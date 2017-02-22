411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02/21/17

-Lots of things to discuss from SmackDown this week as you had Naomi giving up her title due to injury which is heartbreaking for her. The seeds for the mixed tag with Team Cena and Team Miz have been planted so those hoping for something better are going to end up disappointed. Plus we had the controversial ending to the battle royal that to me didn’t look all that controversial as Styles clearly hit first and I think they screwed up. If it leads to Styles vs Harper next week it will be all worth it.

-Renee Young (looking amazing) is our host and Daniel Bryan is in the house once again, which always makes for a better show. Daniel calls the night very stressful for him and that the ending of the battle royal was very difficult. He covers that all the refs said they didn’t see what happened and they couldn’t check replay as they didn’t get any good angles. Daniel immediately announces what we all expected: AJ Styles vs Luke Harper next week for the Mania spot. Awesome!

-Next Renee brings up Naomi having to hand over her SD Woman’s Championship. Daniel says it wasn’t his decision alone and it was a group decision between him, Shane, and the doctors. Had this been any other time they may have let her hold until she was healthy, but she won’t be back for Mania and they need to have the title defended at Mania. Daniel talks about all the heartbreak for Naomi and obviously he can easily relate to what she had to do. He calls what he had to do the hardest thing he has ever done as GM of SmackDown.

-That brings out Becky Lynch and she is also crushed for Naomi. She calls it hard to watch and says it is insult being added to injury. The poor girl gets hurt, loses her title, and has to miss Mania as well. That is just crippling. Talk shifts to the title match tonight and how Alexa won back the title. Becky gets in a crack calling back to last week when Alex didn’t know the Pats won the Super Bowl. Becky congratulates her on being champ again, but says she is another word that starts with “C”……a cheater. Renee and Daniel had their minds in the gutter as really mine was as well, and Renee is seemingly all for getting dirty. That’s my girl!

-On to Mickie James now and Becky has no clue what her issue is with her. She says that she is the last person that was pushing for a Divas Revolution and was just happy to be on the main roster. They try to figure out why James and Alexa are friends and seems it may be that James just likes having her ego stroked by Alexa. Becky wants another match and Daniel says he will work on that with Shane and Lloyd Peacock.

-Renee and Daniel discuss Lloyd Peacock as it is seemingly an inside joke between the two. Daniel then goes off as he tells Mick Foley to suck it as SmackDown featured their women in 5 different segments that took up half the show and he wants to see them have the RAW women take up 90 minutes.

-They cover the Nikki/Nattie falls count anywhere brawl and it was a fun, hard hitting match even if the camera got a little close and picked up some spot calling. Daniel isn’t happy the match was ruined by Maryse, and obviously that was the first clue of the night that the mixed tag is coming.

-Next guests are The Usos and I am loving their new attitude and look. Their promo tonight was unique and I enjoyed it though it may end up making them face again with the delivery they had. The Usos refer to American Alpha as some Young Bucks (which would be a great jab if intentional) and they aren’t on their level. They promise that they have AA’s number. They feel they need to start busting bubbles and then get Daniel to say that he has busted bubbles in his day. They talk about Daniel busting Mick’s bubble and discuss what suck it really means.

-They discuss the Naomi issue and Jey wants to know why Daniel had to do that to his sister. Daniel turns the tables and asks what would they want to happen if AA was injured and couldn’t defend at Mani and Jey says they need to give those belts up quick. He then goes back to asking why Daniel had to do that to his sister. Daniel says he is sorry and he didn’t want to do it. Jimmy says it was hard on him as well and next time he just wants a heads up so he doesn’t have to watch and get blindsided. The Usos are always tremendous on Talking Smack as they get to show off their natural charisma and we need so much more of this from them though I guess they are supposed to be heels.

-Renee and Daniel talk about how cool The Usos are and that they want to hang out with them. Just being around them makes Daniel feel cooler. They discuss swagger (what the Usos have and not Jack) and that while they are cool guys, they are also dangerous.

-Miz and Cena discussed next and again just more to add to that Tag Match. Daniel takes shots at Miz’s horrible Daniel Bryan offense, and says that his last kick was so horrible that it caused him to get eliminated. The Miz then came back and eliminated Cena. Daniel says The Miz can’t accept the fact that he isn’t as good as he thinks he is. Daniel says everyone in the battle royal who were eliminated accepted it and went to the back except The Miz and Corbin, and yet those are the two guys that always complain.

-Renee announces that next week Miz TV returns with John Cena as his guest, and Daniel wants to know who approved Miz TV returning.

-AJ Styles is our final guest and he shows off a chipped tooth. AJ wants to know why they just didn’t start the match right then and there and Bryan says they didn’t have time. Bryan says from the shot they just showed he thinks AJ may have hit first and then get into an argument about both feet needing to hit the floor and AJ asks if that means he can go out and just spend the entire match hopping on one foot and history says that yes, you can. Daniel tells him to reference the new rule book that he wrote the forward to. Bryan says that book was just put out in store and AJ asks if punching is allowed and Bryan admits using a closed first is okay now. This is just awesome as they keep snipping at each other. AJ says that he thinks Miz’s kicks do hurt and Daniel says only because he kicks with his toes. They show the replay where AJ had his tooth chipped and it was on a clothesline.

-They focus on next week and AJ says it is no problem. He is an American and wanted to get things done now though as he has no patience. He wishes Shane was here as he thinks he would have made a better decision. Next they get into a hilarious discussion as Daniel says AJ believes the Earth is flat which AJ denies though he says they are things out there that people may not know. “It’s a sphere,” says Daniel. “With an axis,” says Renee and I have no idea how the three of them aren’t breaking down in laughter. AJ chases off Daniel as he feels he should host and Daniel tells him he can host next week as well. Unfortunately Renee says they only have 30 seconds left so AJ tears up the show run down and tries to steal Renee’s phone.

-End of show!

-This show was amazing for all the reasons that really have nothing to do with anything happening on SmackDown. What’s even more incredible is they advanced everything they needed, hyped next week, and still entertained with natural charisma, chemistry, and inside jokes and all this is roughly 30 minutes. Daniel and Renee continue to kill it every week, Becky was fun, The Usos are a blast, and AJ was well…Phenomenal. I love this show!