411’s WWE WrestleMania 33 Preview (Part I)

Part one of TWO…

~THE STAFF~

There once was an ”Ultimate Thrill Ride”

To care about, I truly tried.

But no matter how hard

I thought about the card,

My interest was as thin as I’m wide.

But there is 411’s Roundtable,

Which I must join, as I am able.

So all my entries are thus,

Please don’t cause a fuss,

It’s the only way I can stay stable. – Mathew Sforcina

KICKOFF MATCH: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

: The smart money for this match goes to one of two guys. It could be The Big Show, who got in phenomenal shape, only to be denied his marquee match with Shaq. The battle royal victory is a nice token of recognition, adds a feather to Show’s cap as the only guy to win the battle royal branded under this name twice, and meaningless that WWE isn’twasting anything valuable by letting him have his moment. On the flip side, there’s the Braun Strowman option, to properly put over the emerging giant and give him some extra momentum heading into his rumored big push post-‘Mania. I’m going to venture outside the box here, and against my better judgment, and vote with my heart over my head. Sami Zayn won his way into the battle royal in a prominent match on the go home Raw before WrestleMania, which means WWE is handling his entrance in the battle royal with some gravity. Add onto that that Zayn is that rare example of one of the top two workers in the company not getting booked on the main card of WrestleMania (for the record, I place AJ Styles as the other guy, and he’s got his match). A win here is a pat on the back for Zayn giving everyone around him their best matches of the year, and a sign post that he won’t be abandoned, but rather retain at least an upper mid-card spot for the months ahead.

WINNER: Sami Zayn

Kevin Pantoja: It’s kind of telling of the WWE when they have over ten matches on the card yet still can’t find a proper place for guys like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman. They feel like the only two potential winners to be honest, though Samoa Joe and Luke Harper would be good choices if they officially get added. I’ll go with Braun but Sami will come close.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Ken Hill: So we’ve got Big Show, who’s apparently been on the “Billy Blanks Kojak Tae-Bo” plan, Sami Zayn manning up for “Mankind”, Braun Strowman as a “mad” panda after being fed to Reigns, and Mojo Rawley, whom only stands out because his fellow tag team fodder Zack Ryder is on the mend, and the rest of WWE’s “Participation Award” winners. My money’s on BRAUN and just how many hilariously destructive ways he can eliminate the competition.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Mathew Sforcina: Do you make up Shaq to Big Show?

Or continue the push of the Braun Strow?

I really can’t say,

This is just for payday,

So let’s pretend it ties into last show.

WINNER, and NEW Andre Holder: Sami Zayn (Helluva Kick to Big Showman duo on apron)

Mike Hammerlock: This is a fairly interesting mix of humans. I’d love to see New Day crash this party and claim a win for Big E or Kofi. For reasons that don’t make linear sense I expect Jinder Mahal to go beast mode for part of this match. We all expect this to come down to BRAUN vs. Big Show, but they could eliminate each other as the kickoff to a few months of hostilities. Sami Zayn now has a semi-compelling (or is that Sami-compelling?) story heading into the match. If it came down to Zayn vs. Ziggler, both fighting for respect, that would be worth watching. Bet they could do a bunch of cool near eliminations. Yet I’m still not betting against BRAUN. He’s been one of the best things in the WWE since the brand split and this match is made to order for him.

WINNER: BRAUN

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will not feature any surprises this year, as all 30 entrants have been announced in advanced. The match has also expanded to more than 30 entrants, after featuring just 20 in years past. While the field is large, the amount of guys that can realistically win this thing is small. It is doubtful a member of any tag team will win this thing, although I’d say the most likely guy to win would be Jason Jordan. The odds of that are still slim. This match is going to boil down to Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show or Mark Henry. With Show and Henry, I say they have a shot only because they are both rumored to retire soon and this could be a nice farewell for either of them. I don’t think either of them will ultimately end up winning, though. That leaves Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman. I believe either of these guys winning would be a good call and I actually do think they will be the final two competitors in the match. Strowman will likely eliminate the most competitors (if the field doesn’t gang up on him and eliminate him first) and will likely pull off the victory because the WWE has big plans for the “Monster among men,” as Triple H has alluded to. Zayn will put up a fight but this match is Strowman’s to lose. And he won’t.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

@JustinWatry: I really don’t want to pick Braun Strowman. Feels like he is beyond winning this battle royal. Still, there are no other options. Can’t be Big Show (again). Can’t be another NXT guy (again). Can’t be Cesaro (right?). Thus, we are left with Mojo Rawley (ugh!) and a bunch of stars with nothing else going on. That brings us back to Braun Strowman. I suppose Sami Zayn, maybe. To dedicate the win to Mick Foley, as mentioned on Raw. To FINALLY overcome Braun in the final two showdown? I don’t know. Samoa Joe? I told myself I would NOT pick Braun, yet here I am. Hope to be wrong.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Jake Chambers: I actually love Battle Royals, so I’m glad they’ve stuck with this tradition over the past few years. Although, damn, could they have put together a bigger slate of losers to fill the ring this time? On the good side that makes it slightly less predictable, but on the bad side that makes winning this thing all the more meaningless. It’s not like taking that Andre trophy helped the last three winners do much with their careers, so it’s hardly a jetpack to a main event slot if Strowman or Zayn win. So then I’m just gonna pick the one guy in there who might very well be my favorite wrestler of all time; why shouldn’t he win?

WINNER: Goldust

Mitch Nickelson: Big Braun is the heavy favorite, of course, and I’ll stick with the safe pick here. It’s hard to figure out who really has a chance after him – Big Show could get the win as a final accolade in his career, maybe. I’ll personally be rooting for Heath Slater even though I’m not foolish enough to pick him. Maybe he’ll have a brief bit of offense alongside Titus O’Neil for the long pined for Slater Gator reunion. I’ll mark out for that!

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Michael Weyer: A good mix here, plenty of talent to get attention and give the newer guys a shot. Big Show seems an okay bet to make up for the Shaq match falling apart but still a chance of someone new getting the chance. However, I’ll go with others and think this is the chance for Braun to toss out a bunch and get the win. WWE seems really sold on the guy and he has the size and look to pull it off. So he gets the win here and should be a fun battle to see.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

KICKOFF MATCH: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries

: I’m actually glad this match is on the pre-show, because getting booked outside the main card means the boutget sufficient time to evolve into a solid piece of work, while I’m sure it would get rushed on ‘Mania proper. Any other show of the year, I’d pick Neville to retain either by cheating or getting himself DQed to extend the chase, only for Aries to win down the road. Because it’s WrestleMania, I think WWE will pull the trigger on A Double now.

WINNER: Austin Aries

Kevin Pantoja: Of all the matches on the card, only about four interest me. This is one of them. Despite the CWC being a success, nobody from the tournament is featured in the WrestleMania Cruiserweight Title match. That’s a good thing though because most of them have flopped. Austin Aries and Neville feel like the two biggest stars of the division. They might not get ten minutes but if they do, they have potential to steal the entire show. It is the best Cruiserweight Title match so far on paper and has the best chance of being the first great one since it returned. The title switches often, so I’m going with Aries.

WINNER: Austin Aries

Ken Hill: First time in a decade the CW Title’s on the Mania card and it’s not even on the show itself, go figure. Regardless of its spot on the card, the feud between Aries and Neville, the clashing of “Kingly” and “A-Double”-level egos, has come along quite well and should be an early contender for show-stealer of the night. Look for Aries to steal said show, along with the championship.

WINNER: Austin Aries

Mathew Sforcina: I’m digging the work of the Cruiser King,

And want it to be a much longer thing.

So no matter his package,

The title’s not sackage,

Until Kalisto is brought in.

WINNER, and STILL WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville (Red Arrow X2)

Mike Hammerlock: I know there’s a lot of people taking issue with the build to this match. Yet to be fair, the build for many matches on this card has been terrible. At least these two should bring it in the ring. I’m all kinds of stoked for Aries that he gets to work Mania. He’s had a career worthy of this stage. I doubt he wins, because it seems like they’re going with a strong champion to raise the profile of the division. That’s a smart strategy and Neville’s an excellent choice.

WINNER: Neville

This match should be a very entertaining one and will hopefully be given a good amount of time. Neville and Austin Aries are two competitors capable of absolutely tearing it up given the right opponent, and these two will be the lone representation of the cruiserweight division on the show. Having said that, I can picture WWE curbing this match before reaching the ten-minute mark based off of the limited amount of time the cruiserweights get on Raw on a weekly basis. Either way, this should be an exciting sprint and a fun way to warm up the Orlando crowd. As for the winner, I believe this is the beginning of an extended program between the two that will span a pay-per-views. I think Neville will win this one via shenanigans because this feud is far from over.

WINNER: Neville

@JustinWatry: Ah yes, the annual “This match should be on the main card” whining and crying. I love it. If you really thought the Cruiserweight Title match wouldn’t be on the Kickoff Show, where have you been since September? Pretty clear where they all stand with RAW and 205 Live. Remember that show on Tuesdays? I haven’t watched in months. Shame for Austin Aries and Neville but okay in the grand scheme of things. Everything is airing on the WWE Network, so nitpicks over time/placement and all that jazz feels a tad bit overblown. Aries and Neville will do their thing regardless. Whether on the main show or pre-show, we are well aware of their standing within the company. I figure Neville should retain because the division needs a long-term champ at some point, but screw that! We want Aries to get the title belt. Do it.

WINNER: Austin Aries

Jake Chambers: You know, in an alternate universe, not really that many quantums removed from our own, this is the main event of the big show for the WWE Title, not the opening match on the pre-show for a belt no one wants. How on earth the same people who had to reflect backstage on the ending of WrestleMania XX ever came to the conclusion 13 years later that Lesnar and Goldberg would be literally main eventing an even bigger show, and the two guys most like HBK/Benoit/HHH on the roster would be in a match that basically helps them set the lighting filters and plug Women’s History Month. I’d say Aries wins, but I don’t wish being champion of 205 Live on anybody I respect that much.

WINNER: Neville

Mitch Nickelson: Kickoff match or not, if this contest gets at least 12 minutes it will be a potential show stealer. Neville and Aries have been doing some of the best character work in all of WWE and given their in-ring abilities, this should be great. 205 Live is pretty good right now and I think that will continue for quite a while.

WINNER: Austin Aries

Michael Weyer: Oh, this is gonna be good. Give them enough time and we’ve got a serious winner, the perfect match to kick the show off. It’ll be high pitched and give the belt a serious push and the sight of Aries at Mania is something I’ve always wanted to see. It’s tough picking a winner but I’ll go out on a limb and say Aries gets the belt and it should be a fantastic win to make the title mean something to fans.

WINNER and NEW Cruiserweight Champion: The Greatest Man Who Ever Lived

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella, Naomi, Mickie James, Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

: I have nothing against Naomi, who is a talented athlete and seems like a likable person. I’m picking her to win this match, to make good on her comeback story and give her a feel-good hometown hero victory. Ironically, despite my prediction, she’d be my fifth personal pick, after Alexa Bliss who deserves a WrestleMania coronation after the growth she’s seen this year, Becky Lynch who’s too talented to get lost in the shuffle now, and Mickie James and Natalya who are each such great veterans that it would be nice to see them win this match and have their moment.

WINNER: Naomi

Kevin Pantoja: I’m not a big fan of a clusterfuck match for the Smackdown women but if it stays as a Six Pack Challenge, it should be good. If they go the rumored route and add Emma, Summer Rae or (the awful) Kelly Kelly, it will be bad. I think most of these women deserve a spot at Mania. If I was booking, I’d probably put the title on Carmella or even back to Becky in a feel good moment. However, they seem hell-bent on a Naomi title run, so I’ll predict that.

WINNER: Naomi

Ken Hill: The last-minute addition of Naomi, along with the sudden declaration of a Six-Pack Challenge, makes me wonder if WWE was actively banking on Naomi returning from injury, and if they merely would’ve found another body to fill out for the six-way match if she didn’t, or simply make it a Fatal Five Way, but I digress. Orlando is Naomi’s hometown, so by WWE’s usual PPV logic, she’s either winning the strap or eating the pinfall.

WINNER: Naomi

Mathew Sforcina: The champ is Harley Quinn, sans mallet.

And she’s fighting all Smackdown’s girl talent.

You’d pick Neon Black,

Since she just got back,

But we’re getting trolled by color palette.

WINNER, and NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion: Eva Marie (Last Second insertion and roll up)

Mike Hammerlock: Daylight is going to subdue Naomi’s entrance, but she’s still going to have the best entrance, get the biggest pop and be the best story in the match. Everybody else gets a participation medal. Should be fun watching the other women take turns kicking the crap out of Alexa. She’s good at being annoying and, at big events, that’s what happens to annoying characters. Could end up being a fun match given that many of these women can work, but Naomi seems like a mortal lock for the victory.

WINNER: Naomi

Andrew Hughes: The Smackdown Women’s Championship match was once one of the more intriguing matches on the show due to Daniel Bryan’s stipulation that “any woman on the Smackdown Live roster” was eligible to compete in it. Now, with the announcement that this will be a Six-Pack Challenge and the premature return of Naomi, this is just a thrown together match with a bunch of intertwining stories. Had they not announced that it was a Six-Pack Challenge and saved Naomi’s return, this match would be infinitely more interesting. However, because it was put on the pre-show I understand trying to garner up more interest with Naomi’s announced involvement. If this match is similar to the almost identical Six-Pack Challenge from Backlash 2016 (the only difference is Mickie James instead of Nikki Bella, who didn’t even compete in the match due to an attack) this will be a well-paced, fun match that showcases each woman adequately. I think Alexa Bliss will sneak out of this one with her title in tact.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss

<>JUSTIN WATRY: Well, Naomi returning at WrestleMania 33 to win back her title she never lost would have been a sweet moment. Except we now know she is returning. We got that on Smackdown LIVE. No use in taking the next step and giving her title belt again. Build to that later on. The last time it was a Women’s Championship match at WM where everybody was eligible, AJ Lee retained. I don’t think Alexa Bliss will be as lucky. Feels like WWE is being extra careful with hiding the stipulation and match type. That tells me there is a surprise coming. Who that will be? I will let the rumor mill spoil that…

WINNER: Surprise Entrant

Jake Chambers: Call me the crazy one, but I like the looks of this B-brand Pre-Show match more than the A-brand main show 4-way that is just churning out another iteration of the same thing we’ve seen for like 3 years now. Honestly, I don’t have a problem with any of these women as champion, or any combination of feud that would follow, but behind every great woman should be her great man. And James Ellsworth, the poor guy who felt the sting of the jellyfish-infested IWC critical waters – one day being the greatest thing going and the next a total piece of shit – deserves this victory for all his hard work to become the new Hornswoggle (and that’s NOT an insult).

WINNER: Carmella w/ James Ellsworth

Mitch Nickelson: I was so bummed when Naomi had to relinquish her title so soon after losing it several weeks back. Her return on Smackdown this week was a huge highlight and I’m betting on WWE giving her the hometown pop this Sunday. Let’s hope the James Ellsworth interference on Carmella’s behalf if kept to a minimum.

WINNER: Naomi

Michael Weyer: The first of the two women’s bouts and it should be a fast-paced affair. However, I somehow doubt it’ll get the time needed to really let them shine more. While it would be nice to see Becky win, this is obviously set up to let Naomi get the belt and her entrance should be a highlight. It may be short but still good enough to get fans going and give Naomi her big moment

WINNER and NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion: Naomi

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

: This one is a real toss-up to me, in no small part because Ambrose feels played out in his upper-card face role, and this could be the tipping point win that would cement Corbin as a WWE Championship contender in the near future. In the end, I think WWE feels like putting Corbin in this match at all is a push, and I think they want to keep Ambrose strong for another pass at the main event before long, so I’m picking him to win. I’d love to be wrong.

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

Kevin Pantoja: I’m so happy we’re finally getting an Intercontinental Title singles match at WrestleMania. I’m also happy Baron Corbin gets Mania shine and Dean Ambrose gets a real singles match unlike last year when Brock Lesnar gave him no effort. This feud has been great but I wish we got a no DQ match or something like that. Part of me thinks Corbin should win but I think Ambrose retains. Then Baron takes the title from him in a specialty match at Backlash.

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

Ken Hill: So if I try to essentially murder my co-worker with a forklift, I’ll be “punished” with a shot at his championship? Good to know, thanks Baron Corbin. Only real downside to this match is the lack of a No-DQ sort of stipulation. Much like Orton-HHH at WM 25, a straight-up match between these two hard-hitters feels rather out of place for this feud. Ambrose has done little of note since winning the IC Title, while Corbin is a fresher face intent on dominating the scene on Smackdown. Odds-makers are firmly behind Corbin, and so am I.

WINNER: Baron Corbin

Mathew Sforcina: What do they see in this Corbin?

I think they believe their own spin.

Unless there’s a forklift,

My interest will drift,

Now see this be awesome to my chagrin.

WINNER, and STILL Intercontinental Champion: Dean Ambrose (Dirty Deeds out of End of Days)

Mike Hammerlock: If they didn’t do this match, would anyone notice? Smackdown did a solid job of building most of its matches, even if the choices were bizarre. On paper, this match makes actual sense, but I can’t figure out why we’re supposed to care. I’ve yet to get the sense Ambrose views the IC title as anything more than a prop and the hostility for this contest seems to be two guys who are both angry at stuff in general rather than at each other. They could have saved this to headline on Tuesday night.

WINNER: Baron Corbin, still undefeated at WrestleMania

Andrew Hughes: Dean Ambrose is in a program with Baron Corbin for a secondary championship while his two Shield brethren will be battling the Undertaker and Triple H in two of the most heavily promoted matches on the entire card. Poor Dean. This feud has seen Corbin get the upper hand, with his brutal attack with a steel pipe and a forklift being the most significant incident to date. Baron Corbin has improved leaps and bounds since debuting in NXT and has even shown substantial improvement in the last year. However, I think that Ambrose will pull off the victory, only to drop the belt to Corbin in the coming weeks.

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

Justin Watry: A nice little feud on Smackdown LIVE. No major complains with this one. Dean Ambrose is where he should be on the card, as is Baron Corbin. Established face losing to the new, fresh heel with a bright future. Pro Wrestling 101. New IC Champion.

WINNER: Baron Corbin

Jake Chambers: How did this not make the Pre-Show? Well, I’m sure there’s still time for it to get moved. Speaking of moving, how about Dean Ambrose going from being the only WWE Champion on the day of the brand split draft, to now being stuck with the black hole of all wrestling belts, that cursed IC Title. It’s one thing to think AJ Styles or Kevin Owens were getting odd placement on this card, but look at poor Ambrose. They can’t have him lose that shit title to a guy like Corbin now too, can they? Why don’t they just make Ambrose the new Doink next then?

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

Mitch Nickelson: Good for both of these guys getting a singles match at WrestleMania but this doesn’t feel like a contest that belongs on this card. Hopefully they surprise me. As much as Baron Corbin could benefit from an IC win on a huge stage like this I think WWE will let Dean retain. He’s the more over star with casual fans and I think this match will be subject to catering to that audience.

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

Michael Weyer: While nice to see the IC belt defended at Mania again, this looks a bit forgettable. Corbin is getting a push which is nice and can see a top-notch battle if they get the time for it. But it just seems Ambrose has lost some drive lately which is a shame given he’s still over and talented enough to have the bigger belt again. So it should be a good match but not looking forward to anything massively huge and memorable.

WINNER and still IC Champion: Dean Ambrose

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

: The addition of ladders to this match makes it feel like a much more WrestleMania-worthy addition to the card, and will hopefully elevate this one to a solid three-star encounter, provided Enzo doesn’t do something foolish enough to actually, literally get himself killed out there. I’ve read some pie-in-the-sky theories that the addition of ladders may be a vehicle for a surprise return of The Hardy Boyz. For the record, I’d mark out like crazy for that, but am not putting much stock in that theory for now. To me, this one’s a toss up between Anderson and Gallows–a rock solid team with plenty of face challengers to work with, and Sheamus and Cesaro who I worry may grow directionless and each get lost in the mid-card (again) if they don’t win the tag titles here. My main hope here is that Enzo and Cass don’t pick up the win. Their shtick is growing more tepid by the week, and they feel like odd men out as a pair of still-very-green in-ring talents next to four real pros.

WINNER: Sheamus and Cesaro

Kevin Pantoja: Making this a ladder match gives me SOME hope for it. The Raw Tag Title scene has been kind of a mess like the Raw Women’s Title picture. Gallows and Anderson feel like jokes, Cesaro and Sheamus got a short run and Enzo and Cass have been all over the place. Still, making this a ladder match means it should be, at the very least, fun. I think the Club leave with the titles before a feud with the returning Hardys.

WINNER: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Ken Hill: I’m always down for a Mania ladder match in any shape or form, but the build-up for this has been less than stellar, as it all stems down to Gallows and Anderson being prideful…oh, and being total idiots, neither of which has done wonders for their run as tag champs, not to mention the ladder stipulation was SO last-minute, we ended up finding out on the go-home show for Smackdown rather than RAW. While I’d personally like to see Sheamus and Cesaro take back the tag straps, I think Enzo & Cass will take the duke here to finally earn their first tag title reign…only to get the “Zack Ryder” treatment courtesy of the debuting Revival the next night on RAW.

WINNER: Enzo & Big Cass

Mathew Sforcina: I’ve read that this match design,

Is because the Hardys did re-sign.

I don’t think that’s true,

Between me and you,

I think it’s just for stars online.

WINNERS, and NEW Raw Tag Team Champions: Enzo & Cass (Enzo grabs belts because we can’t have nice things)

Mike Hammerlock: Strange ladder match in that there’s no high flyer in the mix. Enzo’s small, but his aerial game is mostly Cass chucking him at other people. Southpaw Regional Wrestling exposed just how criminally underused Anderson & Gallows are. I want Tex Ferguson and Chad 2 Badd right fucking now. Sheamus & Cesaro probably will run riot in this match. Expect them to make it extremely physical and be in the middle of the big spots. Yet I get the sneaking suspicion Enzo & Cass will win here. They’ve never won anything, yet they’re over with the audience. Fans love being live for when belts change hands and the New Yawk boys would feel like an improbable underdog victory.

WINNER: Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Andrew Hughes: The addition of the Ladder stipulation makes this match more interesting, though the participants in this match don’t exactly seem like a glove fit for the stipulation. Regardless, this will be a fun match with plenty of opportunities for some body-on-steel brutality. I believe we will see Enzo Amore get absolutely flattened, and he is definitely the most likely candidate to fall from the ladder into another ladder/a table. The Club will dazzle the audience with a wide array of double-team maneuvers and Cass and Sheamus will be the powerhouses that toss everyone around like rag dolls. I think Cesaro will provide the best highlights in this match, though I don’t believe he and Sheamus have any shot of winning this match. Enzo and Cass could have their moment in the sun here, but I see the Club retaining their titles to further solidify their reign. Part of me is holding out hope we see the Hardys make their long-awaited return but the WWE may save that for the Post-Mania Raw Monday night, if that happens at all.

WINNER: The Club

@JustinWatry: Hmm, a ladder match, huh? At Mania? For the tag titles? Hopefully, nothing gets BROKEN along the way. I’ve been very critical of the tag team scene on RAW for nearly a year now. If it all ends at Mania with NXT guys Big Cass and Enzo literally climbing to the top of the ladder to tag team title belts, it will be worth it. In NXT Country, give them their moment. Where we go post-WM is all up to a certain pair of brothers and which brand they end up on…going to be EXTREMELY interesting.

WINNER: Big Cass and Enzo

Jake Chambers: Ouch, I don’t know what to say about this one. So funny how they think that adding a ladder at the last moment will make this a better match. Now it will just deteriorate quickly into 4 guys laying on the ground recovering from moves that they normally pop right back up from while the other 2 guys crotch each other on stuff. I’ve seen gay porn that got me more excited than the thought of this match… and I’m straight! So who better to take the victory here than two greased down bald dudes whose WWE career highlight so far has been a skit about testicles.

WINNER: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Mitch Nickelson: Ladders were brought out on Monday night for a reason. Matt & Jeff will return to WWE and regardless if one of the booked teams wins prior to their involvement, the Hardys will walk out of WrestleMania with the Raw Tag Titles. My hope is that Vanguard-1 teleports them into the middle of the ring after the planned match ends, challenging whomever is victorious. I’m not sure how WWE would pull that off, but do it. DO IT!

WINNER: The Broken Hardys

Michael Weyer: I still wish they could have fit New Day in as Kofi can work wonders with a ladder. But this is still a good mix as the clash of guys promises some major brawls. Maybe not the same high spots as other ladder bouts but still some good brawling and should be a highlight. For the winners, I say it’s finally time for Enzo and Cass, the most over of the bunch and it will make their promos even better. Maybe not a great ladder bout but still good for the titles.

WINNERS and NEW RAW Tag Team Champions: Enzo and Cass

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

: While a-driven match feels like sort of an anachronism given how women’s wrestling has evolved in WWE, somehow, this actually does feel like about the best use of Cena and Miz at WrestleMania at this stage of their respective runs. I have minimal interest in seeing the two men (or these two women) go one-on-one at this point, and the mixed tag offers something distinctive from the rest of the card. There’s also the widely rumored proposal to follow the match, which feels awfully contrived at this point, but could still be a nice enough offbeat WrestleMania moment. There’s a sliver of a chance Miz and Maryse steal the win in a full-fledged effort to push Miz back up to the main event. It’s hard to imagine Cena and Bella not winning here, though.

WINNER: John Cena and Nikki Bella

Kevin Pantoja: I wanted so much more for The Miz at WrestleMania. Since last year’s show, Miz has been one of the company’s MVPs. John Cena has delivered when around too, so I didn’t love the idea of this mixed tag. Kudos to them though for making the buildup intriguing and full of entertaining promos. This is one of the easiest matches to predict. There’s no way Cena and Nikki don’t win. The real prediction is whether or not Cena proposes after the match. I say he does and Nikki possibly retires.

WINNER: John Cena and Nikki Bella

Ken Hill: Miz, and surprisingly Maryse, have been an absolute riot this entire feud, and have me somewhat looking forward to a match I was previously dreading. John’s responded well with his own “straight fire” towards Miz and Maryse, the latter of which put me off somewhat as it felt like he took the lion’s share of dissing Maryse and left Nikki out of the mix. That minor quibble aside, when John Cena verbally hands down the edict that he’s burying Miz’s ass at Mania, it’s hard-pressed for me to go against the grain on that. Not to mention that it’s most likely Nikki’s last Mania, and I could think of worse ways to have her go out than a victory and a proposal.

WINNER: John Cena & Nikki Bella

Mathew Sforcina: Nikki is facing retirement,

While Cena, to Hollywood, is sent.

You’d think thus they’d job,

But we need a good sob,

And ‘reality’ TV to represent.

WINNERS: John Cena & Nikki Bella & Total Bellas (Simultaneous STFs into a Marriage Proposal)

Mike Hammerlock: They’ve done great promos, but I still don’t care about the match. I’d much rather see Cena and Miz go at it with the women on the periphery. This likely will devolve into two separate matches. The crowd interest may waver dependent on which gender is in the ring. I’ve read enough speculation that this ends with Cena proposing to Nikki in the ring that I’ve come to believe it. The match makes sense if the proposal is the end-game. Otherwise, why book this? Yet I kind of fear it’s going to feel too much like a stunt and people will boo it. Doubt it’s going to replace Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth as WrestleMania’s greatest couples moment.

WINNER: John Cena & Nikki Bella

Andrew Hughes: When the rumored WrestleMania card was released earlier this year, there was not a match I wanted to happen less than this one. While it initially seemed like a cheesy way to promote the Total Bellas TV show, this has actually become an extremely intriguing feud due to the back-and-forth promo work done by both teams. While John Cena and Nikki Bella’s interactions have been awkward and generally uncomfortable, the Miz and Maryse have made some legitimate points and actually should be the babyfaces. These two couples have spitting venom at each other and the trash talking has been extremely personal, upping the stakes to what is otherwise a silly match to determine the WWE’s “It” couple. There’s no way Cena and Nikki Bella lose and if the rumors are true, the post match proposal from John Cena will be a heavily scrutinized “WrestleMania moment” the WWE will replay for years to come.

WINNER: John Cena & Nikki Bella

JUSTIN WATRY: Alright, we all know the story here. John Cena and Nikki Bella overcome The Miz and Maryse. While celebrating, Cena gets down on one knee, proposes, Nikki chants YES, and the fans have their WrestleMania Moment. Big celebrity tie in with the NBC connection, mainstream buzz afterwards, and the two can go away for awhile arm in arm. Seems like a perfectly fine finale to this feud. Except I am going to be stubborn and predict The Miz. Just like in the main event of WrestleMania 27, Miz defeats Cena on the grand stage. Fans forget, but Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth had their emotional moment after a LOSS! Not a win. WWE can still get to the marriage proposal if they want – just have to be creative with it. Nikki is hurt (but likely not retiring), and Cena is taking time off soon. That means a loss on the way out, correct? The Miz has been a highlight of the blue brand for the second half of 2016; I think he deserves a payoff.

WINNER: The Miz and Maryse

Jake Chambers: I am an unabashed John Cena superfan, and this match – much like all his matches in the era of PPV mediocrity – will be the best one on the show and should be the main event. This has had the best storyline, the best “heat” – as they say – and is possibly the only match on the entire main card that actually pits two wrestlers against each other who are in their career prime. I love The Miz and Maryse too, and wish them all the best, but John Cena is the greatest and should never lose.

WINNER: John Cena & Nikki Bella

Mitch Nickelson: How did this become such a hot feud? The Miz has been riding a wave of amazing work that began before his Damien Sandow tag run. He keeps getting better and better and if given a win at WrestleMania over John Cena, he could be elevated to top heel status on the blue brand. Sadly, I don’t see that happening. John & Nikki will win and afterward, they’re going to do the engagement deal. If Cena REALLY want to win me over, he’d get down on one knee and then when it seems like he’s about to pop the question he tells her, “It’s over.” What a moment that would be.

WINNER: John Cena & Nikki Bella

Michael Weyer: Seeing Cena this low on a Mania card is a really bizarre sight. The promos are good but just can’t get myself to caring as never a fan of intergender matches. I’m sure we’ll get a big fancy entrance and Nikki and Maryse making it a good show of hot outfits. But just can’t seem to care too much although it is fun to see the “Cena always has to be on top” guys getting shut up by him pushed this far down a Mania.

WINNER: John Cena and Nikki Bella

