411’s Talking Smack Report: 02/12/17

-Welcome to the this post Elimination Chamber edition of Talking Smack. Quick thoughts: The Chamber match rocked, AJ Styles was amazing and the pop for Wyatt winning the WWE Title was thunderous. The best thing was there were no shenanigans and Bray pinned Cena and Styles clean to win his first WWE Title.

-Renee Young (insanely hot in her leather) welcomes us to Talking Smack and she is joined again by Daniel Bryan. He immediately points out we are 7 weeks until Mania so there is no guarantee that we get Wyatt vs Orton for the WWE Title. Daniel says he is getting a lot of chatter in his ears now and Renee jokes that he needs to take out his earpiece.

-They discuss the possibility of Bray vs. Randy and what it means for their partnership going forward. Bryan says it can work and after Mania there is a chance they can still be on the same side. Daniel then says he took out his earpiece and tells anyone if they have something to say to him then can say it to him.

-They bring on Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, who both had a rough night. Alexa is still confident and blames the sun in Arizona for draining her and lack of sleep hurting her as well. Mickie James is annoyed they made them come on the show after the day they have had. Mickie says she isn’t making excuses and Daniel asks if she thinks Becky is better than she thought heading into the match. Mickie wasn’t surprised and knew what she was getting into as she has been scouting Becky. Alexa says she is getting her rematch before Mania and she will take her title back. Daniel rags on her for her excuses and says they can have the match in 2 weeks.

-Renee wants to know if Mickie will give more credit to Becky. Mickie says she has always had respect for her and it is Becky that needs to respect her more. She feels it is a slap in the face that she isn’t remembered for everything she did and that the current generation is selfish. Alexa doesn’t fit into this generation because she is respectful of Mickie and she called to bring her to SmackDown. Their plan is to set things right and Alexa plans on walking into Mania as the SmackDown Woman’s Champion.

-They leave the set and we get more fun banter from Renee and Daniel. These two are just awesome together. They cover Orton/Harper and how physical the match was. Daniel puts over the showing from Harper and how much fire he showed. He recalls Regal telling him years ago that Harper was going to be a beast and we are starting to see that now. He also says Randy was at his best tonight and if that Randy shows up at Mania it doesn’t matter how the Champion is. As of this moment Daniel is taking Orton over Wyatt at Mania if that match happens.

-Next they discuss Ziggler going crazy after his loss as he destroyed Apollo and Kalisto. Specifically was him Pilllmanizing the ankle of Apollo. Nice to see them bring that move back.

-American Alpha join us next as they had a big win in Tag Team Turmoil. Bryan calls them the Kings of the Tag Team Turmoil match. They take shots at The Usos for jumping them after they were pinned and show some good anger. Daniel talks about being impressed with The Ascension. Alpha put over how The Ascension has great confidence right now and it can do wonders. Renee asks them what it is like to have the target on their backs as we head to WrestleMania. They are ready for anyone to take them on and Daniel asks them if they have a dream Mania scenario. Gable says a career goal is to have a Tag Title match close the show and main event WrestleMania. Lofty goals, but I don’t see that ever happening.

-The tag champs bounce and Daniel talks about how having one bad night or an injury can bring any team down. They move on to the Nikki/Natalya feud and how even after the match things continued backstage. Bryan says that as SmackDowm GM he has put the fact that Nikki is his sister in law on the back burner. He compares it to when Renee has to interview Dean and has to be professional. He talks about Natalya being a completely different person than she was six months ago. They show the backstage assult and I think Maryse got caught up in it as well which could be used if we get Cena/Nikki vs. Miz/Maryse. Daniel also brings up how Nikki may be wondering if John will ever ask her to marry him which brings that into play as has been rumored for Mania.

-The New SmackDown Woman’s Champ joins us now and she is thrilled as you would expect. She goes back to Mania 29 when they were in Gorilla for their match and had it cut due to time restraints. She starts to get glassy eyed here as she talks about the crowd chanting “you deserve it.” It was a fantastic moment and good for her and the crowd getting behind her. Daniel asks if she is nervous that there are 7 weeks between now and Mania before she can walk into her hometown as Champion. Naomi is ready right now for Alexa’s rematch and says she will hire her a sleep therapist and do whatever so she has no excuses next time. Daniel wants her to be in the best cardio shape because Mania has a very long ramp and it will be a lot of dancing.

-Renee (who really did look amazing) wraps up the show from there. I’ll be back on Tuesday for a regular edition of Talking Smack. Also keep an eye out for my reviews of Holy Foley and my recap of the latest Legends with JBL.