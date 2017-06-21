411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06/20/17

-Big night as it is the long awaited return of Daniel Bryan.

-Renee welcomes us to the show and she is rather happy to have Daniel back. They spend some time talking about Daniel’s baby daughter. He is over the moon in love with her and is enjoying the “dad life.”

-Daniel says he wanted to ease back in after spending time away, but he had to make some big decisions. He feels good about all the chaos and he knows people were unhappy with what happened on Sunday so he had to fix that.

-Carmella and James Ellsworth are out first and they are none too pleased. She is pissed her briefcase was taken away and she has to win it again next week. Carmella is harping on the fact that there is no rule that says you can’t have someone climb the ladder and retrieve the case. Carmella starts crying and James asks Daniel how he would feel if someone did that to his daughter. That turns into Daniel thinking they said strip his daughter when Carmella meant strip her of her briefcase.

-Daniel talks about how there was a Hell in A Cell match that closed a PPV and it looks bad for the first Woman’s Money In the Bank to end with a guy climbing the ladder and retrieving the case. Ellsworth says he has a plan for next week and Daniel informs him that he will be banned from ringside. Carmella is non too pleased, but says she will still win next week and become the undisputed Miss Money In The Bank.

-As they take their leave, Renee gets on Daniel for making someone cry for the first time on Talking Smack. Daniel calls them fake tears, but Renee feels they were real and she feels bad for her. Daniel s upset Ellsworth talked about his daughter, so “screw that guy.”

-They discuss that next week there will also be a rematch between Lana and Naomi for the SD Woman’s Title. Renee wants to know what in ring advice Daniel would give Lana. He thinks she did great for the little experience she has, but Naomi is in her prime.

-Next we get The New Day and this should be fun with Daniel. They bring along the skeleton they are calling Jahim Uso. They make Bryan give him a hug and then a kiss. “Get up in it” says Kofi. The New Day wants the 1 save rule for tag wrestling to be enforced and Daniel compares it to holding in the NFL as it could always be called, but they kind of let some things go. Man, I can’t recall when that rule was even last mentioned let along enforced.

-They show off the target on the back of Jahim and then start eating some food. Daniel mentions to them he is a vegetarian and The New Day want him to prove it as they ask where the vegetables are. This is just going off the rails, but in a fun way. Renee brings up The Hype Bros having a title shot. They touch on Big E getting a win over one of the Usos and then back off the rails again as they talk about the beverages at the desk.

-Renee wants to know what game plan The New Day has, and they crush her for asking a stupid question. We get a lot of people talking over other people as New Day says that The Patriots wouldn’t give away their plan before the Super Bowl. Kofi says that their cups runneth over with victories and Renee shoots back “not lately.” Sick Burn yo! Kofi brings up that they did win on Sunday even if only by count-out. Renee says she has been give the sign to wrap them up and they go out by giving Daniel another hug. He asks Big E if he is sweating and he says he is always sweating. Nice!

-Daniel says New Day picking on Renee made him a little happy.

-AJ Styles is out as our final guest. They discuss his pursuit of the US Title and AJ says that is his goal right now. He wants to take the US Title and keep the Open Challenge going, but in a legit way vs what Owens has been doing. Daniel brings up the crazy ass bump AJ took while hanging from the briefcase apparatus. He was trying to unhook the case as it would have made the fall a bit better as at least he would have won.

-Renee brings up the showdown with Nakamura and AJ calls it a great moment. He would love a one on one match and thinks that match is going to happen. He says it would be great to win the US Title and then face Nakamura. Daniel asks AJ if he thinks Owens is better than him and AJ says no. He asks Daniel if he ever got in the ring with anyone he felt was better than him, and Daniel says yes. AJ wants names and Bryan says Nagata and Liger when he was coming up in the business. AJ can understand that and says that when you get to this point where he is you don’t think anyone is better than you. He doesn’t think he can be beat when he steps in the ring though it has happened. Renee asks what makes AJ a better representative of the US Title, and AJ calls that a softball question. For one he is American and he just wants this title as it is one that he has never held.

-Daniel throws out AJ being a flat earth person, but AJ quickly changes the subject to Daniel’s baby. He gives Daniel some advice on changing diapers, and Bryan says they are using cloth diapers and cloth wipes. They discuss tar poop and I know where they are coming from as thankfully my son is way past that point. They want a segment every week called WWE Dads where AJ and Daniel give parenting advice. I would watch that and likely have to recap it.

-Renee talks about the weird direction that conversation went and then hypes next weeks show. We are getting the Women’s MITB rematch and another rematch for the SD Woman’s Title. Also the Hype Bros get their shot at The Usos. Renee asks Daniel if he will be back next week and he isn’t promising anything.

-That wraps up this weeks show and it is amazing how much more energy Daniel brings. Even if nothing earth shattering happened like in the early days of the show it is just more entertaining with Daniel. He and Renee have tremendous chemistry and the guests play off him so much better. Fun show this week!