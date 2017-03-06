411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03/05/17

-Unlike Talking Smack, RAW Talk only occurs after a RAW PPV so we have another edition. Last time Charly handled hosting duties, and they must not have been impressed as Renee Young is here. Now anytime I can see Renee Young it makes for a great day, but she really shouldn’t be hosting a RAW show.

-The big story coming out is that Goldberg did as expected and squashed KO in under 30 seconds to win the Universal Title and setup The Mania Main Event with Lesnar.

-Renee welcomes us to the show and is joined by Jerry “The King” Lawler. They quickly bring out their first guest: Roman Reigns. Lawler makes jokes about how sore Roman will be tomorrow morning after the match with Braun. Roman says that week after week he was running into a wall and he had to use his experience. Now that he is in big fights on a routine basis he knows how to handle things. This show is only 5 minutes old and it is already below anything Talking Smack has done. Roman puts over Strowman and compares him to The Big Show. Lawler asks Reigns about saying “this is my yard” after he won the match. Yeah, you can see where this is heading. Lawler rambles on about his dog taking possession of his backyard, but wants to know what Roman will do when a raccoon shows up. I don’t have the words for that analogy.

-Even Reigns and Renee don’t know what to make of that analogy so Roman just talks about being the bar setter in the WWE. Renee wants to know how Roman feels heading into Mania. He is going to take his time to rest and heal up some bumps and bruises. He is representing his bloodline and is here to do work every night. He calls himself the top dog and the guy before leaving.

-Renee and Lawler talk about Joe murdering Sami Zayn in impressive fashion. Lawler says Joe lived up to his destroyer name tonight. He thinks the sky is the limit for Joe.

-Our next guests are Bayley and Sasha Banks. They are wearing matching sweaters as they joke they are twins. Sasha feels sore after her victory over Nia Jaxx, but she did what nobody thought could be done. Lawler keeps making corny jokes that the guests don’t know how to respond to, and then Sasha’s mic has problems as apparently even the tech guys want this show to end. Bayley talks about ending Charlotte’s PPV streak (which seems like a weird time to end with Mania being the next show) and how proud she was to defend his title. Bayley calls it insane that she is heading to Mania as the champion as last year she watched from the floor as Sasha/Charlotte/Becky fought for the title she now holds.

-Renee wants to know how it feels to be where she is at and how she is living her dream. Bayley says she is much better at keeping her emotions in check when talking about this now. She talks about having replica titles when she watched as a young girl and it is just amazing being where she is at now. Sasha echoes their comments and is proud of how far Bayley has come. Renee asks about WrestleMania and Bayley starts to shed a tear thinking about walking into the show as Champ and needs time to think about what’s next after tonight’s victory.

-The Super Best Friends take their leave and Lawler still isn’t sure if he buys that act. He thinks that all women secretly hate each other and Renee cuts him off as she thinks that is an old school thought process. Lawler says nobody gets in this business unless they want to be the best.

-Renee and Lawler talk about Neville and Gallaher stealing the show tonight. The crowd was way into that match and is a credit to both of them for delivering. Lawler puts over Gallaher and the headbutts. Talk shifts to the Main Event and Goldberg smashing Owens. Lawler says he never thought Goldberg would be heading into Mania as the Champion when it was announced that he was returning.

-Heyman is the next guest and now this should be fun. Heyman wants to know if they have any other excuses for Owens. He is a fan of KO, but there isn’t a person on the roster that can stop Goldberg. He says that Goldberg mauled and ran through his client so this shouldn’t be shocking. Heyman says that he is scared out of his mind heading into Mania, but Brock has never been more confident. This is a match that both men must win and neither can afford to lose. If Lesnar loses again to Goldberg everything he has ever done in the UFC and WWE has an asterisk. If Brock wins he gets back his reputation, but if he loses then it is probably the end for Brock in the WWE. Heyman just goes into super hype drive putting over the significance of the match at WreslteMania.

-Renee then wraps things up as we cut back to the arena as Goldberg celebrates by showing the title off to kids in the crowd.

-Again, not even close to what we get from Talking Smack on a weekly basis. Perhaps if they did these each week with the red brand things would get better. Lawler and Renee don’t have nearly the chemistry of Renee/Daniel and the guys and gals aren’t as used to being in this type of show. Heyman did well but that is to be expected.

-Thanks for reading and check out my Talking Smack Report every Tuesday.