~THE STAFF~

* The returning Mr.* 411 Raw reporter, Mr.* The returning Mr.* He predicted this entire card back in 1992, on another website, Mr.* 411 Reviewer, Mr.* 411 contributor, Mr.* 411 contributor, Mr.

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

: Three women’s matches on the Royal Rumble card? Times have indeed changed. This build has actually been solid. Nia as a monster destroying Sasha is a smart route. The main issue is that, as much as the crowd likes her, Sasha is miscast as a babyface. She’s so much better as a heel, it isn’t even funny. Nia needs the win here and Sasha wouldn’t be hurt by it. I think the best route is for Nia to win and Sasha to look resilient, trying to fight through the pain of past injuries. Sasha should turn heel before Mania and I’d do Sasha/Bayley there, though I’m sure we’re getting a four way.

WINNER: Nia Jax

KEN HILL: Sasha getting her one back on Nia on the go-home RAW would indicate that Jax takes the first outing here. Sasha can get the win back down the road, but a tough yet dominating win versus a former Women’s Champion would go a long way toward cementing Jax as the monster threat to the RAW Women’s Division going into and after WM 33. She’s shown that she cares little for the “PPV Queen”, has already pinned the #1 Contender in Bayley…this is the next best logical step.

WINNER: Nia Jax

Nick Bazar: This feud was a natural next step for both ladies involved. Jax was slowly being built as an overpowering bully while Banks was cementing her name as one of the top female performers in the company. The feud between the two has done a great job of portraying Banks as the vulnerable, injured underdog and continuing to establish Jax as a monster. I really appreciate the fact that we have a clearly defined face and a clearly defined heel. As for the outcome, I feel this feud is just getting started, and they’ve already given Banks an out with the knee injury.

WINNER: Nia Jax

TONY ACERO: I know I haven’t been around much, but I hope I’ve made it perfectly clear over the past year that Sasha is essentially my new AJ Lee. What this means is that I simply can’t see her lose any match, ever. In all seriousness, it is my hope that we get Sasha in a main event women’s picture come Mania, which would make this a small stop gap between her losing the title and the big show itself. It is because of this that I don’t see Nia Jax winning the match here. It’s a shame, really, that Nia received the Braun push but hasn’t done much with it as of late, which really goes to show how shallow the women’s division is over on RAW. It has essentially been Charlotte and Sasha, with little bits of Bayley sprinkled in, which leads me to believe that’s exactly what we’ll see come Mania. As for this match, The Boss is back.

WINNER: Sasha Banks

JUSTIN WATRY: Main events the October pay-per-view for RAW in her hometown and kicks off the Royal Rumble pre-show three months later? Sasha Banks has had quite the interesting close to 2016. Injured or not, that is quite bothersome. I know the idea is to hype up Nia Jax, but that didn’t work in NXT and has gathered “mixed results” (I will be nice) since the brand split. That is yet another attempt to help her out. Originally, my prediction was Banks wins with ease, and she can get back in the title picture – further teasing her future heel turn against Bayley. However, I’m switching it up. Jax wins, either via a DQ attack with the crutches from an upset Sasha or just a straight up domination. No clue. Going with the heel either way.

WINNER: Nia Jax

Mitch Nickelson: It feels like Nia Jax might get her chance to properly challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship soon, likely after WrestleMania into the summer months. I look at this feud with Sasha Banks as being more of a grooming time for that upcoming role. This is a big stage for Nia and a prime opportunity to get a solid win.

WINNER: Nia Jax

Michael Weyer: Sasha should be on the main show, that simple. Nia Jax is…Jax, a bad worker and not showing signs of improvement. Sadly, I see her getting the win here, something no one really wants but then logic rarely works well with WWE in terms of women workers. So she gets the win and we can hope Banks gets back in the main game soon.

WINNER: Nia Jax

PRE-SHOW – Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Anderson & Gallows (w/two referees)

: I like that the physicality that we came to expect from these two teams; whereas the single matches weren’t anything to write home about and more about the build, the tag title match last week on RAW was fun, and the rematch should prove to be just as action-packed. The two-referee stipulation works here, as that same physicality lead to the ref bump and the reverse decision last week, and hopefully shouldn’t take away too much from the rematch.

WINNER: Cesaro & Sheamus

They did what they could in repairing – or simply building up – Anderson and Gallows, and although we got a good match out of Anderson with the build, it will ultimately mean nothing. Truly, the only way I see a win here is if they go Sheamus v Cesaro come Mania. I simply don’t see that going down quite yet, nor am I sure I want to see it after them going seven matches in a row last year. Sure, it’d be a good match because Cesaro is involved, but I don’t think they want to go that route quite yet. Look for Cesaro and Sheamus to keep the titles and Anderson and Gallows to continue being unsure with just what they got signed for.

WINNER: Sheamus and Cesaro

Nick Bazar: It’s a shame that the build to his match has been so cookie-cutter because they could’ve really created something special had they thought outside the box a little. All four guys are entertaining as hell and seem to have established a good chemistry, but they’ve been contained to the same-old pattern of alternating singles bouts with guest commentary and a tag match with a messy finish. Not to mention, they’re being relegated to the pre-show when you have a four-hour Rumble card to fill. Not coolski. Anyway, I don’t see Cesaro & Sheamus losing the titles so quickly, especially since they were the team to finally dethrone the mighty New Day. On the flip side, I also don’t see this feud ending just yet, and I see the “two referee” stip as a dead giveaway for the finish.

WINNER: Draw

JUSTIN WATRY: What is this? Seriously, how many times are Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows going to get a shot at the Raw Tag Team Titles? They should have won the belts at Summerslam last year, but NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! We just had to drag out The New Honky Tonk Man Day as champs until just a few days after the record, where they lost the titles anyways. Did some much damage to the tag scene over the past year. Thus, we are stuck with Anderson and Gallows still struggling, and Cesaro/Sheamus well above everybody else. I am going with the faces here. No use already breaking them up. Save that for the WWE Draft in the summer.

WINNER: Cesaro & Sheamus

Kevin Pantoja: Cesaro is the king of the makeshift tag team isn’t he? The dude just gets it. He and Sheamus have become a pleasant surprise and one of the better things on Raw. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows seem to be going through the motions in the WWE thus far, having only a handful of matches I’d call good. The one with Cesaro and Sheamus a few weeks ago on Raw was one of those, despite the dusty finish. I could see them finally capturing the Tag Team Titles, but I also don’t see Cesaro and Sheamus dropping the titles yet. With Mania looking more crowded than ever, I sense they enter as champions to guarantee their spot.

WINNER: Cesaro and Sheamus

Mitch Nickelson : With two referees added to this match, you can guarantee that absolutely no cheating, hoodwinking, or shenanigans in general will occur from either team…or that’s just wishful thinking. There will be a screwy finish and I’m hoping that it works in Gallows & Anderson’s favor. I’m not convinced that their potential has been completely squandered by WWE. A tag title run for them can work and it should begin at the Royal Rumble.

WINNER: Anderson & Gallows

Michael Weyer: Annoying that the New Day made the belts so meaningful and now they’re back to the pre-show. Cesaro and Sheamus are good together and Anderson and Gallows will give them a good challenge. It should be a good match but clear that we’re just killing time until New Day get another run at the top. No title change here but a bit of a refreshing change although clear New Day belongs with the belts a lot better than either of these two teams.

WINNERS and STILL RAW Tag Team Champions: Cesaro & Sheamus

Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella

: Given the recent rumblings of a first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber at Smackdown’s aptly-named PPV, this makes for a decent prelude. I’m liking the “give no fucks” attitude by the returning Mickie James, so it’ll be interesting to see if she has the same fire here that we saw with her versus Asuka at Takeover. Given it’s her return match, I imagine she’ll play a factor in her team’s victory.

WINNER: Alexa, Mickie & Natalya

TONY ACERO: This match was just signed, and although we’ve seen Becky do her thing getting the upperhand here and there, Alexa has been a delicious heel. Mickie James just made her return to the WWE, and Natalya is…Natalya. The heels will win this one, and they’ll have a blast doing so.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Mickie James

Nick Bazar: Bliss vs. Lynch has quietly been one of the more enjoyable feuds going lately. They might have switched the title to Bliss a little too quickly, but other than that everything has been executed perfectly and all the twists and turns make sense. Same goes for Natalya vs. Bella, which seems to have re-invigorated the Queen of Harts. Speaking of, Natty should always be a heel. And then we have Mickie James who just freshens up the entire match and adds another layer to each story. This should definitely be a fun one.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James

JUSTIN WATRY: The heels have to take this one, right? I mean, Alex Bliss is the Smackdown Womens’ Champion, Mickie James just returned to the company (excellent news that I wrote about on another website before it was reported!), and Natalya actually feels somewhat relevant in her feud. Naomi is the one to take the pinfall loss too. Fits perfectly. Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella will be fine, don’t worry about them. Elimination Chamber bout for the six women next month?

WINNER: Mickie James pins Naomi

Kevin Pantoja: The Smackdown women’s division continues to excel where the Raw division fails. I care about most of the women in this match (sans Nattie and Naomi). This could really go either way. I could see the babyface team winning for a feel good moment since I see the other two women’s matches ending with heel wins. However, I could also see the heels winning so Mickie James wins in her return. That’s what I’m going with. Mickie pins Naomi most likely, solidifying her return. I get the feeling these six might do the first women’s Elimination Chamber in a few weeks (I miss Carmella). Also, I think the best choice for a Mania match would be Becky/Mickie but I doubt that happens.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James

Mitch Nickelson : On the one hand, this could be a good time to give Mickie James a win by having her be the one on her team to score the pinfall or submission. On the other hand, this multi-women match is also an easy way to score a babyface win without it really hurting anybody on the heel side. So, on the basis of picking the crowd favorites to make people in attendance slightly happier, I’m picking the Naomi and friends.

WINNER: Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella

MICHAEL WEYER: Ah, the good old “throw as many women as we can to get them on the show” match. This should be a good one with the great mix of talent although it’s clearly pushing more the Becky vs. Alexa and Mickie program. However, all six are good workers and if we get enough time, we should have a fun battle going. Mostly filler but in a good way and shows the Smackdown brand is better in terms of women right now. I’ll give it to the heel team to fuel the main feud more and hopefully Becky and Alexa get a good boost from it.

WINNERS: Alexa, Natalya and Mickie

Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville vs. Champion Rich Swann

: Uber-heel Neville has been the shot in the arm that the Cruiserweight division has sorely been needing. His promos have gotten better (admittedly he went off the rails a bit his first time back, but no big foul there), his intensity has ratcheted up with every match and beat-down he administers, and his personal grudge with Swann creates a great backdrop for two former friends who are total opposites in their personalities and outlook on life. That being said, Swann’s run has been going good so far, so I see him squeaking out a win over Neville to drive the Welshman into even more of a rage, which will result in a big-time beat down of Swann in order to set up a rematch in February and a rightful reign for the “King of Cruiserweights.”

WINNER: Rich Swann

TONY ACERO: Neville has been a monster since his return, and his reinvigorated persona has brought a much-needed injection of energy into the Cruiserweight Division. I’d love for him to win the title, but every heel needs a great face and vice versa. The issue is that I don’t see a face worthy of dethroning Neville, which means they will likely keep the title on Swann to give him some momentum. It won’t work, but I think that’s where they’re going to go with it.

WINNER: Rich Swann

Nick Bazar: Speaking of superstars who found their calling as a heel, we have the self-proclaimed King of the Cruiserweights. Man, where has this version of Neville been for the last few years? He’s knocking every promo out of the park and has a renewed confidence that you can feel through the screen. They say the best characters come when you turn your own personality up to an 11, but in this case, going completely against your personality worked (unless Neville is just a total asshole in real-life and has fooled us all). Swann has been fine, but it’s just unfortunate that he was handcuffed with the smiling, “just loves to have fun” deal. At least it works against the brooding and grimacing Neville. I hope this is the match that finally elevates the Cruiserweight division on the big stage. It certainly has the potential to be.

WINNER: Neville

JUSTIN WATRY: Flip a coin. Really. Do you stick with the popular Rich Swann as a stable champion for the cruiserweight division or pull yet ANOTHER switch up and crown the red hot Neville? Initially, this was easy – go with Neville. On second though, that would be a lot of playing hot potato with the title. Is that really what we need? Until what? In another month or two, fans will be whining for a new guy to be given the belt, like Cedric Alexander or Jack Gallagher…so ANOTHER new champion? I don’t know. Gut instinct was Neville just wins it here with no use in delaying the move…might be wrong though…

WINNER: Neville is crowned new Cruiserweight Champion

Kevin Pantoja: I think the right decision here is to put the title on Neville. He has breathed new life into the division and his own career. Neville has been another of the few highlights on Raw. The problem is that the Cruiserweight Title has changed hands quite a bit in its short history. Not NEVER Openweight Six Man Title levels but still. TJ Perkins held it for just over a month and the same goes for The Brian Kendrick. Rich Swann is right around the same mark for days as champion. I’m going with Swann retaining, sending Neville further into his anger. Maybe he’ll grow his beard more and his theme will get even slower.

WINNER: Rich Swann

Mitch Nickelson : 205 Live may have gotten off to a rocky start but it’s quickly become one of the best hours of weekly wrestling if you can ignore the fact that the live audience doesn’t give a crap about it. One of the reasons it’s gotten so much better is because heel Neville is superb. I had no idea that he was capable of this villainous demeanor. He’s the best thing going on this brand and also one of the better heels in all of WWE, so he should take Swann’s title.

WINNER: Neville

MICHAEL WEYER: Actually happy to see this title back and it defended and this should be a great match. If the time works right, we should have an excellent battle, that’s a key issue but good to see these guys get some attention. I’ll figure Neville gets it to push a WWE guy but either way, should be a good match to finally give the Cruiserweights attention they deserve

WINNER and NEW Cruiserweight Champion: Neville

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Champion Charlotte Flair

: Oh my god, I don’t care. Raw has done a phenomenal job of taking people I like (Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bayley, etc.) and making me apathetic when they show up. Bayley comes out and I’m not overjoyed or even smiling. She’s just there. Charlotte is a charisma vacuum and is probably the main reason I couldn’t care less about the women of Raw. Charlotte is gonna retain here so she can move to 106-0 on Pay-Per-View. Everything points to her dropping the title at Mania, but the same thing could be said last year and she inexplicably walked out as champion. There are three people I refuse to bet against in these things and Charlotte is one of them. She is gonna set all sorts of records, win so many titles, be the focal point of the division and cut putrid promos. Life goes on.

WINNER: Charlotte

KEN HILL: Bayley’s been getting the “Daniel Bryan” treatment here from both Charlotte and to a lesser degree Stephanie, both entitled “Daddy’s Girls” of the pro wrestling industry, over how she’s little more than a fangirl who’s lucky to have made it to the WWE and mock her upbringing and dreams to make it to the top of the Women’s Division. Charlotte even went so far as to threaten a lawsuit if a recent (admittedly dubious) non-title win by Bayley over her wasn’t overturned, with Steph not exactly putting up much of a resistance by making it so. That right there shows this feud already has more substance and depth than the Charlotte-Sasha saga that devolved into “I deserve the title! History made! No, I deserve the title! Even more history made!” Anyway, Charlotte just came out of said saga with the strap, don’t see why she and Bayley can’t leg this feud for at least another month. Expect some “Queenly” shenanigans for Charlotte to retain here.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair

TONY ACERO: The PPV Queen will reign supreme at the Rumble, and I’m not upset about it. For the first time, I think – ever, Charlotte impressed me with promo work. I’ve hated every single time she is on the mic, but this past Monday during a short sit-down interview, she did really well and it was enough for me to see that she could be something worth having outside of the ring (because I will not deny her talents inside the ring). The story of Bayley was done way better in NXT. For some reason, the writers of RAW do not know how to handle it properly and it comes off as a bit too cheesy. Still, it’s a good story with just relatively average execution, and it’s because of this that I believe the story isn’t meant for a feel good ending. It’s generic and basic because it’s similar to Nia and Sasha in that it is only meant for Rumble and not to go on immediately after. So Charlotte will win and move onto WrestleMania.

WINNER: Charlotte

Nick Bazar: The dynamic here is similar to that of the Neville/Swann match. We have the happy-go-lucky babyface taking on the mean and cocky heel. The obvious difference being the Raw Women’s Championship has the face chasing the heel as opposed to the heel chasing the face, so the heel is actually justified in her cockiness. These two have had very entertaining matches in both NXT and Raw, and I expect nothing less here. It’s also important to note that where Bayley lacks on the mic, she more than makes up for between the ropes. I see her title chase being an extended one as it was in NXT, and the Rumble is just a step in that journey. Her time will come; we’re just not there yet.

WINNER: Charlotte

JUSTIN WATRY: Since last year, the end game has been to give Bayley her moment at WrestleMania 33. The other three women got their spotlight in Texas at WM32. Now it is Bayley’s turn. Whether through Charlotte, Jax, or Sasha, it does not really matter: Bayley will be Women’s Champion for Raw and cheered wildly in Orlando, Florida. I know because I will be there, and it will be an awesome image. Thus, that means she had to stall time through the fall/winter months, and also take this screwjob finish at the Rumble on Sunday. Yeah, Ric Flair may cost her the match. I hope not; I’d rather he not be with Charlotte. Just saying: Bayley will lose here and put it all on the line at WrestleMania 33 and then be victorious. Predictable but 1000000% the right move.

WINNER: Charlotte

Mitch Nickelson : I wish I was more excited for Bayley’s emergence into the title picture but this hasn’t done a ton for me. I recognize that both of these women can wrestle a great match together and Charlotte is such a wonderful heel, but I’ve yet to really feel whatever chemistry is supposed to exist for this specific match. Maybe it was the rhyming segment that blanded me out. Oh well, I’ll try to forget the last month and remember that these two are awesome. The big factor to consider here is that Charlotte is undefeated on Pay-Per-View. I think that fact will remain a bragging right that she carries all the way into WrestleMania, so no loss for her in Texas this Sunday.

WINNER: Charlotte

MICHAEL WEYER: Like many, I’m bugged at the rough booking of this but WWE is intent on pushing Bayley as the underdog. So, she needs a few more misses before finally getting the belt and Mania the more likely choice. Again, annoying how rough this feud has been and not booked correctly but this should still be a good match of two ladies who know each other well with Charlotte keeping the belt for a bigger bout later.

WINNER and STILL RAW Women’s Champion: Charlotte

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Champion Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)

: You would look at this scenario (Reigns fresh off his US Title loss, Jericho finally made a non-factor via totally un-merchandise-related shark cage) that just SCREAMS Roman taking the strap off of Owens cleanly, which leads to a frustrated Owens turning on Jericho and scrapping for the US Title at WM 33. It seems too perfect…which leads me to think that WWE will pull a swerve here and find a way for Owens to hold on the RAW strap for at least until February, and Roman can gear up for his probable hoss match with Strowman.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

TONY ACERO: There’s so much going on here that it’s really difficult to predict a winner. A lot of “IFs.” If Reigns wins, then we know he’s headed towards the main event of Mania. If Owens wins, then we’re in for a hell of a treat and likely a surprise winner of the Rumble. If Owens loses, we’re going towards Jericho v Owens come Mania – and although I am happy with that, I am NOT with Reigns getting the belt. And you know what, it’s not because I’m some blind Reigns hater. I think he has put on some great matches, and fully expect this to be another good one. My issue resides in the basicness of his character. The one-note just-like-Cena attitude and persona that simply doesn’t work in today’s wrestling world. Not only does it not work; it’s not necessary anymore. We are multi-faceted people that like layers within our characters, and putting a persona like Roman Reigns at the forefront basically insults our intelligence. But I digress. The point is, I think they’re going with the youth movement, which means Owens retains and we’ll get a nice little surprise for the Rumble.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Nick Bazar: And now onto the match I have the least amount of interest in. We have the weakest world champ since Jack Swagger taking on a babyface that no one likes (I mean, I like him, but that’s beside the point). On top of that, they have faced each other in some form or fashion in what feels like 20 times. I’m sure that technically, the match will be fine like all the others, and the sexy piñata might add a couple of laughs, but sadly that is all the entirety of this feud has been worth. A couple of laughs.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

JUSTIN WATRY: At Survivor Series 2016, I predicted Roman Reigns would lose. He lost. At Roadblock 2016 in December, I predicted Roman Reigns would NOT win the Universal Title. He did not. Well, that all changes at the Royal Rumble. Kevin Owens did a nice job playing sidekick and comedy heel to Chris Jericho, but it is WrestleMania season. That means the Big Dog gets his bone, his spot back as THE GUY in WWE. Owens can feud with Jericho for the United States Championship. Roman Reigns has much bigger fish to fry on the grand stage. It is funny though. The NoDQ(.com) stipulation makes me think Reigns will NOT win, whereas WWE is building that up as a reason he will. That added nonsense makes me think the shark cage thing will play a factor more than expected. There are no rules, right, so who cares about Jericho being forced to not get involved? There are no rules now! In any event, Owens vs. Jericho is really the only WM bout that makes sense for both men, so that can happen without the top Raw title. Reigns wins and can face a number of quality opponents.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

Kevin Pantoja: As I said, Raw has made me not care about certain people. I love Kevin Owens but I’m so beyond sick of seeing Roman Reigns, Owens, Chris Jericho and Seth Rollins compete in some combination. I think the best route would be for Owens to retain here and lose to a returning Finn Balor at WrestleMania. The first Universal Champion comes back for the title he never lost. I don’t think that happens. Reports seem to indicate a Jericho/Owens match at Mania, which I don’t want because they’re so good as allies. I’ve learned not to pick against the big dog and that isn’t changing here.

WINNER: Big Dog gotta eat

Mitch Nickelson : They had me at shark cage. I think this could easily be a great match, especially if Reigns and Owens smash each other through some scenery like announce tables, but it’s the banter that will really put a smile on my face. They’re definitely putting a mic on Jericho, right? That would be such a waste if not. I feel like the smarter money is that Roman Reigns is walking into Mania as Universal Champion and not Kevin Owens, so this is as good of a time as any for the belt to change hands.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

MICHAEL WEYER: God, it’s been so long since we had the old “suspended in a cage over the ring” bit, I love it as so old-school. I know most are picking Reigns to win and that seems likely but the odds just seem a bit TOO stacked in his favor. I can totally see Jericho finding a way to spring the cage and interfere and that will shift things to Owens. So I’ll buck the trend and say Owens retains as surely even WWE isn’t nuts enough to let Reigns win at the Rumble after the last two rough years.

WINNER and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Champion AJ Styles

: Outside of the Rumble match itself, this is the one match I’m really looking forward to. Bryan made no bones about wanting the best presentable match possible for the Rumble in Styles vs. Cena 3, moving perfectly into Styles claiming nepotism among the future Bella in-laws and questioning Cena’s devotion to the WWE, which would lead to Cena simply not giving a damn about respecting Styles anymore, basically claiming he’s now out for himself to kick ass and break the biggest record there is. A perfect arrangement of interlocking storyline roles, intense personal promos from both Styles and Cena, and the notion of not only Cena possibly, finally tying Flair’s vaunted World Title record, but him and Styles actually TOPPING their epic SummerSlam showdown. THIS is how you properly build to a big-time PPV event. From a personal standpoint, I’m curious to how a major loss for Cena here would further the shift in his character, so I’m going with Styles to retain after what I feel could be an early MOTY candidate for 2017.

WINNER: AJ Styles

TONY ACERO: This rivalry was my favorite of 2016, and it’s nice to see it continue on its path of making AJ great again. Then again, AJ was never bad – which makes that little wanna be play on words relatively moot, doesn’t it. Ah well, point is that AJ has been the greatest thing on Smackdown outside of The Miz, and he deserves a big win and a big match come Mania – which I think he will get. John Cena has been gone for a bit, and I can’t say I missed him. I still have to give credit to the slight change that he has made with his character, though, and the slight alteration of his position on the roster. It is this Cena that I enjoy watching, because the promo will never change, and the attitude might be eye-rolling every now and then, but the end result – the outcome – in the ring has recently been for others, and I love that.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Nick Bazar: Now this is more like it. Cena’s been on fire since his return to Smackdown, Styles has been Styles, and we already know the magic these two can produce together in the ring. Add to that the huge crowd at the Alamo dome, the WWE Championship, and a potential record-tying win for Cena, and we have a legitimate main event match if there ever was one. This could easily headline WrestleMania; we’re just lucky enough to get it three months early. Styles is undefeated against Cena, and many don’t expect that streak to continue. But you have to keep in mind that this isn’t the Cena of old. This isn’t world-beater, SuperCena. This is a more humanized Cena, one that more fans can relate to. And what better way to continue building to that legendary 16th title reign than having him come up just short here.

WINNER: AJ Styles

JUSTIN WATRY: As of this writing, my big pay-per-view preview column has not been posted, so I don’t want to repeat myself too much. Basically, I have AJ Styles retaining at the Rumble but losing in the Chamber next month. Fits the whiny character he is portraying about being screwed at every turn and not respected. Having to defend the belt against five other guys two weeks after this event? Yeah, I could see him crying about that travesty on the Smackdown LIVE episode afterwards. Heck, he is already complaining about it, and we haven’t even arrived at the Rumble yet! My guess is John Cena gets screwed by a Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, or whoever. His quest to 16 WWE World Titles is not really THAT big of a deal to those paying attention. People forget, but Cena was not the champ in 2016, not the champ in 2015 and only got a quick two month reign in 2014 because Daniel Bryan went down with injury. In all reality, he should have just went over three years with the prize. Obviously, he and WWE know his situation and status. Nobody has to tell me in January 2017 what’s going on. It’s been going on for a couple of years now folks. Styles wins, Cena gets his new WM33 feud, and Smackdown LIVE gets a bit of a shake up next month.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Kevin Pantoja: On the flip side of what Raw does, Smackdown makes me interested in people. I’ve more interested in this incarnation of John Cena than I have been in years. “I’m John Cena. Recognize.” It’s just heelish enough to wink at the fans booing him while staying face enough for the kids to love it. AJ Styles has been doing spectacular work as champion and I’d love to see him enter Mania as champion. I hope he doesn’t end up working Shane McMahon or even Samoa Joe at Mania. Let him enter as champion and do Undertaker vs. Cena in a straight up match. This is John Cena though. I saw he gets sixteen here because I can’t fathom a world where WWE has Styles beat Cena three straight times in singles matches (and a triple threat).

WINNER: John Cena

MICHAEL WEYER: Here’s a place for Cena to shut up the haters. The ones who mock his wrestling skills and “he always has to win.” He’s coming back after time away but I don’t see him as champion, not yet. The match should be fantastic, both are amazing in the ring and have worked together before for some fine battles. It’ll be tight but in the end, Styles manages to retain and set up a future battle but the fans winners as this will remind how Cena does bring his A-game so much of the time to prove his doubters wrong.

WINNER and STILL WWE Champion: AJ Styles

Mitch Nickelson : Just like the Universal Championship Match, I look at this one and ask myself who I think is more likely to go into WrestleMania carrying this belt. I love A.J. Styles and think he’s been the best WWE performer of the past year, but I’m not convinced WWE likes him as much as the fans do. They do like him, but not more than Cena. Styles deserves the WrestleMania main event but the star power of John Cena is too big of a behemoth to overcome. This will be a great contest, likely a Match of the Year Contender.

WINNER: John Cena

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Twelve More TBA

: Firstly, I can toss Lesnar and Goldberg’s name out of the hat, since they will most likely cancel each other out and continue their blood feud towards WM 33. Orton’s out, since it’s clear his plan to divide the Wyatt Family is starting to come to fruition, and for that same reason, we can rule out Bray and Harper. Rollins will likely lose out thanks to Triple H in some shape or form to set up their WM 33 encounter, Ambrose and Miz are currently embroiled in their feud for the IC Title (unless the little tease between Miz and Styles last Tuesday actually leads to something more, which is unlikely but has me interested) and Ziggler would need a hell of a one-week push for anyone to even remotely consider him a threat to win. Clear out the tag team, NXT (Dillinger at #10, dammit!) and cruiserweight fodder, then we’re left with Jericho, Taker, Strowman, Corbin and a handful of yet-to-be-namers. Among those rumored names we have brand-spanking-new Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe (The Roode-Nakamura feud and Joe’s sudden absence a clear indicator that Joe’s on his way up) and the possible, would-be shocking return of Finn Balor. I feel like Strowman’s going to be in the Kane role here, tossing guys left and right until a certain underground underdog catches him unaware for the shocker of the night. Along with Strowman, Corbin’s been built up relatively dominant as well, but more that I see him being the long-lasting Iron Man for the Rumble rather than outright win it. I can definitely see Jericho making it to the Final Four to tease him versus Owens, but coming up short. I can only see Kurt getting a somewhat extended nostalgia run before getting tossed. While Joe being the first debuting NXT star to win a Rumble would certainly be unprecedented (and who WOULDN’T want Joe vs. Styles at WM33?), Balor making his shocking, triumphant return would have the crowd go apoplectic, not unlike Cena and Edge’s surprise returns in 2008 and 2010.

WINNER: Finn Balor

TONY ACERO: Although I won’t go with the hyperbole and say this is the most stacked Rumble we’ve had in some time, I will say that the star power is relatively high this year, and it calls for a pretty exciting match. It is my hope that the rumored winners (Taker, Goldberg, Braun) are not even close to being true, because I see no story in which this serves either of the three men who could basically demand whichever match they want without a Rumble win. It is that same though, though, that causes fear because the WWE likes to use their tools for things they do not need to (see MITB Cena win, Batista Rumble win, etc.) and although I feel they won’t go this route, the opportunity is more prevalent this year than it has been other years. I’m going to be hopeful, though, and say that they want their original plan for the beginning of 2016 to be here in 2017, and if they do, I predict good things and a young roster hungry to make an impact this year. So prepare for The Demon to appear and get another shot at glory.

WINNER: Finn Balor

Nick Bazar: I agree wholeheartedly with JR, this is the best-built Rumble in quite some time. There is so much intrigue here from watching Goldberg kick ass again, Undertaker’s in-ring return, Braun Strowman murdering people, and just the standard hype that comes with the Rumble match in general. You can also make legitimate arguments that certain undercard guys can potentially steal a win this year, which hardly ever happens. That said, it’s easy to over think this match, what with 30 options to choose from, but I’m just going to base this off my pick for the Universal Championship match. I have Reigns winning the title, so we’re probably looking for a dominant heel for him to run through at Mania. Hmmm…

WINNER: Braun Strowman

@JustinWatry: Okay, I gave my full breakdown in my weekly column. If you want a massive in-depth look at all the other options, head on over there. If not, here is the short version: I have nobody from Smackdown winning. They have the Chamber PPV coming up and can fill in the blanks there. Also, I see Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg canceling each other. Like their 2004 feud. Pretty paint by the numbers. In the end, it is either an NXT star getting called up in a shock (because the brand split and two titles allows WWE to take a chance on somebody this year), Finn Balor returning from injury to reclaim his Universal Championship he never lost which has been the story since last August…or The Undertaker. Yes, in San Antonio – where he won the Rumble 10 years ago. The story writes itself, and best of all – he could technically feud with any of the potential champions at WM. Owens? Sure. Styles? Sure. Cena? Sure. Reigns? Sure. I am all for it. Again, there will be two titles to spread out and many ‘WrestleMania main events’ anyways. Feel free to experiment with the card a bit. A surprise winner has never been in more play that this Sunday. All rests on Finn Balor and that dang recovery…

WINNER: Finn Balor if healthy (The Undertaker otherwise)

Kevin Pantoja: This is the most excited and scared I’ve been going into a Rumble in years. I honestly have no idea who wins. I’m scared because Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker are viable options to win and I think none of them should. I’m excited at the outside prospect of a guy like Miz, Baron Corbin or even Sami Zayn winning. I’m most excited because Finn Balor could be returning. It would make for a great moment and I’m all for him winning. Brock and Goldberg will most likely cancel each other out, Sami will last long only to get eliminated and Baron and Miz will most likely not win. Despite my wishes that it doesn’t happen, I predict the Undertaker wins this thing. I know reports have said they won’t do the match, but I’m still going with Undertaker vs. Cena to close out Mania.

WINNER: The Undertaker

Mitch Nickelson : Is simply writing “I have no idea” acceptable? I really don’t know who’s going to win the Rumble and that makes the 2017 anticipation way more exciting when compared to previous years. I’ve heard rumors that Brock, Goldberg, Undertaker, Braun, Orton, and even Bray Wyatt were being seriously considered to win, which is a diverse lineup. Even with a wide open field, I’m sticking with the soon to be returning Finn Balor as being a surprise entrant and winner. Maybe I’m wrong and he won’t actually appear back in ring for a few more months, but at this point I’m taking a chance with The Demon.

WINNER: Finn Balor

Michael Weyer: This should be a great one. Expect Kofi’s usual insane save spot, Undertaker cleaning house, massive battles and a few good surprises. So much possible here like a Finn Balor return, Taker getting it once more or even Goldberg. It’s hard to predict who comes out on top as there’s so many stories and possibilities going on. But I predict something big. I say when #30 hits, a familiar patriotic theme plays, the crowd starts to chant “YOU SUCK!” and a man comes out to clean house, get the win and set up a match at Mania that will blow away most anyone.

WINNER: Kurt Angle