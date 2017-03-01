411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02/28/17

-I am coming into this episode blind as I got home from a meeting at 10:50 PM and have not seen SmackDown yet. Thankfully this show does a good of covering the major happenings.

-Renee Young welcomes us and is joined by SmackDown GM, Daniel Bryan. It seems Randy Orton burned down the Wyatt Compound, and now Daniel doesn’t know who is the #1 contender. They have to evaluate what happened as accusations were made and things are kind of crazy.

-Renee brings up that you had to know that Randy was going to turn at some point. Bryan says he did something similar to the Wyatts, but he didn’t commit arson so obviously he and Randy are different people. He isn’t sure how to react to this, and they do a split screen and show Randy burning down the Compound and it is an impressive visual.

-Our first guest is Natalya and she seems in good spirits. It seems she went after Alexa tonight and of course Nattie compares everything to her cats. That didn’t take long! They discuss the Falls Count Anywhere match last week and she is proud of the match as she competed with honor. Daniel calls her our for Maryse interfering and Nattie says Maryse wasn’t there when she had her hand raised. Nattie thinks she deserves a 1 on 1 Championship Match. She talks about how Alexa puts over Mickie James, but she hasn’t accomplished half of what her family has done. She wants to show them who is the real face of the SD woman’s division. She is wrestling royalty and she is going to be the Woman’s Champion.

-Renee wants to know what Nattie’s deal is and Bryan says he isn’t even control of his own life. He is tired of the all the ridiculous things people say to him. He brings up AJ saying “you don’t want none” and how that is a double negative. Then you have her Nattie saying she won all by herself last week. Things are just getting ridiculous around here according to Daniel.

-Next guests are the SD Tag Champs, American Alpha. They mention that Gable won his High School State Wrestling Championship as an individual and for his team in this building. He has been waiting to come back to Minnesota to wrestle. He really wanted to smash a couple of Usos in his home town, but it didn’t happen. Jordan brings out his phone and shows the Usos twitter account as they are apparently taking pictures of Alpha and stalking them. Gable wants to know if they are Gangtas or Stalkers. Daniel wants to know if they are concerned about them taking inappropriate pictures. Gabel says that Jordan is used to that and Renee mentions that Jordan is a handsome man and totally stalkable. Daniel says that Jordan was porking around the Rumble to put on weight and is now cutting down to get ready for Mania. Gable puts it on Daniel to get a match between the teams done. Daniel promises to do his best.

-They take their leave as Daniel says to make sure nobody is in the shower when they are taking their showers. Renee says they can use the buddy system and Daniel has a laugh over that.

-Next up is Miz TV as it seems Maryse slapped Cena in the face which brought Nikki out to finally set a clear path for that match. Next week we are getting Nikki and Cena vs. Carmella and James Ellsworth. That gives Daniel a chance to call him “The Big Hog” again which is always fun. This will be the first time Nikki and John have teamed. Daniel knows Nikki has wanted this for a long time. It will also be the first time for The Big Hog to face John Cena. Renee says Daniel and Ellsworth are friends and mentions they did an episode of Ride Along. Daniel is excited for the match and has his mind blown when Renee asks if Carmella is going to change his ring gear. Daniel wants to see the gear bedazzled and wants to see him do the moonwalk.

-Things get more serious as they discuss AJ vs. Harper. Daniel says he is more and more impressed each week with Harper. He puts over the fact he can do such an impressive suicide dive. He calls Luke a monster. Renee starts to talk about Bray Wyatt, but Shane interrupts. He says he and Daniel have a lot to go over tonight. He ran into AJ in the back and speaking of him, he shows up as well.

-AJ doesn’t care what happens with Randy and Bray, he just wants to make sure he gets his Main Event at Mania. He tells Shane he should have not been out there and says he is happy he got kicked in the face. AJ says there is nothing to discuss as he is facing Wyatt at Mania for the WWE Title and drops the mic. Shane steals Daniel and says they have work to do.

-Renee wraps things up as she hypes next weeks show.

-As always a fun show and it does look like Shane/AJ is being set up which is a shame. Storyline terms, AJ has a legit beef if he isn’t given the WWE Title match as he has jumped through every hoop they put in front of him. Nattie was ok and it is good to give some fresh faces a chance with this format. Alpha was good as well as they continue their issues with The Usos. Also, Daniel and Renee continue to kill it with their chemistry which at it’s core is the backbone of this show.