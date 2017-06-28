411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06/27/17

-The big news coming out of SmackDown is that Carmella wins back her Money in the Bank briefcase and I guess that means she joins CM Punk as only ones to not only win the match twice, but to do so back to back.

-Renee Young welcomes us to Talking Smack and is joined by SD General Manager, Daniel Bryan. They immediately discuss Carmella winning MITB and Daniel wants to know why every time someone is banned from the building they find a way back to the ring. He wants to know why they can’t afford good security. Renee thinks maybe not all the security is not alerted, and Daniel thinks they need more alerters and better security.

-Renee brings up that Cena is returning next week on July 4, but Kevin Owens interrupts humming Cena’s song. He gets on Renee for interrupting him and he wants better decisions from Daniel Bryan. He is not happy with the Independence Battle Royal which leads to Renee trying to sell him on the fun of a battle royal. That turns into a joke about Will Smith perhaps showing since it is an Independence Day Battle Royal, and KO says that if anyone from that movie needs to be in the match then it is Jeff Goldblum as he steals the show. Renee smiles in approval and KO doesn’t want her approval. This show is already fantastic!

-KO brings up that on July 4 last year he had a pie thrown in his face and that causes Daniel to laugh out loud. KO wants to know why everything is “battle” as we have a battle royal and then Battleground. Daniel says it is better than “Great Balls of Fire.” OUCH! Daniel gives no cares and it is glorious. Even Renee and KO agree with that and this is why KO likes SmackDown as he is no longer a victim of Daniel trashing RAW. They have a discussion about KO being champion of the US being better than the champion of The Universe. KO brings up how people on twitter informed him of the joke AJ got in at his expense earlier and it leads to KO saying “vagina” which causes Renee to bust out laughing. This is the most amazing show ever! KO calls AJ classless and a classic bully. All he did was spout the truth and call AJ a loser. Daniel points out that KO also lost and brings up the loss to Goldberg where he was distracted by entrance music which was a rookie mistake. KO says the bell hadn’t rung when Jericho’s music played and the ref rang the bell when he was turned around. Renee tries to get things back on schedule and KO talks her down as the loss to Goldberg is still a sore subject.

-Owens says he won fair and square vs AJ, which Daniel doesn’t buy. KO moves on to the battle royal as he thinks AJ and Gable should be out as they lost already. He doesn’t know why he is the only person to make sense, and Daniel says it is the land of repeated opportunities. Owens says this is the land where wins and losses don’t matter apparently. KO says that Daniel is teaching his daughter a bad lesson as you don’t give chance after chance if you keep losing. Daniel brings up how the Seahawks didn’t win the Super Bowl this past year, but get another chance and before he can finish Owens says he is out as he isn’t a fan of sports references. KO says all he knows is the Boston Bruins and he doesn’t care about football. He takes the mug from the desk and heads out. Renee makes fun of the way he said Bruins, and that brings KO back as he asks if he should say “Maple Leaves.” He then rips up Renee’s papers and leaves for a second time. Daniel doesn’t think the US Champ should be someone who doesn’t like football. KO keeps coming back and tries to steal Renee’s mug and then her phone. They should have ended the show because that was amazing and one of the best things in the history of this show. Just give these three a half hour show every week and I would watch.

-Sadly we have to move on and they discuss the return of the Punjabi Prison. Daniel respects that Jinder picked a match like this as he could have taken an easier way out. He respects that he is trying to make a name and he also likes that The Singh brothers are doing the same.

-The Usos are out next and this will be fantastic as well. They congratulate Daniel on the birth of his daughter. Renee brings up that The Usos showed they can rap and she wants to know why this never happened on Talking Smack. They say they aren’t rappers and they are more poets. They bust some bars as the kids say (I think) and that leads to them talking about the return of “Sweet Beets.” Hell Yeah! Bryan says he can help them in the rap battle next week. He puts a hat on backwards and busts some rhymes of his own and this is all fantastic and I never want this show to end. They talk about the rap battle next week and The Usos are split on who they think will be the best rappers from New Day.

-Daniel wants to talk about Battleground and their title defense against New Day. The Usos aren’t concerned and tell Daniel that if they stick to their strategy of just walking from the the match they will break the New Day’s record. Daniel isn’t a fan of that strategy, and The Usos say this is chess and not checkers. It is a mind game and if they are losing they will take their ball home. The Usos say if Daniel is their to support them next week in the rap battle, they won’t walk from the Battleground match. They take their leave after a few more mentions of “Sweet Beets.”

-Carmella is out and she is all full of gloat. She does take time to mention how cute Renee looks (I concur) and she wants an apology from Daniel for making her cry last week. Daniel congratulates her and gets in a Big Hog reference. Carmella said she made history as she is the first 2 time Money in the Bank winner ever, and I was just waiting for a CM Punk reference from Bryan, but no dice. Carmella keeps hyping that she won the match twice and no matter what happens she is guaranteed a SD Woman’s Title Match. Renee asks Carmella if she watched Naomi/Lana tonight, and she did, but she wasn’t impressed. She is heading off for her celebration as I am guessing they wrapped her up due to the awesomeness of KO going extra long.

-Renee wraps up the show by mentioning her phone was soaked in water by KO and she has to go get it fixed.

-That was easily the most entertaining episode in weeks, and probably the most fun I have ever had watching this show. There have been better moments that got me hyped for a match, but nothing had me smiling more that the KO interview. This is a must see episode and one I will likely watch a few times and keep coming back to as long as The Network is around. It is shows like this that show why Daniel was missed so much as him being around brings everyone’s game up.