another break, and Eli sends Balor to the outside. Baseball slide from Eli, and Finn hits the barricade. Eli sends Finn back in the ring then hits a shoulder breaker to Finn. Pin for 1..2…NO!!Eli sets up a chair in the corner the ngoes to grab Finn. He looks to send Finn into the chair, but Finn reverses and Eli eats seat. Eli goes for a right, misses, and Finn hits one of his. Another. Overhead kick to the arm. Eli sends Finn to the outside, but Finn trips Eli and traps him into between the apron and the ring! Finn with a bunch of hits, then a stomp to the back of the head. Again. Over and over again. Samson falls through the apron, stands up, and eats a swinging kick by Finn! Finn hits the barricade, runs, and hits a huge dropkick to Eli, sending him into the barricade. Finn sends Eli into the ring. Finn grabs the chair and heads into the ring. Finn smacks Eli hard against the back a few times, then tosses the chair aside. Finn hits the corner, bounces off,runing dropkick to the seated Eli. Finn with another clothesline. alor is going to the top rope. He’s up! He stands! COUP DE GRACE!!

THE LIGHTS GO OUT!!!!

Wyatt is in the ring! Sister Abigail to FInn Balor! Wyatt hangs upside down in the corner. ELi with the cover. 1….2……3!!!

Winner: ELi Samson

Not a bad match at all…

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

After the match, Wyatt spider crawls towards FInn then talks ome mumbo jumpo.

Bayley and The Hardyz do a Sonic commercial…

Back to RAW, and we get an extensive recap of Angle announcing his son to the world.

Angle is backstage with Renee Young, and he says it’s been quite a week. Tonight, Jordan will face Hawkins. Angle says Jordan wants to prove he can do this on his own. He will prove it tonight that he will be a successful single competitor. As a father, he has butterflies.

Angle is interrupted by Hot Ass Evil Emma! She wants to know when the focus will be on her. She started the Women’s Revolution, and she sits on the side lines and watches while people who looked up to her like Sasha and Bayley get all the opportunities. What does she have to do to get noticed? Oh, she knows…maybe she’ll start dating Angle’s son.

Angle gives Hot Ass Evil Emma a match with Nia Jax.

Backstage, Enzo Amore is shadow boxing. Big Show comes up to him to ask Enzo if he wants to do this. Enzo says he has a new plan tonight, and he says his plan is screw a plan, he’s bringing the fight straight to CAss.

His name is Enzo Amore, and he is a certified G and a bonafide stud, and you can’t teach that. He is the realest guy in the room and wants to know how we are doin.

Enzo is tells Cass that things that drive him, drive Cass crazy. The little engine that could and will is fueled on passion, and he’s got a full tank. What the key is, however, is all of us. Enzo does a little dancin. He tells Cass that he has lost the key to success, and his tank is running on E, but Enzo ain’t no pit stop. This is a marathon, not a sprint, but either way it’s a race. Cass is like the finish line, and he can’t wait to run into him.

SAWFT



Match 2: Big Cass vs Enzo Amore

Cass misses a clotheline, and Enzo gets adropkick to the knee. Enzo hops on Cass and hits the head from the back, goes for a dropkick, but Cass swats him aside. Cass with a blow to the back. Cass sends Enzo across the ring with a toss. Enzo with a kick ut of the corner. He runs into the arms of Cass, then turns it into a sleeper. Cass backs Enzo up in the corner. Enzo with a kick to the fce. Enzo up top, dives, holds the head, but Cass catches him and hits a huge slam straight to the mat. Cas with an elbow drop. Another elbow drop to the chest of Enzo. Enzo turns on his stomach. Cass with a kick to the gut. Cass lifts Enzo laying across the corner. He beats down on the back a few times. Cass boots Enzo in the face. He shoves him down. Enzo tries to fight back with some rights from the kneed position. He stnads and Cass grabs his head. Cass sends Enzo’s head into the corner hard over and over .Stomps in the corner over and over.

Cass with a huge boot to Enzo. Cover for 1..2….3!!

Winner: Big Cass

Why is this still going on?

Match Quality: 1/2*

Personal Enjoyment: 1/2*

Total Rating: 1/2*

After the match, Cass lifts Enzo and hits an uppercut in the corner. The Big Show is face this week, so he’s here to protect Enzo.

Ok, so Cass holds ENzo up from behind and Show walks down the ramp, and threatens Big Show that if show comes any closer, he’ll snap Enzo’s neck? Wait…what?

Show doesn’t care, keeps coming into the ring, and Cass shoves Enzo into Show then hits a big boot. Cass with an Empire Elbow. Another one. He hits a third one to Show. Show turns and tries to stand. Show with a chop to the chest. Cass with another boot to the head. Another Empire Elbow. One more. Show cowers against the ropes, and Cass stomps him out.Show gets to his knees, so Cass kicks him in the gut. Cass stomps him some more then puts his boot to the neck. Show is struggling, trying to get out of the choke. Cass stares him down.

Backstage, Renee Young has a question for Alexa Bliss. BLiss says she is not worried about Summerslam. Tonight, the entire universe is going to see a friendship destroyed. She calls Bayley and Sasha Team Gag Reflex. haha. Alexa says Sasha thinks she is the best at everything, and she can’t stomach to lose to Bayley. Sasha’s ego cannot handle that. As for Bayley, if she loses, she’s going to sit at home and cry, eating twinkies, watching her former best friend steal the spotlight from her for like the millionth time. Tonight, neither of them are winners. Tonight, the real winner is Alexa.



Match 3: Nia Jax vs Hot Ass Evil Emma

Potty break makes me miss the offset of the match. I come back to Nia hitting the ropes then flipping forward ONTO Hot Ass Evil Emma. It impresses the crowd and Michael Cole.

Winner:

I suppose this is what happens when you tweet your frustrations.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

For those looking for Charley, we’ve found her. She is backstage asking Akira why he wants a match with Ariya Daivari, and also why his shoulder is taped up.

We are taken back to Titus quitting for Akira, then to 205 Live where Tozawa beat Daivari.

Tozawa tells Charley that now we see why he wants a rematch. In comes Titus who knows how badly Tozawa wants Daivari, but that shoulder is a liability. Akira cannot fool Titus, and he is in it for his health. Titus went to both Angle and the medical staff, and got the match cancelled. Tozawa is pissed. Tozawa says he is going to the ring now. He wants his match now. This is his business. No. He told Titus that he has a point to prove. He yells for Titus to stay backstage, but Titus doesn’t listen.

In the ring now, and Tozawa is telling Titus to mind his own business. He finally slaps Titus in the face and shows no regrets.

I love Twitter

Ladies and gentlemen…Elias Sandow

Back to the show, and Akira is in the middle of the ring telling Daivari that he will come out tonight and face him like a man.

Instead, Neville heads out with a mic in his hand.

Neville tells Akira that it has been only two weeks, but he has already forgotten who he is. All of this – his shoulder and shattered confidence – it’s all because of Neville. Neville calls Akira’s fighting spirit admirable, but says he is in no state to stand toe to toe with the King of the Cruiserweights. Neville tried to warn Tozawa, but he opted to trust the false promises of Titus. Where did that get him? It got him to becoming a pathetic joke. Tozawa is nothing more than a shell of his former—-

Akira with a kick! Another! Tozawa up top! SENTON TO NEVILLE! Akira favors his shoulder, and in comes Ariya, who drops Akira with a huge clothesline.

Daivari isn’t done, though, as he grabs Neville, locks the arm behind himself, then hits a hard clothesline to Neville!!! Daivari grabs the Cruiserweight Title and says something only the WWE World Heavyweight Champion can understand.

Backstage, Bayley is lacin up her boots. Sasha walks by, pissed off at that little troll and what she said. Bayley tells her not to fall into the trap. Sasha says she’s right, and she can’t wait to get her hands on that little troll at Summerslam. Bayley then tells Sasha to focus on tonight’s match. Sasha wants to know what that means. Sasha wonders what that means. Sasha then says let’s go out there and show the world who is best. Bayley says may the best woman win, and Sasha says she will.

Backstage, Renee speaks to Jordan. He realizes all eyes are on him. He can handle this, though. He can handle a little bit of pressure. Jason says he has butterflies, and Renee makes the comparison. Renee wants to know how he feels about the reveal. Jordan says it’s incredible and unbelievable. He grew up idolizing Angle. His hero is his father. He’s no poet, but if he could put it into words, just imagine the wildest dream coming true. Right now, he’s focused. He’s going to go out and win his first match on RAW. It’s The Truth. It’s The Darned Truth.

Backstage, totally not near Renee, Seth walks up to Dean and tells him that he’s looking forward to the first time in three years that these two have teamed together. Seth wants to come up with a game plan, and Dean says he’s just gonna go out and do what he knows how to do. Seth says what, get beat by The Miz? Seth says that they have to worry about Axel and Dallas (You know, because, they’re not Samoa Joe or Reigns or Braun).

Dean tells Seth that he’s gotta worry about 3 guys while Dean’s gotta worry about 4.

Alexa Bliss is here to watch the match alongside Cole and Co.

And here….we…goooo



Match 4: Sasha Banks vs Bayley

Lockup to start. Sasha shoves Bayley away. Another lockup. Bayley gets the shove this time, but Sasha hits a shoulder tackle and a cover for 1. Bayley kicks out but Sasha grabs the arm and works it behind. bayley rollls through, sweeps, and hits the ropes. Sasha drops, but Bayley reads it and rolls Sasha into a pin for 1..NO! Bayley locks the head. She releases and worsk the left arm. Whip is reversed. Sasha hops over, goes for a dropkick, but Bayley reads it and holds the ropes then smashes Sasha up for a pin. 1…NO! Another roll up for 1 and a kickout. Sasha with a slap to the face!! Sasha walks the ropes for an arm drag, Bayley hits an elbow and doe the same. CLothesline in the corner then a cover for 1..NO! Front faced headlock from Bayley. Sasha fights out, Bayley whips, gets kicked in the face, then hits a back body drop to Sasha. Quick cover for 1.2…NO! Bayley rushes the corner with a shoulder, rolls away, then hits an uppercut. Bayley gets to the 2nd rope, but Sasha shoves her off the top rope, and we get a commercial break.

Back from product shilling, and I still don’t want Sonics. Sasha has Bayley locked up from behind, pulling the arms. Bayley turns into it, backs up Sasha in the corner, but Sasha sends Bayley into it after a second toss. Sasha is bounced off the top buckle. Bayley sends Sasha on the apron, hits a right, then a running bulldog with Sasha hanging over the 2nd rope. Pin for 1..2..NO! Bayley locks the midserction then goes fo ra backslide. Sasha tries to prevent it, does, grabs a kick, and hits one of her own straight to Bayley! Bayley tosses Sasha in the corner, Sasha lifts up and sends Bayley into the turnbucjkle. Double knees to the back into the Backstabber INTO the Bank Statement! Sasha rolls Bayley into the center of the ring for a pin but Bayley uses momentum to get the pin for 1! Sasha with a chinlock from behind, but Bayley stands up on it then snapmares Sasha down off her back. Bayley foes for the Bayley to Belly, but Sasha hits a right. Bayley fires back with a right of her own. Both women stare each other down then lock horns an hit eaxch other with a bunch o right hands! Sasha sends bayley into the bottom turnbuckle then hits knees to the spine. Sasha heads to the top rope. Sasha flies with knees, but Bayley moves! Bayley hits the ropes. Running knee to Bayley! SHINING WIZARD BY SASHA!!!! Both women down. The crowd loves it. Ref is at 6. 7. 8. 9. Bayley is up! Sasha is next. Bayley with an elbow. Sasha fires back. Right hand from Bayley. From Sasha. Bayley. Sasha over and over, Bayley with a hard right! She hooks an arm, spins, and hits an elbow by Bayley! Bayley grabs Sasha and sends her to the apron. Sasha hits a shoulder, and uses the ropes to hit a high knee.

Sasha climbs to the top rope. Bayley is up. She hits a right hand to the face. Bayley climbs up to the top. She locks the head, gravs the arm, Sasha with a right hand, again, another. Bayley goes for a Superplex, but Sasha drops her face first.

Sasha to the top. She dives with a FROG SPLASH!!!! Pin for 1…2…NO! BAYLEY REVERSES AND ROLLS INTO A PIN! 1…2…..3!!!

Winner: Bayley

Another great one by these two. I’m so glad they were given time. A lot of little things worked here.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Both girls are seated, exhausted. Sasha looks on at Bayley while Bayley reels in her pain. Alexa Bliss walks down the ramp and heads to the ring. She enters the ring and Bayley heads to the corner. Bayley holds the title up high. No she doesn’t, Alexa does. But I typed it incorrectly and didn’t correct it. Damn me. Damn me to hell. Bayley stares at it, then Alexa.

Backstage, Renee Young is with Curt Hawkins. He’s the guy that will lose tonight. He doesn’t care about Jason Jordan. He’s going to smack the kid, beat him, and ruin his debut. Then, everyone will be talking about Curt Hawkins.



Match 5: Jason Jordan vs Curt Hawkins

Curt starts the match with a hard smack to Jason. Jason goes from smiling to angry. He shoots the gut and just drops Curt hard. Hard cross faces from above, then lockup from behind. Side German?? Sure. Cover for 1..2..NO! Backstage, Angle is watching. Jason hops on the back of Curt and beats on Curt from behind. Hawkins holds onto the bottom rope to escape. Curt leaves the ring. Jordan grabs him by the hair but Curt with a right hand. He slides in and attacks Jordan. Jordan ain’t down, hits a right hand then a hard right to the face, another, shoots for the gut and shoves Curt in the corner. Belly to Belly to Curt, and the straps are down! SPEAR in the corner!

Jordan grabs curt, shoves him high, then drops him with a neckbreaker! Pin for 1..2..3!!

Winner: Jason Jordan

Nice little debut. Tons of potential for Jordan, the in-ring performer

Match Quality: 1/2*

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

The Revival head to the ring after a break with Charley in the ring. They send her out. Dash is going to let us know why they’re so special. He says they dominated NXT, showed they were the greatest tag team, but now they are on Monday Night RAW. They sent The New Day packing to Smackdown, made The Hardy Boyz irrelevant, and Big Cass dissed Enzo at the mere presence of The Top Guys. They are the best.

Gallows and Anderson don’t agree. They say the people didn’t want to listen to this anymore. Sure, The Revival did it all, but they did it all first. Beat up the New Day. Beat up The Hardy Boyz. They were even bald first. They’re not top guys, all they see is Top NERDS.

Nerds….the ultimate insult.



Match 6: Anderson and Gallows vs The Revival

Scott and Anderson to start. Lockup to start. They tossle up against the ropes. Tossle? Is that even a word? Anderson smacks Scott out of the corner, shocking Scott. Lockup again, and Scott sends Anderson into their corner. Tag to Dash. Chop against the ropes. Tag to Scotty who sends the boot to the face. Punch o the gut. Scott with a chop. Right hand to the head. Chop and a whip and Anderson knocks Scott down with a shoulder. Scott tries for a taag, but Anderson drags him to the corner and tags in Gallows. Scott is quick to head to his corner, and talk strategy with his partners.

Backstage, Cesaro and Sheamus are chillin, watching the match. Scott and Dash distract along enough for Scott to attack Gallwos. Tag to Dash and they whip Gallows into the corner. Gallows with clotheslines to both men. Big Boot. Knocks both men down. Anderson in to send Dash and Scott over the top rope with Gallows.

Back, and Gallows is hitting some clotheslines. Splash in the corner. Big Boot to the face of Dawson. Splash from Gallows. Gallows rushes the corner misses a shoulder, but hits a big boot. Tag to Anderson. They set up for Boot of Doom, but Dash is on the apron and hits a knee. Gallows tries to hit him, so Scott hits a clip of the knees! We’re lookin at The Revival for a double team to distract The Revival. Gallows and Anderson send The Revival to the outside and staredown The Hardyz!

From behind, The Revival shove Gallows to the outside and hit Anderson with The Shatter Machine. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Revival

Another team droppin

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

The Hardyz rush the ring and attack The Revival! Matt sends Dash in the corner as Jeff sends Scott to the outside. Poetry and Motion to Dash. Twist of Fate from Matt! Jeff goes up! Scott pulls Dash out of the ring!

Backstage, The Miz talks to Bo and Axel about Tom Cruise, Original films, and Mommies. Or Mummies. I’m not sure.



Match 7: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel

I join the match in progress. Seth hits Bo with a hip toss. Snapmare by Seth. He hits the ropes then a running kick Bo. Whip and Bo hits a chest check. Tag to Miz. Miz enters and hits the ropes. Kick to Seth. Knee to the back of Seth. He drops some elbows to the shoulders. Miz with a cravat from behind. Miz hits a knee then shoves Seth to the ropes. Seth drops under then hits a slingblade. Seth lifts Miz. Miz with a jawbreaker. Dean with ablind tag, he rushes, and Miz escapes the ring. Dean exits and chases Miz around the ring, then into the ring. Miz tries to hold him back but Axel is in to stop Ambrose. I think he got the tag. Whip to Axel who hits a kick then eats a knee. Tag from Serth. Dropkick from Ambrose. Then Seth. They duck a clothesline and send Bo over the top rope.

Back after a break, and Miz is hitting the backbreaker/neckbreaker combo. Tag to Axel, and he covers Seth. 1..2..NO! Axel locks the hair the ndrop an elbow to the top fo the head. Knee to the back. Axel holds the nose of Seth from behind as he reaches for a tag. Seth stands, reaches, Axel with a knee. Whip oto the ropes. Dropkick by Axel. Axel pulls Seth towards the corner and tags in Bo. Bo comes in with knees, dropping them hard. Cover for 1..2..NO! Seth crawls towards the face corner, but Bo stops it and drops another knee. Tag to Miz. Miz with a left hand to the face of Seth. Kick to Seth another stompig him down. Steh fights back, hits Axel and Dalles, then eats a DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO! Miz with the YES Kicks. Seth with a surprise cover for 1.2..NO! Double clothesline and both men are down! Seth up. Axel gets a tag. Seth sends him inot the turnbuckle. Tag to Bo. Tag to Ambrose! He sends Bo into the corner, ducks under an Axel punch, hits. Rubnning bulldog and a clothesline combo. Axel to the outside. Dean hops over the top rope onto Miz! Dean sends Miz into a chair the nheads in the ring and rolls up Bo. Pin for 1…2..NO!!! Forearm from Bo, but Dean reounds. Clothesline! Ambrose to the top rope! Axel on the apron. Dean kicks ghim down. Dean with a right to the running Bo. Flying elbow and a pin for 1..2..NO! Miz breaks it up. Seth sends Miz to the outside. Axel drags Seth out and sends him into the barricade.

Axel hops up to the apron. Bo tags him in. Bo sets up, but Dean hits a back body drop. Axel hops off, nearly gets Dirty Deeds, but Miz gets a surprise tag. Dean sends Axel to the outside. Skull Crushing Finale from Miz! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Seth breaks up the pin! Bo enters! Seth slides him down and out, and he runs into the bottom rope!!!! SHIIIIIT, looks like his head got cut off. Miz rushes the ring. Dean and Seth are both in the ring. Seth bumps into Dean on accident. They stare each other down. HThey hits the ropes. Suicide Dives!!! Miz back in the ring. DDT and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Skull NO!

Seth hits a flying knee from the top rope to Miz! Dirty Deeds! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Fun little second half

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Seth holds his fist out for Dean. Dean cheers himself then leaves the ring.

End Show