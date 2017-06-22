According to WWE.com, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith (Kimber Lee), black-belt judoka Taynara Conti, international bruiser Jazzy Gabert (Alpha Female) and Great Khali protégé Kavita Devi will compete in the Mae Young Classic. They join Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan, who were announced for the competition last week…

* Tessa Blanchard: The 21-year old daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, debuted in 2014, working in US, U.K., China, Japan and the Maritimes. She also worked on the Fighting with My Family movie.

* Abbey Laith: Former CHIKARA Grand Champion Kimber Lee, trained under Drew Gulak and reported to the WWE Performance Center earlier this tear.

* Taynara Conti: She is 22, has a black belt in judo and blue belt in jiu-jitsu. She competed in the 2016 Olympic trials in judo, missing the cut but catching the attention of WWE scouts. She’s been at the WWE Performance Center since October.

* Jazzy Gabert: A 15-year veteran of the business, competing primarily in Europe and Japan, Gabert also has experience competing in MMA and strong women competitions.

* Kavita Devi: A protégé of former WWE champion Great Khali, attended a WWE tryout in April and was an accomplished kabaddi player in high school. She is also a competitive powerlifter, winning gold in the 75 kg weightlifting division at the 2016 South Asian Games.