411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 01/24/17

-It is the go home show to The Royal Rumble so no point in wasting time. Renee Young welcomes us and she is once again joined by Shane McMahon.

-Renee wants to put a poll up to see if the people want Shane here on a permanent basis. Shane backs away from that and says that Daniel has a baby on his brain as he should, and will be back soon.

-They discuss the happenings on RAW and Shane says he doesn’t watch RAW. He just checks out WWE.com for any news. He also says he doesn’t talk to Steph.

-Our first guest is Mickie James and Shane has the first question. He wants to know how Renee felt being in the ring with James. She says it is a different feeling because she grew up watching her, and Mickie is happy that someone on this roster remembers her. To her it has been disrespectful as everyone has talked about this Woman’s Revolution and forgot about what she accomplished. She reminds everyone she is a 5 times Woman’s Champion.

-Renee wants to know how it felt to watch from home to see what this group of women have accomplished. At first she was happy for them, but got tired of seeing it shoved down her throat week after week. The politics have given these girls an easier chance and it disgusts her. I can get behind that motivation and story.

-Mickie says she has never not wanted to be part of the WWE because it was always her dream. It was humbling to leave the WWE and she is grateful for what she did, but this is where she wanted to be. They cover the brawl she had with Becky tonight and Renee wants to know if she is going to stay aligned with Alexa since she is the champ. Mickie feels she never lost the Championship and she has bigger fish to fry, but nobody stays friends forever. She is thrilled to have the Rumble as her first PPV back and thanks Shane. They hype the 6 Woman Tag, and Mickie exits.

-Shane talks about the confidence and poise that Mickie has. She is a different type of animal than what the rest of the women are used to. They talk about the chaos in division, and Shane says it will all sort itself out.

-Mojo Rawley is our next guest as he won a 10 Man Battle Royal to get a spot in the Royal Rumble. It was the Mojo show as he eliminated 5 of the 9 guys in the ring. Mojo says he has been working hard for a long time and things had to change once Ryder got injured. He now has a shot and Renee brings up that 9 times the Rumble has been won by a guy entering for the first time. Mojo is ready for this moment and he talks about how people were blowing up his phone with texts. The best one he got was a screen shot from his dad of Mojo winning the match. He hasn’t seen his dad in over a year because of the work they both do so it was special. One of the best moments in his life was making The Packers and his dad greeting him at the airport. He nearly chokes up thinking about winning The Rumble and meeting his dad. Again, Mojo knocked it out of the park here as he just becomes more and more likeable.

-Renee wants a pick from Shane for the Rumble winner, but he won’t commit. He just talks about the luck of the draw and talks about Shawn winning from #1 position once or twice. Nope, wasn’t Shawn the second time, but obviously we can’t talk about the other guy to do it. Renee wants to know what number Shane wants to draw and he laughs as he says he isn’t getting in that ring.

-AJ Styles is next and he is not pleased with the disrespect from Cena. Man has a point because Cena came off as a dick tonight. He would not give AJ an ounce of respect and said he is just like every other guy that has hated him over the years. That is the one thing that has bothered me with this feud….at some point Cena should recognize that AJ has beaten him cleanly and has run SmackDown as the WWE Champion.

-AJ says Cena has doubts as to whether he can beat him. He follows up by saying that Cena couldn’t make it in the Indys and that he can’t hang with guys like him. John Cena is strong and has a good mind for the ring, but there is more than that to wrestling. He says Cena would not have lasted more than 2 seconds in an Independent Ring. Styles goes off on the The Today Show hosts for calling him a guy from Atlanta, Georgia. He feels that SmackDown is against AJ Styles and wants to know why he was buried in the back of Royal Rumble poster. Shane puts all the blame on Steph saying she designed it. Styles says he is a great champion and is the holder of the original title which Shane can’t deny. Shane puts over AJ’s run and calls him a Phenomenal Champion. AJ says he is going to walk out as Champion on Sunday and takes his leave.

-You can see they were building tension there from AJ towards Shane and perhaps they are going to move ahead with the rumored match between those two at Mania. Again, I prefer AJ to head into Mania as Champion, but I have doubts that will happen. Anyway it was a tremendous promo from AJ as he actually came across as the victim of Cena’s disrespect and bullying. I can’t wait for this match on Sunday.

-That is all for this week and again another fun show featuring some great mic work to advance character motivations and storylines.